Dorian Winds Weaken; Storm Remains ‘Extremely Dangerous’ 

STORM. HE IS JOINING US ON THE LINE. THIS WAS SO DEVASTATING. WHERE IS IT NOW AND WHAT IS THE LATEST STATUS REPORT? >> IT HAS APPARENTLY STOPPED DEAD IN ITS TRACKS RIGHT OUT THERE IN THE CARIBBEAN. IT HAS SORT OF HOVERED OVER THE GRAND BAHAMA. WE DON'T KNOW THE EXTENT OF THE DEVASTATION OR LOSS AT THIS POINT. WE WILL HAVE TO STATE -- WAIT UNTIL THE STORM MOVES ON. AT THIS POINT, WE ARE EXPECTING IT TO HEAD NORTH, WHICH COULD BE GOOD FOR FLORIDA. AGAIN, MOST OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA IS STILL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THIS. IT COULD TAKE A GLANCING BLOW ON ITS WAY NORTH. KATHLEEN: A GLANCING BLOW WOULDN'T BE AS BAD AS SOME OF THE THINGS FOR HER HAS BEEN SUBJECTED TO. A LOT OF FLORIDIANS LIKE TO RIDE IT OUT. WHAT IS BEING DONE TO PREPARE? >> MORE THAN 4000 NATIONAL GUARDSMEN AND AIRMEN INVOLVED IN SOME CAPACITY ACROSS THE STATE. TENS OF THOUSANDS OF TELECOM PROFESSIONALS PREPARED TO RESTORE SERVICE AS SOON AS IT PASSES THROUGH. A MEMBER OF THE BARRIER ISLAND COMMUNITIES AROUND THE STATE HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO MANDATORY EVACUATIONS. THOSE FOLKS SHOULD BE UNDERWAY AT THIS POINT. TOM: HAS THERE BEEN MUCH IMPACT SO FAR TO THE ECONOMY AND INFRASTRUCTURE? WAS INSPECTED TO COME -- WHAT IS EXPECTED TO COME? >> IT WILL BE QUITE DRAMATIC FOR THE BAHAMAS. WE WILL WAIT AND SEE HOW BAD THAT IS. HERE IN FLORIDA, IT DOESN'T HELP THAT THIS STORM OCCURRED OVER THE LABOR DAY, WHEN THE STATE IS A LETTER TOURISM. -- WHEN THE STATE DOES A LOT OF TOURISM. THERE IS NO CLEAR PLANT ON THE WAY UP THERE. A LOT OF VERY VALUABLE REAL ESTATE. WE WILL SEE WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE ORANGE GROVES AS WELL. TOM: OIL IS IN FOCUS. -- PAUL: OIL IS IN FOCUS AS THE