'What'd You Miss?' Full Show (04/15/2020)

LET'S GIVE YOU A SNAPSHOT OF HOW U.S. STOCKS CLOSED ON THE DAY. THE S&P 500 POSTING ITS BIGGEST DECLINE IN TWO WEEKS BACKING OFF FROM A FIVE-WEEK HIGH. 23 OUT OF 24 GROUPS THE CLIENT APPEARED OIL PRICES DIPPING BELOW $20 A BARREL. THE BACKDROP FOR ALL OF THIS IS DISAPPOINTING ECONOMIC DATA AND DISAPPOINTING EARNINGS AS WELL. ROMAINE: IT IS DISAPPOINTING EARNINGS. WE ARE GETTING SOME BREAKING NEWS HERE ON GILEAD. GILEAD SAYS ALL TALKS TO BUY A STAKE IN BIO IS CROSSING THE WIRE NOW. WE WILL GET A LITTLE MORE DETAIL AS THE INFORMATION FLOWS THROUGH. SCARLET: LET'S KEEP AN EYE HERE TO WHAT IS GOING ON WHEN IT COMES TO CORONAVIRUS. AS MOST OF WESTERN EUROPE REMAINS IN, THERE IS ONE COUNTRY DOING A LITTLE -- DOING THINGS A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY. SWEDEN IS EXPERIMENTING WITH WHAT YOU WOULD CALL MORE MODERATE SOCIAL DISTANCING. IT COULD BE USED AS A TEMPLATE FOR HOW OTHER COUNTRIES LOOK TO TRANSITION TO THEIR LOCKDOWN. LET'S BRING IN JENS NODVIG. I THINK WE SHOULD MAKE CLEAR THAT SINCE THE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS, YOU HAVE BEEN FOCUSING ON THE EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS USING YOUR DATA TRACKING AND MODELING EXPERTISE TO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF MARKETS AND ECONOMY. YOU ARE GOING BEYOND YOUR EXPERTISE TO LOOK AT WHAT YOU CAN OFFER BY WAY OF DATA. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE DATA ON SWEDEN, SET THE SCENE FOR US. WHAT IS SWEDEN DOING DIFFERENTLY AND WHAT DOES THE DATA SHOW US ABOUT HOW SUCCESSFUL IT IS? JENS: THERE HAVE BEEN SOME PICTURES CIRCULATING WHERE WE SEE PEOPLE STILL GOING TO RESTAURANTS. THAT IS A CLEAR PICTURE OF SOMETHING THAT IS VERY DIFFERENT FROM NEWARK CITY FOR EXAMPLE WHERE ESSENTIALLY NOBODY IS GOING TO PUBLIC PLACES AT ALL. THE OTHER THING THAT IS DIFFERENT IS PEOPLE DO GO TO WORK. IF YOU CAN WORK FROM HOME, YOU DO. THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO STILL GO INTO THE OFFICE. THEY EVEN USE PUBLIC TRANSPORT. A BIG DIFFERENCE COMPARED TO MANY OTHER COUNTRIES. IT IS NOT THAT SWEDEN IS NOT DOING ANYTHING. THEY HAVE DELIBERATELY GONE DOWN A MORE MODERATE ROUTE. IT IS IMPORTANT TO SEE THE TEMPLATE THAT HAS BEEN FOLLOWED IN SWEDEN IF IT CAN BE A SUCCESS. WE ARE AT A POINT IN TIME WHERE A LIGHT OF COUNTRIES HAVE SEEN THE PEAK IN NEW CASES. EUROPEAN COUNTRIES GENUINELY HAD A PEAK IN MARCH. EVERYBODY IS THINKING ABOUT, HOW CAN WE REOPEN? HAVING SPECIFIC COUNTRIES WE CAN USE AS A TEMPLATE IS IMPORTANT. ROMAINE: IT IS AN INTERESTING TEMPLATE. I AM CURIOUS BECAUSE WHEN WE LOOK AT SOME OF THOSE NATIONS LIKE SWEDEN, WE HAVE TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT MUCH SMALLER POPULATIONS AND MUCH MORE HOMOGENOUS POPULATIONS. WHEN YOU USE THAT AS A TEMPLATE ON A WIDER SCALE FOR A COUNTRY LIKE THE U.S. WITH 300 PLUS MILLION PEOPLE OR A COUNTRY LIKE CHINA WITH A BILLION PEOPLE, HOW DOES THAT HOLD UP? JENS: CERTAINLY WITH THE U.S., IT IS VERY TRICKY TO MAKE NATIONWIDE CONCLUSIONS. THE COUNTRY IS MADE UP OF VERY DIFFERENT STATES. NEW YORK STATE HAS ITS DYNAMICS FROM THE -- HAS ITS DYNAMICS THE. SOUTHERN STATES HAVE TOTALLY DIFFERENT -- THE SOUTHERN STATES HAVE TOTALLY DIFFERENT DYNAMICS. GERMANY ALREADY ANNOUNCED THEY ARE GOING TO DO SOME FORM OF REOPENING. SMALL SHOPS NEXT WEEK WILL BE OPEN. SCHOOLS WILL BE OPEN IN EARLY MAY. THAT IS FOLLOWING THE TEMPLATE FROM SWEDEN WHERE SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN OPEN ALL ALONG. THEREFORE, THE EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WILL BE THE FIRST ONES TO SEE IF THEY CAN TAKE SOME OF THE STEPS THAT SWEDEN HAS BEEN TAKING. IT HAS NOT BEEN WITHOUT ANY PROBLEMS