'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (11/18/2019)

00:00

JON: FROM NEW YORK CITY, I AM JONATHAN FERRO. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN STARTS RIGHT NOW. ♪ ♪ JON: STOCKS BEGIN THE WEEK AT ALL-TIME HIGHS. VIOLENCE IN HONG KONG ESCALATING. CLASHES WITH PROTESTERS INTENSIFYING. SAUDI ARABIA ARAMCO CUTTING ITS VALUATION. WITH SEVEN MINUTES UNTIL THE OPENING BELL, GOOD MORNING. EQUITIES PRETTY MUCH UNCHANGED ON THE SESSION. THE BOND MARKET YIELDS LOWER BY A SINGLE BASIS POINT. MUTED PRICE ACTION ON THE EURO. LET'S BEGIN WITH THE BIG ISSUE. THE LAST MAN STANDING, BEGINNING TO CAN CHILE. THE BULLS ARE -- BEGINNING TO CAPITULATE. THE FEAR OF MISSING OUT PROMPTS A WAVE OF OPTIMISM AND JUMP IN EXPOSURE TO EQUITIES AND CYCLICALS. MORGAN STANLEY AND UBS UPGRADING GLOBAL EQUITIES. MORGAN STANLEY -- >> OUR ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS GOTTEN BETTER. WE THINK THAT GROWTH WILL GET BETTER FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020. WE THINK THAT SHOULD DRIVE MODEST SINGLE-DIGIT RETURNS FOR EQUITY MARKETS OUTSIDE THE U.S. JON: THE UBS CFO WRITING THE U.S. CHINA TRADE NEGOTIATIONS -- EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS HAVE FALLEN AND THERE ARE TENTATIVE SIGNS FOR STABILIZATION. AND THE RISK UPSIDE HAS ALSO INCREASED. I AM JOINED BY ANASTASIA AMOROSO , JAY POLONSKY -- PELOSKY, AND PATRICK PALFREY. ANASTASIA: THERE IS DEFINITELY A FEAR OF MISSING OUT. WE HAVE SEEN THE IMPROVEMENTS ARE STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. THE FIRST LEG IS BECAUSE SOME PARTICIPANTS WERE HOPEFUL THIS WAS GOING TO HAPPEN, BUT IT SEEMS LIKE MORE REAL MONEY IS GOING TO SEE THIS. SOMEBODY MENTIONED THE CENTRAL BANK EASING. THIS TIDE OF MONETARY POLICY EASING IS GOING TO TRANSLATE. THE FEAR OF MISSING OUT IS YOU HAVE TO GET INVESTED NOW BEFORE IT IS UPON US. JON: WHAT DO YOU SAY, PATRICK? PATRICK: SIX MONTH AGO, THE ONLY CONVERSATION WAS WHETHER THERE IS A RECESSION ON THE HORIZON. WE HAVE HAD THE YIELD CURVE ON INVERT AND INDUSTRIAL DATA BEGIN TO RETURN HIGHER. BOTH OF THOSE ARE ALLOWING ADVISORS TO BECOME MORE OPTIMISTIC ON EQUITIES, AND THAT IS GOING TO DRIVE THE 2020 RALLY. JAY CULLEN -- JAY : THE RALLY WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS -- WHAT WE ARE CALLING REFLATION 2020. THE ARGUMENT IS THAT GLOBAL EASING, FISCAL STIMULUS, AND THE BOTTOM OF THE MANUFACTURING CYCLE GOING TO LEAD TO SURPRISES ON THE UPSIDE IN TERMS OF GLOBAL GROWTH, EARNINGS GROWTH, AND STOCK PRICES. JON: YOU CALLED IT A TEST OF THE EQUITY MARKET. WE HAD TRADE HEADLINES OUT. THE EQUITY MARKET DROP THAT MUCH AND NOW IT IS UNCHANGED AGAIN. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THAT? JAY: WE GO BACK MONTHS. WE WENT THROUGH THE WORST SEASONAL PERIOD OVER THE SUMMER. THERE WAS A LOT OF NEGATIVITY. THE MARKET DID NOT WANT TO GO DOWN. VALUATION WAS NOT BAD, PARTICULARLY OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE OPPORTUNITIES EMERGE. PEOPLE ARE SO ONE-SIDED IN BONDS, SO ONE DECIDED IN DEFENSIVE'S WITHIN EQUITIES, SO ONE-SIDED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, THAT THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR THIS TO BE A CONSIDERABLE MOVE OVER THE NEXT NOT EVEN PORTER OR TWO QUARTERS -- OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS, WITH PEOPLE REALLY POSITIONED OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES IN ENTER CYCLICALS AND VALUE. ANASTASIA: IT IS AN INTERESTING POINT. WHAT IS PRICED INTO THIS MARKET? WITH HER IS TRADE OR GROWTH OPTIMISM -- I THINK A FAIR AMOUNT IS PRICED IN, WITH THE CONSENSUS REMAINS THAT THE SIDES WILL SIGN A MINI TRADE DEAL. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE NOT SEEING MOVES IN THE EQUITY MARKETS. THE GROWTH OPTIMISM IS NOT BEING FULLY BAKED INTO THE NUMBERS. IF YOU LOOK AT EARNINGS REVISION RATIOS FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS, THEY HAVE BEEN COMING DOWN CONSISTENTLY, AND IT IS JUST NOW STARTING TO LOOK LIKE THIS EARNINGS REVISION AFTER BEING SEVERELY DOWN IS MAYBE STARTING TO STABILIZE A LITTLE BIT. IF YOU START TO SEE PMI UPTICKS, IF IT IS 3, 4 TAKES BETWEEN NOW AND NEXT MARCH, OR MAY BE A LITTLE FURTHER THAN THAT, YOU WILL SEE THAT FEEDTHROUGH INTO EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS. JON: PMI'S COME IN AT THE BACK END OF THIS WEEK FROM THE UNITED STATES AND EUROPE. WE ARE TOLD THE TALKS ARE GOING WELL. WE HAVE NO FAITH. I HAVE NO IDEA WHETHER OR NOT IT WILL WORK. WE ARE JOINED BY KEVIN CIRILLI, CHIEF BLOOMBERG WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT. WHERE ARE WE WITH THESE TALKS? KEVIN: THE NBC HEADLINE SAYING THAT COMING OUT OF BEIJING THERE IS SOME PESSIMISM AS RELATES TO THE U.S.