Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. We've got a really exciting group of panel experts all across Canada. I'm going to introduce them to my right is Cecilia Williams the CFO of Allied Reach one of Canada's biggest office suites. And then we have Tamara Lawson who's the CFO of Quad Rail which is the real estate arm of one of Canada's biggest pension funds. And then we have Alison Wolf who is the CFO of Oxford Properties Group. Another one of Canada's biggest pension funds. And then finally we have Peter Sweeney who is the CFO of Smart Centers Reach one of Canada's biggest retail rates. Thanks for joining me today . So let's start off with investment strategy in real estate . Given this environment you know we've gone from a completely different interest rate environment from just a year ago. We have elections coming up. We have all these global trade and political tensions. Alison I'm going to throw the first question at you. What is your investing strategy. Given this backdrop . So we're really focused on number one. We have the benefit of being long term investors just given our pension capital base . And one of the things that we spend a lot of time on is just our overall capital allocation strategy and actually trying to develop a investment framework and overall allocations that actually allow us to go through fairly more fairly challenging times. And so that's when we look at making sure that we're diverse across countries different regions and asset classes. So we're not putting too much in one area to make sure that we have a fairly sustainable portfolio. And where do you see the most opportunities for growth given this environment. You know we are still fairly bullish on our industrial and residential sectors. We still see that there's growth there. And compared to some of the other sectors such as office and areas of retail where we still see fairly significant headwinds. Tamara what about you. Similar I would say strategy to Allison on the investment side really looking at asset classes that we think will outperform focused on industrial and multi-family data centers and also mixed use as well . Know looking at diversification as a key both you know from a global perspective. One of the things we spend a lot of time on is just our capital funding strategy for you know a potential downturn. So we're really making sure that we have a lot of liquidity sources and we're keeping our leverage low. And we're also extending our term but maybe being a little bit more floating rate having more floating rate exposure you know to be prepared so that we have access to capital words. We're similar as Allison in terms of we have long term money. So we can kind of look at things from a long term perspective. We are we are also doing a lot of development because we think you know there's more value there. And rather than buying things at extremely low cap rates we we see an opportunity to build buildout in certain asset classes. Cecilia and Peter you guys mainly invest in Canadian real estate your public companies. Where do you see the opportunities for growth in the Canadian market. Cecilia let's start with you. Okay . Well we've committed to investing 900 million in development over the next five years primarily in Toronto and some in Vancouver. And then this year we've already done more than 500 million in acquisitions. And there what we believe is the best approach is to have a very conservative balance sheet in terms of debt metrics that we can take advantage of acquisition opportunities as they come out. And so while we don't necessarily have acquisition targets that we set every year we have been averaging roughly 300 million for the last few years per year. And I don't see that slowing down over the next couple of years. So it would be a mix of investing both in our development activity which we've committed to as well as acquisition opportunities as they arise. Peter I think. You know the story for smart centers is not dissimilar to maybe some of the themes we've heard already . The reality in Canada at least is that over the last almost eight years cap rates have continued to compress notwithstanding maybe expectations given interest rates particularly last year moving forward. Cap rates didn't move didn't move up in sync with interest rates last year. They at least stabilized. And then so far for the first nine months or so of this year cap rates have compressed further. So at least for smart centres the challenge is to be able to buy existing income producing assets that are accretive. And so we're continuing to focus on development. We've got a large development team. We recently announced or at least updated our announcement that over the next five years we plan to embark upon over 12 billion dollars of new initiatives new developments that will start over. We expect to start over the next five years of which the reach share will be over 5 billion of that number. So for at least smart centres the future the near future at least we'll be focused on development and the yields on developments in virtually every type of real estate discipline in Canada far exceed the yields that are being found in most cases through acquisition. So that's not I guess dissimilar to the experience of my my counterparts up here . Alison at Oxford You guys are more of a global investor you invest in a lot of the global gateway cities in the world given all of the volatility that we're seeing in Hong Kong and the UK and the US I mean are you worried about sort of loose