IN SWEDEN. THEY HAVE DONE CERTAIN THINGS TO MAKE IT SUSTAINABLE. SOMETHING THEY CAN DO FOR THE LONG-HAUL. BUT IT IS HAVE AGAIN IMPACT IN TERMS OF THE AMOUNT OF CASES THEY HAVE. ONE THING WE ARE TRACKING CLOSELY IN OUR DATA IS HOW MANY ARE IN THE ICU. THAT HAS BEEN GOING DOWN IN A LOT OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FOR TWO WEEKS, BUT IT IS STILL GOING UP. IT IS A TRICKY BALANCE TO STRIKE. SCARLET: THAT IS INTERESTING. THAT WAS GOING TO BE MY NEXT QUESTION. THE WHOLE EFFORT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING IS TO MITIGATE HOW STRESSED THE HOSPITAL SYSTEM WILL BE, THE FACILITIES WILL BE AND TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE NOT OVERWHELMED. THE ICU ADMISSIONS MIGHT HAVE GONE UP IN SWEDEN. ARE THEY AT A POINT WHERE THEY MIGHT HAVE -- THEY MIGHT HAVE RUN OUT OF ICU BEDS? CAN THEY STILL HANDLE THE LOAD THAT IS COMING IN? JENS: AS I THINK AS SOME OF THE MOST IMPORTANT DATA TO TRACK -- THIS I THINK IS SOME OF THE MOST IMPORTANT DATA TO TRACK. THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE ADMITTED TO THE ICU IN SWEDEN HAS GROWN A COUPLE PERCENT A DAY. IT IS STILL GOING UP BUT AT A RELATIVELY SLOW GROWTH RATE. IT IS DIFFERENT FROM OTHER COUNTRIES IN EUROPE WHERE THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE IN THE HOSPITAL IN THE ICU IS GOING DOWN. IN TERMS OF CAPACITY, WE BELIEVE THERE IS PROBABLY ABOUT 25% SPARE CAPACITY IN THE SWEDISH SYSTEM. DOES NOT ACCOUNT MILITARY FACILITIES. THEY ARE STILL ON A PATH WHERE THEY CAN HANDLE IT. IT IS IMPORTANT WHETHER YOU GROW A COUPLE PERCENT A DAY OR WHETHER IT JUMPS UP A -- JUMPS UP TO 10%. THE NEXT ONE TO TWO WEEKS IS GOING TO BE VERY CRUCIAL TO FIGURE OUT WHETHER THE SWEDISH EXPERIMENT IS SUCCESSFUL OR WHETHER THEY WILL HAVE TO RECALIBRATE. IF WE CAN SAY IN A COUPLE WEEKS IT WAS A SUCCESS, OTHER COUNTRIES IN EUROPE WILL SAY, WHAT SWEDEN DID, WE CAN DO TOO. THERE WILL BE A TEMPLATE FOR A DEGREE OF OPENING WE ARE GOING TO BE SEEING. ROMAINE: REALLY APPRECIATE YOU TAKING TIME TO BE WITH US. THE SAFE. -- BE SAFE. >> BUT WE HAVE SEEN -- ACTIONS BY THE G20 IN COORDINATION WITH THE IMF AND WORLD BANK IS UNPRECEDENTED. THE G20 ALONE HAVE PUT TOGETHER -- THAT OBVIOUSLY MEANS THEY ARE ABLE TO IMPORT FROM AND MOVE THE ECONOMY OF OTHER COUNTRIES AT THE SAME TIME. TWO IS THE IMF SUPPORT PACKAGE THAT HAS BEEN APPROVED TODAY BY THE MINISTERS AND GOVERNMENTS OF THE G20. ENSURING THERE ARE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY IS AVAILABLE TO EMERGING ECONOMIES. IN ADDITION TO THE REBOOTS THAT ARE AVAILABLE TO THE CENTRAL BANKS. THE PACKAGES THEY HAVE ALREADY ANNOUNCED. >> WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS REMARKABLE MOVE BY THE G20 TO SUPPORT SOME ECONOMIES AROUND THE WORLD. LET'S COME BACK TO SOME MORE SPECIFICS. THE IMPORTANT PART OF THIS WAS TO SUSPEND PAYMENTS. IS THIS A RESTRUCTURING? DO YOU ANTICIPATE A LONGER-TERM RESTRUCTURING OF SOME OF THE DEBT OF THESE COUNTRIES? >> OF COURSE, IF THE IDEA IS WHY ARE WE -- WELL RESTRUCTURING MAY TAKE TIME FOR BILATERAL AGREEMENTS TO BE PUT IN PLACE, WE WANT TO MAKE SURE WE DO NOT WASTE TIME. THE G20 HAS COMMITTED TO A SWIFT , STRONG AND SIGNIFICANT ACTIONS IMMEDIATELY. THE SUSPENSION WILL GIVE US TIME. IT WILL GIVE COUNTRIES TIME TO CONSIDER RESCHEDULING RELIEF BY SOME OF THE DEBT THROUGHOUT THE NEXT THREE TO SIX MONTHS. THAT WE THINK WILL BE NEEDED TO ENSURE WE CLOSE THAT CHAPTER. >> WE HAVE A QUESTION FROM A BLOOMBERG VIEWER I WOULD LIKE TO ASK YOU. I FIND IT INTERESTING. IF YOU ARE ASKED IS IT POSSIBLE THIS CRISIS MIGHT BE AN OPPORTUNITY TO CONSIDER FURTHER OPENING OF THE SAUDI CAPITAL MARKETS? IS THAT POSSIBLY ON THE TABLE? >> ABSOLUTELY. SAUDI CAPITAL