What should they be doing and what help should they be getting from Washington. Yeah. Thanks for having me on Alex. Yeah. I think the feds should be doing all that it can to stimulate the economy in the current setting. That will further both their current mandates in terms of trying to get inflation back up to 2 percent and try to try to lower unemployment from where we are today. And unfortunately I don't see I see unemployment rising not falling. Even with Fed stimulus. So doubt about the point . My piece was that would help on a third mandate which isn't proposed by the by the bad Biden campaign which is to shrink the gap between black and white unemployment. I think it's a valid goal in and of itself. But then the pursuit of that actually would just be beneficial for the economy because that that gap tends to be low when unemployment is low. Mariana good morning from London as well. It was a great opinion piece and you basically lay out what you think the Fed should also target racial equality. How exactly concretely can they do that . Well I think the the you know the Fed has one tool. Right which is interest rates. And so but I think the point is that by if a paid even more attention to the employer mandate that has over the last 30 or 40 years it would be you would do more to further black or white equality in terms of lowering the gap between black and white unemployment. The reason the gap that gap tends to be high is only because unemployment itself is high. And if a Fed had is willing to have easier monetary policy say that to be a concrete about it. I think if you look at 2015 when the Fed initiated the rate hikes overall unemployment might look low . But if you look at the gap between black and white unemployment that still was high. And so looking at that would have said of the Fed OK. There is another reason on the table where you were . You shouldn't be be tightening policy. So I wonder how this plays into the conversation with real yields which continue into negative territory. The last time they were this low we were in the whole QE infinity world that you were in when it comes to the Fed. So I just wonder how much more QE infinity are we going to need to kind of keep yields this low and do really yields sink even lower at this point. Yeah I think the Fed is going to be doing what it can to to push real yields even lower I think even longer term yields. You know the challenge right now is we saw it we saw on a plane insurance claims come in earlier today. I know you. The US economy I think is under severe challenges. And I think those severe challenges come from one source which is our public has not been what it should be. The result we see this surge of cases around the country unfortunately sort of deaths now around the country until public public health is where it is. It needs to be. We were going to have to continue face significant challenges in the economy . The Fed is going to have to do whatever it can to to to to provide support of marijuana. What do you think should be in the next stimulus bill. So do we have a good enough understanding of the pressures that the U.S. economy is going through. And are all sides going to work together to make sure that in the stimulus it safeguards the weakest points in the economy. Yeah I think that e the challenges I think are that you've got to you're going to be facing a lot of people who are not be able to find jobs or are going to be losing jobs. You want to provide support to them in terms of spending. And you've got to provide even if you haven't lost your job you might be worried about losing your job and that's going to lead you to cut back on spending. So you've got to provide as much support as you can I think to people who are or in the state of losing their jobs or have become unemployed . I think continually the CAC Act that 600 all dollar benefit is is a good starting point I think for Congress to be to be looking at. But you know I think we all want to be thinking about this through the lens of the lockdown phase in April. I think we want to be thinking about this as some aspects of the economy are going to be open. There are going to be surging . And we've got to stimulate spending so that those parts of the economy could take up the slack for the other parts of the economy. They're not not gonna be able to be as effective. You raise a good point in terms of stimulating actual demand. And we've seen companies kind of take money from the government for these grants and then lay off people anyway . So I guess my question is what's going to make people spend. I mean the saving rate keeps going higher. It doesn't feel like no matter what bonds the Fed buys that's necessarily going to make someone go out and buy more clothes . I think we're seeing positive forces in in in car purchases. I think we're seeing positive forces in in other interest rate sensitive sectors. It you know it's obviously very unusual recession. But still I think the the the same forces are going to be at work. People are going to refinancing and have more money in their pocket. That's going to allow them to do more spending . People are going to be more willing to buy a car to buy a house because interest rates are low. So all these same forces are at work. The problem is of course that you're fighting against A much larger Sudan B of a recession than then. Even then we faced back in in 2007 2009 two to four animal spirits around to really take hold. Do you also need chief executives to feel a little bit better. And is that in lockstep with the consumer leaving feeling a little bit better and going and shopping. Or is it a different fabric that makes a chief executive give wage increases or you know spend on CapEx . Joe I I expected you know CEOs are looking at the same world that consumers are. And that world is is driven by Coburn 19 and importantly by the public health response takeover 19. So everything the economy the U.S. economy is really about public health public health public health. And we've got to get back to our got back to we've got to have a more effective public health response to cope at 19. Without that we are all facing this enormous recession or shock. We have a Congress sets know extremely divided very it seems it seems difficult for them to live up to this challenge face up to this challenge. And then we have a Fed that has real shortage of tools. So so I think it's all told a really the crux of this matter is really to be much more effective on the public health side. So I'm asking an unfair question Arianna. But Judy Shelton her nomination to the Fed board is going to the full Senate. And I'm wondering if her coming on to the Fed will make what you're laying out more difficult or easier . Yeah I suspect that Dr. Sheldon is going to end up having relatively little influence on the Fed . You know I think at least her views as I've read them and understood them. She's pretty far outside of the conversation . So I I I I don't think that you know today there was a op ed in The New York Times. It was quite expressed in alarm about the possibility of Dr. Sheldon being on the board. I don't see her as likely to have much influence on the kids. The case I worry about with her is you don't want to have the Fed seem politicized. I think the Fed you know criticizing I have for four summers decisions but they always come to it with. We're going to try to do the best we can for the economy whether we're Democrats or Republicans . That's completely checked at the door. And you know you want Dr. Sheldon to play that same role now and then. If you know we have a change in administration you don't want to see her suddenly change your attitude towards monetary policy just because the occupant of the White House has a different different party affiliation. That would be really I think very negative for the Fed. And that's what I that's my biggest concern of bombshells . I don't think that her views are going to have enormous influence because the conversations just chip her from the view she expresses .