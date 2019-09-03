Saudis Replace Aramco Chair Al-Falih With Wealth Fund Boss Before IPO

00:00

. SAUDI ARABIA HAS SHAKEN UP ITS ENERGY SECTOR, REMOVING THE CHAIRMAN OF ARAMCO AHEAD OF ITS MUCH-ANTICIPATED IPO. IT'S THE SECOND TIME IN A WEEK THAT HIS ROLE HAS BEEN SCALED BACK. PART OF HIS MINISTERIAL JOB HAD ALREADY BEEN TAKEN AWAY, LEAVING HIM TO FOCUS SOLELY ON THE OIL MARKETS. FOR MORE, ARE MIDDLE EAST FINANCE REPORTER JOINS US -- OUR MIDDLE EAST FINANCE REPORTER JOINS US. WHAT DOES THIS MOVE TELL US ABOUT HOW SERIOUS SAUDI ARABIA IS ABOUT DOING THE ARAMCO IPO? >> I THINK AFTER THE ARAMCO IPO WAS DELAYED LAST TIME AROUND A YEAR AGO, WHILE ARAMCO FOCUSED ON THE ACQUISITION, THERE WAS SOME SKEPTICISM ABOUT WHETHER THE ARAMCO IPO, BECAUSE OF THE SIZE AND THE COMPLICATIONS OF DOING IT, WOULD EVER REALLY HAPPEN. I THINK MOVES LIKE THIS, PUTTING THE HEAD OF THE FUND AS CHAIRMAN OF ARAMCO, WHICH THE SAUDIS ARE SAYING THIS IS BEING DONE TO TRY TO IMPROVE -- TO SEPARATE THE MINISTRY FROM THE OPERATIONS OF ARAMCO. THIS SHOWS THE SORT OF COMMITMENT THAT TH SAUDI ARABIA HAS TWO PUSHING THROUGH THIS IPO AND SUGGESTS -- HAS TO PUSHING THROUGH THIS IPO AND SUGGESTS WE ARE MORE LIKELY THAN NOT TO SEE THAT HAPPEN WITHIN THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, I WOULD THINK. MATT: WHEN YOU TAKE AWAY SOMEBODY WITH AS MUCH GRAVITAS AS AL-FALIH FROM THIS JOB, IT MAKES ME WONDER IF I SHOULD EXPECT CHANGES IN SAUDI OIL POLICY ALTOGETHER. >> YEAH. I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BE ASKING THAT QUESTION. CLEARLY, IN THE LEAD UP TO THIS IPO, THE PRICE OF OIL IS GOING TO PLAY A KEY PART IN THE SORT OF VALUATION THAT ARAMCO CAN ACHIEVE. OIL POLICY WILL BE KEENLY WATCHED NOW. AL-FALIH REMAINS ENERGY MINISTER. THAT IS STILL PART OF HIS RESPONSIBILITY. IT IS DIFFICULT TO SEE ANY SORT OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO TRY AND BOOST THE OIL PRICE. WE WOULD WHICH I DON'T THINK HE IS ON THE CARDS FOR THE MOMENT -- WE WOULD SEE MORE CUTS, WHICH I DON'T THINK IS ON THE CARDS FOR THE MOMENT. NEJRA: WHAT DOES THIS ALL MEAN FOR THE SOVEREIGN FUND? >> WELL, I THINK THIS POSITIONS THE HEAD OF THE SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND, THE PIF, FOUR OR FIVE YEARS AGO, A LITTLE-KNOWN SAUDI BANKER, NOW HE IS AT A POSITION ATOP WHAT -- WHAT HAS THE AMBITION TO BE ONE OF THE WORLDS LARGEST SOVEREIGN FUNDS -- WORLD'S LARGEST SOVEREIGN FUNDS. PIF IS CENTERED AT THE -- IN THE TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM. IT'S BECOMING EVEN MORE IMPORTANT THAN IT ALREADY WAS. I THINK WE WILL EXPECT TO SEE A LOT OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, BANKERS COMING IN TO TRY AND SEE THE PIF NOW AND TRY AND EXTRACT SOME MORE DEALS AND SOME MORE FUNDRAISING, WHICH IS GOING TO BE HUGELY IMPORTANT.