MARKETS HAVE BEEN RELAXED OVER THE LAST THREE YEARS. WE RECEIVED SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT FROM INVESTORS. WE WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO ENSURE THE ACCESS TO THE SAUDI MARKETS. DAVID: FINALLY, I CANNOT TALK TO THE SAUDI ARABIAN AND ESTHER WITHOUT TALKING ABOUT OIL. WE HAD THE OPEC-PLUS, ACTUALLY A GLOBAL AGREEMENT TO TRY TO CURTAIL PRODUCTION. YOU ANTICIPATE MORE WILL BE NEED TO BE DONE? THAT IS AFFECTING THE GLOBAL ECONOMY ALMOST AS MUCH IS THE CORONAVIRUS -- AS MUCH AS THE CORONAVIRUS. >> I THINK THE SIGNIFICANT AGREEMENT THAT HAS BEEN REACHED -- ALSO BY PARTICIPATING BY PRODUCING COUNTRIES FROM OUTSIDE OPEC-PLUS. IT'S ENOUGH EYES THE WORLD'S RESPONSE -- IT SIGNIFIES THE WORLD IS RESPONSIVE. THE FACT THAT THE G20 ENERGY MINISTERS HAD AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING A COUPLE DAYS BACK WELCOMED THAT AGREEMENT AND COMMITTED TO ENSURING MARKET STABILITY IS KEY TO FACE COVID-19, WE WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE WHATEVER ACTION IS NEEDED. LET US REMEMBER ALSO THE WORLD -- WE ARE WATCHING THE MOST SECTORS THAT ARE IMPERATIVE. WE ARE DESIGNING THE SOLUTIONS THAT FIT WITH THE RELEVANT SECTOR. ROMAINE: YOU ARE JUST LISTENING TO THE SAUDI ARABIAN FINANCE MINISTERS SPEAKING EARLIER ON BLOOMBERG TV. STICKING WITH OIL PRICES, WE ARE STILL SEEING CRUDE OIL. THAT DATA, 19 MILLION BARRELS LAST WEEK. THAT IS HOW MUCH INVENTORIES WENT OUT. HOPEFULLY, YOU CAN HELP MAKE SENSE OF THIS, CATHERINE. WE ARE LOOKING AT HOW MARKET THAT IS DISJOINTED. THAT IS BEATEN-DOWN. WE HEARD FROM THE DIRECTORS SAYING WE WILL ONE DAY LOOK BACK ON THIS NOT ONLY AS THE WORST APRIL'S ON RECORD BUT ONE OF THE WORST YEARS ON RECORD FOR THE OIL MARKET. IS THERE ANY TALK THAT WE ARE NEAR A BOTTOM FOR PRICES? >> THANKS FOR HAVING ME. THAT IS A VERY CRUCIAL AND INTERESTING QUESTION. THE IEA HAS FOUND OUT AND END OF THE WORLD-TYPE SCENARIO. THEY SAID NEVER BEFORE HAS THE OIL INDUSTRY COME THIS CLOSE TO TESTING LOGISTICS CAPACITIES TO THE LIMIT. WE ARE IN A DIFFICULT POINT EVEN WITH THIS HISTORIC CUT. OIL PRICES WILL NOT BUDGE. AS WE SAW WITH WTI IN NEW YORK SETTLING BELOW $23. THERE DOES NOT SEEM TO BE VERY MUCH LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL IF THE THOUGHT OF CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES AND OIL DEMAND IS HIT SO HARD. NO AMOUNT OF CUTS ARE GOING TO BE ABLE TO COMBAT THIS UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND DESTRUCTION. SCARLET: THIS CUT THAT OPEC-PLUS DID AGREE TO, IT IS A STORY. IT IS A STAGGERING -- IT IS STAGGERING HOW BIG IT IS. IT DOES NOT TAKE EFFECT UNTIL MAY 1. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN UNTIL THEN? PRODUCERS HAVE FREE REIGN TO PUMP ALL THEY WANT? CATHERINE: MORE OR LESS. WE ARE AT A TIME AND A PRICE RANGE WERE A LOT OF NATURAL DECLINES ARE GOING TO HAPPEN. IN THE U.S., THERE IS A -- THERE WAS A BIG MEETING YESTERDAY. A LOT OF PRODUCERS WERE SAYING THEY ARE READY HAVING TO CUT NOT BECAUSE OF -- THEY ARE NOT ABLE TO PRODUCE AT THESE LEVELS. YOU ARE GOING TO SEE A LITTLE BIT OF PRODUCTION THE KLEINS IN SOME AREAS. WE SEE IT -- SOME DECLINES IN THESE AREAS. IN TERMS OF THE GLOBAL PICTURE, FROM NOW UNTIL MAY 1, PRODUCERS ARE GOING TO CONTINUE IN THIS PATH. SCARLET: THANK YOU SO MUCH. BLOOMBERG U.S. ENERGY REPORTER. COMING UP, BANK OF AMERICA, CITY AND GOLDMAN ARE REPORTING THEIR FIRST QUARTER RESULTS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ SCARLET: WE HAVE MORE BANK EARNINGS TODAY. GOLDMAN'S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TOOK A HIT FROM THE BREAK OF THE CORONAVIRUS. THINK OF AMERICA AND CITIGROUP HAVE FOLLOWED THEIR PEERS IN SETTING