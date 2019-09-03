U.K. Election Looms as Johnson Raises Stakes of Brexit Fight

00:00

BORIS JOHNSON'S GOVERNMENT IF IT IS DEFEATED BY MP'S -- FOR MORE, WE ARE JOINED BY DAVID OUTSIDE WESTMINSTER. THIS ELECTION THAT BORIS JOHNSON THREATENED TO TRIGGER IS BASED ON THE FACT THAT IF THIS BILL GETS THROUGH PARLIAMENT TO OPPOSE HIS NO DEAL BREXIT, THE PROSPECT OF A NO DEAL BREXIT. TALK US THROUGH THE BILL AND HOW LIKELY IT IS TO PASS. DAVID: THE SPEAKER WILL HAVE TO GIVE THE REBEL ALLIANCE THE PARLIAMENTARY TIMES THEIR FIRST DAY BACK AFTER SUMMER RECESS. HE WILL HAVE TO GIVE THEM TIME TO PROPOSE THIS BILL. THEN THERE WILL BE A BOAT -- VOTE. IT WILL TAKE MULTIPLE DAYS TO GET THAT DEAL INTO LAW. IF THERE IS NO DEAL, THE GOVERNMENT IS MANDATED TO ASK FOR AN EXTENSION IF THERE IS NO DEAL TO UP TO JANUARY 31 FROM OCTOBER 31. AND THEN TO GET PARLIAMENT TO APPROVE A NO DEAL. LAST NIGHT, THE PRIME MINISTER SAID VERY CLEARLY THAT HE WILL NOT TOLERATE IT, HE WILL NOT HAVE HIS STRATEGY UNDERMINED IN THAT WAY. CLEARLY THAT'S WHERE WE ARE HEADING. NUMBER 10, BRIEFING EVERYBODY LAST NIGHT. HE WOULD BRING FORWARD A MOTION TOMORROW IF THEY LOSE TONIGHT WITH A DATE FOR AN ELECTION OF OCTOBER 14. MATT: HOW BIG IS THAT IF? WHAT IS BORIS JOHNSON -- WHAT'S THE LIKELIHOOD THAT BORIS JOHNSON LOSES TONIGHT? DAVID: IT'S A LITTLE BIT TOUGH TO CALL. HE'S ONLY GOT A WORKING MAJORITY OF ONE. HE SAID YESTERDAY IN HIS REMARKS THAT HE EXPECTS TO ACTUALLY WIN THAT BOAT TONIGHT -- THAT BOAT TONIGHT. -- THAT VOTE TONIGHT. PHILIP HAMMOND WAS THE CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER JUST A FEW WEEKS AGO. TALKING ABOUT THROWING HIM OUT OF THE PARTY IS PRETTY EXTREME. HEARING FROM THE REBELS LAST NIGHT AND THIS MORNING, THEY ARE NOT BACKING DOWN. THERE'S ONLY GOING TO BE A FEW VOTES IN IT. WE WILL HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE. THE MOMENTUM THAT HE HAS BEEN -- ALL THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RECENT DAYS ARE THAT HE WANTS TO POWER TOWARDS ELECTIONS, WHETHER IT IS TRIGGERED BY THAT VOTE TONIGHT OR WHETHER IT IS JUST THE FACT THAT HE DOESN'T HAVE A PROPER MAJORITY IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS . WE CAN EXPECT THAT ELECTION TO COME SOONER OR LATER.