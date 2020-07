00:00

What kinds of areas are you targeting. We know that you've given a list of four sort of elements that you really want to see and that you're looking at. Can you give us any more details . Absolutely so we think the target universe is probably one hundred and fifty companies total ten billion dollar plus plus private companies. There are more that we're not including we're not including in that subsidiaries of large corporations . We're not including some employee owned businesses in that list . But you know this is broader than a hundred and fifty. We think the top third will meet our quality thresholds. We're looking for a simple predictable free cash flow generous company very high barriers to entry with minimal exposure to what we call risks extrinsic risks risk we can't control. We're looking for the super durable a great growth business that we can own for the next decade. That's kind of the target. The list is a list that we have in mind. There may be others we're not aware of. We welcome the phone calls but we're going to come through that list. Stick with me line if you will please. We're going to we're going to look at every deal or the next call. We're going to see every deal the next six months. And this is what's interesting about this transaction is every investment banker around the globe is aware that we've just raised the largest blank cheque company in the world. We've got five billion dollars of capital. And we're looking forward to committing to buy a minority common stock interest in a company. It's the only such cool in the world. I refer to it in a way as its own unicorn. And basically we're a unicorn meeting dance and we want to marry a very attractive unicorn on the other side that meets our characteristics. And we designed ourselves to be a really attractive partner. And that's what we're gonna do. And you know in terms of specific companies you know I'd rather not name specific companies because some names are already out there and I don't think they meet all your criteria . So for example you say you know a company that's not exposed to extrinsic risks. Would that take our view and be out of the equation. What I mean to say is every business is exposed to extrinsic risks. But if the extremes of risks is one that is catastrophic. So for example if you're an energy company the price of oil goes down to 20 and you're bankrupt. That's not for us every bit. You know we own Hilton today. It's clearly exposed to pandemic risk. But it's a business that survives through a crisis like this becomes a more dominant business after a crisis like this. We would certainly take a look at a company like Caribbean have always admired the business. I've admired its economic characteristics. I know many urban be younger friend makes a large amount of her income by renting out the ground floor of her brownstone. Is that amazing experience for the company. You certainly a business. We would look at very attractive economic characteristics. We don't require that a company today is cash flow positive on an overall basis. We just required has extremely economic attractive characteristics that we can predict with a pretty high degree of confidence how those cash flows will grow over the long term. And that's the kind of business that we're looking at .