-CHINA PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL. I SPOKE WITH A REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER OVER THE WEEKEND, AND I ASKED SPECIFICALLY ABOUT U.S. AND CHINA. THIS LAWMAKER HAS BEEN WORKING WITH THE WHITE HOUSE AS IT RELATES TO TRADE. WHAT HE TOLD ME ESSENTIALLY WAS THAT THESE TARIFFS HAVE BEEN A COMPLETE DISASTER FOR REPUBLICANS WHO ARE GOING HOME AND TRYING TO SELL THE ECONOMIC AGENDA. IT IS A GLARING BREMEN -- BLEMISH AS RELATES TO POSITIVE ECONOMIC NUMBERS. THAT PRESSURE WOULD SEEM TO SUGGEST THE PRESIDENT WOULD WANT TO GET PHASE ONE DONE AHEAD OF MID-DECEMBER. ON A SEPARATE TRADE FRONT, HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI SUGGESTING THAT USMCA MIGHT GET FINISHED BY THE END OF THE YEAR. IF NOT, FIRST MONTH OF NEXT YEAR. JON: ON THE IMPEACHMENT HEARING, THE PRESIDENT TWEETING IN THE LAST 20 MINUTES OR SO. THE PROSPECT OF HIM TESTIFYING -- DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THAT? KEVIN: HIS LAWYERS AND ATTORNEYS HAVE SAID THAT IS NOT SOMETHING THEY WOULD LIKE TO HAVE DONE. MEANWHILE, THE KEY TESTIMONY FOR THIS WEEK WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, WHEN GORDON SONDLAND, WHO WAS THE MAN IN THE MIDDLE OF ALL OF THIS, WHO HAD THAT TELEPHONE CALL, ALLEGEDLY, REPORTEDLY, WITH PRESIDENT TERM, AS IT RELATES TO MILITARY AID BEING TIED TO UKRAINE INVESTIGATING BIDEN -- HE IS SET TO TESTIFY PUBLICLY ON WEDNESDAY, AND I CANNOT STRESS ENOUGH HOW CRUCIAL THAT TESTIMONY IS GOING TO BE FOR BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS. JON: THEY REALLY BUSY WEEK FOR YOU ONCE AGAIN. KEVIN, THANK YOU. PATRICK, HOW DO YOU MAKE A MARKET CALL WITHOUT ALSO MAKING A CALL ON POLITICS? PATRICK: IT IS CERTAINLY TOUGH. DESPITE ALL THE UNCERTAINTY -- WE'RE TALKING ABOUT TRADE AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY -- WE ARE SEEING VOLATILITY LOW ACROSS THE BOARD, REMAINING LOW. ISSUES FILTER INTO THE CONVERSATION, BUT NEVERTHELESS I DON'T THINK IT SHOULD IMPEDE THE OPTIMISTIC VIEW WE HAVE OF SOME OF THE DATA LIKE INDUSTRIAL DATA. ANASTASIA: I AGREE IT IS DIFFICULT TO DECOUPLE THE POLITICS FROM THE ECONOMY, IF YOU THINK ABOUT 2020, WE KNOW THAT HISTORICALLY WHEN THE INCUMBENT PRESIDENT WAS REELECTED AND THERE WAS NOT A RECESSION, THERE WAS ONLY A 100% HISTORICAL PRECEDENT THAT THE PRESIDENT GOT ELECTED IF THERE WAS NO RECESSION. IF YOU THINK ABOUT IT, THIS PATH MIGHT BE PRETTY GOOD. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT TRADE, IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE SWING STATES -- IT IS SOYBEAN FARMERS IN IOWA, AUTO WORKERS IN MICHIGAN, STEELWORKERS IN PENNSYLVANIA AND WEST VIRGINIA. IF YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT THE PRESIDENT IS DOING WITH HIS TRADE AGENDA, IT HE HAS TO MAKE SURE HE DELIVERS ON THE PLEDGE TO THAT AMERICAN WORKER. I DON'T THINK IT IS A COINCIDENCE THAT WE HAVE A TRADE DEAL IN THE WORKS WITH CHINA. I DON'T THINK IT IS A COINCIDENCE AND IT IS ENCOURAGING WE ARE MAYBE ON THE CUSP OF SIGNING THE USMCA. THAT WOULD REALLY HELP THE VOTER. JON: IS THIS ESSENTIALLY MAKING A DECISION ABOUT THE REACTION FUNCTION OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES GOING INTO 2020? ANASTASIA: I THINK IT IS PART OF THE CALL. WE CANNOT SOLELY MAKE THE CALL ON THAT, BUT YOU ARE STARTING TO MAKE THAT ON THE FUNDAMENTALS. YOU START TO SEE POLICYMAKERS TRY TO PUT A FLOOR UNDERNEATH THIS ECONOMY, FROM THE MONETARY POLICY SIDE AND THE ADMINISTRATION SIDE. I THINK THE MARKET IS MOVING ON. PATRICK: I THINK -- JAY: I THINK THE TRADE DEAL IS SECONDARY. THE TRADE DEAL HAS BEEN FULLY DISCOUNTED IN TERMS OF HAPPENING OR NOT HAPPENING. IF IT DOES NOT HAPPEN, THAT IS GOING TO BE A BUY THE DIP OPPORTUNITY. WE HAVE MOVED FROM WORRYING ABOUT TRADE TO WORRYING ABOUT THE GLOBAL ECONOMY BOTTOMING. THE AUTHORITIES' RE SPONSE HAS LED TO A GLOBAL ECONOMY THAT IS BOTTOMING AND THE KEY IS WE ARE SETTING UP FOR THE NEXT TWO QUARTERS TO SHOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE U.S. AND THE RATING AND THE REST OF THE WORLD. THAT IS GOING TO LEAD INVESTORS TO BE OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES. U.S. Q4 GDP, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT HALF A PERCENT. JON: PMI COMING OUT LATER THIS WEEK. WE CAN BRING IN MICHAEL MCKEE, OUR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS AND POLITICS CORRESPONDENT. MICHAEL: THE FED, ACCORDING TO THE MARKETS, IS GOING TO BE ON HOLD. IT IS HOLD MUSIC WE WILL BE LISTENING TO THIS WEEK. JAY POWELL DID SAY LAST WEEK THAT THEIR RATE CUTS HAVE HELPED THE ECONOMY. WE WILL GET SOME EVIDENCE OF THAT, BECAUSE OF HOUSING -- THE HOMEBUILDER'S INDEX COMES OUT. HOUSING STARTS AND PERMITS -- THIS WILL GIVE US AN IDEA WHERE WE ARE GOING TO BE GOING IN THE FIRST OF THE YEAR. OUR BUILDERS GOING TO START PUTTING MORE HOMES IN THE GROUND BECAUSE THEY THINK THE FED HAS DONE A GOOD JOB? OR GET APPLICATIONS ON FRIDAY ARE PEOPLE RESPONDING TO LOWER RATES. THURSDAY, WE GET MORE HOME SALES . RATES HAVE GONE DOWN. ONE OTHER ITEM IS UNUSUAL. WE DO NOT NORMALLY WATCH JOBLESS CLAIMS TO CLOSELY BECAUSE THEY HAVE BEEN SO LOW FOR SO LONG, BUT LAST WEEK THEY DID BOUNCE OUT OF THE RANGE THEY HAVE BEEN IN SINCE JUNE, AND THAT DOES CONCERN SOME PEOPLE. IF THEY DON'T GO BACK DOWN AGAIN, THERE WILL BE SOME CONCERN ABOUT WHETHER WE ARE REALLY SEEING THAT IN THE LABOR MARKET. WE WILL GET A LOT OF FED SPEAK THIS WEEK, EVEN IF PEOPLE DO NOT THINK THERE