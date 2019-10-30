'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (10/30/2019)

Jonathan Ferro highlights the market-moving news you need to know heading into the opening bell on Wall Street. U.S. stocks were little changed amid a mixed batch of earnings and data showing the American economy avoided a pervasive slowdown. Treasuries rose and the dollar was flat ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. Brian Nick of Nuveen, Priya Misra of TD Securities and Matthew Hornbach of Morgan Stanley discuss the future of interest rates and what to expect from Wednesday's Fed decision. Daniel Flax of Neuberger Berman gives the bullish case for Apple ahead of its quarterly earnings. (Source: Bloomberg)