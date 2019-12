00:00

EVEN LET'S GO TO SAN FRANCISCO. TAYLOR RIGGS, OVER TO YOU. TAYLOR: JOINING ME TODAY IS BLACK ROCK'S HEAD OF THE MEDICINAL STRATEGY, SEAN CARNEY. I HAVE TO START WITH THE MASSIVE INCREASE IN TAXABLE SUPPLY THAT WE HAVE SEEN THIS YEAR. DOES ALL OF THAT NEW SUPPLY MAKE YOU A BUYER OF TAXABLE MUNIS OVER TAX-EXEMPT MUNIS? >> GOOD MORNING. I WOULDN'T SAY IT MAKES AS A BUYER OF TAXABLE'S OVER TAX-EXEMPT, BUT IT MAKES AS A BUYER OF THE MARKET, INCLUDING TAXABLE MUNIS. IN NOVEMBER, WE SAW 25% ISSUANCE COME IN IN THE FORM OF TAXABLE MUNIS. THIS HAS DRAWN IN SOME OVERSEAS DEMAND AS WELL AS SOME CROSSOVER DEMAND IN THE MARKET, WHICH WE HAVE NOT SEEN MUCH OF SINCE 2017. TAYLOR: WE USUALLY SEE SOME LIGHTER SUPPLIES. HEADING INTO THE END OF THE YEAR, TYPICALLY DECEMBER HAVING A GOOD MONTH. ARE YOU HOLDING ONTO MUNIS AS YOU HOLD ON -- AS YOU HEAD INTO THE FINAL PART OF THE YEAR TO CAPTURE THAT PERFORMANCE, ARE YOU TAKING YOUR GAINS IN GETTING OUT? SEAN: WE ARE GOING INTO THE ARE CONSTRUCTIVE AND LONGER DURATION. TYPICALLY, JANUARY ACCOUNTS FOR 40% OF THE MARKET, UNDER ANNUAL RETURN. GOING INTO DECEMBER, IT'S NOT A TIME THAT YOU WANT TO BE HOLDING A LOT OF CASH OR EVEN BECOME SHORT DURATION, ESPECIALLY WHEN U.S. TREASURIES ARE TRADING IN SUCH A TIGHT BAND AS THEY ARE, GOING AROUND THE OPTIMISM OF A POTENTIAL TRADE DEAL. THE CALENDAR MAY HAVE BEEN LARGER THAN IN PAST YEARS. WE KNOW A QUARTER OF THAT IS ATTRACTING A BIGGER AUDIENCE. THE TAX-EXEMPT PORTION HAS BEEN WELL SPOKEN FOR. SUBSCRIPTION RATES HAVE KNOW A QUARTER OF THAT IS ATTRACTING A BIGGER AUDIENCE. ACTUALLY TICKED OFF INTO THIS INCREASED SUPPLY, AS OPPOSED TO BACKTRACK. TAYLOR: HOW DO YOU TAKE THAT VIEW AND PUSH IT FORWARD TO JANUARY? USUALLY, YOU HAVE SELLING PRESSURE IN JANUARY. DO YOU EXPECT THAT LOOKING INTO 2020, OR ARE YOU LOOKING AT HISTORICAL NORMS THAT WE'VE SEEN? SEAN: THAT IS A GOOD QUESTION, THAT IS WHAT WE ARE SPENDING TIME ON NOW. DO WE TURN THE CALENDAR AND COME INTO A JANUARY WHERE ISSUANCE IS DOWN A BIT, MORE ACTIVITY IN THE SECONDARY MARKET TO BEGIN THE YEAR? OR DO WE TURN THE CALENDAR AND SEE SIMILAR ISSUANCE PATTERNS IN JANUARY, POTENTIALLY ELEVATED FEBRUARY WENT TYPICALLY YOU HAVE MUTED SUPPLY. ALL SIGNS RIGHT NOW ARE POINTING TO SOME ELEVATED SUPPLY CONTINUING TO THE NEW YEAR. PERHAPS NOT TO THE FIGURES WE HAVE SEEN RECENTLY. WE SAW 100 BILLION DOLLARS PRICE TAG OCTOBER, NOVEMBER, ANOTHER 40 BILLION ON TAP FOR DECEMBER. POTENTIALLY WE DON'T GET THOSE NUMBERS COMING BACK FROM THE HOLIDAY BUT WE ANTICIPATE THE SUPPLY WILL REMAIN HEALTHY. WE LOOK FOR DEMAND AS WELL. WE JUST RECEIVED OVER 47TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF INFLOWS. THAT IS VERIFIED AIR. AS LONG AS DEMAND CONTINUES, THE SUPPLY WILL BE WELL DIGESTED. TAYLOR: ALWAYS A PLEASURE. THAT WAS SEAN CARNEY, BLACKROCK'S