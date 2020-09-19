TikTok Tug-of-War

00:00

Time is running out on the tug of war over TicToc. Oracle beat out Microsoft in its bid for some sort of deal for ticktock U.S. operations but it's not over yet. The deal still has to pass muster with the U.S. government including President Trump's personal approval. And he says he's none too pleased with what he's seen. I'm not prepared to sign off on anything. I have to see the deal. We need security especially after what we've seen with respect to China and what's going on. We want security under the proposed deal. Oracle would be the U.S. technology partner of ticktock and gain control over the personal data of U.S. users. But leave Beijing based bite dance with a majority ownership stake. We're now moving into a much more multipolar tech world where tech companies from China aren't only doing services for China in its lawsuit against the U.S. government . Ticktock says it has more than 100 million monthly active users in the United States a growth of nearly 800 percent since January 2018. They're unique because they rose to a lot of usage very very quickly. They also come from China which has been unusual because their competitors are mostly. You asked for European companies. The administration has raised national security concerns about Tic Tacs U.S. operations because of the access it has to personal data about tens of millions of U.S. citizens and the possibility of using the social media app to deliver disinformation to U.S. users. We don't want detailed personal information on all abad teenage children who are the main users of tech stock to become part of a big Chinese database to use to infiltrate our country. President Trump first zeroed in on ticktock in July when he suggested an outright ban on the app as a way of punishing China and then followed up a few weeks later with an executive order setting a 90 day deadline for byte dance to sell or spin off its U.S. business. Yes I think you guys are concerned about security and data privacy. China has also banned virtually every American digital platform in China. So the playing field is not level .