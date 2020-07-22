Bloomberg Intelligence's 'Equity Market Minute' 7/22/2020

00:00

Welcome to the Equity Market Minute by Bloomberg Intelligence . I'm Gina Martin Adams . Tech nationalism and deteriorating relations between the U.S. and China could dampen the outlook for S&P 500 earnings recovery into 2021 . However Chinese tech stocks may prove more vulnerable to this nationalist wave. In comparison to U.S. tech stocks anyway . My first graph shows the earnings experience of the S&P 500. As you can see the last time trade turmoil rocked the S&P 500 earnings though was twenty eighteen. We did see a modest decline in earnings for the index despite the fact that revenue continued to grow through the period. Margins dropped throughout the second half of that year as companies contended with higher import costs as well as change spending priorities . Similar margin turmoil may be in store if China does retaliate to U.S. efforts to protect intellectual property via trade policy shifts . However valuations imply there's an excess of sentiment in Chinese tech shares even compared to U.S. tech sentiments right now . This graph shows the valuation premium for China's big tech stocks compared to the rest of the Chinese equity market and the same for U.S. big tech stocks compared to the US market . As you can see the valuation gap in China is growing at about four times the pace of the gap in the US suggesting Chinese tech stocks may be most vulnerable . Thanks so much for joining me this week for the equity market minute by Bloomberg Intelligence .