ASIDE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO PROVISION FOR BAD LOANS. LET'S GO TO OUR BLOOMBERG WALL STREET CORRESPONDENT. THE BIG BANKS GAVE A STARK OUTLOOK FOR MAIN STREET. TELL US WHAT THAT OUTLOOK IS AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR THEIR EARNINGS. >> BANK OF AMERICA IS AMONG THE MOST AWARE OF THE CONSUMER AND HOW SMALL BUSINESSES ARE DOING. THEY ARE LOOKING AT RECESSION SCENARIOS WELL INTO 2021. THE IDEA OF NOT KNOWING HOW LONG THIS WILL LAST AND WHAT KIND OF HITS THE CONSUMER WILL HIT IS DRIVING ON THE BANKS AND THEIR ABILITY TO KNOW HOW MUCH THEY WILL LOSE IT COMES TO LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS. ON THE OTHER HAND, YOU SEE GOLDMAN SACHS UP ON THE DAY. THERE IS A REAL PREFERENCE WHEN IT COMES TO WALL STREET BUSINESSES AS TRADING VOLUMES HOLD STEADY AND UNDERWRITING HOLD STEADY AND DEBT MARKETS TO COME BACK WHEN IT COMES TO THE BIG INSTITUTIONS. ROMAINE: WHAT ARE THE EXPECTATIONS OF LENDING GOING FORWARD? SONALI: LIKE I WAS SAYING WHEN IT CAME TO THE PROVISIONS, WE DID SEE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS INKED AT ALL OF THE CONSUMER BANKS. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN WHEN IT COMES DOWN TO HOW LONG THIS LASTS? AT THE END OF THE YEAR, IF THIS LASTS BEYOND THE GDP WE SEE AT THE END OF THE YEAR, WE SEE ALL OF THE BANKS DOING THEIR PART TO HELP CUSTOMERS THROUGH THE DOWN PART, BUT -- THE DOWNTURN, BUT IF THEY KEEP SEEING LOAN-LOSS IS RISE, HOW LONG WILL THEY CONTINUE TO LEND AS THE QUESTION? AND AS PEOPLE START TO WEIGH THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS EVEN AFTER THE SHUTDOWN. WITH THAT SAID, LARGER BUSINESSES SEEM TO HAVE MORE ACCESS TO DEBT MARKETS TODAY. WE ARE WAITING TO SEE THAT TRICKLE INTO A MUCH RISKIER PART OF THE DEBT MARKET. SCARLET: I AM GLAD YOU BRING UP THE CAPITAL MARKETS. IT LOOKS LIKE THE WALL STREET BUSINESSES ARE HOLDING UP OK AY. IS THAT ENOUGH TO OFFSET THE WEAKNESS WE CAN EXPECT GOING FORWARD OR IS THAT JUST A WASH HERE? SONALI: IT IS GOOD NEWS FOR GOLDMAN SACHS AND MORGAN STANLEY. THEY ARE MUCH MORE TIED TO THE CONSUMER. . THE END OF THE DAY, THEY WERE UP. WE WILL HEAR FROM MORGAN STANLEY TOMORROW. WHEN I TALK TO MY SOURCES, THE BANKERS ARE NOT BORED. THEY ARE TALKING TO CLIENTS ABOUT THEIR LIQUIDITY NEEDS. THEY ARE PROVIDING LIQUIDITY WHEN IT COMES TO THE TRADING BUSINESSES. ONE OF THE EXECUTIVES TALKED TO MY COLLEAGUE AND SHOWED THIS IS A CHANCE WHERE THEY CAN SHOW THE VALUE OF THEIR TALENT. THE EXECUTIVES THIS MORNING WERE SAYING THIS IS HOW THEY ARE ABLE TO STEP IN. WHEN IT COMES TO FINANCING ON THE UNDERWRITING SIDE, THEY SHOWED OFF THE MORE CREATIVE FINANCING LIKE TWITTER AND THE ONE I KEEP POINTING TO IS AIRBNB. THEY DID NOT AND THE UNDERWRITERS, BUT IT WAS A CREATIVE FINANCING THAT WE WILL SEE MORE OF. ROMAINE: THERE IS DEFINITELY A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES FOR THESE BANKS. DID THEY TALK AT ALL ABOUT SOME COST CONTROL MEASURES? SONALI: THEY SURE DID. HERE IS THE PROBLEM. WHEN I SAY COST CONTROL, THEY ARE NOT CUTTING JOBS RIGHT NOW. WHAT THEY DID NOT TALK ABOUT IS HOW THEY WOULD BE SPENDING ALL OF THE CAPITAL ELSEWHERE. WE KNOW THEY HAVE TO SPEND IT FOR LENDING. EVERY OTHER CONFERENCE CALL YOU HERE, YOU TALK ABOUT TECHNOLOGY SPEND. WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS MAJOR CRISIS. THOSE AREAS, WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO. GOLDMAN SACHS THIS MORNING SAID, OUR LONGER-TERM TARGETS ARE LONGER TO MEDIUM-TERM. WE WOULD STILL MIGHT -- WE WOULD STILL LIKE TO MEET THEM. THESE ARE STILL UNPRECEDENTED TIMES THE BANKS WANT TO BE -- THEY ARE'S -- THESE ARE STILL UNPRECEDENTED TIMES. THE TECHNOLOGY DID HELP THEM GET THROUGH THIS TOUGH TIME. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IN TERMS OF SPENDING MOVING FORWARD? THEY MAY HAVE TO KEEP A LID ON THOSE COSTS. SCARLET: GOOD POINTS. BLOOMBERG'S WALL STREET CORRESPONDENT. SHE WILL BE ALL OVER MORGAN STANLEY THE RESULT AND THEY REPORT BEFORE THE MARKET OPENS TOMORROW. WE ARE LOOKING AT BED, BATH & BEYOND SHARES. THEY ARE CLIMBING INTO AFTER-HOURS TRADE. THEY PLUNGED 17% IN REGULAR TRADING IN ANTICIPATION OF THE FIRST QUARTER RESULTS. THE FIRST QUARTER OR FISCAL FOURTH-QUARTER FOR BED, BATH & BEYOND SHOWED THAT SAME-STORE SALES FELL 5.6% VERSUS THE CONSENSUS ESTIMATE IF YOU WANT TO BELIEVE THERE IS ONE OF A DROP OF 6%. DIGITAL COMP SALES ROSE 15%. THAT IS A BRIGHT SPOT IN BED, BATH & BEYOND'S RESULTS. CLEARLY BED, BATH & BEYOND HAS ITEMS PEOPLE WOULD NEED TO DEAL WITH THIS LOCKDOWN AT HOME. MOST PEOPLE I THINK WHAT UP FOR THE CONVENIENCE OR A LOT OF PEOPLE BASED ON PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WOULD END UP ORDERING OF AMAZON BECAUSE YOU GET FREE DELIVERY. ROMAINE: LET'S REMEMBER BED, BATH & BEYOND WAS DEALING WITH A LOT OF ISSUES BEFORE THIS. THIS IS A TURNAROUND STORY. THEY DID GET MARK TRENTON FROM TARGET TAKING OVER AS CEO. THERE WAS A LOT OF OPTIMISM WITH HIS ARRIVAL. 236 REVOLVER. THEY ARE SUSPENDING THEIR PLAN FOR A AND DIVIDENDS AND DEBT CUTS. SOMETHING TO KEEP IN MIND FOR THOSE FOLKS LOOKING TO BUY THE DEBT. SCARLET: DEFINITELY CONSERVING CASH RIGHT NOW. LET'S BRING IN MARK CRUMPTON. MARK: THE GOVERNMENT KNOWS MANY AMERICANS ARE EAGER TO GET THE ECONOMIC STIMULUS PAYMENTS. THEY ARE TRYING TO REMOVE SOME OF THE GUESSWORK SURROUNDING IT. THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE LAST A NEW WEBPAGE WHICH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO FIND OUT WHEN THEIR CHECK WILL ARRIVE. . THE IRS BEGIN SENDING MORE THAN 80 MILLION PAYMENTS FIRE DIRECT DEPOSIT THIS WEEK TO MIDDLE AND LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLDS. IT COULD TAKE MONTHS FOR ALL OF THE PAYMENTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED. THE U.S. MILITARY IS BRACING FOR A LONG FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS. THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR WAYS TO KEEP TROOPS HEALTHY WHILE STILL PROTECTING THE NATION. OFFICIALS HAVE FROZEN MOST FORCES IN PLACE OVERSEAS. FROM THE CORONAVIRUS. IN THE PAST 24 HOURS. IT WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY FROM THE DAY BEFORE. THE U.K. HAS MORE THAN 98,000 CONFIRMED CASES. MORE THAN 12,000 PEOPLE HAVE DIED. EUROS ARE BEING CLOSELY WATCHED AS AN INDICATION OF HOW MUCH LONGER THE LOCKDOWN WILL LAST. THE GOVERNMENT MUST DECIDE BY THURSDAY WHETHER TO RENEW THE THREE-WEEK LOCKDOWN AND FOR HOW LONG TRADE IN NEW REPORT FROM IRAN'S PARLIAMENT IS ACCUSING THE COUNTRY OF UNDERREPORTING DEATHS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS. HEALTH OFFICIALS IN IRAN ARE NOT COMMENTING ON THE REPORT WHICH SAYS THE DEATH TOLL LIKELY NEARLY DOUBLE THE OFFICIALLY REPORTED FIGURES. THOSE NUMBERS PUT THE DEATH TOLL AT MORE THAN 4700 OUT OF MORE THAN 76,000 CONFIRMED CASES. THAT IS THE WORST OUT BREAK IN THE MIDDLE EAST BY FAR. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE BY BLOOMBERG, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I'M MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. SCARLET: PRESIDENT TRUMP TEMPORARILY HALTED FUNDING TO THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SAYING THE ORGANIZATION RELIED TOO MUCH ON CHINA AND FAILED TO SHARE INFORMATION. SAMANTHA POWERS, THE FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS SAYS THE DECISION WAS ILL-INFORMED. SHE SPOKE WITH OUR DAVID WESTIN EARLIER. >> IT IS AN EXTREMELY ILL-ADVISED MOVE. IT HAS