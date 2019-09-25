This Year Has Been Bad Year for Auto Industry, Says Maruti Suzuki India Chairman

00:00

TAYLOR: B2B PAYMENTS AND CREDIT PLATFORM FUNDBOX HAS RAISED $176 MILLION FROM GLOBAL INVESTORS IN A SERIES OF FUNDING ROUNDS. IT SECURED A $150 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY FROM INSTITUTIONAL CREDIT INVESTORS. THE COMPANY IS PART OF A GROWING THEME OF STARTUPS THAT WANT TO LEND TO SMALL BUSINESS CUSTOMERS AND IT IS BANKING ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO DO THAT. SAN FRANCISCO-BASED FUNDBOX HAS CONFIRMED THE LATEST ROUND DOES GIVE IT A VALUATION BETWEEN $500 MILLION AND $1 BILLION, BUT THEY HAVE NOT YET DISCLOSED AN EXACT NUMBER. JOINING ME TO DISCUSS THIS, FUNDBOX CEO EYAL SHINAR. THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME. CONGRATULATIONS ON THE FUNDING ROUND. WALK ME THROUGH WHAT YOU WANT TO USE THE MONEY FOR. EYAL: THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. I THINK THE MAIN THING IS JUST TO PLAY OFFENSE. MEANING WE HAD A FEW MILESTONES AND WE CONFIRMED A PIECE OF THE BIG MARKET, WE CAN ACTUALLY MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE. WE WILL TOUCH A LITTLE LATER ON ON HOW WE DO THAT. NOW IT IS TIME TO ESTABLISH OURSELVES AS A MARKET LEADER BEFORE COMPETITION DRIVES INTO THE SPACE. TAYLOR: HOW ARE YOU PLANNING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE? EYAL: WE HELP BUSINESSES, MEDIUM-SIZED, SMALL, SOME CASES LARGER BUSINESSES, TO BE PAID IN A TRANSACTION BY ANOTHER BUSINESS ALMOST INSTANTLY. IT ELIMINATES THE NEED FOR 30 OR 60 DAYS WHICH IS THE TYPICAL WAY A TRANSACTION IS DONE TODAY. INSTEAD OF WAITING FOR 30 OR 60 OR 90 DAYS, YOU ARE GETTING PAID ALMOST INSTANTLY. AND YOUR BUYER HAS FLEXIBLE TERMS. THEY HAVE THE OPTION TO FINANCE OVER TIME. TAYLOR: HOW DO YOU DIFFERENTIATE WHO YOUR TARGET CUSTOMER IS? EYAL: WE FOCUS ON OUR B2B. WE USUALLY HAVE A LAG BETWEEN THE TIME WE INCUR THE CASH COST UNTIL THE TIME WE GET PAID. THAT WOULD BE, YOU NAME IT -- IT COULD BE A FORKLIFT MANUFACTURER. IT COULD BE A FURNITURE MANUFACTURER. ANY BUSINESS GIVING TO ANOTHER BUSINESS DOES NOT BENEFIT FROM THE CREDIT CARD NETWORK. WHAT YOU SEE OUT OF INNOVATION IS B2C WHICH HAS BEEN GOING ON THE LAST 60 YEARS OF INNOVATION. COUNTING ON PAPER CHECKS TO GET PAID AFTER THOSE 30 OR 60 DAYS. TAYLOR: YOU HAD AN EQUITY RAISED AND IT WAS VERY INTERESTING THAT A CREDIT FACILITY, THE DEBT PERSPECTIVE OF THIS ALL. AS CEO, DO YOU ACCEPT ALL MONEY? HOW DID YOU DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN CREDIT AND EQUITY? EYAL: EQUITY IS BASICALLY WHAT WE ARE GOING TO USE TO SPEND ON MARKET, EMPLOYEES. SAN FRANCISCO, DALLAS, TEL AVIV. THAT IS WHAT WE USE EQUITY FOR. THE CREDIT PART IS MORE FOR THE ACTUAL ADVANCES, THE PAYMENTS WE PUSH TO THE MERCHANTS. WHEN IT COMES TO CHOOSING THE INVESTOR BASE, IN MY MIND IS DO YOU HAVE THE OPTION TO CHOOSE? BECAUSE NOW WE HAVE GOOD