WILL BE A LOT SAID. LORETTA MESTER HAS NOT SPOKEN OUT LATELY, BUT SHE IS A HAWK. SHE WILL BE VOTING NEXT YEAR. JOHN WILLIAMS, THE CENTRAL PERSON FROM THE NEW YORK FED, AND THURSDAY A REAL DOVE FROM THE MINNEAPOLIS FED. THE BIG DAY OF THE WEEK -- WEDNESDAY. NOT A BIG DEAL IN TERMS OF WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO TELL US ABOUT THE RIGHT SITUATION, BUT WE ARE GOING TO BE LOOKING FOR CLUES TO A STANDING REPO FACILITY. ARE THEY GOING TO PUT THAT IN PLACE? HOW SOON ARE THEY GOING TO START TAPERING THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY BILLS AS THEY TRY TO REBUILD THE BALANCE SHEET? AND WHETHER THEY NEED TO ADJUST INTEREST ON EXCESS RESERVES ONE MORE TIME, BECAUSE IT IS NOW GOING RIGHT UP TO THE LIMIT. BUT THE BOTTOM END -- WE HAD THE TOP END AS AN ISSUE EARLIER. DO THEY NEED TO BRING IT OFF THE BOTTOM END? WE ARE IN BOSTON. WE WILL BE TALKING WITH BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN. ALL YEAR AGAINST RATE CUTS -- IS HE WILLING TO SAY HE WAS WRONG? DOES HE SAY HE DID THE RIGHT THING? JON: I ASSUME THE SELF-PROMOTION IS THE APPEARANCE FEE. THANK YOU. BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN SITTING DOWN WITH MICHAEL MCKEE. DO NOT MISS THAT. BNP PARIBAS THINKS WE MAY NOT HAVE SEEN THE END OF THE FED EASING. >> WE ARE EXPECTING ANOTHER SORT OF ROUND OF INSURANCE CUTS INTO NEXT YEAR. AT THE MOMENT, IT DOES LOOK LIKE THE FED IS SORT OF BANKING OR HOPING ON THE ECONOMY SORT OF POWERING THROUGH, AND THE CONSUMER POWERING THROUGH AFTER ONE WEEK QUARTER. MUCH -- ONE WEAK QUARTER. ONE WILL HINGE ON WHETHER WE CONTINUE TO SEE WEAKNESS. JON: THAT IS THE CALL FROM BNP PARIBAS. THE CONSENSUS FROM 2020 -- LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC FORECAST. 170 FOUR GDP GROWTH, AROUND TREND GROWTH. THAT SEEMS TO BE THE VIEW. INCREASINGLY, ECONOMISTS ARE PUTTING OUT THE 2020 OUTLOOKS THAT WE RETURN TO TREND. PATRICK: THAT IS OUR VIEW. NOW THAT WE ARE STABILIZING, THERE ARE MORE POSITIVES WITHIN THE STUFF THAT MATTERS. THE INDUSTRIAL DATA IS GOING TO IMPROVE. WE ARE OFFSETTING WEAKER GOVERNMENT DATA BUT STRONGER INDUSTRIAL. THAT IS POSITIVE IN THE MARKET. JON: ANASTASIA? ANASTASIA: I THINK 1.7% FOR 2020 SEEMS A LITTLE BIT LOW TO US. PROBABLY THE THREE TO FIVE POINT REBOUND IS NOT YET IN THE PRICE. I WOULD EXPECT TO SEE UPSIDE. I WANT TO PICK UP ON THE IDEA THAT THE FED MAY HAVE ANOTHER ROUND OF CUTS. I WOULD NOT SAY THAT WOULD BE MY BASE CASE, BECAUSE WE ARE STARTING TO SEE SOME DATA. WE ARE SEEING THE SOLID CONSUMER. IF YOU LOOK AT HISTORY BACK IN 1995, 1998, IT WAS ABOUT 75 TO A HUNDRED BASIS POINTS THAT THE FED DELIVERED. 75 BASIS POINTS THIS TIME AROUND WAS DELIVERED WITHIN THE SPAN OF SIX MONTHS. THERE HAVE BEEN FEWER THAN THAT. I THINK THE FED DID A LOT IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME, AND THEY LIKELY WANT TO SEE THIS PLAY OUT. JON: THERE IS CONVICTION THEY HAVE ENGINEERED A SOFT LANDING, BUT MORE PEOPLE COMING AROUND TO THAT POINT OF VIEW. YOU DO NOT THINK WE ARE OUT OF THE WOODS YET IN THE UNITED STATES. IN THE REST OF THE WORLD -- CONSTRUCTIVE. IN THE U.S., MUCH LESS SO. PATRICK: THE U.S. IS BEHIND THE REST OF THE WORLD BECAUSE OF THE TAX CUTS, WHICH STIMULATED THE U.S. ECONOMY WHEN THE REST OF THE WORLD WOULD DECELERATE. NOW, THE REST OF THE WORLD IS BOTTOMING. THE U.S. TREND GROWTH IS ABOUT 10%. THIS QUARTER, HALF A PERCENT IS THE FORECAST FOR Q4. THAT SETS UP THE OPPORTUNITY FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD TO DO BETTER AND FOR INVESTORS TO LOOK OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT ALL-TIME HIGHS IN THE UNITED STATES. THAT IS NOT THE CASE AND THE REST OF THE WORLD. EUROPE IS DOWN 15%. EMERGING MARKETS ARE ABOUT 20% DOWN IN DOLLAR TERMS. THE REST OF THE WORLD IS NOT CLOSE TO ITS HIGHS. IT IS ATTRACTIVELY VALUED AND ON THE UPSWING. JON: DOUBLE-DIGIT RETURNS ON THE EQUITY MARKET ALMOST. WHY TAKE THE RISK ON A BROAD WHEN I CAN GET -- WHY TAKE ON THE RISK ABROAD? PATRICK: YOU CAN GET LESS DOWNSIDE RISK. EUROPE AND JAPAN ARE TRADING ON A VALUATION BASIS RELATIVE TO THE UNITED STATES. THEY ARE VALUE MARKETS. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A SHIFT FROM GROWTH -- WE ALL KNOW THE CHART, RIGHT? THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN GROWTH AND VALUE, U.S. AND THE REST OF THE WORLD. I THINK WE ARE ON THE CUSP OF ALL OF THAT TURNING. IT IS ALL ONE TRADE. WHEN IT MOVES, YOU CAN HAVE THE DOLLAR WEAKENING. YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE BETTER EARNINGS AND MULTIPLE EXPERIENCES. ALL YOU CAN OFFER IN THE U.S. I THINK IS EARNINGS GROWTH. WE REALLY CANNOT HAVE MULTIPLE EXPANSIONS. YOU ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE DOLLAR APPRECIATION. YOU HAVE THREE POSITIVES OUTSIDE THE U.S. YOU HAVE DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EARNINGS GROWTH, MULTIPLE EXPANSIONS, VALUATION DISCOUNTS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN SEEN IN A GENERATION. EUROPE JUST FINISHED 85 CONSECUTIVE WEEKS OF OUTFLOWS IN THEIR FUND, AND WE HAVE TWO WEEKS OF INFLOWS. ARE WE