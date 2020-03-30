Citi's Levkovich Cuts S&P 500 Year-End Forecast Again to 2,700

Tobias Levkovich, Citigroup U.S. equity strategist, talks about why he's dropping his forecast for the S&P 500 index again, how different economies can recover from the coronavirus crisis, and dropping oil prices. He speaks with Bloomberg's Vonnie Quinn and Romaine Bostick on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)