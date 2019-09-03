RBA Unlikely to Act Until Next Year, JPMorgan AM's Craig Says

00:00

THANK YOU FOR STAY WITH US. A HOME DECISION AS EXPECTED BUT WE WOULD EXPECTED TO SEE SOMETHING OF A DOVISH SIGNAL FROM THE CENTRAL BANK AND THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT THAT NOW SAYING THAT IT IS REASONABLE TO EXPECT AN EXTENDED TIME OF LOW RATES. IS THIS THE BEST THING FOR THE RBA TO DO AT THIS MOMENT? >> THEM NORMAL POLICY IS THE LAST COUPLE OF MEETINGS HAVE BEEN OPEN ABOUT THIS FORWARD GUIDANCE AND THEY ARE EXTENDING THAT THIS TIME IN THE QUESTION COMES ABOUT THE GROWTH FORECAST THE R.B.I. HAS COMPARED TO WHERE THE ECONOMY IS AT AND WHETHER THE SECOND QUARTER WILL MARK THE LOW END GROWTH OUTLOOK AND WE WILL SEE THOSE TWO RATE CUTS START TO MANIFEST IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR AND I WOULD GIVE SOME CREDENCE TO THE RBIS IDEA OF BEING ON HOLD. THE TAX REBATES -- TAKING THE TIME TO FEATURE INTO HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION. THERE ARE SIGNS THAT THE MARKET IS STABILIZING IF NOT LIFT BUT THE WEAKNESS IS THERE IN TERMS OF BUSINESS CONFIDENCE BEING SUBDUED AND THE GROWTH OUTLOOK DOING ONE-SIDED DELIVERED BY TRADE IN GOVERNMENT SPENDING AND NOT BY THE CONSUMER. THERE'S A LOT TO WAIT AND SEE A -- IN TERMS OF HOW THIS MANIFESTS BUT THE STATEMENT WILL BE MORE DOVISH AND THEY WILL BE REINFORCING THE IDEA THAT THERE IS FURTHER WEAKNESS. WE DON'T SEE THEM DOING ANYTHING UNTIL NEXT YEAR. YOUSEF: JUST TO GET YOU SOME ADDITIONAL LINES COMING THROUGH SAYING THE AUSSIE DOLLAR IS THAT THE LOWEST LEVEL IN RECENT TIMES, GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN TO TURN AROUND TRENDS AND INFLATION LOOKING SAID TO BE SUBDUED. HOW DOES THAT PLAY INTO YOUR CALL ON THE AUSSIE DOLLAR? >> THE AUSSIE DOLLAR COMING BACK TO THE STRENGTH WE ARE SEEING IN THE U.S. DOLLAR AND THE FACT THAT YOU ARE SEEING THE PRICES COME DOWN QUITE A LONG WAYS. WE HAVE OUR RATE SPACE SIX EXPECTATIONS THAN WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE U.S. AND THAT BRINGS DOWNWARD PRESSURE WE HAVE HAD SUPPLY COME BACK IN THE IRON ORE AND THAT IS ADDING TO THE DOWNWARD PRESSURE AND HELPING AND REBALANCING THE ECONOMY AS WE THINK ABOUT TOURISM IN EDUCATION. THE TRADE NUMBERS WE HAD COME THROUGH THIS WEEK WERE STRONG ON THAT BASIS. THERE IS A DIFFERENT -- DIFFERENCE IN THE CURRENCY BUT A LOAN HAS TO BE ABOUT THEIR CONSUMPTION, 60% OF THE AUSTRIAN GOVERNMENT AND -- [INAUDIBLE] TRACY: I AM READING THROUGH THE STATEMENT AND THERE IS ONE INTERESTING STANDING OUT AND THAT IS A SLIGHT DOWNGRADE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF THE LABOR MARKET FOR FUTURE POLICY DECISIONS. THE HEADLINE LABOR FIGURES FOR US JOY HAVE BEEN LOOKING RELATIVELY GOOD WHEN STACKED UP AGAINST THE DECLINING INFLATION. IS THAT SOMETHING YOU WOULD EXPECT TO GIVE RISE TO MORE DOVISH IN US FROM THE CENTRAL BANK, THAT THEY ARE LOOKING PAST EMPLOYMENT STRENGTH? >> THEY HAVE BEEN IN A STRANGE MOOD SINCE THEY FOCUSED ON THE MARKETS. IT IS A LAGGING INDICATOR AND THEY WERE TRYING TO SAY THERE WAS MORE SPARE CAPACITY. THEY MOVED AN ASSESSMENT OF WHAT THEY THOUGHT THE INFLATION LEVEL OF THE AND POINT BEEN RATE -- THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WOULD BE. IT IS GRAY AREA TO ASSESS WHAT THAT IS IN THEIR MOVING BACK TOWARD THINKING ABOUT THE UNEMPLOYMENT MARKET IS THAT 5.2, RELATIVELY RESILIENT. IT IS ABOUT DRIVING INFLATION. THEY ARE PUSHING BACK AND SAYING AS LONG AS INFLATION IS LOW WE WILL CONTINUE TO CUT RATES AND THAT IS WHERE THEY ARE SHIFTING AWAY FROM FOCUSING ON THE LABOR MARKET. THAT WOULD FEED INTO THE