FAR MORE TO DO WITH TRUMP'S DOMESTIC POLITICS AND HIS DIPPING POLL RATINGS IN TERMS OF HANDLING THE CRISIS THAN IT DOES THE WHO AND ANY DESIRE TO STRENGTHEN THE GLOBAL HEALTH RESPONSE. THREE QUARTERS OF U.S. FUNDING IN TERMS OF VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS GOES TO SUCH TASKS AS FIGHTING POLIO, MEASLES, TUBERCULOSIS. WHAT HE IS EATING INTO IS STEADY FUNDING. THE FUNDING THE UNITED STATES HAS BEEN GIVING FOR MANY YEARS. THE UNITED STATES HAS MADE NO MAJOR NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS ABOUT HOW IT IS GOING TO RESPOND TO THE PANDEMIC AND HOW IT IS GOING TO USE THE WHO AND OTHER INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES TO AVERT A HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE IN THE DEVELOPING WORLD AND A CATASTROPHE THAT WILL BLOW BACK TO THE UNITED STATES BECAUSE OF OUR LINKS THROUGH TRADE, THROUGH GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS, THROUGH FAMILY TIES AND SO FORTH TO EVEN REMOTE PARTS OF THIS EARTH. IT IS MORE OF AN ACT OF SPITE AND DIVERSION. THE WHO HAS NOT PERFORMED OPTIMALLY. THERE WAS TOO MUCH DIFFERENCE TO CHINA AT THE BEGINNING. THAT ALSO SPEAKS TO THE ABSENCE OF U.S. LEADERSHIP WITHIN THE ORGANIZATION. THE FACT CHINA HAS BEEN ABLE TO LEVERAGE A MODEST CONTRIBUTION TO THE WHO SPEAKS TO THE U.S. RETREAT FROM ORGANIZATIONS LIKE THAT. THE WHO NEEDS TO GO BACK AND LOOK WHEN A TIME IS RIGHT AND WHEN IT IS NOT. TRYING RIGHT NOW TO PREVENT MILLIONS FROM DYING AT THE RISK OF BILLIONS THING INFECTED. -- BILLIONS BEING INFECTED. PEOPLE CANNOT WASH THEIR HANDS AT HOME AND DO NOT HAVE CLEAN WATER TO DO SO. RIGHT NOW THE WHO IS WORKING ON TRYING TO ENSURE GOVERNMENTS IN THE DEVELOPING WORLD WHO DO NOT HAVE THE CUSHIONS WE HAVE AND WE HAVE SEEN OUR CHALLENGES, MANAGING OUR RESPONSE BUT DO NOT HAVE STIMULUS PACKAGES OR TO TRILLION DOLLAR BAILOUT COMING. IMPOVERISHED AMENITIES, REFUGEES. THE WHO IS TRYING TO OFFER CHEMICAL ADVICE AS TO HOW THOSE COMMUNITIES CAN WITHSTAND WHAT IS GOING TO HIT THEM. THIS IS GOING TO MEAN THE WHO IS SCRAMBLING TO FIGURE OUT HOW IT FILLS THE GAP THAT TRUMP IS LEAVING BUT ALSO HOW IT MOBILIZES THE NEW FRONT THAT NEEDS TO RAMP UP THOSE EFFORTS. AB: YOU MAKE AN IMPORTANT POINT. WE TALKED ABOUT BEING ABLE TO WASH HER HANDS. YOU WROTE IN THE NEW YORK TIMES ABOUT THIS GREAT DISPARITY. AS YOU SAY, A LOT OF PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD CANNOT EVEN WASH THEIR HANDS. HOW MUCH WORSE IS IT GOING TO BE IN A LOT OF THE LOWER INCOME COUNTRIES? >> IT IS GOING TO BE DEVASTATING ON BOTH AXES. IN TERMS OF THE LETHALITY AND THE CONTAGIOUSNESS OF THE EPIDEMIC ITSELF BECAUSE OF OVERCROWDING AND CLOSE QUARTERS IN WHICH PEOPLE IN POOR COMMUNITIES OFTEN LIVE. THE ABILITY TO PRACTICE THE KIND OF SOCIAL DISTANCING WE ARE MANAGING IF WE ARE LUCKY IN SOME OF OUR NEIGHBORHOODS IN THE UNITED STATES, THAT ABILITY IS NOT THERE. WHEN ONE INDIVIDUAL BRINGS THE BUYERS HOME, IT IS LIKELY -- THE VIRUS HOME, IS LIKELY TO INFECT WHOLE NEIGHBORHOODS OR AT LEAST WHOLE CITY BLOCKS OR SLUM BLOCKS. IF YOU THINK ABOUT REFUGEE CAMPS IN IDLIB OR SEVEN TURKEY, IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE EFFIGY CAMPS IN ANGLO DUTCH OR THE -- THE REFUGEE CAMPS IN BANGLADESH OR THE FAVELAS IN BRAZIL, IT IS GOING TO RACE THROUGH THOSE COMMUNITIES. ROMAINE: WE WERE JUST LISTENING TO SUBMIT THE POWER SPEAKING EARLIER ON BLOOMBERG TV WITH DAVID WESTIN CHAIN TIME NOW -- WITH DAVID WESTIN. TIME NOW FOR SMART CHARTS WITH ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE. I UNDERSTAND YOU ARE LOOKING AT STOCKS TODAY. ABIGAIL: THAT IS OUR FOCUS TODAY . BEFORE BRINGING IN OUR EXPERT OF FIDELITY INVESTMENT, I WOULD LIKE TO SET THE STAGE BY TAKING