capital flow restrictions happening around the world. Are you . Are you worried about kind of a dry up and capital flowing into real estate. Yeah. No it's interesting. This came up in discussions. And you know one of the stats that the team shared was when you look at capital flows just into the US from China it kind of peaked in 2015 and 2016. And I think I'm sure someone has a Bloomberg who could fact check this but I think it was almost like 70 billion dollars whereas you look at this year we're close to or less than 10 percent of that volume. And I think this is more in line with normalized kind of historical volumes. But when you remove that amount of capital flow into a market I think you've seen some softness on you know there's not a lot of buyers for you know multibillion dollar office towers . And so interesting enough meaning you think of and we've been surprised with the strength of the market in the UK. So in London the best properties in London you really haven't seen this particularly for example on the office side. You haven't seen what you would have expected to see cap rates moving . You've actually seen further cap rate compression. And you know part of that is when you take a broader global context and you start to say what are your alternatives. And so it's a very interesting time when you know if you're focused on just things might be soft in New York and London but then you take a broader global perspective and you're still seeing capital wanting to go into these global gateway cities. And some of it is not so much return driven but it's actually just capital preservation which makes it hard for investors that are more focused on actually having to generate a return versus just trying to move capital to preserve it. So interesting times. And so one of the things that we've had to look at is evolving how we're executing our strategy. So instead of just single asset purchases we've actually last year we did two large portfolio transactions. We took a public company private in Australia and then we did a large U.S. industrial transaction. And so looking at different ways to execute against the strategy is something that we've had to look at. Given the compression of the pricing compression and the returns on just single asset really high for high quality core and core assets in these global gateway cities . Right. I feel like we're starting to see a lot more capital investors looking at markets specifically safe havens in the event of a global recession like Canada. Tamara what have you noticed in terms of the deals that you're around in terms of the investors that you talk to are you seeing more of them start to look at Canada as a place to invest. Because we saw some of that drop off after the Chinese capital restrictions came into play in 2016. Is that coming back or are you seeing other types of investors come back to the market. Yeah I mean yes for sure . So we're very in Canada we're very focused on both Vancouver and Toronto markets. And you're right in Vancouver we did see an impact in that market not so much by the government legislation but more just by less less capital flowing from China. But we have you know we have seen other investors come into that market . You know there's still I mean there's still a lot of capital globally. Canada is viewed as a safe haven as you indicated . People feel very comfortable with the fundamentals in both the Vancouver and the Toronto market. So you know we really are seeing capital continue to flow both domestically and internationally. So you know I think you know we think that will continue. And I'm sure that's affected the competitive landscape between public and private companies especially as we're seeing a lot more private money flow into alternatives like real estate. How does that affect your business decisions as a public company Cecilia. In terms of the deals that you bid on et cetera. Well I think in Vancouver continues to be incredibly prohibitive from an acquisition perspective. Just the CAF rates if you can . It's impossible to find anything with a four handle. So you're looking definitely at. Three. Three and a quarter cap rate and I think part of it is what Alison referred to as a lot of the investment into Vancouver ISE for a capital preservation . People aren't necessarily looking for a return they're just looking to preserve their capital. And so while Vancouver has been transitioning from a secondary market to a primary market you can get your head around the cap rates a little more now . And the cap rates in Toronto are still higher than in Vancouver and it's certainly a stronger office market . But we're wanting to definitely grow in Vancouver and it's been difficult to acquire there. So we have found ways to partner with local developers by financing their development and then buying in at 50 percent. And so there we're seeing the ability to grow in that market. But it's very prohibitive pricing perspective. Peter what are your thoughts. I think you know we're we're fortunate. All of us are frankly in this current environment from a capital raise perspective because there's an abundance of both equity and debt. Whether you're a private real estate company is Oxford and Quadrangle are or whether you're allied or smart centers or near the Canadian reach where there is an abundance of debt and equity and that won't always be the case. And so I think part of our role is to manage for the future managed for those times in the future when capital of any type may not be as readily available