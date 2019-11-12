Hong Kong MTR Says East Rail Line Suspended

00:00

TAYLOR: FACEBOOK IS BUNDLING ALL OF ITS PAYMENT TOOLS INTO A SINGLE PLATFORM. FACEBOOK PAY WILL GROUP EXISTING PAYMENT OPTIONS ACROSS THE APP INTO ONE PRODUCT. THIS IS SEPARATE FROM ITS CALIBRA APP, WHICH WILL BE STORING AND COLLECTING ITS DIGITAL CURRENCY LIBRA. FACEBOOK TRYING TO JUMPSTART ITS LITTLE USED INSTAGRAM TV. TO DO SO, IT WILL FUND CELEBRITIES AS LONG AS THEY DON'T SAY ANYTHING ABOUT POLITICS OR ELECTIONS. THIS COMES AFTER BACKLASH FOR FACEBOOK'S DECISION TO ALLOW POLITICIANS TO LIE IN ADVERTISEMENTS ON THE SITE. MY FIRST THOUGHT WAS, GOOD, BECAUSE I DON'T CARE WHAT THEY HAVE TO SAY ABOUT POLITICS. IS THAT WHAT IS GOING ON HERE? >> IT IS A REALLY INTERESTING POLICY FOR THESE CREATORS TO NOT BE ABLE TO TALK ABOUT CLINICAL ISSUES AS FACEBOOK MAKES A YOU -- ABOUT POLITICAL ISSUES AS FACEBOOK MAKES A HUGE DEAL ABOUT NOT CENSORING POLITICAL ADS IT IS NOT JUST THAT THEY CAN'T TALK ABOUT ELECTIONS, THEY ALSO CAN'T TALK ABOUT ANYTHING FACEBOOK CONSIDERS A POLITICAL ISSUE. THEY CAN'T TALK ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE, GUNS, IMMIGRATION, EVEN HEALTH POLICY. ALL THESE THINGS THAT ARE JUST PART OF THE GENERAL DISCUSSION THAT YOU WOULD EXPECT SOMEONE TO WANT TO HAVE IF THEY GET THEIR PRODUCTION COSTS PAID FOR BY INSTAGRAM. TAYLOR: WHY? SARAH: INSTAGRAM SAYS THERE IS A BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LETTING THEM TALK ABOUT THESE THINGS AND PAYING THEM TO TALK ABOUT THESE THINGS. FACEBOOK HAS A NEW STAB WHERE THEY ARE PAYING ALL SORTS OF -- HAS A NEWS TAB WHERE THEY ARE PAYING ALL SORTS OF GROUPS FROM TALKING ABOUT POLITICS ALL THE TIME. THE UNDERSTANDING THAT THESE ARE ALL UNDER THE SAME UMBRELLA. TAYLOR: I WONDER IF THIS IS SMART , THAT FACEBOOK DOESN'T APPEAR TO BE ENDORSING THAT