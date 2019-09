00:00

TO GRANT ROBERTSON. MINISTER, THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR JOINING U.S. HOW BAD ARE THINGS GETTING THERE? >> WELL, WE KNOW THERE ARE STILL SOME SOLID DATA IN THE NEW ZEALAND ECONOMY. WE ALSO JUST RECENTLY HAD OUR LATEST LABOR FORCE STATISTICS, AND WE HAVE THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT WE HAVE HAD IN 11 YEARS. SOUND WAGES AND INCREASING JOB GROWTH. THERE ARE CHALLENGES FOR THE NEW ZEALAND ECONOMY. WE ARE A SMALL OPEN EXPORT BASED ECONOMY, SO WE ARE GOING TO BE AFFECTED BY THE DECLINING STATE OF GLOBAL GROWTH AND THOSE TRADE TENSIONS THAW MENTIONED. BUT THE FUNDAMENTALS OF OUR ECONOMY REMAIN STRONG. WE HAVE LOW PUBLIC DEBT. BUDGET SURPLUSES THAT ARE FORECAST AND FOOD JOB GROWTH. SO WE HAVE THE FUNDAMENTALS TO DEAL WITH A SLOW IN GROWTH ECONOMY. >> MINISTER, I THINK IN THE MAY BUDGET, THE TREASURY FORECAST GOES FOR ABOUT 3% FOR THE FISCAL YEAR. DO YOU THINK THAT IS LOOKING AGENTS BIT OPTIMISTIC NOW? >> WELL, OBVIOUSLY THE TREASURY WILL GO THROUGH ITS HALF YEARLY FORECAST HERE SHORTLY. BUT QUITE CLEARLY WHAT WE ARE SEEING AROUND THE WORLD IS A SLOWING OF GLOBAL GROWTH. THE COUNTRIES THAT NEW ZEALAND TRADES WITH ARE ALL EXPERIENCES THE OUTCOME OF THE CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSIONS AND WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH BREXIT. WE WILL WAIT AND SEE WHERE THAT ENDS UP. BUT OBVIOUSLY WITHIN OUR ECONOMY WE HAVE GOT SOME GOOD FUNDS. OUR SERVICES SECTOR CONTINUES TO DO WELL. THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR HAS SLOWED A LITTLE. WE WILL WAIT AND SEE WHERE THE FORECASTS END UP. BUT WHEREVER THEY ARE, I AM STILL CONFIDENT NEW ZEALAND WILL CONTINUE TO OUT PERFORM A NUMBER OF OUR TRADING PARTNERS AS WE HAVE DONE THE LAST FEW YEARS. >> MINISTER, YOU TALKED ABOUT SOME OF THOSE GOOD SIGNS, BUT WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT BUSINESS CONFIDENCE, IT IS AT THE LOWEST IN 11 YEARS. ARE YOU DOING ENOUGH? AND WU RESORT TO FISCAL STIMULUS IF NEEDED WELL, IN OUR BUDGET IN MAY WE DID LIFT OR OPERATING SPENDING FROM $2.4 BILLION PER ANNUN, TO $3.BILLION. WE WERE ALREADY TRYING TO GET OURSELVES AHEAD OF THE CURVE. THE FISCAL STIMULUS THAT WILL COME FROM THAT INVESTMENT WILL BE SEEN SHORTLY, AND OUR CENTRAL BANK HAS MADE CLEAR THAT THEY ARE GOING TO HELP WITH GROWTH INCREASES IN THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT YEAR PARTICULARLY. WE HAVE ALREADY PULLED THAT LEVER TO SOME EXTENT, AND WE CONTINUE TO MONITOR WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE REST OF THE WORLD, AND OBVIOUSLY WE WILL RESPONSIBILITY ACCORDINGLY. BUT AT THE MOMENT I AM CONFIDENT THAT THE UNDERLYING STRONG FUNDAMENTALS OF OUR ECONOMY COMBINED WITH THE INVESTMENTS WE ARE MAKING IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURE, SOCIAL SPENDING, AND HEALTH AND EDUCATION WILL CONTINUE TO HELP BOLSTER THE ECONOMY. >> THE MARKET WAS SURPRISED WITH THE A BASIS POINT CUT. DO YOU THINK THAT WAS THE RIGHT MOVE, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU CONSIDER THE KIND OF MESSAGE YOU ARE SENDING TO THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY? >> THE RESERVE BANK MADE THE DECISION. I THINK MOST COMMENTATORS HAD PRICE INSIDE A 