Bloomberg Intelligence's 'Equity Market Minute' 7/22/2020

Live on Bloomberg TVBloomberg Intelligence's 'Equity Market Minute' 7/22/2020July 22nd, 2020, 6:57 PM GMT+0000Gina Martin Adams hosts this week's 'Equity Market Minute' by Bloomberg Intelligence. (Source: Bloomberg Intelligence)Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.More episodes and clips03:34Affirm, Shopify Take on Amazon in Payments Space54:55'Bloomberg Technology' Full Show (07/21/2020)49:36'Bloomberg Technology' Full Show (07/20/2020)08:08SpaceX Sets New Launch Turnaround Record, Says ExpertSee all shows