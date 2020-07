00:00

A former wild card chief executive Marcus Browne and two other former officials were arrested as prosecutors say the company knew about massive losses as early as 2015. Well joining us now is Bloomberg's legal affairs correspondent for Germany Ken Metro . Karen thank you so much for joining us. Exactly what does that mean. Does it mean that other people will be implicated because they tried to cover it up for so long . Yes I think it means that prosecutors now after like let's say four weeks of investigation of intense investigation really picked out a bit of more information a bit of more facts. And apparently they have a Crown witness who has implicated the three. And especially for Michael Brown it's really bad news because he was already arrested a month ago. He was put out on bail and now he was rearrested and I think is limited to zero chance of getting bail in the near future. What is this win up meaning for any sort of sale for the company. Like if they want to sell some assets or anything along those lines like does anyone touch a company that's under this kind of scrutiny and pressure from regulators and the police . Well I think you know why I got fired for for bankruptcy you know and that's and solvency administrator in charge who was well that's a tough task of cleaning up the whole mess and you know cleaning up the books and really showing people who may be interested in buying stuff. What's what's really that what's really worth it. And you know I think there are probably some some assets that are kind of attractive. And I don't think an arrest that's kind of putting a huge bad shadow at this process. It certainly doesn't help. But it's also not totally making things too complicated for for that part of the law I think accurate. I mean these guys these companies have auditors . Right. Is it time to audit as auditors if this happened. You know this bank is 2015 . Yeah. Well you know that's that's the other big strand and the big discussion and scandal you could say here over here it's it's it's really bad a really really bad story about auditors . I mean there's a lot of criticism about auditors. They have been regularly audited by you know a huge auditor and some young who signed off on the accounts for many years. They have also gone into the offensive and have said you know we have been we have been criminally defrauded ourself by the company. All of this has to be cleared up. And I think tough questions have also be asked in terms of what auditors did .