A LOOK AT A YEAR TODAY CHART OF THE S&P 500. THERE HAS BEEN A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF VOLATILITY. THE FIRST CHART IS A YEAR TODAY S&P 500 CHART. YOU SEE THE BIG DECLINE FROM THE PEAK DOWN 35%. THIS RALLY WE ARE TAKING A LOOK HE A -- A LOOKING -- A LOOK AT, VERY VIGOROUS THE BEGINNING. YOU CAN SEE HOW IT IS BEEN AT A WAGE. BASICALLY COILING. THAT SAYS THE BUYERS MORE RECENTLY, LESS ENTHUSIASTIC. FROM A TECHNICAL PERSPECTIVE, THIS IS CALLED A BEAR WEDGE. IF IT DOES BREAK DOWN THE FULL TARGET WOULD BE THIS YEAR'S LOW. IT IS CLOSE TO THE APEX. THE BULLS MIGHT PUSH IT A LITTLE HIGHER TO THE FULL TARGET OF RIGHT BELOW 3100. THE BIGGER MESSAGE IS THE POSSIBILITY AND THE LIKELIHOOD OF A RETEST OF THIS YEAR'S LOW SOMEWHERE RIGHT BELOW 2200. TO TALK MORE ABOUT THIS, I WOULD LIKE TO BRING IN JOHN GAG LIARDI OF FIDELITY INVESTMENTS. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR CHILDREN -- AT YOUR CHART OF THE S&P 500 BACK IN 1929 AND 1987 IN WHICH THE CLIENT IS MORE LIKELY IN TERMS OF THE RETEST. WHAT CAN WE LEARN FROM THE PATH? JOHN: ONE THING TO KEEP IN MIND IS THESE BEAR MARKETS DO NOT UNFOLD IN AN IMMEDIATE -- IN AN IMMEDIATE FASHION. IF WE ARE LOOKING FOR ANALOGUES, WE GO BACK TO 1929, 1987, THESE SUDDEN BREAKDOWNS THAT ARE MIMICKING WHAT WE ARE SEEING. THE FIRST ONE, 1929, WE HAD RALLIES. WE LOST 36% BUT THEN WE GOT BACK 18%. EVENTUALLY, WE WENT LOWER AND OTHER 27. THERE WAS MORE WORK TO BE DONE. WE HAD A LOWER LOW. FAST FORWARD TO 1987. WE LOST 38% PLUS 15. MONTHS LATER, WE WERE -13. WE HAD AN EQUAL LOW. THE RETEST WAS OK. I THINK EVERYBODY WOULD BE OK WITH THAT. WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT TODAY IN THE S&P, WE ARE. IN THAT RALLY MODE JUST BECAUSE WE ARE IN A RALLY, DOES NOT MEAN WE ARE GOING TO GO BACK TO OLD HIGHS. I THOUGHT YOUR WEDGE CHART WAS A FANTASTIC EXAMPLE. IF WE ARE LOOKING AT THIS FROM A RISK MANAGEMENT STANDPOINT, IF YOU ARE BUYING INTO THE MARKET TODAY OR ANOTHER HUNDRED POINTS, EVERYONE IS WAITING FOR DUST TO SETTLE. I'M HEARING THAT FROM CLIENTS A LOT. IF YOU'RE WAITING FOR THE DUST TO SETTLE IN THESE HIGHER HIGHS, YOU MIGHT BE CATCHING A BEAR MARKET RALLY. THERE IS NO RIGHT ANSWER. THOSE CLIENTS MIGHT BE RIGHT. THE QUESTION IS, HOW DO WE WANT TO DO THIS? THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT. IF YOU'RE LOOKING IN TODAY AND YOU ARE RIGHT IN THE MARKET DOES GO BACK TO THE OLD HIGHS, ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN IN THE MARKETS. YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN A DECENT PRICE. RIGHT NOW, YOUR RISK REWARD DOES LOOK TIGHT. MAYBE YOU GO: IF WE DO A RETEST, DO YOU THINK IT IS LIKELY TO BE A LOWER LOW OR AN EQUAL LOW? JOHN: IF YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE THREE MAJOR MARKETS, THE QS, S&P AND DOW, IT IS LIKE A PICTURE OF THE GOOD, THE BED AND THE UGLY. THE S&P IS THE BA. DI RECOMMEND FOR EVERY INVESTOR, GO TO A FIVE-YEAR WEEKLY AND SEE WHAT YOU SEE. THAT IS WHAT WE HAVE DONE ON THE NASDAQ. ABIGAIL: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR QQQ CHART. IT IS DIFFERENT THAN THE S&P 500. YOU MAKE THE CASE THE DOW IS UGLY. THERE IS SOME HOPE WITH THE QQQ CHART. I HAVE 30 SECONDS FOR YOU TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU LIKE. JOHN: THE PULLBACK WE SAW JUST LOOK LIKE A PULLBACK. IF I SAID PICK UP WITH E-KRONA VIRUS IS, IT WOULD BE HARD TO NOTICE IT IS THAT FAR-RIGHT SELLOFF. IT LOOKS LIKE AN ORDINARY RUN-OF-THE-MILL SELLOFF. THAT COULD CHANGE. IF YOU PUT ALL THREE MARKETS TO THE TEST, THIS IS THE STRONGEST OF THE THREE. YOU START TO INVESTIGATE WHAT IS IN THE QS, IT WILL START TO EXPLAIN WHY. THERE ARE A LOT OF COMPANIES THAT ARE IMMUNE TO WHAT IS HAPPENING. SCARLET: SUCH AS AMAZON -- ABBY GO: SUCH AS AMAZON, TESLA AND NETFLIX. HE WOULD BE GOING TOWARD THE NASDAQ. