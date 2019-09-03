China Cabinet Adviser Wang on Trade War, Economy, Hong Kong Protests

00:00

You think that ultimately these negotiations in Washington will happen because the two sides are under pressure to get these talks back on track so you think they are going to firm up a date at some point relatively soon. Absolutely. I think that you know the kind of situation now it's really cannot be sustained because there is a huge psychological impact. Not for the US and China but for the rest of the world. So so I think that right now that both sides needs to find the common ground to really sit down and talk and so that I don't think that we should show the greater flexibility now and also after all. I think the time for that to drop goes to 30 percent plus the China tariff on that. It could be 30 40 percent on average over 20 percent or all of the goods and import the back and forth that is going to really slow down the BOVESPA economy particularly I think in the US actually you as we see as suffered more now in this trade war than the Chinese economy . China's economy is basically to maintain this 6 percent gross but also the manufacturing index sectors showing positive numbers in the last month or two so so I think that you know China can weather the storm and there is a fatigue of Chinese side on the negotiating style of President Trump and his mystery . So I think we both sides should be really is this realistic and calm down and can the Chinese side show that flexibility before October the 1st that celebration the 17th anniversary. I think it does. You know you're right it prints some soybeans in China just past us new foreign investment law and implementation detail of that law is coming up on as presidents. She said the G 20 Osaka on January 1st next year. So we still have a good window there to really hammer out oldies details and then really get what you as long. It's not realistic to change old laws. I mean you know no country does that but it's really good walking on its new law and guess what. What can be agreed on both sides . And let's move on right. Henry you speak to a lot of important people there. Is there a sense that the people negotiating on behalf of China are willing to wait beyond the 2020 elections in the U.S.. Well I think there's no question . You know China has realized that it's not. There is some consequences. There are some negative feeling building up on China no matter who is in power. But but for the country's economic needs and for both the U.S. and China for the rest the world we need to do to really support this sustained is global value chain. So so. And you know the song deal is a sooner than later is always good. So so I think that there is no though nobody here is really want to wait a long time to two cities deteriorate because as trade war continues I mean the sentiment and then the mood is really getting soured and the sovereign and then that's really you know we can get into a conflict in the end you know that's really very very bad. I think we cannot afford to decouple this value global value chain and then we cannot use that 20 20th century mentality the magic 21st trade and this 21st century trade is really intertwined is really we need to really work with each other particularly the US company how can the U.S. company move out of China. I mean it's incredible not good for the U.S. economy. The U.S. is getting all the benefit of that and the business knows that and even the government is really against the wishes of U.S. companies. It's you know I mean I'm sure the government will lose power in the end. That's that's probably we can predict right. What you can see though and I'm not saying this to push back the core of the issue is a lot of people in America think there is a structural trade imbalance there. Decoupling or not we get a deal or not. Those things perhaps are a reality do you think that China is willing to to help solve the structural imbalances is the key question. That's right. I mean first of all the so-called structural problem is actually everybody's opinion. It's not really a standard view. But but China realized that China actually just have this new law passed it swiftly a few months ago which in the new foreign investment or China emphasized that you know there's no force techno transfer there's there's no IPR violation if violates Hu it'll be severely punished. Thirdly there will be equal treatment for all foreign companies and then they're working on the implementation details no information detail will come out January 1st 2020. So it's really addressing all the concerns that those structural issues that are frequently imagined by President Trump on the streets or so. So I think that that is not the issue in China we didn't do that and then the Chinese open more now to the Foreign Investment deferred financial sector we're coming sooner than than they expected. You know the foreign company investment still welcome. It's probably now it's high time for us to engage rather than decouple than all the other back to would be filled by other countries accelerate and take over U.S. as the largest trading partner of the United States. So it's really going fast. We've talked about the Chinese economy and perhaps no one better understands the situation of the economy than the State Council. Do you think the fact that they're not doing or they're not panicking over the economy should give reason for everyone else to stop panicking as well . Well I think the Chinese economy is still doing relatively well . I mean every every year they are adding Australia GDP to the world. And actually before the last six months you know one of the things on China getting out of this is that people actually have a better expectation than they thought. Even among these trade war. So so even the manufacturing index now we see that the new number coming on is to have the bid to increase on that . So so I think that China probably can help cope well with this kind of situation. And also on the other hand I think that the productivity's really kicked in. You see China has one point four billion smartphone users which has greatly increased the productivity. And like everybody has a yappy on their system and also the the the faster train network to total as of that is equal to the next 10 countries combined. Whereas U.S. military budget is equal to next thing contract combo you can see where China is spending all the efforts plus the working ethic people are working here you know hard working 9 9 6 night on a six days a week that's really I think there's still a carry on economy plus everybody I owed other countries now coming to China that got this value which you have because of these percent of the manufactured sense of the world it's come here for good value right. Good return. So that really sustained growth. I think you talked about manufacturing we're going to get the pier my truck which we had yesterday. We did have a decline in large manufacturing index and when you also look at the small and medium sized businesses there still well within contraction. Everyone knows China is a big economy. And yes they add this and that every year to GDP. The question now is really how they cope with the changes in the economy how they help the small businesses they can lower your rates but if there's no demand for credit no one's going to take it. How do they help the part of the economy that really needs help the most . Well I think that no. First of all I think China's government is also relaxing the financial terms for for their semi and these makes them easier to borrow. And but I was on the other hand Chinese also consider a new land law new Land Management law and then they're going to be relaxed under on rural area of particular the circulation of the private land there. So so they're looking for new impetus to stimulate the domestic consumption economy. And also I think China is relaxing the foreign talent working in China and looking for new fresh highly skilled to come to China on new terms and new green cards and the new visa things like that. So you see it's having all the old element into play so that China's economy can be sustained. But but more than that I think is the the foreign investment is still continuing to come into China. China still welcomes that. And China is relaxing opening up and welcome more foreign banks more financial sectors. And China is also actually doing all those great investment overseas as well. So so I think all those coupled I think that China can sustain because all the all the other foreign country the trade has increased with ASEAN was you as Japan was ever in other countries the United States. So so you see China Cambodia can sustain that. There are some idiosyncrasies going on though as well. Because those things are happening but also you're seeing for example the examples of of union rule the independent think tank that was shut down by the government here. The the people who made up this think tank very well respected and it was closed down by the government which suggests they're concerned about some of the cautionary voices that they're hearing from some of those think tank leaders around the pace of reform here around the weaknesses in the economy. What does that signal to you. Well I think that you know China hope it has a of way of management of that. They want to have a unified voice and that's probably the effectiveness of China is that muscle that's dangerous having a unified voice when you can't have opposing voices challenging opposing voices all the time. You know China's leaving in the word of democracy you go to 200 countries regions international organizations thousands of NGO medias monitoring China criticizing John every day. So so the top leaders got older they just got older notices that they can respond. They can work on that. So so I think it's different than the old days but mountains as far away as today not just getting a one sided view know the guy got hold of the The View. I think that you know and also they have a different think tanks I probably you know I think that China should open up more thought think tanks and that should really encourage more Think Tank voices. That's I think it's healthy for China. You think that the Chinese authorities are going to handle this in a quote constructive way . Does that suggest that they aren't going to intervene with military forces. They're not going intervene with the PLO or any other types of security apparatus before October the 1st that they're going to wait this out. Well I think that now you know I mean this today's the schools opened you know and then and and also demonstration I think compare with the siege of the airport is is is get into a small scale. But I think you know it's really you know the central government is really behind the Hong Kong demonstration and then really asserted that the support for that and also re-emphasize that the rule of law. So you know we have to read a proxy as rule of law even as of Ise violent during the riots going on stop the public transportation stop the airport. It's not Torabi any other countries. So I think you know people have to realize that the future fate of Hong Kong is really linked with the mainland. No other countries. So. So I think the great bay of Guangdong will eventually integrate Hong Kong into that next powerhouse of the world economy. We've seen some senior leaders including Wong Tai Shan travelling down to Guangdong which some have read as a signal that the resource is the effort the focus is going to be on Guangdong Gwang Jo in Shenzhen. Yeah vs. Hong Kong that they're going to benefit at the cost of Hong Kong. Longer term . Not necessarily I think they are already a you know an integrated part together actually. Hong Kong will power did great big roles. Hong Kong is also have a great international financial resources parlance and access and all those and also relatively freedom of the press everything so so I think Hong Kong still can maintain its unique position. If we are not going to jeopardize now an forever. So so I think if we can calm things down China we you know we'll work with Hong Kong together of course there is great debate and it's really in nobody's interest you know if they think they're going to separate Hong Kong could get independent to Hong Kong which is not going to be horrible but they're going to make any concessions are Beijing will Beijing allow Hong Kong to make any concessions on those five key demands. Well I think you know how. You know it's just the public term of integration chief is that Lao already said you that it was DAP. How how how how obvious can you get on that. That's the reason to start is unrest and then this is already said many times it's that it's that. So so let's let's let's get over. But I think you know if the future of Hong Kong is really address those structure issues that are used the employment future of them and integrate it into if they have a husband and wife don't go in Sangin and if kids growing up in the Bay Area there'll be no more unrest in future .