and and to plan for those troubled waters troubled water times. And so again not withstanding the billions of today's environment there will come a time and it's tough to predict. So we we choose not to. But there will invariably come a time where all of us will have to make very different decisions on capital allocation and on raising capital and perhaps on disposing of assets that we may not like. So it's it's in these times where we're trying to sort of put the places or pieces of the plan if you will in motion to accommodate viability in those more troubled times. So when you think about balance sheets all of us have at least on a relative basis some of the most conservative balance sheets that anyone in the developed world has ever seen at least from a real estate perspective. When you compare them to what similar companies would have looked like either 10 years ago during the most recent recession or even in the early 90s when the world imploded from a real estate perspective. And so all of us are sort of trying to look at ways and means of engineering ourselves so that when we do hit those troubled waters at some point that we're you know we're well positioned actually to take advantage of maybe growing further in those more troubled times and our balance sheets that can can accommodate maybe some growth and perhaps highly discounted prices when there are others that might be in trouble. So those are our thoughts. And I don't think I'm alone in that. With respect to the Canadian market and the specific Toronto Vancouver and other markets as I mentioned they're continuing to see we're continue to see an enormous amount of demand both domestically and from international sources for product. And it's very limited. If you're looking for quality. And so that's compressing cap rates across the board which again makes it difficult for all of us to buy existing product in the country. One of the things that we're seeing a little bit in Canada that we haven't seen as much historically is just family office investment in real estate when it's been the case throughout Europe and in the US. But it's becoming more of a factor in Canada that's driving some more flows into our sector . The other thing I just wanted to mention about just on the residential sector the Toronto market continues to be very strong on the on the housing front. Vancouver is off a little bit especially on the very high end on the luxury side of things . But we're seeing you know we're developing condos in both of those two markets. We're still seeing very good demand. One of the things we're very focused on is transit oriented housing multi-family condos and multi-family development. So you know that's why we think that that sector will continue to do well. Perfect. Let's switch a little bit. And so one of my favorite topics and the popular topic of the day coworking where you know I'll start with you Alison because Oxford you guys have we work as a tenant and a few of your buildings. You have your own coworking experts in Calgary. What are your thoughts on what's happening with the company and what potential impact do you see happening from from the potential fallout of what could happen with we work in the days to come in the months to come . Well I think maybe I would just say the concept of coworking has existed for a long time. And I think one of the things and I don't have any specific. Comments on the company. But I do think the reality is as major landlords if you're a small to mid-sized business renting space is a huge challenge. And it's . And so when you start to look at how our current and call economies evolved and businesses are growing and they need flexibility. So the idea of signing and especially you know a five or 10 year lease and the upfront capital is just very punitive. And so I think the idea of providing coworking like that's obviously going to it's been here for a while. It's going to be here to stay. And I think that's one of the challenges of of major landlords is actually recognizing the need to serve not just kind of a large institutional tenant base but also how do you actually serve that other base in a very efficient manner. And so I think that the the the success of you know the organization just highlighted a need and a customer base that probably wasn't being served as well as it could have been. Right. I mean I think in the longer term a lot of people agree that coworking is here to stay. It's going to evolve in different ways. But just in the short term look specifically you know we work's presence in London in New York. They're the biggest private office tenants here right now. How do you think I mean are our landlords like yourselves worried about what could potentially happen with vacancy rates with deals on the line in the short term and how it might impact the office markets that are already a little faulty to begin with . Celia we only operate in Canada so I can I can speak to in Toronto we work is maybe less than 1 percent of the JLA. It's about an 80 million square foot market. We work is not in our portfolio but we do have coworking companies in our portfolio as occupiers. And you know the largest one would be spaces or regions. They've been in our portfolio for almost 10 years . They occupy one of our prime assets on King West 500 King West . They're also in one 80 John. And that being said they occupy less than 1 percent of our total national portfolio. So while I echo Alison's comment that they're you know coworking is not a new industry. Coworking has