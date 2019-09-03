Live on Bloomberg TV

What Would Aramco's IPO Mean for Saudi Economy?

Khatija Haque, head of Middle East and North Africa Research at Emirates NBD, talks about the prospects for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering and the implications for the kingdom's economy. Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange says it hasn’t yet received a filing for an IPO by the state oil giant. Haque speaks with Yousef Gamal El-Din and Tracy Alloway on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East." (Source: Bloomberg)

