What’s Behind the Rally as Markets Push to Record Highs?

More From Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas
- 02:54
Markets Won't Like 'Expensive' Aramco IPO, Black Gold's Ross Says
- 01:28
Vision Fund 2.0 Starts Life Small
- 01:40
The Fed Needs to Ease a Lot More, Strategist Ian Harnett Says
- 01:31:43
'Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas' Full Show (11/15/2019)
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.