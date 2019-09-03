Gold May Rise to $1,600, UBS WM's Gordon Says

00:00

DAVID. RISHAAD: WHAT'S GOING ON IN THE COMMODITIES COMPLEX WITH THIS BACKDROP -- I'M GOING TO START WITH IRON ORE. IT HAD AN AWFUL AUGUST. THERE'S THE SPAT BETWEEN BEIJING AND WASHINGTON. WAYNE: IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT TO SAY THAT THE TRADE ISSUES HAVE NOT HAD SOME IMPACT ON BROADER GROWTH ESTIMATES. AS AN EXAMPLE, UBS HAS CUT ITS CHINA GDP NUMBERS AGAIN YESTERDAY FROM 6.1% FOR THIS YEAR TO 6% FOR THIS YEAR AND THEN WE NOW EXPECT AROUND A 5.5% GROWTH FOR NEXT YEAR. CLEARLY, GROWTH -- THE TRADE WAR IS HAVING AN IMPACT ON GROWTH. WE THINK TRADE IS CONTRIBUTING TO A DOWNGRADE OF ABOUT 40 BASIS POINTS GROWTH -- FOR GROWTH OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS, SO THAT'S TRULY IMPACTING STEEL AS WELL. IRON ORE -- THEY HAVE SHOWN THEY CAN RECOVER SUPPLIES. SUPPLIES HAVE STARTED TO DRIFT BACK INTO THE MARKET IN QUARTER THREE AFTER THAT TERRIBLE DAM DISASTER AT THE START OF THE YEAR. BROADLY, WE'VE GONE FROM A VERY TIGHT MARKET GLOBALLY TO STILL A TIGHT MARKET, BUT EFFECTIVELY THE MARKET SEEING THAT SUPPLY IS ON THE WAY. SO, WE EXPECT THE IRON ORE PRICES TO HIT ABOUT $80 BY THE END OF THIS YEAR. WE THINK WE ARE STILL AROUND -- ON TRACK FOR THAT. AT LEAST IN THE SHORT-TERM, THINGS ARE STILL A LITTLE BIT TIGHT IN THE IRON ORE MARKETS, AND THAT'S WHY WE ARE SEEING A BIT OF SUPPORTIVE PRICES IN THE LOW $80'S. DAVID: WHILE WE ARE HERE, THE OTHER COMMODITY THAT YOU GUYS HAVE BEEN FLAGGING, AND I WILL READ THE HEADLINE, "GOLD IS DESTINED FOR $1600." REALLY, WAYNE? WAYNE: REALLY, DAVID, REALLY. THE GOLD FORECAST FOR US IS VERY MUCH BASED ON U.S. RATES, WHERE WE SEE INTEREST RATES GOING GLOBALLY, WHICH IS DOWN. WE ALSO THINK THAT REAL INTEREST RATES IN THE U.S., WHICH GOLD FOLLOWS VERY CLOSELY, WILL DIP INTO NEGATIVE TERRITORY OR IS ALREADY IN NEGATIVE TERRITORY. THAT'S GOING TO PUSH FURTHER UP THE PRESSURE ON THE GOLD PRICE. WE ALSO HAVE TO LOOK AROUND THE GLOBE AND YOU CAN SEE THAT ABOUT 15 DOLLARS -- $15 TRILLION TO $16 TRILLION ARE ALREADY IN NEGATIVE TERRITORY. GOLD IS STEADILY MOVING HIGHER, PARTICULARLY IN THESE PERIODS WHERE YOU HAVE UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE TRADE ISSUES AND SOME OTHER ISSUES, SUCH AS THE U.S. AND IRAN, AS WELL AS SOME ISSUES BETWEEN JAPAN AND KOREA. GENERALLY SPEAKING, WE HAVE HIGHER GEOPOLITICAL RISK, INCLUDING BREXIT, AND THAT'S FUELING PEOPLE TO ADD GOLD INTO THEIR PORTFOLIOS. THE ONE KEY THING THAT HAS NOT YET IMPACTED GOLD, OF COURSE, IS A WEAKER U.S. DOLLAR. THE DOLLAR HAS BEEN ON THE STRONGER BASIS OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF MONTHS, BUT WE NOW SEE IT BELOW THE $1.10 MARK ON THE EURO-DOLLAR. WE THINK THE U.S. DOLLAR WILL WEAKEN OVER A 12 MONTH TO 18-MONTH PERIOD, SO, AS A