been along around for a very long time. I don't see them ever getting a large chunk of the market in Canada. Certainly not. I think I've heard people quote 30 percent of the market that that won't be the case in Canada. I can't speak to London and New York but they do have a coworking does have a place in a healthy ecosystem. They incubate tenants . Again I agree with Alison . There is a need for that flexible shorter term space which is why Spaces and Regis has done so well which is why we work that so well certainly to start . I think one of the reasons we work didn't do well in Canada certainly didn't do well in Toronto in terms of securing great space. Is that when they entered the market maybe five years ago I don't think they understood the market very well. They were looking for three times the market level of tea ISE and they weren't willing to offer a guarantee or provide a covenant . And it just really didn't make sense for owners of assets in the in the city to engage in a transaction with those terms . Given the strength of the market it may make more sense and perhaps a compromise market like Calgary. But I'm not sure that they've secured any space there that I'm aware of. So that's the landscape in Canada when from my perspective a couple of things that I would just add to that as I think you have to kind of separate the issues that we work from the coworking business model from some of the you know some of the participants in that industry that are well capitalized do have a good business model . So I mean we don't have any business with we work but we do have other co-worker working companies that we are in business with . It's not a big part of our portfolio at all. I think worldwide it's only 2 percent. Currently I think people are projecting that it will become a multiple of that number over time. I think what will be the there could be a short term impact in certain markets and certain assets with certain landlords that do have a big exposure. I do think it will be a good opportunity for some of the other participants that are sort of well managed and well capitalized to kind of move in and take take over some of that space. I think you know we work was in a situation where they had to grow a lot because they had this crazy multiple competitors. Their competitors have been you don't have much lower multiples and they haven't been kind of growing at all costs. So I think you know I think there could be a little bit of disruption but I do think the business model is here to stay. And you know I think you know maybe in certain markets it will have an impact on absorption but I think it'll be an opportunity for it for some of the other players to come in and sort of take over some of that business. Perfect. Let's move on a little bit to the environment for borrowing and raising debt in Canada. We're seeing a lot more rates do bond sales a lot more real estate companies go towards doing unsecured debt. So Peter what are your thoughts on that boring environment in Canada. Well as I mentioned I mean it's a great time to be a borrower so to speak at least in Canada. The bond markets are quite active . I think it's fair to say that if if you're in the market for debt today you should be thinking seriously about stretching the term as long as you can. Given where rates are again keeping in mind the conservatism of trying to manage large real estate companies in the long term nature of our assets that wouldn't have been perhaps my answer to this question maybe a year ago when rates were rising. So let's take advantage of low rates while we have them so to speak. When we think at least at at smart centers when we're thinking about our balance sheet if we had dial the clock back two years ago we would have had a balance sheet that represented or had two thirds of our debt represented by mortgage. Mortgage debt and the remaining third was. It was bonds. And over the last two years we've engineered that to almost be inverted so that when we sit around this time next year we would expect to be able to say two thirds of our overall debt would be unsecured and one third to be secured at that time. That isn't an and it didn't happen by chance. It was an intentional strategic initiative that we embarked upon two years ago to ensure that longer term our unencumbered asset pool grew. And so as we sit today to ask the unencumbered asset pool sits at about four and a half billion over the next 12 months to grow to exceed five billion dollars on a 10 billion dollar balance sheet. So for us that's quite a dramatic swing in a relatively short period of time. So we're going to continue as long as the markets are open and receptive to continue to use the unsecured markets as a strong provider of capital and debt capital for us. I mean I would just say I think we're exceptionally fortunate in Canada because we have a very strong unsecured market as well as extremely strong banking system. And so we're having just a chance to look at from a more global perspective and the strength of the banking institutions and the underwriting standards actually provide stability to the market. Even when we start to see I'm going to say more blips where you'll see just from my perspective you'll see you know last September or last December we had some challenges in the market and I've seen greater risk reactions outside of Canada some of those blips. And I think part of that has to do with just the strength of the institutions and the underwriting standards where they're able to kind of see through