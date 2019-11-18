Live on Bloomberg TV

'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (11/18/2019)

Jonathan Ferro highlights the market moving news you need to know heading into the opening bell on Wall Street. Stocks wavered with few developments on trade. Anastasia Amoroso of J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Jay Pelosky of TPW Investment Management and Patrick Palfrey of Credit Suisse discuss 2020 outlooks and the energy sector. Brian Gilvary of BP discusses the company's outlook, dividend, and its views on a possible Jeremy Corbyn government in the U.K. (Source: Bloomberg)

