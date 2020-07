00:00

TINA FORDHAM. GREAT TO HAVE YOU. TALK TO ME LITTLE BIT ABOUT WHAT YOU SEE IS THE BIG WIN FOR THIS DEAL. IS IT THE FACT THAT YOU ARE ABLE TO GET 27 MEMBER COUNTRIES TOGETHER AND AGREE TO SOMETHING. TINA: IT IS RARE THAT YOU WILL HEAR ME KIND OF SUPPORT THE WORDS OF POLITICIANS WHO ARE VERY PRONE TO CONGRATULATE THEMSELVES. IN THIS CASE, LET'S GIVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE. THIS AGREEMENT IS A GENUINELY HISTORIC RATE THROUGH AT BOTH THE POLITICAL LEVEL, AS WE HAVE SAID WITH THE AGREEMENT OF MEMBER STATES, AND AT THE EU INTEGRATION LEVEL. WHICH HAS REALLY BEEN THE STUMBLING BLOCK FOR INVESTORS TO BELIEVE IN THE DURABILITY OF THE EU HAS A LONG-TERM PROSPECT. CAROLINE: DO YOU SEE THIS AS NEEDING FULL SOLIDARITY? DO YOU THINK THE EXISTENTIAL CRISIS QUESTION IS BEHIND US? TINA: IT IS EASY TO POKE HOLES IN THIS DEAL. IT IS LESS THAN THE MEMBER STATES WANTED. IT DOES NOT PUT PRESSURE ON HUNGARY AND POLAND FOR THEIR PROBLEMS WITH THE RULE OF LAW. BUT IT DOES SEND A VERY IMPORTANT SIGNAL, FIRST OF ALL TO THE CITIZENS OF EU MEMBER STATES. ITALY AND SPAIN, WHO HAD BEEN HIT HARD BY THE CRISIS, WERE BECOMING EURO SPECTRA -- EURO SKEPTICS NOT BECAUSE THEY WANTED LESS EUROPE, BUT THEY WANTED MORE EUROPE. AND WE CAN SEE WHAT HAPPENED TO BOND SPREADS TODAY. IT IS NOT QUITE EURO BONDS. BUT I THINK ANY GERMAN ECONOMIST YOU WOULD TALKED TO THE PAST FIVE YEARS WOULD HAVE TOLD YOU THAT THIS SORT OF AGREEMENT WAS IMPOSSIBLE. THE SKEPTICS HAVE BEEN PROVEN WRONG. I HAVE THOUGHT IT WAS POSSIBLE BECAUSE THE POLITICAL WINDS ARE TURNING. TAYLOR: IS THE COMPOSITION BETWEEN GRANTS AND LOANS -- SHOULD WE SEE MORE GRANTS SINCE THIS IS A PANDEMIC AND NO ONE'S FAULT? TINA: IT IS A REALLY IMPORTANT POINT. FIRST OF ALL, IT IS A HUGE NUMBER. IT DID COME DOWN ON THE SIDE OF GRANTS. REMEMBER THE DEGREE OF CONDITIONALITY AND AUSTERITY MEMBERS THAT WERE IMPOSED ON THE SOUTHERN MEMBER STATES REALLY ALSO BROUGHT US CLOSER TO THE POPULIST FEARS THAT HAD PREOCCUPIED MANY POLITICIANS AND MARKETS FOR A LONG TIME. I THINK THE DUTCH PRIME MINISTER GOT SOME OF WHAT HE WANTED BY BRINGING THAT NUMBER DOWN. THE DUTCH HAVE AN ELECTION COMING UP SOON. THE ITALIANS AND SPANISH GET WHAT THEY WANT GIVEN THAT THEY DON'T HAVE TO GO TO THE DREADED EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM, WHICH IS REGARDED AS QUITE ONEROUS. A REJECTION OF THOSE AUSTERITY MEASURES THAT WERE SO UNPOPULAR WITH CITIZENS. CAROLINE: EUROPE TOOK IT TO THE WIRE, FOUR LONG DAYS OF NEGOTIATIONS. WE NOW TURN OUR ATTENTION TO THE WIRE THAT THE U.S. WILL BE TREADING AS WELL. HOPES THAT CONGRESS CAN PASS FURTHER SUPPORT FOR THE U.S. ECONOMY. HOW MANY CALLS ARE YOU FIELDING AND HOW MUCH DO YOU EXPECT IN TERMS OF FISCAL SUPPORT ON THIS SIDE OF THE ATLANTIC? TINA: YOU PUT YOUR FINGER ON THIS VERY IMPORTANT DICHOTOMY AT THE MOMENT. AS AN AMERICAN BASED IN EUROPE FOR THE PAST 20 YEARS, I SPEND A LOT OF TIME KIND OF INTERPRETING FOR INVESTORS THE IDIOSYNCRASIES OF U.S. POLITICS FOR NON-AMERICANS AND THE OTHER WAY AROUND. EUROPE HAS DEFIED THE STEREOTYPE. EVEN MORE IMPORTANTLY, WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT A RETURN TO ECONOMIC GROWTH AND A WAY OUT OF THIS, WE CAN SEE A SECOND SPIKE WHERE COUNTRIES HAVE REOPENED. I WAS IN ITALY LAST WEEK. THE UNITED STATES IS REALLY FACING A PERFECT STORM. YES, I THINK THERE WILL HAVE TO BE A FURTHER ROUND OF STIMULUS. THE POLITICAL DEBATE IS COMPLETELY DIFFERENT. THE NOTION THAT SOME MIGHT BE USED TO BEING ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND IT IS A DISINCENTIVE TO GOING BACK TO WORK. BEAR IN MIND, MY FOCUS IS POLITICAL RISK, THINGS THAT CAN IMPACT ELECTION OUTCOMES, ENVIRONMENTS. THE U.S. AND EUROPE HAVE BOTH TURNED ON THE TAP, THE BIG BAZOOKAS. I THINK IN THE UNITED STATES, THE CORE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COLLIDING WITH ELECTIONS COMING SOON AND REAL DIVISIONS ABOUT