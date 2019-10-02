Expect More Volatility as Stocks Trade With Cautious Optimism, Calamos' Cusick Says

00:00

-- STOCKS ARE GETTING CRUSHED WHERE YOU ARE, STOCKS ARE GETTING CRUSHED WHERE I AM. HOW MUCH OF THE GAME CHANGER IS THE I AM -- THE ISM END EFFECTOR NUMBER FROM YESTERDAY? >> I THINK IT IS FROM TEMPERATE OPTIMISM TO CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM. ISM UNDER 50, YOU SAW THE MARKET REACTED TO THE DOWNSIDE. THEN WE CONTINUE TO SEE THE NEWS OVERNIGHT. THERE IN THE U.K. YOU SAW CONSTRUCTION WITH THE NUMBERS A LITTLE WEAK COMING OUT OF THERE. YOU CONTINUE TO SEE GLOBAL WEAKNESS, CHINA AND EUROPE IN GENERAL JUST BASICALLY TOWING THE LINE. YOU'RE SEEING A MARKET TRENDING WITH CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM. THAT MEANS YOU WILL SEE A LOT MORE VOLATILITY. GUY: JOE, IS THE FED GOING TO RISE TO THE RESCUE? THE MARKETS REPRICE ON OCTOBER 30. ARE WE GOING TO GET ANOTHER RATE CUT? JOE: I THINK THE QUESTION IS NOT SO MUCH THE RATE CUT BECAUSE I THINK SOMEONE IS THAT I THINK EVERYONE IS STARTING TO -- I THINK IT IS LOOKING AT POLICY, AND THAT WILL BE MORE OF THE TONE THAT IS GOING TO COME THERE IT RIGHT NOW LOOKING AT THE FED FUND FUTURES, THERE IS A 70% PROBABILITY. THAT HAS DOUBLED SINCE A COUPLE DAYS AGO WHEN IT WAS IN THE MID-30'S. GUY: ONE THING THAT SURPRISES ME ABOUT TODAY, IN AUGUST EQUITY MARKETS GOT BEATEN UP. WE SAW YIELDS GOING DOWN. IN THE BOND MARKET. THAT IS NOT HAPPENING TODAY. EXPLAIN THE DIFFERENCE. JOE: WELL, I THINK RIGHT NOW YOU ARE SEEING THAT PRICES ACTUALLY ARE GOING UP RIGHT NOW AND THE BONDS. HERE IS WHY. UNCERTAINTY -- YOU ARE SEEING THE CURVE COMING INTO QUESTION. WE DO NOT KNOW IN THE SHORT TERM HOW DISRUPTIVE THE GLOBAL SLOWDOWN IS RIGHT NOW. IF IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS WE START TO GET A HINT THAT THE U.S. ECONOMY IS UNDER PRESSURE, THAT WILL PUT MORE PRESSURE IN THE EQUITY MARKETS AND IT WILL PUT MORE PRESSURE TO THE UPSIDE IN THE INTEREST RATE MARKETS AS FAR AS PRICE. YOU WILL SEE YIELDS COME DOWN, BUT I'M TELLING YOU RIGHT NOW, WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS A MARKET THAT IS SAYING I DON'T KNOW IF THAT KIND OF EQUITY YIELDS ARE GOING TO BE A MATTER. GUY: