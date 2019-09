00:00

Just tell us why you told the business sector that you don't have a choice to quit. Did you ever try to resign and got rejected by Beijing. If not why did you say you don't have a choice. And my second question is concerning the Reuters reports because there are now some rumors and allegations that it's you or someone from your government that leaked or these details to the media on purpose in a bid to try to sway public opinions or or even shift the blame to Beijing. Can you just clarify whether it's something that you're trying to achieve. Well first of all in very clear and strong terms I have to refute the second point. I lost and am still is very disappointed that my remarks in totally private exclusive session which is a lunch actually which clearly is subject to Chatham House rules have been recorded and then passed to the media. I think this is quite unacceptable. OK. So to further suggest or allege that myself or the governor have any role to play in this thing is absolutely unfounded. So that one has to be made extremely clear on the first point about resignation. I've said on several occasions previously and also reaffirmed by my colleagues in the chief executive's office in response to media inquiry that throughout this period that is from the very beginning till now I have never I have never tendered a resignation to the Central People's Government. I have not even contemplated to discuss a resignation with a Central People's Government. The choice of not resigning is my own choice. But if you want to understand because in a private session I just attempted to explain that as an individual . Given the very difficult circumstances might be it was an easy choice to leave . But I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong and to help Hong Kong in a very difficult situation and to serve the people of Hong Kong. That remains my position. I know it is it is not going to be a easy path. And that's why I said that I have not given myself the choice to take an easier path and that is to leave. I'd rather stay on and walk this path together with my team and with the people of Hong Kong. Why won't China let you resign. The audio recording whether it was meant to be public or not it was made. They were your words they were your remarks. You said if you had a choice you would quit. So why won't China let you resign. No. The the simple and strict answer to your question is I have never tendered and the resignation to the Central People's Government. So your answer that's not the. I have never tendered and their resignation .