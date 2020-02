00:00

THE CORONAVIRUS DRAGS DOWN DEMAND. USING QANTAS SHARES JUMPING SINCE THE MOST SINCE 2014. IT IS THE WORST-CASE SCENARIO YOU ARE PLANNING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS AND THE ASSOCIATED ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, THE PROTESTS IN HONG KONG THAT HAVE BEGUN TO WEIGH ON IT AND HOW MUCH POSSIBILITY DOES THE BUSINESS HAVE? >> WE HAD AN UNDERLYING PROFIT OF $771 MILLION BUT WE SAID CORONAVIRUS IS GOING TO IMPACT US FROM OUR UP TO $150 MILLION. WE ARE REMOVING SOME ROUTES THAT HAVE BEEN INFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS. WE'RE KEEPING FLEXIBILITY THOUGH. THAT WOULD BE THE EQUIVALENT OF GROUNDING 18 AIRCRAFT AND HAVING 700 TOO MANY PEOPLE. WE ARE MANAGING THAT BY ASKING PEOPLE TO TAKE PAID LEAVE. OR CONTINUE THE WAY THEY ARE, WE WOULD EXTEND THAT UNTIL THE END OF JUNE. OUR ESTIMATES BASED ON THIS ARE TO CONTINUE THIS WAY UNTIL THE END OF JUNE. IF THINGS WERE TO GET WORSE, WE HAVE THE CAPABILITY TO TAKE MORE THAN DOUBLE THE CAPACITY OUT. THINGS GOT BETTER, YOU CAN BUT THAT CAPACITY TRACKING. WITH SARS, WE SAW A SIGNIFICANT REBOUND AFTER IT WAS OVER SO WE WANT TO KEEP THE AIRCRAFT AND PEOPLE READY. >> IN THAT SENSE, WOULD YOU NOT BE LOOKING AND WONDERING AT HOW MANY PLANES YOU CAN POTENTIAL HE GROUND IN THIS WORST-CASE SCENARIO? ALSO IN TERMS OF JOB CUTS OR UNPAID LEAVE? >> WE HAVE CRUNCHED THOSE NUMBERS. WE ARE GROUNDING THE EQUIVALENT OF 18 AIRCRAFT AND WE WILL TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DOING MAINTENANCE SO WHEN WE NEED THE MAINTENANCE -- NEED THE AIRCRAFT WE WILL DO -- HAVE FULL USE OF THEM. WE ARE CELEBRATING THIS YEAR WE ARE THE LONGEST CONTINUING OPERATING AIRLINE IN THE WORLD. WE HAVE TO MANAGE THE SITUATION FOR AT LEAST ANOTHER SIX MONTHS. WE DO NOT SEE THE NEED TO KEEP REDUNDANCIES. WE ARE TRYING TO PROTECT AS MANY JOBS AS WE CAN. WE EXPECT A REBOUND TO OCCUR AND WE EXPECT THIS TO BE A SENSIBLE THING TO DO. >> WE HAVE HAD A VIRUS OUTBREAK BEFORE BUT OVERALL, WE CONTINUE TO SEE A SLOWDOWN IN THE CHINESE ECONOMY. DOES THIS MAKE YOU FEEL LIKE YOU NEED TO DIVERSIFY YOUR BUSINESS AWAY FROM CHINA EVEN MORE? >> LESS THAN 2% OF OUR INTERNATIONAL OPERATION IS CHINA. OUR DOMESTIC AND LOYALTY BUSINESS IS VERY DIVERSIFIED AND WE ARE MAKING CLOSE TO $400 MILLION PER YEAR OUT OF LOYALTY AND THAT'S WERE WE HAVE THESE BUSINESSES LIKE INSURANCE, CREDIT CARDS AND A DIVERSITY OF BUSINESSES THERE THAT MAKE US VERY UNIQUE AS AN AIRLINE RED ON THE DOMESTIC MARKET, WE HAVE 62% MARKET SHARE AND OVER 80% OF THE CORPORATE MARKET THE BEST MAJORITY OF THE PROFITABILITY AND THAT IS A VERY STABLE -- WHICH WE PERFORM EXCEPTIONALLY WELL IN. COMPARED TO MOST AIRLINES, WE HAVE SEEN SOME OF THE COMPETITORS HAVING TO TAKE A LOT MORE CAPACITY OUT, WE ARE A LOT MORE DIVERSIFIED, A LOT STRONGER IN TERMS OF OUR BATTLES -- BALANCE SHEET AND STRENGTH AND MORE CAPABLE OF MANAGING THIS GOING FORWARD. WE'RE KEEPING A CLOSE EYE. AUSTRALIA'S LINKS WITH CHINA ARE BIG. WE HAVE TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE ECONOMY. USUALLY, WHEN DEMAND WEAKENS MYSTICALLY, IF YOU GET SUPPLY CORRECT, WE MANAGE THE PROFITABILITY VERY EFFECTIVELY. >> HOW MUCH OF YOUR DOMESTIC BUSINESS WAS HURT BY THE BUSHFIRES IN AUSTRALIA? >> WE DID SEE IN THE FIRST MONTH OR SO OF THE BUSHFIRES, A BIT OF AN IMPACT WITH SOME DEMAND WEAKENING IN ORDER TO -- THAT WE COVERED -- RECOVERED PRETTY FAST. DOMESTICALLY, WE GAIN A GOOD RECOVERY. IF IT WASN'T FOR THE CORONAVIRUS, WE WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THE BUSHFIRES WERE HAVING A MINIMAL IMPACT. THEIR ORIGINAL ROUTES -- OUR COMPETITOR WITHDREW FROM ONE AND WE BELIEVE IT'S PART OF OUR COMMUNITY OBLIGATION, OUR SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. WE NEEDED TO FILL THAT GAP SO WE ADDED MORE CAPACITY TO SUPPORT THE BUSHFIRE AFFECTED AREAS. WE HAVE RAISED MONEY THROUGH DONATIONS TO HELP THE BUSHFIRE AFFECTED REGIONS AND WE HAVE BEEN FLYING AROUND THE COUNTRY TO TRY TO HELP IN THAT POSITION. >> HOW MUCH OF A DOMESTIC IMPACT DO YOU EXPECT TO SEE FROM THE LACK OF TOURIST ARRIVALS AND A STUDENT RETURNS? DO YOU EXPECT TO HAVE A SIZABLE IMPACT ON DOMESTIC ROUTES AS WELL? >> WE ARE COPING WITH THAT WITH SUPPLY. 8% OF OUR DOMESTIC OPERATION ARE INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS AND 2% OF THAT IS FROM THE ASIAN MARKET. WE ARE SEEING WEAKNESS THERE WHICH WE HAVE SEEN FOR THE LAST MONTH OR SO AND WHAT WE ANNOUNCED TODAY IS FOR THIS HALF OF THE YEAR, WE WILL TAKE 2.3% CAPACITY OUT OF THE DOMESTIC MARKET. IT IS MORE FOCUSED ON JET STAR. WE THINK THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO BE ABLE TO MANAGE THE SITUATION. I WILL SAY THAT THAT COULD REVERSE OUR COMPETITIVE POSITION. WE WANT TO MAINTAIN OUR MARKET SHARE, STRATEGIC STRENGTH SO WE MAKE SURE THAT IS A FOCUS OF WHERE WE ARE. WE THINK OUR COMPETITORS ARE IN THE SAME BOAT AND THE SENSE WILL PREVAIL IN TERMS OF CAPACITY. >> YOU ARE DUE TO PLACE AN ORDER FOR PLANES INCLUDING REPLACING BOEING 737'S RED I WONDER IF A DECISION IS GETTING NEAR. WHEN YOU BE WAITING UNTIL AFTER THE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IS MORE CERTAIN OR WAITING TO SEE WHETHER THIS RETURN TO SERVICE HAPPENS? QUICK OUR BIGGEST FOCUS IS THAT BY THE END OF MARCH, WE HAVE TO MAKE A DECISION. TO FLY DIRECT FROM SYDNEY TO NEW YORK AND MELBOURNE TO NEW YORK. WE ARE FOCUSED ON GETTING THAT DECISION OUT OF THE WAY. WE ARE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE PILOTS AND THE REGULATOR. WE BELIEVE WE WILL GET THERE. THE AIRCRAFT THAT WILL ARRIVE IN 2023, THESE ARE LONG-TERM DECISIONS AND A COMPANY LIKE QANTAS WILL MAKE A LONG-TERM DECISIONS EVEN IF THERE ARE SHORT-TERM HEADWINDS. THAT IS THE RIGHT THING TO DO TO PLAN FOR OUR FUTURE. THE LONG-HAUL OPERATIONS WILL DIVERSIFY OUR EARNINGS. WE'RE WORKING WELL ON PERTH ALONG THE NONSTOP. WE WILL CONTINUE WITH THAT. ONCE WE HAVE SUNRISE OUT OF THE WAY, LATER IN THE YEAR WE WILL BE DOING A COMPETITION TO REPLACE THE 75 737'S. THAT WILL LIKELY HAPPEN AFTER THE MAX IS IN THE AIR BUT THAT IS THE TIMEFRAME WE ARE LOOKING TO. >> WENDY YOU -- WHEN YOU EXPECT TO SEE, YOU HAVE FLOATED THE IDEA OF HIRING A NEW TEAM OF PILOTS. HOW MUCH FOR THAT CONTINGENCY PLAN COST? >> WE ARE IN DIALOGUE WITH OUR PILOT. WE HAVE MADE MORE PROGRESS IN THE PAST FEW DAYS THAN IN THE LAST SEVEN MONTHS WHICH IS A GREAT SIGN. WE WILL BE PUTTING A PROPOSAL TO OUR PILOT FOR THE END OF MARCH. IF THEY VOTE ON IT, THEY WILL GET TO FLY WHICH WILL RESULT IN 1000 JOBS ARE MOTIONS, BIG INCREASES FOR OUR FIRST OFFICERS AND SECOND OFFICERS TO GET THOSE PROMOTIONS. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE FOCUSED ON ACHIEVING. WE HAVE TO HAVE A BACKUP PLAN IF THAT DOES NOT OCCUR. PROJECT SUNRISE IS TOO IMPORTANT FOR US. THAT IS A LAST RESORT. OUR PRIME FOCUS IS , I AM VERY HOPEFUL WE WILL DO THAT BY THE END OF MARCH. >> GOOD LUCK WITH THOSE