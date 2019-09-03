Live on Bloomberg TV

RBA Unlikely to Act Until Next Year, JPMorgan AM's Craig Says

Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, talks about Reserve Bank of Australia's policy and the economy. The central bank left policy unchanged as it waits to see how a combination of interest-rate cuts and tax relief impact the economy, with Sydney property prices already showing renewed strength. Craig reports with Tracy Alloway and Yousef Gamal El-Din on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East." (Source: Bloomberg)