FINISHED? JON: YOU TOOK ALL THE AIRTIME, SO WE ARE GOING TO BREAK. COMING UP, VIOLENCE IN HONG KONG ESCALATING. THE CONVERSATION IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER. THE MARKETS 14 MINUTES AROUND THE CASH OPEN. ♪ >> THE HONG KONG GOVERNMENT, WHICH OF COURSE IS UNDER COMPLETE ORDER OF THE UNITY PRESIDENCY, THEY HAVE TO RESPOND TO THE PEOPLE'S DEMANDS. IF YOU LOOK ELSEWHERE, IN LEBANON, IN CHILE, IN BOLIVIA, WITHIN DAYS OR A FEW WEEKS, THEY RESPONDED, SO THEY HAVE TO. WE ARE NOT ASKING FOR A RESOLUTION ON INDEPENDENCE. WE JUST WANT AN INDEPENDENT COMMISSION OF INQUIRY. JON: THE FORMER DEMOCRATIC CHAIRPERSON EMILY LAU CALLING FOR A RESPONSE FROM CHINESE PRESIDENT JIE ZHENG PENG AS THE UNITED STATES SENATE IS WORKING TO EXPEDITE A BILL THAT WOULD PLACE HONG KONG SPECIAL TRADING STATUS WITH THE UNITED STATES UNDER ANNUAL REVIEW. OUR CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, KEVIN CIRILLI, LET'S GET YOUR VIEW ON WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND IN THE UNITED STATES IN THE CONGRESS AT THE MOMENT, AND HOW WE COULD BE SETTING UP A CLASH BETWEEN THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH AND CONGRESS ITSELF IN ORDER TO GET A TRADE DEAL DONE. EVAN: THIS WEEK, THE SENATE, CONTROLLED BY REPUBLICANS, IS SET TO FAST-TRACK THE DECISION THAT WOULD SHOW SUPPORT IN CLEAR TERMS FOR THE HONG KONG PROTESTERS. THIS IS A BILL THAT HAS BEEN PUT FORTH BY SENATOR MARCO RUBIO, A REPUBLICAN FROM FLORIDA. IN A STATEMENT, HE SAYS NO MORE THAN EVER THE UNITED STATES MUST SEND A CLEAR MESSAGE TO BEIJING THAT THE FREE WORLD STANDS WITH HONG KONG IN THEIR STRUGGLE. AS HE MENTIONED QUIETLY AND INCREASINGLY PUBLICLY, REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS IN CONGRESS, AS WELL AS DEMOCRATS, HAVE BEEN COULD CALL UP PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HOW HE HAS SPOKEN ABOUT THE HONG KONG PROTESTS. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE CAME UP FORCEFULLY IN FAVOR OF HONG KONG PROTESTERS IN A RECENT SPEECH. THAT SAID, THE HOUSE HAS ALREADY PASSED SIMILAR LEGISLATION. THE BILLS, MUST THEY GO THROUGH THE SENATE, WOULD HAVE TO BE RECONCILED. IT REMAINS UNCLEAR WHETHER THE PRESIDENT WOULD SIGN IT. IT POTENTIALLY COULD HAVE IMPACTS ON THE U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR, ESPECIALLY IF CHINA, WHICH IS AGAINST THIS LEGISLATION, WERE TO COME BACK OUT AGAINST IT. THE KEY FINANCIAL ANGLE IS DIRECT FOREIGN INVESTMENT FROM HONG KONG INTO CHINA. THAT RELATIONSHIP COULD PROVE TO BE MORE VOLATILE ONCE THIS LEGISLATION GETS OVER THE FINISH LINE. JON: KEVIN, GREAT WORK. APPRECIATE YOUR TIME FOR A SECOND TIME ON THIS PROGRAM. KEVIN CIRILLI RUNNING US FROM OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE. WE TRY TO GAUGE FROM MARKET PARTICIPANTS HOW THEY GAUGE RISK, MARKET RISK FROM THE SITUATION IN HONG KONG. MICHAEL PURVES WEIGHING IN ON THE SITUATION. TAKE A LISTEN. REICHEL: THERE IS PROTEST IN CHILE, ARGENTINA, MANY COUNTRIES. THIS IS VERY SPECIFIC. THEY ARE NOT REALLY GOING TO FLOW INTO A GLOBAL RISK DISCUSSION. THIS WOULD, HOWEVER, IF IT DID ESCALATE, SOME PLEA IT IS ATTACHED -- PARTICULARLY BECAUSE IT IS ATTACHED TO GLOBAL GROWTH. JON: ANASTACIA, NOT ASKING ANYONE TO ASSIGN A PROBABILITY FOR TROOPS GOING IN. DON'T WANT THAT. I WANT TO FOCUS ON PERCEPTION OF RISK. IT COMES DOWN TO TRADE DEAL RISK FOR A LOT OF THESE THINGS RIGHT NOW. ANASTASIA: A TRADE DEAL IS NOT FRONT AND CENTER IN THE PHASE ONE TALKS, SO YOU CAN'T HELP BUT THINK ABOUT IT IN THE BACK OF YOUR MIND. I WILL SAY FOR US THE GREATEST IMPLICATION IS THINKING ABOUT HOW YOU INVEST IN ASIA, CHINA, HONG KONG. IF YOU LOOK AT THE PMI OF HONG KONG, IT SLIPPED TO 39 POINT THREE, SO THIS IS AN ECONOMY THAT IS FEELING THE BRUNT OF WHAT IS GOING ON ON THE GROUND IN HONG KONG. WE SEE IT IN THE NUMBERS. WE SEE IT ANECDOTALLY. THE ASIA DOLLARS, WE HAVE TO THINK VERY HARD ABOUT ALLEGATIONS -- ALLOCATIONS. THE A-SHARES SEEM TO HAVE AN ADVANTAGE. JAY: IT SEEMS TOM HAS A SOLUTION IN TERMS OF THE TRADE DEAL. IN REALITY, WE NEED TO MAKE SURE BOTH PARTIES CAN REACH AN AGREEMENT. ANY DISTRACTION IS GOING TO BE NEGATIVE. U.S. DATA IS IN THE PROCESSES OF OTTOMAN. ASIAN DATA IS CONTINUING TO SLIDE. WE HAVE TO GET THAT SOFT. ANY DISRUPTION IS NEGATIVE. JON: COMING UP, THE ANALYST ACTION YOU NEED TO KNOW, NEXT IN OUR MORNING CALL. THE MARKET -- SEVEN MINUTES AWAY FROM THE EQUITY CASH OPEN IN NEW YORK CITY. SIX WEEKS OF GAINS. CAN WE MAKE IT SEVEN? S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN BY 0.1%. JON: FOLLOWING SIX WEEKS OF GAINS ON THE S&P 500, MONDAY MORNING WE ROLL OVER, THE CASH OPEN NEGATIVE BY AROUND 0.1%. MORNING CALLS -- A LOOK AT SOME ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS ON WALL STREET. WE BEGIN WITH A CALL FROM BEMA , CUTTING ITS PRICE TARGET. THE ANALYST SAYING HEADLINES -- HEADWINDS IN COMPANY EARNINGS APPEAR MORE MATERIAL THAN INITIAL EXPECTATIONS. A CALL FROM MORGAN STANLEY, DOWNGRADING. ANALYST KEITH WEISS CITING AN INCREASINGLY SPENDING MACRO BACKDROP. THE THIRD AND FINAL CALL -- RAISING THE AMT PRICE TARGET. ANALYSIS THE CHIP MAKER'S CONSISTENT SECLUSION AND STABLE ROADMAP IS RESONATING WITH CUSTOMERS AND INVESTORS. THOSE ARE THE CALLS FROM THE STREET. THE OPENING BELL IS UP NEXT. EQUITIES FUTURES DOWN BY NOT JON: CLOSING OUT LAST WEEK AT ALL-TIME HIGHS. 