25-POINT CUT. THEY WENT FOR A 50-POINT CUT. I THINK OVAL THAT HAD SOME IMPACT ON THE MARKETS. BUT OVERALL THAT WAS NOT UNEXPECT THE. OBVIOUSLY NEW ZEALAND IS NOW WITH 1% O.C.I. HAS A LITTLE BIT OF ROOM TO MOVE. WE WE ACCEPT THE POINT THAT MONDAY TORII POLICY AND FISCAL POLICY NEED TO WORK TOGETHER. IT WAS GOVERNMENT SPENDING THAT WOULD BE PART OF HELPING THE ECONOMY GROW MORE SOLIDLY INTO 2020. THERAPY MONDAY TORII POLICY SHIFT WAS NOT UNEXPECTED, ALBEIT A 50-POINT CUT IN ONE GO PERHAPS SURPRISE ADD FEW COMMENTATORS. >> ABSOLUTELY, MINISTER. YOU MAY NEED TO HAVE FISCAL STIMULUS, IF YOU WILL, TO KEEP THE ECONOMY GOING PERHAPS AFTER 2020 AS YOU ARE SAYING. BUT YOU DO HAVE QUITE STRINGENT TARGETS TO DEBT, ET CETERA. YOUR DEBT TARGET PROGRAMS AS SOME PEOPLE HAVE SAID IT A STRAITJACKET WHICH WOULD PREVENT YOU FROM DOING THE SPENDING THAT YOU PROBABLY NEED. WHAT IS YOUR APPROACH? >> WE DID SET OURSELVES SOME TARGETS AROUND DEBT TO GET NET DEBT TO 20% OF G.D.P. I KNOW THAT ALL SOUND VERY LOW TO SOME OF THE PEOPLE WATCHING THIS. BUT AS AN SMALL OPEN ECONOMY THAT IS SUSCEPTIBLE TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCKS AND UNFORTUNATELY TO SOME NATURAL SHOCKS AS WELL, IT ENSURES THAT NEW ZEALAND NEEDS TO KEEP A CAREFUL HAND ON IT. WE BELIEVE WE CAN MAKE GOOD INVESTMENTS WITHIN THE CONSTRAINTS WE HAVE SET OURSELVES HERE. WE HAVE SAID FROM THE BEGINNING THAT IF THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT GLOBAL SHOCK, WE WOULD BE PREPARED TO RESET THE RULES. WE HAVE STILL BE ABLE TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS, AROUND $40 BILLION OF EXPENDITURE OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS ON CAPITAL AND CORE INFRASTRUCTURE. SO WE ARE MAKING THE INVESTMENTS THAT NEED TO BE MADE, BUT WE WILL ALWAYS KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY AND IF NEED,, WE WILL RESPOND ACCORDINGLY. >> MINISTER, APART FROM THE ALL-BLACKS NOT WINNING THE RUGBY WORLD CUP, WHAT WORRIES YOU MOST ABOUT THE ECONOMY? >> WELL, CLEARLY THAT IS NOT GOING TO HURT IT, SO THAT DOESN'T WORRY ME IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM, AND OTHERS WILL BACK ME IN THAT REGARD. WE CAN'T DIVERT ON TO RUGBY FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD IF YOU WANTED BECAUSE I AM ALSO THE MINISTER OF SPORT AS WELL AS THE MINISTER OF FINANCE. BUT IT IS AN IMPACT ON OUR SPORT SECTOR ON WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE REST OF THE WORLD. IF WE SEE TCHINNING DEMAND IN CHINA OR AUSTRALIA, WHICH ARE OUR TWO BIGGEST TRADE PARTNERS AND THEY RELY ON ONE ANOTHER, THAT IS A CONCERN. WE NEED TO DIVERSIFY THE MARKETS WE EXPORT TO AND RANGE OF PRODUCTS THAT WE EXPORT. WE HAVEN'T BEEN PARTICULARLY GOOD IN THE PAST AT ADDING VALUE TO PRODUCTS FROM NEW ZEALAND. WE HAVE EXPORTED ROW COMMODITIES AND THAT HAS DONE US WELL, BUT WE NEED TO UP OUR GAME IN ADDING VAL TO THE AGRICULTURAL SECTORS. I THINK AN ECONOMY WE HAVE TO CONTINUALLY LIFT OUR GAME TO BE ABLE TO STAY AHEAD OF THE CURVE. >> MINISTER, JUST FOR THE RECORD, I DO ROOT FOR THE ALL-BLACKS. NOW THESE UNCONVENTIONAL TIMES, WE HAVE NEGATIVE RATES. WU ARE COMFORTABLE IF THEY WERE TO ADOPT THAT KIND OF POLICY, WOULD YOU BE COMFORTABLE WITH Q.E. EVEN? >> COULD YOU REPEAT THAT? >> I WAS JUST SAYING THAT THESE ARE UNCONVENTIONAL TIMES. WU BE COMFORTABLE IF THE R. B. N. GOES FOR