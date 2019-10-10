Live on Bloomberg TV

Eurasia's Kamel on Turkey's Incursion Into Syria

Ayham Kamel, head of Middle East and North Africa research at the Eurasia Group, talks about Turkey’s announcement of the beginning of a military offensive into northeastern Syria. Asked by reporters what he’d do if Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wipes out the Kurds, U.S. President Donald Trump said: “I will wipe out his economy if that happens.." Kamel speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (Source: Bloomberg)