TIMES WHERE MONEY IS ALMOST A COMMODITY SO YOU HAVE A LOT OF INVESTORS INVESTING MONEY INTO COMPANIES. BUT IN THREE MONTHS OR THREE YEARS, THAT COULD CHANGE. THE QUESTION IS DO YOU HAVE THE OPTION TO CHOOSE YOUR INVESTOR BASE? IF THE ANSWER IS NOT, JUST TAKE THE MONEY. [LAUGHTER] EYAL: WE WERE FORTUNATE ENOUGH TO BE IN A TIME AND VERY STRONG BUSINESS METRICS TO HAVE INVESTORS THAT CAN ADD STRATEGIC VALUE AND FACILITATE THE NEXT FEW YEARS FOR THE BUSINESS. TAYLOR: I WANT TO SPEAK TO ONE OF THOSE INVESTORS NEXT. THAT WAS FUNDBOX CEO EYAL SHINAR. I WANT TO GO ON THE PHONE BECAUSE DAVID WEIDEN IS STANDING BY. HE PARTICIPATED IN THE LATEST FUNDING ROUND OF THIS COMPANY. THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME. AS YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE LANDSCAPE OF WHERE YOU CAN PUT YOUR MONEY, WHY FUNDBOX? DAVID: WHAT WE LIKED ABOUT FUNDBOX -- WE CO-LED THE ROUND SO WE WERE QUITE ENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT THE COMPANY EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE BEEN INVOLVED FOR FIVE YEARS. WE SEE THE BUSINESS ACCELERATING. WE THINK THAT IS DRIVEN BY NOW THEY HAVE ACHIEVED PRODUCT MARKET FOR WHICH TO US MEANS THEY HAVE MANY CUSTOMERS THAT LIKE THE SERVICE THEY ARE GETTING FROM FUNDBOX. WE THINK THAT NOW THEIR DAYS ARE AHEAD OF THEM BECAUSE THEY'RE SMALL BUSINESS MARKET IS SO BIG THAT ONCE THEY HAVE PERFECTED THE PRODUCT, NOW IT IS TIME TO SCALE. TAYLOR: HOW IMPORTANT IS IT NOW AS AN INVESTOR THAT YOU CAN CLEARLY SEE A PATH TO PROFITABILITY? DAVID: OH, I THINK IT IS QUITE IMPORTANT. I THINK SOME OTHER STARTUP STRUGGLES WE SEE IN THE HEADLINES UNDERSCORES THAT HAVING A SOUND BUSINESS THAT IS PROFITABLE WITH ITS CURRENT CUSTOMERS, AND IF IT IS LOSING MONEY, IT SHOULD BE BECAUSE IT IS INVESTING IN GROWTH. AND, PART OF WHAT WE LIKE ABOUT FUNDBOX IS IT FITS THOSE PARAMETERS. THE CURRENT BUSINESS WITH THE CURRENT CUSTOMERS IS ALREADY PROFITABLE. THE REASON FOR INVESTMENT IS TO SCALE FURTHER WITH NEW CUSTOMERS. TAYLOR: WHEN WE TALK ABOUT A LOT OF THE OTHER STRUGGLES IN THE MARKETPLACE RIGHT NOW, SOME OF THAT ALSO COMES DOWN TO VALUATION. HOW DO YOU MAKE SURE IN YOUR ANALYSIS AND THE PRIVATE MARKET THAT THE VALUATION YOU SEE LINES UP WITH AN EVENTUAL PUBLIC MARKET VALUATION? DAVID: THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION. THE VALUATION IS DRIVEN BOTH BY INVESTORS AND BY THE MANAGEMENT TEAM. I FIND FUNDBOX'S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS QUITE GOOD, BUT REALLY TO BE RELATIVELY UNDERSTATED. THEY MADE A CONSCIOUS CHOICE, ALTHOUGH THEY COULD HAVE RAISED MONEY AT A HIGHER VALUATION. IT WAS NOT THE LONG-TERM WAY TO BUILD VALUE. IT HAS LEFT SOMETHING ON THE TABLE. WE ARE SEEING COMPANIES THAT HAVE LEARNED THAT LESSON THE HARD WAY. TAYLOR: I BELIEVE YOU WERE AN EQUITY INVESTOR. ARE YOU NERVOUS ABOUT AN EQUITY LINE THAT MIGHT COME IN ABOVE AND EQUITY INVESTOR? >> FOR THIS KIND OF BUSINESS, IT IS A PART OF DOING BUSINESS. I WOULD SAY THAT WE ARE