Japan Inc. Sits on Record $4.8 Trillion Cash Pile

JOINS US. -- OUR TOKYO STOCKS REPORTER JOINS US. FIRST OF ALL, HOW MUCH CASTER THEY HAVE -- HOW DID THEY END UP SITTING ON THAT MUCH CASH? >> THEY ARE SITTING ON A BUNCH OF CASH. THAT WOULD BE A SURPRISE THAT ABE'S PUSH FOR HIGHER CORPORATE SPENDING HAS BEEN WORKING. PART OF THE REASON IS THAT HIS PUSH FOR HIGHER CORPORATE SPENDING INVESTMENT -- AND INVESTMENT HAS NOT BROUGHT OUT A BIG CHANGE YET. THE UNDERLYING NARRATIVE WHERE JAPANESE COMPANIES TEND TO BE CONSERVATIVE WHEN IT COMES TO SPENDING AND INVESTMENTS SINCE THE BUBBLE BURST IN THE EARLY 90'S HAS NOT CHANGED. ONE UPSIDE IS THAT COMPANIES HAVE BEEN GROWING OVER THE PAST YEARS IN TERMS OF REVENUE AND PROFIT. THAT IS ALSO PART OF THE REASON THAT CONTRIBUTING IN A HUGE CASH FUND. IT'S NOT ALL DOOM AND GLOOM. KATHLEEN: CAN WE EXPECT CHANGE GOING FORWARD? ? WILL IT EVER CHANGE? >> THE UNDERSTANDING RIGHT NOW IS WE CAN'T EXPECT ANY HUGE CHANGES IMMEDIATELY. THE CASH PILE IS EXPECTED TO GROW FURTHER WHILE. IT'S NOT THAT ECONOMICS HAS FAILED COMPLETELY. THEY INTRODUCED A STEWARDSHIP CODE IN 2014. PEOPLE ARE POINTING THAT OUT. WE ARE SEEING INCREASED ACTIVISM BY SHAREHOLDERS. IF YOU LOOK AT BUYBACKS, COMPANIES HAVE BEEN BUYING BACK A LOT OF SHARES. ACCORDING TO GOLDMAN SACHS, COMPANIES ARE BUYING BACK SHARES THAT ARE MUCH MORE FASTER PACE. IT'S DEFINITELY WORTH IT TO KEEP WATCHING.