Eurasia's Kamel on Turkey's Incursion Into Syria

LINE, HEAD OF EURASIA GROUP'S MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA RESEARCH TEAM. THE PRESIDENT MINUTES AGO SAYING HE WILL DO MORE THAN SANCTIONS IF TURKEY ASKED INHUMANELY. DO WE KNOW AT THIS POINT WHAT WOULD CLASSIFY AS INHUMANE? >> I THINK THESE ARE JUST VAGUE TERMS TO EVADE SOME OF THE PRESSURE HE IS FACING BOTH FROM CONGRESS AND FROM THE FOREIGN POLICY ESTABLISHMENT AROUND THE WITHDRAWAL OF SUPPORT FOR THE KURDISH FORCES IN SYRIA, BUT IT'S NOT CLEAR TO ME HOW THAT IS A MEANINGFUL THREAT TO TURKEY AT THIS POINT. IT IS VERY AMBIGUOUS. SHERY: U.S. OFFICIAL SAYING HE HAS SEEN KURDISH OFFICIALS MOBILIZING FOR BATTLE. WHAT ARE THE CHANCES THIS WILL END UP BEING A HUMANITARIAN DISASTER? >> I THINK A LOT OF KURDISH RESIDENTS ALONG THE BORDER AREA WITH TURKEY HAVE BEGUN TO MOVE TOWARD THE SOUTH, OTHER KURDISH AREAS WHERE THERE MAY BE SOME U.S. TROOPS -- EXCUSE ME, KURDISH FORCES MOVING NORTH TO TRY TO LAUNCH SOME FORM OF RESISTANCE. IT IS NOT CLEAR THAT THE KURDS CAN CONFRONT THIS IN AN EFFECTIVE WAY. IT IS A LIMITED INCURSION. I THINK THAT IS THE IMPLICIT AGREEMENT WITH TRUMP THAT THERE WOULD BE A SMALL ZONE, SOMETHING THAT WOULD REALLY COMPROMISE WITH THE KURDS HAVE BEEN PLANNING FOR A WHILE. GREATER AUTONOMY, CONDUCTIVITY BETWEEN THEIR AREAS IN SYRIA -- THIS REALLY PUTS A DENT INTO THEIR PLANS. PAUL: THE TURKISH PLAN AS FAR AS WE KNOW IS TO CREATE A BUFFER ZONE ALONG THAT KNOW THEM -- WELL, TURKEY'S SOUTHERN BORDER WITH SYRIA. THE PLAN WOULD BE TO SETTLE 2 MILLION REFUGEES THERE, MOSTLY ARABIC. WHAT KIND OF A POWDER KEG DOES THAT SET UP FOR THE FUTURE? >> ABSOLUTELY. I THINK THAT IS A GREAT POINT. LET ME BE CLEAR -- I DON'T THINK THE ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A COMPLETE SAFE ZONE ALONG THE ENTIRE BORDER AREA WILL BE WHAT HAPPENS. IT IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE A LOT SMALLER. IT WOULD INVOLVE PUTTING PRO TURKEY REBELS , CHASING THE KURDISH FORCES, DEMOCRATIC CHANGE THAT WOULD CREATE SCENES OF UNREST IN THAT AREA, BUT IT WOULD ALSO PROVIDE ERDOGAN WITH AN AREA WHERE HE HOUSES REFUGEES. THAT HAS ALSO BEEN A PARTIAL PRIORITY GIVEN THAT THE REGIME AND IRAN AND RUSSIA WILL CONTINUE OPERATIONS IN THE IDLIB PROVINCE. PAUL: THE PRESIDENT SAID PART OF THE RATIONALE BEHIND ALL OF THIS WAS TO GET OUT OF THE U.S. -- GET THE U.S. OUT OF THE MIDDLE EAST, WHAT HE DESCRIBED AS A QUAGMIRE, BUT WILL THIS CREATE A QUAGMIRE THAT SOME OF THOSE OTHER COUNTRIES YOU MENTION CAN THEN FILL? >> NOT NECESSARILY IRAN, BUT I HAVE SEEN MORE OF THE ASSAD REGIME AND RUSSIA INCREMENTALLY EXPANDING IN THAT AREA . IT IS REALLY THE KURDS HAVE A BETTER RELATIONSHIP, BUT MOSCOW WILL PROBABLY TRY TO BRIDGE THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TEHRAN -- SORRY, BETWEEN DAMASCUS AND THE KURDS. IT IS NOT CLEAR THAT IRANIAN FORCES WILL BE THERE IN THE FUTURE. IT CERTAINLY MAKES IT EASIER FOR