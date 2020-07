00:00

So the narrative is that we have Europe getting in there no austerity a big recovery fund. We're still dealing with getting a stimulus together here in the US. The story then is why do you go by value in Europe. Now is the time for value to shine . How do you look at that story. I think there are two things happened in Europe. One is there's been a regional debate. If you look at what's happened since February 14th which is data that I started what I call my crisis clock in Europe collectively is down about six and a half percent. But within Europe southern Europe is down for it. For instance the DAX is down 6 percent but the CAC is down 15 percent since February 14 . Second is this price is really tough on infrastructure businesses and financial service companies. Europe has a disproportionately large number of adults . So if there is something if there is light at the end of the time it is that that these companies can survive make it through to the other side. Because that's become a big factor in which companies you invest in because you could be right about the recovery. But if your company is not around to take advantage of the recovery you're not going to make money. So what I think this fund can do is it can. It can at least change the perception of survival. So I and I looking at Europe I think that I'll be watching southern Europe over the next few weeks to see. In fact you'll see a little more evening not in how stocks are covering the process. Well and that brings me to sort of the screen that you take when it comes to valuations. I mean lots of analysts talk about the resiliency of stocks in certain sectors. You have a screen of what makes them flexible and why that's important. Can you walk me through kind of what that is . No it's flexibility basically means you can scale your operations down in the face of bad times and you can scare them up quickly in good. I mean this is what's allowed tech companies to have an advantage over their status for the traditional brick and mortar competition for the last 12 years . In many ways this crisis is exaggerated that in fact it's really giving a benefit to flexible companies because what it allows them to do is say know business is not going to scan up costs down but business is good. We can jump back in the game . Traditional companies can't do that. So whether it's investments or dividends or financing I'm all in favor of flexibility in this crisis as re-emphasize how important it is that companies be able to move things .