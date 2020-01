00:00

We have heard from Chinese authorities whether it's a securities regulator or the PBL see that they will try to support the markets whether it's through ample liquidity or just telling these securities firms you know guide your investors to be rational about this. Well we see this come Monday next week . Unlikely considering that you're your best measure for sentiment is actually the Chinese firms that are listed in Hong Kong they're not faring really well at this point. And in any case I think even though the mortality rate is really much lower this time around as compared to the source the freak out factor is really prevailing at the moment. So even in Singapore where there is only 10 confirmed cases there are already a lot of buildings that are putting in temperature checks before you enter. I could just imagine what it would be like in Hong Kong or even in Shanghai. You had you finally we saw the economic numbers in China really picking up especially when it comes to those PMI numbers in manufacturing finally turning green. This GTA V chart on the Bloomberg showing you that we're expecting those numbers later in the week. What are your expectations both for manufacturing and non manufacturing. Given that we could see a little bit of that reflection of this virus impact . I would definitely be focusing more on the non manufacturing sub index of the official PMI release tomorrow because considering that the first news was confirmed on the thirty first of December in in of an infection of the 1 virus in China I would imagine that locally there had already been some fear factor that would have affected catering services transport. More importantly the travel restrictions at the height of the Lunar New Year celebrations would really dampen all of the services that would have would have had a pickup at that time. China's largest banks have now come out and said that they will try to reduce interest rates for the most affected businesses from the Corona virus. We're talking about the ICBC China Construction Bank and so forth. How much will this help in sort of trying to get the credit to where it's needed . At this point the real impact of the Corona virus would really depend on how how fast the containment of this of the virus is considering the the impact of the source. We had seen two consecutive quarters of declines at least as far as quarterly growth is concerned. However as soon as the number of infections had peaked or even plateaued there was an immediate rebound in activity. However at this point there is really a lot of uncertainty and we do not know when the peak of the infection would be. In the meantime we had seen Hong Kong potentially seeing some of the positive effects of this recovery in China. We are expecting the trade numbers to come up this afternoon. What does this mean for Hong Kong if China again decelerates . Indeed so the December numbers for for China was quite what Watson was an indicator that manufacturing had already bottomed out. And considering that Hong Kong is really dependent on Chinese trade that was really good. And that was really a good indicator. Having said that the extension of the Lunar New Year holidays would already lower would even lower the number of working days in January which was already expected to be lower as compared to 2019. That means the volatility in the data has been exacerbated. Even so even if the travel restrictions are lifted or by the 2nd of February the fact is the travel restrictions would also limit other workers that had gone home and it would prop it would prevent them from coming back to their workplaces. I would imagine that the effect on the trade . I would imagine that the effect on the supply chains on the region not just in Hong Kong would also be affected as well .