some of the noise whereas it feels a little bit more knee jerk to some of the reactions on some of the other global basis. So you know the Canadian bond market is a relatively new phenomenon for Canadian real estate owners. So the bond markets really grown up over the last 10 or 12 years. And prior to that it would have been very unusual for a real estate company in Canada to be raising unsecured bonds conventionally the way we're doing these days. So we're still learning the regulatory environment still is very stringent relative to throughout some other jurisdictions. And that certainly helps. And I think it shows it gives investors like yourselves perhaps a strong level of confidence in the issuers of debt in Canada. Tim what are your thoughts. I mean we're seeing a lot of Canadian borrowers go into the US . What are they getting there that they aren't getting in Canada . Yes good. Good question. As everyone's mentioned we do have a very strong capital markets in Canada. But there is a certain depth that we don't have in Canada that there is in the US. So I think you know from our perspective we're looking at a significant amount of growth over the next five years. I think you know we're estimating to do about 3 billion in debt financing per year. So I mean that's just not we can't do it on the Canadian market. So we're looking at the US private placement market the unsecured market here as well as some of the other global markets the euro market. Obviously interest rates are very low in Europe. And so there's a very deep bond market over there as well. We're looking because we have a lot of our growth is international . We're also looking at trying to hedge our affects risk. So we're trying to borrow as much as possible in currencies like the US and the euro and the pound. So yeah I think even though we do have a very sound market in Canada just we can't meet all of our needs in the Canadian market. Celia you guys have done a few bond sales this year at Allied. What's the environment looking like moving forward. Is it still attractive. Well most recently we took advantage of the fact that the underlying reference rates have been declining and at the same time the spreads have been declining and they don't normally go in the same direction as it's been explained to me. And so we were able to take advantage of that a couple of weeks ago. And we did a seven and a half year bond 300 million. We did a 10 year bond back in August also for 300 million. And it was primarily both of those bonds were primarily to early repay debt and refinance and extend our weighted average time to maturity. I don't know how long the current environment will continue in terms of those two rates going down in the same direction . I I I just understand that it's very unusual that that that is the case. And so we were happy to take advantage of it. I don't know how much longer it will last. But yeah it's been it's been a great year to raise capital. We've raised one point one billion this year roughly half that half equity and we've been able to deploy it. So we're very fortunate in that regard. I think so. My last question because we have two minutes left . What is the probability of a Canadian recession in the next twelve months. What are your thoughts. Let's start with you Peter . So let's just make sure we understand the question. What what what is our personal opinions on the probability of Canadian recession in the next within the next twelve months. I think the reality for Canadians is that you know we follow so closely the the U.S. economy. And so if the US economy stumbles then typically Canadians feel it perhaps in a more muted muted basis but they still feel it or we still feel it. And so I think the reality or at least the expectation for now is over the next 12 months as we gear up for the election in the United States in November of next year that there is at least an expectation that the US will not fall into any sort of severe economic recession . Again keeping in mind what those who are running for office in this part of the world are trying to do. And so if Canadian industry follows generally that trend I think it's fair to say that in Canada at least for the next 12 months we shouldn't expect a recession to be taking . Alison didn't Peter use up all the time. No . Yes . No I mean all great comments. It's impossible to say you know us what's going on with us China. What's going on with the federal election. What's going on with you. I mean there's so many. I wish I could answer that question as people smarter than me would probably have a view. But I think within the next 12 months that's a pretty short timeframe. So I think we're probably safe within the next 12 months but not sure how much further beyond that. I'm being subject to a couple of tweets . Tamara so I mean I guess I would agree with the comments made . One thing I would say though obviously the inverted yield curve that we're seeing would imply that you know it's likely but I think we're in a bit of a different situation here with a sustained cycle. So and you know given the other comments I would agree that I'm not and I don't expect to see a recession in the near term. Celia I would say very low. But you asked for a percentage probability. I'll say 20 percent 20 percent if you guys had to give quick percentages. We're out of time. Tamara I'd say thirty five . I'll go. Twenty five. I'll say 20 or less. Relatively low . Perfect. Well thank you so much for joining me. Thank you so much for listening to our panel .