What’s Behind the Rally as Markets Push to Record Highs?

00:00

SARAH: SIX STRAIGHT WEEKS OF GAINS FOR THE S&P IS THE LONGEST WEEKLY STREET SINCE 2017. MY NASDAQ AND DOW INCLUDED. IF YOU LOOK SINCE EARLY OCTOBER, WHICH INDICES HAVE DRIVEN THE RALLY? THAT IS WHEN THE RALLY PICKED UP STEAM. IT IS CYCLICAL AREAS OF THE MARKET. INDUSTRIALS, FINANCIALS, TECH, HEALTH CARE, MATERIALS ALL UP 7%. ON THE FLIPSIDE, THE TRADE OFF TO A START EARLIER ON THE YEAR ALL UNDERPERFORMING. IF YOU MENTIONED THE DOW, IN OCTOBER WE WERE IN THE 26,000 AREAS. THREE COMPANIES HAVE ACCOUNTED FOR 70% OF THOSE GAINS, THAT BEING UNITED HEALTH, APPLE, AND CATERPILLAR. I ALSO WANT TO POINT OUT MICROSOFT. MICROSOFT AND APPLE ARE TRADING AT RECORD HIGHS. IF YOU ADD THE MARKET CAP TOGETHER, IT SUPERSEDES THAT IF THE ENTIRE RUSSELL 2000. ASTOUNDING IF YOU THINK OF THE NUMBERS, BUT IT IS ALSO BEEN A CALM RIDE HIGHER. THE VIX IS ANCHORED CLOSELY TO THAT WHAT 12 LEVEL. ALSO 29 STRAIGHT DAYS WHERE THE S&P 500 HAS GONE WITHOUT BACK TO BACK DECLINES. THAT IS THE LONGEST STREAK SINCE 2005.