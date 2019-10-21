ECB Has Done as Much as it Can Do, Says UBP’s Kinsella

00:00

THE STORY ON THE BLOOMBERG TODAY EMPHASIZING NOT JUST RECENTLY, BUT ALSO OF COURSE WE HEARD FROM THE IMF MEETINGS, A LONGTIME SUPPORTER OF STIMULUS SAID HE DOES NOT WANT ANY MORE RATE CUTS. DO YOU THINK THE MARKET IS OVERPRICING WHAT WE GET FROM THE ECB? >> IN TERMS OF PRICING IN, THEY ARE NOT PRICING IN AN AWFUL LOT. IT IS HAVING A VERY SERIOUS IMPACT ON THE BANKING SYSTEM. THAT IS KIND OF CLEAR. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS THE BANKS HAVE NOT PASSED ON THOSE RATE CUTS TO CUSTOMERS. IF THEY DO, IT'S NOT JUST THE ECONOMICS OR THE POLITICS THAT GETS INTERESTING. THEY ARE SEEING DEPOSITS WHITTLE AWAY BECAUSE OF ECB POLICY. THEN YOU SEE A REAL BACKLASH AGAINST THE ECB. DRAGHI NEEDS THE FINANCE MINISTERS TO SETTLE AND ENGAGE IN MORE FISCAL STIMULUS. THE MONEY OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES HAVE THE SPACE TO DO SO, PARTICULARLY GERMANY. SAYING AND DOING IT ARE DIFFERENT THINGS. MANUS: THE GAP IS IMMENSE. CAN YOU HEAR ME, PETER? CAN YOU HEAR ME? >> YES. MANUS: GOOD. I WANT TO PUT A PROPOSITION TO YOU. I HAVE SAID THAT TO MANY PEOPLE, BUT HERE YOU GO. WE ARE GOING TO TALK ABOUT THE FED. THE FED CUTS THREE TIMES. THEN THEY SAID TO THE MARKET, WE HAVE DONE ENOUGH. WE SENT A CLEAR MESSAGE TO THE MARKET. THE RHETORIC COMING FROM AUSTRIA, THE NETHERLANDS, AND ITALY, ARE WE IN THE SAME MOMENT FROM THE ECB AS WE WERE FROM THE FED IN 1998? ENOUGH, WE ARE DONE. >> YES. YOU ARE GETTING TO A STAGE CERTAINLY ON THE POSITIVE RIGHT POLICY WHERE IT IS HAVING MORE MALIGN IMPACTS THEN BENIGN IMPACTS. FROM HERE, THE CUTS ARE NOT GOING TO DO ANYTHING AT THIS STAGE. THEY ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE ANY KIND OF STIMULATIVE EFFECT WHATSOEVER ON THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY. FROM MY PERSPECTIVE, I AGREE WITH THEM. IF YOU LOOK AT THE FOCUS, HAS SHIFTED TO RESTARTING THE QE PROGRAM AND TRYING TO ENCOURAGE GOVERNMENTS TO BORROW MORE. THE TRICK FOR THE ECB IS TO KEEP RATES AT SUCH LOW LEVELS FINANCE MINISTERS SAY, LOOK, WE CAN BORROW FOR A LONG TIME. NEJRA: IT SOUNDS LIKE YOU THINK WE HAVE HIT OR ARE VERY VERY CLOSE TO THAT REVERSAL RATE. BUT IF FISCAL POLICY DOES NOT PICK UP, WHAT IS LEFT FOR THE ECB TO DO? WHAT SHOULD MARKETS BE PREPARING FOR? >> YOU CANNOT REPAIR FOR ANYTHING. THERE IS NOTHING THEY CAN FEASIBLY DO. THEY CAN INCREASE QE VOLUMES, BUT WHAT IMPACT IS THAT GOING TO HAVE? WE ARE ALREADY TRADING AT -40 BASIS POINTS. IT IS QUITE CLEAR THEY DON'T