NEGATIVE RATES OR EVEN Q.E.? >> LOOK, I DON'T SEE THAT HAPPENING IN THE SHORT TERM IN NEW ZEALAND. AS I SAID BEFORE, THERE IS STILL A LITTLE BIT MORE ROOM TO MOVE IN TERMS OF MONDAY TORII POLICY IN NEW ZEALAND. MY -- MONETARY POLICY IN NEW ZEALAND. TELL RESPOND TO THE MONETARY POLICY AND THE FISCAL POLICY. WE DO LIVE IN VERY INTERESTING AND DIFFERENT TIMES. FOR NEW ZEALAND THAT WOULD BE VERY MUCH UNCHARTED CHAIR TORE IN TERMS OF NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES. BUT CLEARLY OUR BANK IS AN INDEPENDENT INSTITUTION AND IT HAS A JOB TO DO TO KEEP INFLATION AT AROUND THE MID POINT OF OUR RANGE AT 2% AND ALSO KEEP AN EYE ON MAXIMUM SUSTAINABLE EMPLOYMENT, WHICH IS ITS OTHER OBJECTIVE. WE ARE PROBABLY ABOUT THAT IN THAT PARTICULAR CASE. WE WILL CONTINUE TO KEEP AN EYE ON THAT, BUT THAT WOULD BE VERY MUCH UNCHARTED TERRITORY FOR THAT STAGE, AND I DON'T SEE US GETTING THERE. >> NEW ZEALAND, PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO THE U.S. -- CHINA TRADE WAR. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE LACK OF PROGRESS SO FAR BETWEEN THE TWO SIDES? >> IT IS VERY CONCERNING FOR NEW ZEALAND. PERHAPS NOT AS A DIRECT IMPACT ON NEW ZEALAND, BUT THE COUNTRIES THAT WE TRADE WITH, OBVIOUSLY CHINA THAN A THE U.S. THEM, BUT ALSO THOSE WHO ARE IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN, AND WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THAT IMPACT THROUGH SOUTHEAST ASIA, AND THAT HAS A FLOW-ON EFFECT BACK TO NEW ZEALAND IN TERMS OF OUR EXPORT INDUSTRIES. WE ARE VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THAT. BEYOND JUST THE U.S. -- CHINA TRADE WAR ITSELF. NEW ZEALAND RELIES ON A RULES BASED TRADING SYSTEM. WE NEED GOOD QUALITY TRADE AGREEMENTS AND RULES THAT ARE STUCK TO. IT IS OF GREAT CONCERN TO US TO SEE PROBLEMS AT THE W.T.O. AND BILATERAL ISSUES BETWEEN CHINA AND THE U.S. WE CERTAINLY WANT THOSE RESOLVED AND GET A FAIR AND OPEN TRADING MARKET. BUT WE HAVE SEEN SOME GOOD RESULTS FOR NEW ZEALAND EXPORTS. WE HAVE SEEN A LIFT OF EXPORTS AS A PERCENTAGE OF G.D.P. AT TIMES. AND THAT HAS BEEN HUGELY BENEFICIAL FOR A NUMBER OF EXPORT SECTORS AND SEEING GROWTH IN PLACES LIKE JAPAN AND CANADA, WHO ARE SIGNATORIES TO THAT. THAT TELL YOU THAT GOOD QUALITY TRADE AGREEMENTS ARE IMPORTANT FOR NEW ZEALAND, AND WE NEED THE RULES BASED SYSTEM TO WORK FOR US. >> YOUR ASSOCIATE FINANCE MINISTER HAS ASKED FOR AN OPINION ON PAST FINANCIAL REPORTS? CAN YOU TELL US A BIT MORE ABOUT THIS AND WHY? >> WELL, FRONTIER RECENTLY WROW DOWN A NUMBER OF THE DEBTS THAT THEY HAVE OR THE ASSETS THAT THEY HAVE. THEY HAVE HAD SOME DIFFICULT ISSUES WITH INVESTMENT IN COUNTRIES LIKE VENEZUELA AND ISSUES WITH THEIR INVESTMENT IN CHINA. THEY HAVE MADE SOME STRATEGIC DECISIONS ABOUT THE WRITE-DOWNS. THAT HAS CAUSED SOME CONCERN PARTICULARLY FOR THE FORMER SHAREHOLDERS HERE IN NEW ZEALAND. OVERALL FRONTIER HAS A GOOD BASE OF PRODUCTS AND CONTINUES TO BE A VERY IMPORTANT PART OF THE ECONOMIC MAKE UP OF NEW ZEALAND. BUT IT IS OUR LARGEST COMPANY -- -- WE NEED TO KEEP AN EYE ON THEIR PROGRESS. WE ARE SATISFIED WITH IT AT THE MOMENT, BUT WE DO NEED TO MAKE SURE THEY CONTINUE TO OPERATE WELL IN A GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT. >> IN 10 SECONDS, IF NEW ZEALAND IS NOT GOING TO WIN THE RUGBY WORLD CUP, WHO IS? >> I AM EVEN COUNTENANCING THE