22 SECONDS AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL ON A FOUR DAY WINNING STREAK. ABOUT TWO POINTS FOR THE S&P 500. NEGATIVE BY NOT EVEN ZERO POINT 1%. NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN THREE. WE ARE PRETTY MUCH UNCHANGED. THERE IS YOUR OPENING BELL IN NEW YORK CITY. A BIG WEEK AHEAD. A LOT OF FED SPEAK. THE CMI PUT A BACKEND TO THE WEEK. FOMC MINUTES RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE. TREASURY YIELDS COMING IN AT TWO BASIS POINTS, ADDING TO THE TREASURY GAINS OF LAST WEEK. YIELDS ARE DOWN ON THE U.S. TEN-YEAR. THE EURO JUST SLIGHTLY FIRMER HERE. EURO-DOLLAR UP BY ABOUT 0.1%. THE OUTPERFORMANCE AND FOREIGN-EXCHANGE -- CABLE STERLING UP BY A HALF OF 1%. A STRONGER POUND. BORIS JOHNSON'S CONSERVATIVE PARTY STARTS TO PICK UP IN SOME OF THE POLLS OVER THE WEEKEND. THIS BILL THROUGH INTO A STRONGER POUND. CRUDE NEGATIVE. LET'S LOOK AT THE MARKET DESK TO CATCH UP WITH ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE WITH STOCKS ON THE MOVE. ABIGAIL: WE DO HAVE DEAL MOVERS TO TALK ABOUT. HP INC. AND XEROX -- BOTH THE OLD-SCHOOL HARDWARE TECH COMPANIES ARE TRADING LOWER ON THE NEWS THAT HP'S BOARD REJECTED THE $22 CASH AND STOCK BID FROM XEROX AS BEING INADEQUATE. THEY ARE OPEN TO A DEAL BUT THEY WANT TO DO SOME DUE DILIGENCE. DECLINING REVENUES THAT WE WILL BE REPORTING ON. POPPING HIGHER -- NOT LIKE LAST WEEK. UP LAST WEEK, 33%. QUIAGEN MIGHT GET ANOTHER BID. BARON BERGER SAYING OTHERS COMING INTO THE PLAY. PREDICTED STOCKS CLOSER TO $50 A SHARE. NOT MOVING SO MUCH AT THIS POINT BUT IN THE PREMARKET IT HAD BEEN UP 1% -- BOWING UP OVER THE LAST THREE WEEKS. EMIRATE AIR SAYING THE 737 MAX COULD BE BACK IN THE AIR TWO TO THREE MONTHS AFTER ADDITIONAL SAFETY CONCERNS ARE TAKEN CARE OF. THAT'S OF CONSTRUCTIVE CHATTER ABOUT THE IDEA THAT THE BOEING 737 MAX 8 WILL BE BACK IN THE AIR EARLY NEXT YEAR. JON: THE OPENING MARKET DOWN BY JUST 0.1 PERCENT. NO BIG GRUMA. PULLING BACK A COUPLE OF INCHES FROM ALL-TIME HIGHS. IT IS THAT TIME OF THE YEAR WHEN WE LOOK FORWARD TO THE FOLLOWING YEAR. THE 2020 OUTLOOKS ARE COMING IN. SARAH: WE DO HAVE ONE BEAR TARGETING UBS AT 3000. THAT IS BELOW WHERE WE STAND NOW. IT HAD BEEN A VERY STRONG 2019. BEFORE WE GET TO THE OUTLOOK FOR NEXT YEAR, LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THE S&P. WE WILL START WITH THE OUTLOOKS NOW, ACTUALLY. WE HAVE THE S&P HERE, UP A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN 24%. THAT PUTS THE S&P ABOVE 3100. THAT IS ALSO THE SECOND BEST YEAR FOR THE S&P 500 OF THE ENTIRE BULL MARKET. ONLY SAW A 29% GAIN. HOWEVER, YOU DO HAVE TO PUT THIS IN CONTEXT OF A FOURTH-QUARTER DRAWDOWN WE SAW LAST YEAR. HERE ARE THOSE 2020 YEAR-END TARGETS. AS I MENTIONED, UBS DATA WITH A YEAR-END TARGET OF 3000. THAT WOULD IMPLY A DROP OF ABOUT 4% FROM THE CURRENT LEVEL. AT THE TOP, YOU FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, WITH A YEAR-END TARGET FOR 2020 OF 3400. SEE QUITE THE RANGE. THAT IMPLIES A GAIN OF 9% FROM CURRENT LEVELS THROUGH 2020. WHY SO BEARISH OVER AT UBS? THE TEAM WROTE TO CLIENTS THAT A MAIN REASON IS REALLY ETF ESTIMATES FOR THE S&P 500. THE FACT THAT THEY HAVE NOT COME DOWN YET -- IF YOU LOOK AT S&P 500 EPS ESTIMATES FOR 2020, THEY ARE STILL HANGING IN THERE. IT IS STILL A 9.3% GAIN FROM CURRENT LEVELS OVER 2020. YOU CAN SEE THE BLUE LINE ARE ETS ESTIMATES FOR SMALL CAPS AND MID-CAPS, WHICH HAVE BEEN TRENDING LOWER. WE DO START TO SEE DETERIORATION IN THESE ESTIMATES GOING FORWARD. THEN MAYBE THE MARKET IS GOING TO NEED A BIT OF A REALITY CHECK. JON: BACK WITH ME, ANASTASIA AMOROSO, JAY PELOSKY, AND PATRICK PALFREY. WHAT IS THE STORY NOW? ANASTASIA: YOU SAW SMALL-CAP EARNINGS REVISIONS GOING DOWN. I SEE THAT IS A PERFECT CONTRARIAN OPPORTUNITY. AS THE ECONOMY PERFORMS BETTER IN 2020, YOU COULD SEE REVISIONS GO HIGHER. SMALL CAPS HAVE UNDERPERFORMED SIGNIFICANTLY RELATIVE TO THE BROADER MARKET. THEY ARE LIKING BY ABOUT 6%. SEMICONDUCTORS ARE LAGGING BY SOMETHING LIKE 36%. WITH THE GROWTH REBOUND NOT YET PRICED IN IN THE SMALL CAP SPACE -- THEY TYPICALLY ARE ONE OF THE BEST-PERFORMING FACTORS WHEN THE PMI IS BELOW 51 AND RISING, WHICH IS WHAT WE MIGHT EXPECT IN 2020. IF I LOOK AT THOSE EPS ESTIMATES FOR SMALL CAPS, THEY ARE BASICALLY FLAT AT THE MOMENT. WE ARE SEEING THEY SHOULD MOVE HIGHER AS SOMETHING LIKE 12% OR MORE NEXT YEAR. TO ME, THAT IS THE PERFECT REBOUND STORY AND A TOUCH OF STORY -- KETCHUP STORY THAT IS PART OF THAT VALUATION. JON: IS VALUE THE GROWTH STORY? PATRICK: VALUE IS GOING TO BE THE THEME THAT DOMINATES, AT LEAST FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR. REALLY, WHAT THAT IS DEPENDENT ON -- IT IS TAKING PLACE RIGHT NOW. AS WE HEAD INTO APRIL AND MAY, WILL IT CONTINUE? THE HOPE IS IT WILL. IT IS GREENLIGHT LIGHT ON VALUE TRADE. JAY: I AGREE. WHAT HAS HAPPENED THE LAST