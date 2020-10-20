Live on Bloomberg TV

Latin America Needs $25 Billion in Financing, IDB President Says

The Inter-American Development Bank President Mauricio Claver-Carone joins Shery Ahn, Caroline Hyde and Romaine Bostick on Bloomberg Markets: The Close. The IDB President says they will be a leader in helping companies to nearshore production to Latin America. Claver-Carone, who took office on Oct. 1, doesn’t provide a time frame for the $25 billion that he says the region requires, but says that the bank internally has begun work on a report about the need for a capital increase from its shareholders. (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows