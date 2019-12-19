Trump Impeached on Two Counts by House, Setting Up Senate Trial

00:00

PLACE TO GET INTO WAS HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL. I WISH I COULD TELL YOU THIS HAD BEEN CAREER PLANNING. DAVID: YOU GRADUATED 1970 FROM HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL AND WENT TO WORK AT THE PENTAGON. HANK: AT HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL , I DID NOT HAVE ANY BUSINESS BACKGROUND, I SPENT MOST OF MY TIME AT WELLESLEY ACCORDING MY WIFE TO BE -- COURTING MY WIFE TO BE. ONE CLASS I DID A FAIR AMOUNT OF WORK IN WAS TAUGHT BY SOMEONE WHO HAD BEEN A FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE. HE RECOMMENDED ME TO WORK IN THE PENTAGON FOR A SMALL ANALYSIS GROUP WHO WORKED ON PROJECTS FOR THE TOP LEADERS OF THE PENTAGON. THAT REALLY TRANSFORMED MY LIFE. DAVID: YOU GOT YOU KNOW WHAT IT WAS LIKE WHEN WE GRADUATED FROM COLLEGE IN BUSINESS SCHOOL. IF YOU WANTED TO RUN SOMETHING, YOU DID NOT GO INTO FINANCIAL INVESTMENT BANKING, YOU WENT IN BECAUSE YOU LIKED THE MARKETS AND WANTED TO WORK WITH CLIENTS ON MULTIPLE PROJECTS. THAT IS WHY I PICKED GOLDMAN SACHS. IN 1994, THE FIRM HAD PROBLEMS, I WENT OFF TO NEW YORK. I SAID WE WILL PICK THE NEXT HEADS OF THE FIRM, AND SAID I WILL NOT DO THAT, BUT THEN I CALLED HER AND SAID I HAVE BEEN DRAFTED TO TURN THINGS AROUND, BUT I WILL ONLY BE HERE FOR TWO YEARS. WE JOKED BECAUSE THAT WAS 12 YEARS AND I LOVED IT. DAVID: YOU BECAME CEO AND PROSPERED WELL, THEN GEORGE W. BUSH BECOMES PRESIDENT, AND HE MADE IN TO YOU TO BE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY. YOU REPEATEDLY SAID YOU WERE NOT INTERESTED. WHY? HANK: I ENJOY DOING WHAT I WAS DOING. I HAD A FAMILY THAT WAS THE IMMINENTLY -- THEV EHEMENTLY OPPOSED TO THE PRESIDENT. I KNEW I WAS DOING A GOOD JOB RUNNING GOLDMAN SACHS, SO I SAID NO A FEW TIMES. THEY KEPT COMING BACK. THE LAST TIME JIM BAKER MADE A COMPELLING CASE, AND MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE WHAT HIT ME WAS I LOOKED AT THINGS AND SAID, GUESS WHAT? I GO AROUND TO RECRUIT BUSINESS GOALS, I TELL PEOPLE WELCOME CHANGE, CHANGE IS YOUR FRIEND. MAYBE IT WAS FEAR OF FAILURE PREVENTING ME FROM SERVING MY COUNTRY. AS SOON AS I SAW THAT, I SAID I WILL NOT LET THAT STOP ME. DAVID: WHEN YOU JOIN THE GOVERNMENT AS SECRETARY OF TREASURY, YOU EXPECTED THE ECONOMY WOULD BE IN REASONABLE SHAPE. HANK: YES. DAVID: WHAT HAPPENED? HANK: VERY EARLY ON, IN THE FIRST MEETING THAT I HAD WITH PRESIDENT BUSH AT CAMP DAVID, HE GOT HIS ECONOMIC TEAM TOGETHER, HE WANTED ME TO TALK ABOUT ENTITLEMENT REFORM, THAT WAS ONE OF THE THINGS THAT BROUGHT ME TO WASHINGTON. I TOLD HIM I WANTED TO TALK ABOUT THE FINANCIAL CRISIS, I DID NOT SEE ONE COMING LIKE WE HAD, BUT I SAW EXCESSES, AND I SAW THEM IN 1994, 1998. I THOUGHT WE WERE DUE FOR TURBULENT IN THE MARKET. DAVID: ULTIMATELY THE BANKING SYSTEM CAME BACK, BUT AS YOU LOOK AT THE SYSTEM TODAY, COULD SOMETHING LIKE THAT HAPPEN AGAIN? HANK: I HATE TO SAY THIS, BUT WE HAVE LESS AUTHORITY TODAY THAN WE HAD THEN.