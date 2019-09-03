Live on Bloomberg TV

U.K. Election Looms as Johnson Raises Stakes of Brexit Fight

Britain faces its third election in just over four years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would rather risk losing office than have his negotiations with the European Union undermined. In a dramatic ultimatum, Johnson will try to trigger a snap vote on Oct. 14 if he loses a crunch vote in Parliament on Tuesday evening. David Merritt reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe." (Source: Bloomberg)

