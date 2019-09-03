StachChart 'Bearish' on Won, Taiwan Dollar; 'Bullish' on Yen

00:00

STANDARD CHARTERERD MACRO & FX STRATEGIST. LET'S START WITH THE LATEST NEWS. THE WHITE HOUSE, CHINA, CAN'T EVEN SIT DOWN AND AGREE ON AN AGENDA FOR THEIR TRADE TALKS. FOR CURRENCIES, FOR THE ONES YOU FOLLOW, WHAT IS THE KEY MESSAGE? LEMON: WE DO NOT SEE FURTHER MATERIAL IMPROVEMENT. IT'S AN ONGOING PROCESS. CHINA HAS ADOPTED A MORE PATIENT WAY. THAT'S WHY WE REFRESHED. WE ARE LOOKING AT 7.2 THREE AGAINST THE DOLLAR AT THE END OF THIS YEAR, TO INCLUDE THE IMPACT OF HIGHER TARIFFS, THE EXPORT MARKET SHARE AND WEAKER ECONOMIC GROWTH. IF YOU LOOK AT ASIA FX OR GLOBAL FX, WE ARE COMING INTO WAY SENTIMENT. -- WEIGHT SENTIMENT. WE ARE CURRENTLY VERY BEARISH ON KOREA. [AUDIO DROPPED] KATHLEEN: WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR WITH A CEILING ON THE YEN? LEMON: WE ARE BULLISH ON YEN CURRENCY. THE ASSISTANCE OF THE BOJ. WE THINK NARROWING REAL YIELD DIFFERENTIALS BETWEEN THE U.S. DOLLAR AND THE YEN WILL SUPPORT THE YEN CURRENCY. THAT IS PART OF THE SUPPORTING THE CENTRAL BANK. ALSO, JUST NOW, BECAUSE OF THE ONGOING TRADE TENSIONS, THERE IS CONSISTENT DEMAND OF FLOWS GOING. CURRENTLY, WE ARE MORE COMFORTABLE ON BULLISH YEN VERSUS THE KOREAN WON. PAUL: IN THE CONTEXT OF THE TRADE WAR, WHERE IS THE YUAN HEADING? ONE OF THE WORST MONTHS ON RECORD. DO YOU SEE IT GETTING WEAKER? LEMON: WE ARE LOOKING AT A SLIGHTLY WEAKER LEVEL. 7.23. WE THINK THE PBOC HAS CHANGED THEIR FX POLICY AFTER THE ESCALATIONS. WE ARE SEEING HIGHER TARIFFS, WEAKER ECONOMIC GROWTH. WE NEED TO HIGHLIGHT THAT WE DON'T THINK THE PBOC WILL CONDUCT HEAVY DIRECT MARKET INTERVENTION IN TERMS OF FX. THEY WILL BE MORE COMFORTABLE USING OTHER TOOLS TO SEND SIGNALS TO THE MARKET AS A GUIDANCE. VERY DIFFERENT EPISODES IF YOU COMPARE NOW WITH 2016, WHEN THE CAPITAL OUTFLOW WAS SIGNIFICANT. WE DO SEE THAT NOW, BUT THE SCALE IS SMALL. WE ARE NOT BEARISH ON THIS PAIR. WE'RE LOOKING AT A SLIGHTLY WEAKER LEVEL THAN CURRENT LEVELS. PAUL: ONE OF THE CURRENCIES MOST EXPOSED TO WHAT IS GOING ON IN CHINA IS IN AUSSIE DOLLAR. THEN WE HAVE THIS CALL FROM BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH. THEY ARE SUGGESTING TO BUY THE AUSSIE DOLLAR. I AM WONDERING WHERE YOU WILL SEE THAT GOING? HAVE WE HIT THE FLOOR? LEMON: WE ARE BULLISH ON THE RC AS WELL. -- AUSSIE AS WELL. WE LIKE TO LONG AGAINST THE KIWI BECAUSE OF THE DIVERGENCE VALUATIONS BETWEEN THE TWO CURRENCIES. IF YOU LOOK AT THE KIWI, THE DOVISH STANCE FROM RBNZ IS VERY STRONG. THE GOVERNOR HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT UNCONVENTIONAL POLICY MEASURES. THE DOVISH STANCE HELPS. IF YOU LOOK AT THE TRADE-WEIGHTED INDEX, IT HAS UNDERPERFORMED BY 3% IN THE LAST YEAR. MARKET SEE IT AS A PROXY FOR CHINA ON ITS TRADE DATA AS WELL. WE THINK THEY WILL CUT RATES BY THE END OF THIS YEAR. IF YOU LOOK AT MARKET PRICING, 20 MINUTE DIFFERENCE OF THE TERMINAL RATE, WHICH WE THINK IS NOT FAIR. WE THINK THE START -- THEY WILL START PRICING IN A MORE DOVISH STANCE. WE WILL SUPPORT RC-KIWI. -- AUSSIE-KIWI. KATHLEEN: WHEN YOU LOOK AT RISKS. NEGATIVE BOND YIELDS, $17