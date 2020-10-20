Latin America Needs $25 Billion in Financing, IDB President Says

00:00

Let me start by asking you about your plans because you're already hoping to boost annual lending to 20 billion dollars from 12 billion and you've already said in the past yourself that the US really has not sufficiently been concerned with the IDB. So why this change now. Yeah well look the financing needs of the region are about twenty five billion dollars. It's no secret has been the region in the world hardest hit by the current crisis. We all know the numbers the 8 to 9 percent drop in GDP growth the level of people increasing in additions into the poverty rate and extreme poverty in the region. But look we understand the diagnostics. We're looking at the opportunities . We're looking at how to get out of this crisis so that Latin America doesn't have another lost decade. And the way we're going to do so is through job creation through digitalization through to increase in small and medium sized businesses and through near shoring. We're going to be the flagship of near Shery Ahn. The opportunities here are huge. That's what we're going to be focused on. And to do that we are the lender of choice in the region. There's huge fiscal pressures going on in a lot of these countries. They're having to decide whether you're going to save lives today or mortgage their children's futures. We want to be the lender of choice for them. If we don't do it there's going to be some sovereign lender out there that's going to step up to the plate. And at the end of day this bank is majority owned by the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. They trust us. We are the brand of confidence and we need to be financially relevant enough to meet those needs at this time. Already a country has stepped up to the plate. Right. And we're talking about China. They are now the biggest provider of financing to Latin America. So can the IDB actually plant a China in that sense. Well China's lending to the region has gone down from 35 billion in 2010 to just 1 billion in 2019. So that's increased the need. We should be filling that gap. The IDB should be filling that gap. The United States is a 30 percent shareholder in the IDB. The Latin American countries of Latin American the Caribbean own over 50 percent of the shareholding. It's their bank. It's their primary lender of preference. But to do so we need to be financially relevant. As you said before the United States has missed the opportunity of both Republicans and Democrats . There's never been a champion in the United States Congress for the IDB. We're going to change that in 2015. When I invest our private sector arm marched out. The United States invested nothing. But you know who did. China. That was a lost opportunity because of what we can do in the region. And look in all sorts of things just creative. Let me give you an amazing example. Just recently I had the CEOs loud and live in my office last week. They put together the marketing campaign for McDonald's with Jay Balls and like Michael Jordan before that Jay Ball and is now you can go to McDonald's and get a Jay Balding and you know the Latin superstar you can get a Jay Balls in media. That entire creative campaign was done in Medellin Colombia because Jay Baldwin could not travel to New York to do it. So a campaign that would've been done for McDonald's internationally right here in the United States was done entirely admitted in Colombia. And it came out amazing digital the orange economy huge opportunities in the region. We need to be able to sell it. We need to be able to win. Let them get out of the current needs. And we're going to be the champions of new Shery Ahn. We're gonna be the champions of promoting that investment towards the region because the opportunities exist there. The opportunities exist and they exist now. And it's great to have you with us. And I'm interested in about how you speed up the efficiency. This was something you talked a lot about when you first took the role. You said it was unacceptable that it takes about seven months of the bank to approve lending . How do you make sure that you can approve faster efficiently but without lacking in any standards . Well I think right now the board has learned that we want to do things faster and better. And that's what we're doing. We've been we've already been working nonstop. And by the way we're presenting a concept paper this week on the needs for a capital increase. So that even started before I saw in October 1st. We already have the needs aligned. We already have our streamlining the processes so that we can do a more effective lending to the region. But I inherited a budget and that's my reality. And I'm already looking to be able to program not only to create more space for more lending right now by working with the board and working with our management teams to find opportunities to get more financing but also mobilize more from the private sector. I think that that's a huge opportunity that exists. I have said before I said during the campaign I be invest which is a tremendous tool mobilises just over a dollar for every dollar lent. We need to get to the level of for example our Yvonne Man Finance Corporation the United States of which is that which which mobilizes three to four dollars . There's a lot of work to do there. But just look at that. Let me tell you the level of excitement. You know we're putting together our leadership team here and that leadership team which will be more fully announced this week are people that have huge confidence from the private sector from institutional investors right there in New York and otherwise that are looking for opportunities are looking for us to be stewards of investments in the region. I think we could do that. It's not just about what we have in our public sheet which is going to be extraordinary to help the fiscal needs and the fiscal pressures of the region. But it's going to be about what we mobilize the level of confidence. I would love to do. You know one of the biggest problem institutional investors have in Latin American and Caribbean is that they can only invest the objective standards in all these countries of which there's only four in Latin America and the Caribbean. We want to create our own standards so that they have easier ways and better standards of investment in the region. So we can be a brand of confidence for institutional investors as well. In Latin American Caribbean. So Mauricio I mean you articulate a very clear vision here for the bank. And of course you are nominated under a Trump administration an administration that depending on the outcome of the November 3rd election may be no more. You would have to work with a new president and potentially a new Congress a presidential candidate Joe Biden who opposed your nomination to that bank. How would you go about carrying out your mission . Should there be a change in presidential administrations . I won't be able to work with whoever comes in. And I have a long record of working with both Republicans and Democrats. And at the end of the day whether it's Joe Biden or Donald Trump the goals and objectives for development of the region are the same . Joe Biden when he was vice president had the Alliance for Prosperity. The Trump administration created a media Congress in which we're the energy and infrastructure finance frameworks with the region of which half of which half of the region has signed that with now identity. Those objectives are the same . The IDB as a tool has been under appreciated and utilized by both Democrats and Republicans. Like I said it has never had a champion. And I think now with this energy that we bring into answers with this clear vision that we're take articulating which meets the objectives of both Democrats and Republicans or whether she lives or prosperity whether somebody got crazy is completely cohesive in that regard. And you're going to see in the United States Congress an authorization for a capital increase has to go through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the House Financial Services Committee. I've already talked to both Republicans and Democrats in both committees. I think there's a new level of excitement because we're going to do things a bit differently here. There's transformational opportunities. And let me tell you if the IDB is not the lender of choice to the region China will be. And that's going to be on the United States Congress if they don't take up this opportunity. How much representation will you have from those countries that actually opposed your nomination . Oh look I the day after the election I was on the phone with President Fernandez from Argentina President Pineda from Chile and President Barroso from Costa Rica. And we already have a cohesive vision. There's no disagreement and division I presented. The only disagreement there was in the campaign was my nationality. But guess what. We're over that. We're working all in unison now trying to find a consensus vision and working towards that. You know my predecessor when he was first elected he's had the support of 20 out of the 28 countries in the region and one with only 56 percent. I won with almost 68 percent in the support of twenty three out of 28 countries in the region. I have a vision. I have a consensus. And I have the support of the region. And by the way we're creating a leadership team that for the first time in 61 years is going to be composed almost exclusively of the small countries 19 of the 26 countries in the region. Our borrowing nations are small countries and not going to have opportunities now to be represented unlike ever before. And I'm very proud of that .