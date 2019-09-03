What Would Aramco's IPO Mean for Saudi Economy?

00:00

. HOW DO YOU READ THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT? IT IS A NET NEGATIVE OR POSITIVE? THERE ARE DIFFERENT WAYS YOU COULD LOOK AT THIS. >> IT IS GOING TO END UP BEING A NIGHT POSITIVE. THE ABILITY TO RAISE CAPITAL FROM THE COMPANY THROUGH THE BUDGET TO ALLOW THEM TO CONTINUE WOULD BE POSITIVE. THE CURRENT OIL PRICES ARE BELOW WHAT THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS IT TO BE. THE BUDGET FOR THIS YEAR WAS BASED ON A $70 AVERAGE THAT WE ARE BELOW THAT. CLEARLY IF PRICES DECLINE IT IS GOING TO THROW QUESTIONS FOR THE AUTHORITIES ABOUT HOW THEY'RE GOING TO MANAGE IT FROM A BUDGET PERSPECTIVE. THAT WOULD MEAN INCREASED FINANCING AND DEBT ISSUANCE OR DOES IT MEAN SPENDING -- SCALING BACK ON SPENDING AND THAT HAS CONSEQUENCES FOR GDP GROWTH. >> YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT ARAMCO FROM A BUDGETARY PERSPECTIVE. I'M WONDERING HOW CLOSELY ARE YOU WATCHING THE ARAMCO IPO AND WHETHER OR NOT IT HAPPENS AS EVIDENCE OF SAUDI ARABIA'S COMMITMENT TO FISCAL AND STRUCTURAL REFORM? >> THIS WAS ONE OF THE FIRST BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS ON THE 2030 REFORM PROGRAM AND IT WAS ONE THAT MARKETS -- TOOK MARKETS BY SURPRISE AND 2016. WHEN THE GOVERNMENT IS ABLE TO DO THAT EVEN IT IS SEVERAL YEARS LATER THAN THEY HAD INDICATED THEY WANTED TO GET DONE IT WOULD CERTAINLY BE A BIG SIGNAL TO INVESTORS THAT IT MAY TAKE A BIT OF TIME TO GET THERE BUT WE ARE COMMITTED TO DELIVERING ON THE STORY AND THE PLAN TO MOVE THE ECONOMY FORWARD OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS. IT IS A TREMENDOUS -- TREMENDOUSLY IMPORTANT THING FOR THEM TO DO. YOUSEF: ON THE PMI NOTE ON SAUDI ARABIA, OUTPUT GROWTH PICKING UP FROM JULY, A FALL IN THE AVERAGE INPUT COSTS. WHAT DOES THAT TELL US ABOUT WHAT WE CAN EXPECT IN TERMS OF THE AMBITIONS FOR GDP ECONOMIC REVIVAL? >> THE PMI HAS BEEN FAIRLY STABLE OVER THE SUMMER IN THE MID-50'S, 55 TO 57. IT IS MUCH BETTER THAN OTHER SURVEYS IN THE REGION BUT I THINK A LOT OF THAT IS COMING FROM -- COMING FROM GOVERNMENT SPENDING. IT IS CLOSE TO THE BUDGET STORY. IF WE EVER -- LOOK AT PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT GROWTH, IT IS STILL WEAK AND WHEN WE LOOK AT THE BUDGET BREAKDOWN IN Q2 THERE WAS A MASSIVE INCREASE IN CAPITAL SPENDING SO THAT TELLS US IT IS GOVERNMENT SPENDING THAT IS DRIVING PRIVATE SECTOR ACTIVITY IN SAUDI ARABIA, AT LEAST IT WAS IN THE SECOND QUARTER. TO THE EXTENT THAT THERE ARE DOWNSIDE RISK TO THE OIL PRICE THAN THAT THROWS INTO QUESTION HOW THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO MANAGE THAT SPENDING GOING FORWARD AND WHAT IMPLICATIONS THAT WOULD HAVE ON THE REST OF THE ECONOMY. OUR VIEW AT THE MOMENT IS WE ARE EXPECTING 2% GROWTH IN SAUDI ARABIA, UNDER 2% THIS YEAR. THAT IS IN SPITE OF SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER OIL PRODUCTION THEN THE MARKET WANTED TO SAY. .