COUPLE OF MONTHS IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO WORK. WE THINK SEMI'S ARE EARLY CYCLE. THEY ARE BOTTOMING. WE LIKE TAIWAN. TAIWAN COULD BE A BENEFICIARY OF WHAT IS GOING ON IN HONG KONG, IN THE SENSE THAT HONG KONG IS A BIG MARKET. MONEY HAS TO GO SOMEWHERE IN ASIA. TAIWAN WOULD JON: BE A PLACE. -- TAIWAN WOULD BE A PLACE. ANASTASIA: WE FIND HEALTH CARE OUTPERFORMANCE. WITH THE FED CUTTING RATES, IT ALSO OUTPERFORMS WITH A PRETTY GREAT DEGREE OF CONSISTENCY. I WAS THINKING, WHY IS HEALTH CARE, WHICH IS NOT THE MOST CYCLICAL SECTOR -- WHY DOES IT OUTPERFORM? IT HAS THIS UNIQUE COMBINATION OF GROWTH AND YIELD IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE RATES ARE STILL PEGGED IN SOME CASES BELOW ZERO. YOU STILL NEED THE YIELD. AT THE SAME TIME, IF YOU LOOK AT EARNINGS ESTIMATES FOR THE S&P 500 SECTORS, THEY HELP TO EARNINGS. THEY HAVE BEEN CONSISTENTLY HIGH, CLOSE TO 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH. THE ESTIMATE REVISIONS HAVE BEEN TRENDING HIGHER. THAT I THINK IS BEHIND THE BREAK OUT, BUT ALSO THE FACT THAT A LOT OF THE NEGATIVITY WE HAVE SEEN ON THE REGULATORY FRONT SEEMS TO BE PRICED INTO THE SHARES OF THESE STOCKS. PHARMACEUTICALS ARE TRADING 20% BELOW THE S&P COUNTERPART, JEWS WHERE THEY TEND TO TRADE WHEN YOU HAVE POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY. A LOT IS PRICED IN. IT HAS GROWTH. IT HAS GOT YIELD. JON: ONE THING THAT COMES UP HARDLY EVER ON THIS PROGRAM IS THE ENERGY SECTOR. SAUDI ARAMCO TRYING TO GET THIS DONE. THE BLOOMBERG CHIEF ENERGY CORRESPONDENT JOINS US TO RUN US THROUGH SOME OF THE STORIES. LET'S TALK ABOUT IT. THIS IS NOT THE IPO THAT CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN WAS TALKING ABOUT A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO. WHAT DO WE HAVE IN FRONT OF US NEXT MONTH? >> WE HAVE A LOCAL IPO. IT IS NO LONGER INTERNATIONAL WITH A GLOBALIZED CHAIN AND LOCAL LISTINGS, AND CRATING $100 BILLION. IT IS GOING TO BE ONLY IN SAUDI ARABIA AND IT IS GOING TO BE BOUGHT BY SAUDI INVESTORS EXCLUSIVELY. THE U.S. INVESTORS, JAPAN, CANADA -- THIS MORNING, WE LEARNED THAT NO EUROPEAN ROADSHOW. I WILL GIVE YOU AN INDICATION OF HOW LOCAL IS THIS IPO NOW. ARAMCO PLANNED IT AROUND 6:00 IN THE MORNING YESTERDAY, THIS VERSION. IT HAS TAKEN UNTIL ABOUT TWO HOURS AGO, MORE THAN 30 HOURS LATER, FOR ARAMCO TO PUBLISH AN ENGLISH VERSION OF THE PROSPECTUS. JON: YOUR THOUGHTS ON WHAT IS GOING ON HERE? IT LOOKS LIKE THERE WILL BE LEANING HEAVILY ON THE CITIZENS THAT WERE LOCKED UP A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO IN THIS IPO. IS THIS AN IPO OR A SHAKEDOWN? JAVIER: IT COULD BE CALLED A TAX ON THE SAUDI ARABIA ECONOMY, OR THE RICHEST FAMILIES. THEY HAVE BEEN TOLD THEY NEED TO INVEST. THEY WILL GET HELP BORROWING FROM THE LOCAL BANKS. THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO EXTEND MORE LENDING TO ANY INVESTOR THAT IS WILLING TO BUY THE SHARES. AS YOU SAY, THESE RICH FAMILIES IN SAUDI ARABIA NO WHAT IT MEANS FROM MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN, THE CROWN PRINCE. THEY WERE HELD IN THAT HOTEL. THIS TIME, THEY WANT TO BUY THE SHARES OF ARAMCO, NO MATTER WHAT THE PRICES. JON: LOOKING FORWARD TO CATCHING UP WITH YOU. JOINING US OUT OF LONDON. THE GUYS AROUND THE TABLE WILL BE STICKING WITH ME TO TALK ABOUT THE ENERGY SECTOR. THE BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY LIVE FROM THE ANNUAL CBI CONFERENCE IN LONDON. THAT IS COMING UP NEXT ON THIS PROGRAM. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ JON: 11 MINUTES INTO THE SESSION, EQUITIES IN THE UNITED STATES ARE LOWER BY 0.2%. THE BOND MARKET PICKING UP A BIT. DOWN ON A SESSION SO FAR. HERE IS ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE. ABIGAIL: THERE IS A RISK OFF OR DEFENSIVE TONE TO THE SECTOR COMPETITION FOR THE S&P 500, WHICH IS DOWN. THE IMAP IN THE BLOOMBERG, I WILL SHOW YOU WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT. MORE SECTORS ARE LOWER. SEVEN OF 11 ARE LOWER. HIGHER ARE THE DEFENSIVE SACRED -- THE DEFENSIVE SECTORS. THOSE COMPANIES TEND TO HAVE HIGHER DIVIDENDS. WHEN YIELDS ARE LOWER, THOSE DIVIDENDS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE. INVESTORS GOING TOWARD DEFENSE. ON BOTTOM, YOU SEE GROWTH SECTORS INCLUDING TECH, COMMUNICATION SERVICES. ENERGY DOWN 1.1%, IN SYMPATHY PERHAPS WITH OIL. OVER THE LAST SEVEN TRADING SESSIONS, THE ENERGY SECTOR DOWN SIX OF THOSE TRADING SESSIONS, IN SYMPATHY WITH OIL. OTHER MACRO FACTORS INCLUDING THE SAUDI ARAMCO DEAL. JON: THE ENERGY SECTOR, I AM PLEASED TO SAY THAT GIVING US SOME OF HIS TIME -- BRIAN GILVARY, BP CEO. HE JOINS US FROM THE CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY CONFERENCE, NOW IN LONDON. PLEASE ALLOW ME -- I WOULD LIKE TO READ A QUOTE FROM YOUR COUNTERPART AT SAUDI ARAMCO RECENTLY. THIS IS FROM THE FINANCE CHIEF. HE SAID DIVIDEND YIELDS OF OTHER OIL COMPANIES ARE LOOKING HI BECAUSE INVESTORS ARE PENALIZING THEM FOR THEIR INABILITY TO GROW THEIR PRODUCTION, THE RESERVES. WE SHOULD NOT BE COMPARED TO A DYING BREED. FORGIVE ME FOR ASKING THIS, BRIAN. IS BP DYING BREED? BRIAN: LOOK, WE LAID OUT A STRATEGY BACK IN 2017 THAT SHOWED GROWTH OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS. THAT GROWTH TAKES YOU OUT TO 2021. WE SEE SURPLUS FREE CASH THAT COMES WITH THAT AND AROUND $55 A BARREL. IT WILL GO BEYOND 2021, OUTLOOK 22022. PROBABLY THE THIRD QUARTER NEXT YEAR -- THAT WOULD TAKE THE MARKET TO 2025. I THINK THERE IS PLENTY OF GROWTH IN BP GOING FORWARD. WE HAVE LAID IT OUT FOR INVESTORS. IT IS HOW WE HAVE DEMONSTRATED OVER THE LAST 11 QUARTERS. JON: DOES GROWTH COME FROM TRANSITIONING TO BEING A BIG ENERGY COMPANY, SO TO SPEAK? BRIAN: LOOK, WE AREN'T ENERGY COMPANY. IT IS WHAT WE DO. OVER 90% OF WHAT WE DO IS OIL AND GAS. THAT HELPS FUEL THE ECONOMIES AROUND THE WORLD. WE ARE A SIGNIFICANT ENERGY COMPANY. A SIGNIFICANT MIX OF WHAT WE DO COMES FROM OIL AND GAS. WHAT YOU HAVE SEEN IN THE RECENT PERIOD BEYOND 2014 IS A SHIFT TOWARD GAS. FORCING A BIT OF A PIVOT TOWARD MORE OIL PROJECTS, WHICH TYPICALLY HAVE HIGHER RETURNS AND SHORTER PAYBACK. WE ARE ABLE TO BENEFIT FROM THAT. EARLIER, WE HAD 2021. WE ARE LOOKING AT WHAT WOULD 2025 LOOK LIKE. WHAT ARE THE OPTIONS WE WANT TO PURSUE? JON: DO YOU SEE A TRADE-OFF BETWEEN EXPLORING HIGHER RETURN PROJECTS LIKE OIL AND POTENTIALLY SACRIFICING HIGH DIVIDENDS TO HAVE A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE? IS THAT A TRADE-OFF THAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN IN THE COMING DECADE? BRIAN: I DON'T THINK THAT IS A TRADE-OFF IN THE NEXT DECADE. I THINK IF YOU GO OUT TO 2030, 2050, WHAT WE NEED TO RECOGNIZE IS TODAY 85% OF THE WORLD'S ENERGY COMES FROM COAL, OIL, AND GAS. LAST YEAR, ENERGY DEMAND INCREASED BY 2.9%. THAT IS THE HIGHEST WE HAVE SEEN IN OVER A DECADE. YOU HAVE 2 BILLION MORE PEOPLE ARRIVING ON THE PLANET OVER THE NEXT 20 YEARS, AND A BILLION MORE OF TODAY'S POPULATIONS WILL WANT ACCESS TO POWER. I THINK OIL AND GAS ARE GOING TO BE A BIG PART OF THAT MIX. I THINK NATURAL GAS IS ALSO AN IMPORTANT TRANSITION FUEL. ESPECIALLY IF YOU THINK 30 YEARS OUT, 20 YEARS OUT, THE INCIDENCE OF HYDROGEN IN THE MIX, AND THE POTENTIAL TRANSITION AS FAR AS NATURAL GAS. OIL AND GAS ARE GOING TO PLAY A BIG PART. THE ISSUE FOR COMPANIES LIKE BP -- HOW DO WE DEAL WITH THE CO2 THAT COMES WITH THAT OIL AND GAS AND OFFSET THAT IN SOME WAY GOING FORWARD? THAT IS ONE OF THE BIG CHALLENGES FOR US. JON: SO HOW CAN YOU DO IT, BRIAN? BRIAN: THERE IS A VARIETY. WHAT YOU SEE IS LAID OUT, WHAT WE CALL A RICK FRAMEWORK. IT IS REDUCING CO2 COMING FROM OUR MISSION -- OUR EMISSIONS. I THINK WE WILL HIT OUR TARGET EARLY, WAY BEFORE 2025. WE ARE LOOKING AT IMPROVING OUR OWN PRODUCTS SO THEY ARE LESS CARBON INTENSIVE. I WE HAVE ALSO LOOKED TO VENTURE INTO LOWER CARBON BUSINESSES, LIKE ONE OF THE LARGEST IN THE WORLD. AN ADVENTURE IN BRAZIL IS A HUGE INVESTMENT GOING FORWARD, IN TERMS OF PRODUCING FOILS -- FUELS THAT ARE 75% MORE EFFICIENT THAN GASOLINE. I THINK THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ROPES. THE BIG ISSUE WILL BE HOW WE DEAL WITH CO2 ASSOCIATED WITH OIL PRODUCTION OVER THE NEXT DECADE, TWO DECADES. THERE IS A BIG PROJECT WE ARE DOING AROUND CARBON SEQUESTRATION, WORKING WITH THE U.K. GOVERNMENT AND OUR PARTNERS IN DCI -- BCI, TO MAKE SURE WE FIND WAYS OF DEVELOPING. JON: PEOPLE LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING MORE FROM YOU LATER. THE DIVIDEND -- THERE WERE HOPES FROM A HIGH DIVIDEND FROM YOU. YOU SAID THE DIVIDEND WILL COMBAT. IT WAS DISCUSSED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. IT IS MORE LIKELY WE WILL BE BEYOND THAT. WE NEED TO LOOK AT GROWTH BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR. WHAT HAPPENED IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS, AND WHY DID POTENTIAL AROUND A HIGH-YIELD NOT QUITE MATERIALIZE? BRIAN: WE DID ANNOUNCE A CANCELLATION OF THE SCRIPT WHICH IS A DILUTION THAT ANALYZES ABOUT 20% EACH QUARTER. WE CANCELED THAT. THAT WAS THE FIRST POINT, IN TERMS OF DISTRIBUTION. WE ALSO HAVE SOMETHING IN THE REGION OF $2 BILLION OF BUYBACKS SLATED, OFFSETTING THE SCRIPT DILUTION FOR 2017, WHICH WE SAID WE WOULD DO BY THE TIME WE GET TO THE FULL-YEAR RESULTS THIS YEAR, COMING UP EARLY FEBRUARY. WE ARE IN THE PROCESS OF DOING THOSE BUYBACKS. IN TERMS OF DISTRIBUTIONS, THERE IS SIGNIFICANT MOMENTUM ALREADY. AT MIDPOINT OF THIS YEAR, WE COME BACK TO THE BOARD WITH THE DIVIDEND EVERY QUARTER. THE BOARD WOULD MAKE A DECISION. THE DECISION WILL BE THINGS ABOUT WHERE IS THE BALANCE SHEET AT THE TIME. WE HAVE $10 MILLION OF DISPOSABLES. OUR CASH GIVES US THE CONFIDENCE TO PROCEED WITH THIS BUYBACK PROGRAM. BUT THE BOARD WILL COME BACK AND LOOK AT THE BALANCE SHEETS. NO DECISION HAS BEEN TAKEN YET AROUND FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDENDS. THAT WILL COME LATER. JON: LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING MORE FROM YOU. WE CAUGHT UP WITH JEREMY CORBYN, THE LEADER OF THE LABOUR PARTY, EARLY THIS MORNING. THIS IS WHAT BOB DUDLEY HAD TO SAY TO THE PRESS EARLIER THIS YEAR. I THINK IT IS QUITE ALARMING TO EVERYBODY. WHAT SPECIFICALLY ABOUT IT