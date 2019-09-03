Live on Bloomberg TV

Saudis Replace Aramco Chair Al-Falih With Wealth Fund Boss Before IPO

Saudi Arabia removed Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih from his position as Chairman of Saudi Aramco, the second time his role has been scaled back in less than a week, as the government prepares to sell shares in the state-owned oil company. He will be replaced by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the sovereign wealth fund. Matthew Martin reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe." (Source: Bloomberg)

