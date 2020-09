00:00

This is the moment when we must act if we can curb the number of daily infections and reduce the reproduction rate to one. Then we can save lives protect the NHS and the most vulnerable and shelter the economy from the fast sterner and more costly measures that would inevitably become necessary later on. So we're acting on the principle that a stitch in time saves nine . The government will introduce new restrictions in England . Caffrey judged to achieve the maximum reduction in the number with the minimum damage to lives and livelihoods. I want to stress that this is by no means a return to the full lockdown of March. We're not issuing a general instruction to stay at home . We will ensure that schools colleges and universities stay open because nothing is more important than the education health and wellbeing of our young people. We will ensure that businesses can stay open in a coded compliant way. However we must take action to suppress the disease first. We are once again asking office workers who can work from home to do so in key public services and in all professions where home working is not possible such as construction or retail. People should continue to attend their workplaces and like government. This house will be free to take forward its business in a covered secure way which you Mr Speaker have pioneered. Second from Thursday all pubs bars and restaurants must operate a table service only Mr Speaker except for takeaways. Together with all hospitality venues they must close at 10 p.m. and to help the police enforce this rule. I'm afraid that means alas closing and not just calling for last orders because simplicity is paramount. The same would apply to takeaways though deliveries can continue thereafter and I'm sorry that this will affect many businesses just getting back on their feet. But we must act to stop the virus from being transmitted in bars and restaurants . Third we will extend the requirement to wear face coverings to include staff in retail. All users of taxis and private hire vehicles and staff and customers in indoor hospitality except when seated at a table to eat or drink. Fourth in retail leisure and tourism and other sectors are keep secure . Guidelines will become legal obligations. Businesses will be fined and could be closed if they breach the rules. Fifth now is the time to tighten up the rule of six. I'm afraid that from Monday a maximum of 15 people will be able to attend wedding ceremonies and receptions though up to 30 can still attend a funeral as not. We will also have to extend the rule of six to all adult indoor team sports .