IS ALARMING TO THE C-SUITE OF BP, BRIAN? BRIAN: I THINK THE THINGS BOB WAS ALLUDING TO WEAR SOME OF THE THINGS THAT HAVE BEEN DISCUSSED AT THE CONGRESS. WHATEVER GOVERNMENT WILL COME INTO POWER? THERE WAS A REFERENCE TO THE IDEA OF A 10% OWNERSHIP STAKE THAT HAS BEEN TAKEN FROM EACH OF THE COMPANIES. THOSE ARE THE TYPES OF ALARMING THINGS YOU HAVE SEEN. WE HAVE WORKED WITH GOVERNMENTS OVER 110 YEARS. WE WILL WORK WITH CORBYN, JOHNSON, WITH ANY GOVERNMENT ELECTED. WHAT WE TRY TO FOCUS ON IS A COMPANY INVESTING OVER MULTI-DECADES. ONE OF THE KEY THINGS WE WILL BE LOOKING FROM, WHATEVER GOVERNMENT IS FORMED AS PART OF THIS ELECTION, HIS CERTAINTY AROUND ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IN THE FISCAL REGIME INTO WHICH IT WILL BE INVESTING. IN OUR BUSINESS, WE ARE STILL INVESTING OVER THE NEXT DECADE, TWO DECADES, THREE DECADES. AND FISCAL STABILITY AND AN ENVIRONMENT INTO WHICH WE CAN INVEST OUR SHAREHOLDERS' MO NEY WILL BE CRUCIALLY IMPORTANT. JON: IF YOU HAVE TO DO WHAT JEREMY CORBYN TALKED ABOUT, I WONDER WHETHER YOU CAN HAVE ANY CLARITY AND THE KIND OF INFORMATION TO INVEST OVER THE LONG TERM. HOW DO YOU MAKE THOSE DECISIONS? BRIAN: LOOK, WE HAVE THIS ISSUE EVERYWHERE AROUND THE WORLD. EVERY GOVERNMENT WE INTERACT WITH, EVERY COUNTRY WHERE WE OPERATE, OVER 60 COUNTRIES -- THE U.K. IS NO DIFFERENT. IT IS OUR HOST NATION WHERE WE RESIDE AS A HEADQUARTERS. LABOR GOVERNMENTS, LIBERAL GOVERNMENTS, TORY GOVERNMENTS -- WE HAVE BEEN AROUND ONE HUNDRED 10 YEARS. I AM CONFIDENT THAT WHATEVER SHAPE OF GOVERNMENT IS FORMED OVER THE NEXT FOUR OR FIVE WEEKS, WE WILL FIND A WAY TO WORK WITH THE GOVERNMENT TO MAKE SURE WE CONTINUE TO INVEST IN THE U.K. THE WAY WE HAVE DONE OVER THE LAST 110 YEARS. JON: WOULD YOU BE HAPPY WORKING WITH A SOCIALIST GOVERNMENT AND THE U.K.? BRIAN: WE HAVE WORKED WITH SOCIALIST GOVERNMENTS IN VENEZUELA. WE HAVE WORKED WITH SOCIALIST GOVERNMENTS IN RUSSIA. WE HAVE WORKED WITH DIFFERENT TYPES OF GOVERNMENTS AND MOST OF THE COUNTRIES WHERE WE OPERATE THROUGH OUT THE WORLD. I DON'T SEE THE U.K. AS BEING ANY DIFFERENT. JON: THAT COMPARISON IS QUITE WORRYING IF YOU DO NOT THINK THOSE ARE ANY DIFFERENT. I WILL LET YOU GO. THE BP CFO. ANASTASIA AMOROSO, JAY PELOSKY, AND PATRICK PALFREY STILL WITH ME. ANASTASIA: I THINK THE ENERGY SECTOR IS GOING THROUGH TRANSFORMATIONAL CHANGE, NO DOUBT. I THINK YOU SEE THAT FROM LOOKING AT THE TRANSPORTATION DEMAND. YOU HAVE HAD SEVERAL COMPANIES COME OUT IN THE LAST WEEK, SAYING WE ARE GOING TO SEE THE OIL AND TRANSPORTATION SECTOR IN A NOT DISTANT FUTURE. COMPANIES LIKE BP HAVE TO ADJUST TO THAT ENVIRONMENT. THE OTHER THING THAT IS HAPPENING IS THE TREND THAT IS SIGNIFICANTLY DISRUPTIVE TO SO MANY SECTORS. THE SAD THING -- SO MANY INVESTORS ARE STARTING TO SCREEN FOR EFT TRENDS. IF YOU ARE NOT VIEWED AS COMPLYING, AS MANY COMPANIES ARE, YOU MAY BE SCREENED OUT OF THE INVESTMENT UNIVERSE. THAT IS WHAT SOME OF THESE COMPANIES HAVE TO GRAPPLE WITH. THAT IS WHAT EXPLAINS THE DEGREE OF UNDERPERFORMANCE AND SOME OF THIS. IF I COULD TAKE A MORE TACTICAL INVESTOR VIEW -- YOU LOOK AT A COMPANY LIKE BP AGAIN. YOU LOOK AT THE EUROPEAN ENERGY SECTOR THAT OFFERS A SIGNIFICANT DIVIDEND. YOU HAVE THE EARNINGS ESTIMATE THAT IS CUT DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY FOR SOME OF THESE NAMES. A LOT OF WHAT IS EMBEDDED IN THE VALUATION IS NOT JUST CRUDE OIL, WTI, BUT IT IS LESS THAN THAT. THE VALUATION FROM A TACTICAL TRADE -- THIS COULD BE A COMPELLING SECTOR. JAY: I AGREE COMPLETELY ABOUT THAT. I THINK OIL WILL OUTWEIGH SOME OF THE POINTS ANASTASIA MENTION. IT IS ALSO A PLAY ON GLOBAL GROWTH. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT GLOBAL GROWTH BOTTOMING AND STARTING TO PICK UP. ENERGY, WHICH HAS BEEN A BIG LAGGARD, IS CHEAP, WITH OVER 4% DIVIDEND YIELDS. YOU ALREADY GET HALF OF THAT JUST BY BUYING A PORTFOLIO IN GLOBAL ENERGY STOCKS. IT IS INTERESTING TO US. JON: PATRICK, YOU GET AWAY WITHOUT THE COMPARISON BETWEEN THE U.K., RUSSIA, AND VENEZUELA. I THINK I DON'T WANT TO TOUCH THAT. COMING UP, THE MARKET MOVING EVENTS YOU NEED TO WATCH IN THE TRADING DIARY. ♪ JON: TIME NOW FOR THE TRADING DIARY, WHAT YOU NEED TO BE WATCHING. U.K. PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON AND LABOR LEADER JEREMY CORBYN IN A LIVE TV DEBATE. HOME DEPOT REPORTING EARNINGS ON WEDNESDAY. WE GET THE LATEST FOMC MINUTES AND THE LATEST DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE. ON THURSDAY, PMI NUMBERS OUT OF JAPAN, LESS RATE DECISIONS FROM SOUTH AFRICA AND INDONESIA. FRIDAY, A BIG SPEECH FROM ECB PRESIDENT CHRISTINE LAGARDE, HER FIRST BIG POLICY SPEECH TAKING PLACE AT THE END OF THIS WEEK. WE ROUND OUT THE WEEK WITH PMI ALL FROM BOTH THE UNITED STATES AND THE USO. RIGHT NOW, YOUR SCORES LOOK LIKE THIS. 26 MINUTES INTO THE DAY'S TRADING, EQUITIES ARE DOWN BY ZERO .2% ON THE S&P 500, AND A LITTLE BIT OF A BID CONTINUING THE RALLY FROM LAST WEEK IN THE TREASURY MARKETS. THE BOND MARKET, YOUR TENURE TREASURY DOWN. FROM NEW YORK, THIS WAS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN. THIS IS BLOOMBERG TV. ♪