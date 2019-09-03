U.S.-China Talks Have Limited Impact on Markets Amid Ongoing Dispute: BNP Paribas

00:00

HOW IMPORTANT IS IT FOR A FACE-TO-FACE MEETING THIS MONTH? IF THEY DON'T HAVE A DATE IN THE BOOKS, IT WOULD BE EASY TO IMAGINE NOT ONLY -- NOT MAKING THE MEETING. >> THE MARKET HAS GOT TO BE LOWERING ITS EXPECTATIONS. INITIALLY, WHEN THIS STARTED, WE DID HAVE SOME TYPE OF SUMMIT. TRUMP AND XI JINPING WOULD HUG AND WE WOULD MOVE ON TO NEW TOPICS. THAT HAS NOT HAPPENED. THIS IS GOING TO BE ONGOING POTENTIALLY FOR YEARS. IF THERE IS A MEETING THIS MONTH OR NOT IS NOT GOING TO HAVE A HUGE IMPACT ON THE MARKET. EVEN IF YOU DID HAD A MEETING -- HAVE A MEETING AND WE HAVE A SHORT-TERM RESOLUTION, TRUMP IS GOING TO TURN HIS ATTENTION TO EUROPE. IT IS ONGOING. LESS VOLATILITY SIMPLY BECAUSE WE KNOW IT IS NOT GOING TO RESOLVE QUICKLY. NEJRA: YOU DO FEEL THAT EQUITY MARKETS ARE SURGING -- SEARCHING DAY BY DAY. WHAT WILL BE THE CATALYST? >> THAT IS THE CHALLENGE. TO THINK OF THE NEGATIVE CATALYST OPPOSED TO THE POSITIVE ONE. THE RISK WE HAVE BESIDES BREXIT, BESIDES ELECTION IN ITALY, IS THAT WHEN WE THINK ABOUT THE CENTRAL BANKS, THERE'S A LOT OF GOOD NEWS. IF YOU LOOK AT WHERE TREASURY YIELDS ARE, WE ARE COUNTING ON THE ECB RESTARTING. WE ARE COUNTING ON THE FED CUTTING SEVERAL MORE TIMES. PREDICTING ANOTHER HUNDRED BASIS POINTS. IF THAT DOES NOT MATERIALIZE, IT IS A RISK THE MARKETS ARE DISAPPOINTED. MATT: ISN'T THAT A BIG IF? WE HAVE THIS TRADE WAR READY TO PUSH INFLATION THROUGH IN THE U.S.. CORE CPI WELL OVER 2%. AREN'T THEY LESS LIKELY TO CUT 100 BASIS POINTS? >> TO BE HONEST, NONETHELESS, WE DO HAVE INFLATION BELOW TARGET, BUT I ALSO THINK THEY ARE FUNDAMENTALLY GOING TO IGNORE IT. IT IS NOT THE TYPE OF INFLATION THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT IT. IT IS A TAX THAT WOULD ROLL OVER AFTER A YEAR. THEY ARE LOOKING AT UNDERLINING CORE INFLATION. FUNDAMENTALLY, THEY ARE GOING TO SEE ATTACKS ON THE CONSUMER AND NEGATIVE GROWTH. IF ANYTHING, IT WOULD INCREASE THE LIKELIHOOD THEY WOULD CUT RATES AS OPPOSED TO THE IMPACT ON INFLATION. .