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US FOR SMART CHART. BACK TO YOU. SCARLET: GOOD STUFF. THANK YOU SO MUCH. COMING UP, WHERE BONDS ARE COMING. THE U.S. MAY BE LOOKING TO REBOOT 20 YEAR BOND WITH A PATRIOTIC SPIN. WE WILL GET JOE WEISENTHAL'S ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO WHAT'D YOU MISS?. I'M ROMAINE BOSTICK. JOE WEISENTHAL IS BACK FROM HIS BIKE RIDE. WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN KEEPING AND I ON? JOE: A COUPLE WEEKS AGO OR MAYBE LAST WEEK, WHO CAN KEEP TRACK OF THE TIME ANYMORE? WE HAD LARRY KUDLOW TALK ABOUT MAYBE WAR BONDS WOULD BE A GOOD FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT FOR FUNDING AND FIGHTING THIS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS. WE ARE NOT GOING TO GET THAT, BUT WE ARE GOING TO GET LONG DATED BONDS. GOOD OLD-FASHIONED NORMAL TREASURY. IT DOES SEEM STEVE MNUCHIN IS INCLINED TO GO OUT A LITTLE BIT ON THE CURVE FOR SOME OF THE FINANCING. IT IS NOT GOING TO BE THE RETAIL PRODUCTS PEOPLE ASSOCIATE WITH WAR BONDS IN THE PAST. SCARLET: WHAT IS THE DISTINCTION OF A WAR BOND? JULIE NO? -- DO WE KNOW? JOE: DURING THE WAR, THEY WANTED TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO SAVE MONEY. I DID NOT WANT PEOPLE TO SPEND BECAUSE THEY WANTED MANUFACTURING AND PRODUCTION AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE TO GO TO THE WAR EFFORT. THEY CREATED THIS RETAIL PRODUCT. THEY SAID WE ARE GOING TO PAY YOU THIS ABOVE MARKET INTEREST RATE TO ENCOURAGE YOU TO SAVE. EVERYONE WHO KNOWS OUR CURRENT SITUATION KNOWS THAT IS THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT WE NEED RIGHT NOW. THE PROBLEM IS PEOPLE ARE NOT SPENDING AT ALL. EVEN THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE THEIR JOBS. IT IS A RETAIL CAMPAIGN ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO TIE UP THEIR MONEY IN GOVERNMENT BONDS. THE TREASURY REALIZES THAT IS NOT WHAT THEY NEED RIGHT NOW IN THIS ECONOMY. ROMAINE: ESPECIALLY -- LESS THAN 1%. YOU KNOW WHAT ELSE HAS NO INTEREST RATE? GOLD COINS. SILVER COINS. I HEAR THE MINT IS RUNNING OUT OF THESE THINGS. JOE: I HEARD THE REAL REASON YOU'RE STAYING HOME IS SO YOU CAN PROTECT YOUR SAFE, RIGHT? A MEND IN UPSTATE NEW YORK IS HALTING PRODUCTION OF PRECIOUS METAL -- A MINT IN UPSTATE NEW YORK IS HOPING PRODUCTION OF PRECIOUS METAL COINS. THIS COMES AT A TIME WHEN DEMAND FROM RETAIL BUYERS GET THEIR HANDS ON PRECIOUS METAL COINS IS OFF THE CHARTS. SCARLET: HAD NO IDEA THEY WERE PRODUCING THESE COINS IN WEST POINT. LIKE EVERYWHERE ELSE, WHERE WORKERS NEED TO WORK IN CLOSE QUARTERS, THERE IS AN ISSUE WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING. WE HAVE A LOT OF ECONOMIC DATA TODAY. WHAT YOU -- WHAT ARE YOU KEEPING YOUR EYE ON FOR TOMORROW WHEN IT COMES TO MARKETS? JOE: WE ARE GETTING MORE DATA TOMORROW. THE DATA TODAY WAS DISMAL. NOT SURPRISING. WE GET ANOTHER INITIAL CLAIMS REPORT. IT IS SLOWING DOWN BUT NOT THAT MUCH. THE BLOOMBERG CONSENT IS FORECAST ANOTHER FIVE AND A HALF MILLION. THESE ARE HUGE NUMBERS. EVEN WITH THE CARES ACT PUT IN PLACE, -- THESE ARE INITIAL. IT IS ON TOP OF WHAT WE HAVE SEEN SO FAR. THESE NUMBERS HAVE TO START COMING DOWN SOON FOR OBVIOUS REASONS. WE WILL SEE HOW BIG IT IS. WE HAVE PHILLY FED. ALL OF IT EXPECTED TO BE EXTREMELY DEAD. THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS IS WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH EMPLOYMENT. SCARLET: GOOD STUFF. JOE WEISENTHAL IS GOING TO RESUME HIS BIKE RIDE AROUND LADY BROOKE LAKE. I'M GOING TO DO A BIKE RIDE MYSELF. ROMAINE, IT IS UP TO YOU TO PICK A PLACE TO GO BIKING.