BofAML's Woo Discusses Yuan, Aussie, Yen, Pound

OF CURRENCIES. WANT TO GET STARTED WITH YOUR QUOTE ON THE CHINESE CURRENCY. DO YOU THINK POLICIES IN THE US POLICY IN CHINA IS LIMITING WEAKNESS? DAVID: -- THOUGH YOU THINK POLICIES IN CHINA ARE LIMITING WEAKNESS? DAVID: THE WEAKNESS IN THE REMEMBER HAS BEEN SEEN AS LEVERAGE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE U.S.. I THINK THEY ARE PURSUING A LAISSEZ-FAIRE BASIC STRATEGY ESPECIALLY SINCE THE DOLLAR CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN AGAINST THE EURO OVERNIGHT. THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN A CONTRA MEETING FACTOR. -- IT CAN TO BE DOING FACTOR. DAVID: CAN I LOOK AT DONALD TRUMP AS PERHAPS GIVING THE MARKET REASON TO JUST ACCEPT THAT THIS IS RATHER RENMINBI SHOULD BE AT THIS POINT IN TIME, DAVID? DAVID: LISTEN, I HONESTLY BELIEVE, IF YOU THINK ABOUT THIS, IT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT POINT -- IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE TRADE WAR WHERE CHINA IS TRYING TO FIGHT TARIFFS WITH DEVALUATION OF THE RENMINBI, BELIEVE IT OR NOT, IT MIGHT DO MORE BAD THAN GOOD FOR CHINA. SAY THE U.S. UPRISING 10% TARIFF ON ALL IMPORTS , AND CHINA DEVALUES THE RENMINBI BY 10% TO OFFSET THAT, FROM THE U.S. PERSPECTIVE OF CONSUMERS, NO DIFFERENCE. THE PRICE OF CHINESE GOODS IN THE U.S. WILL BE THE SAME. HOWEVER, THE U.S. BASICALLY COLLECT THE U.S. BASICALLY COLLECTS A TARIFF OF $50 BILLION. IN CHINA, CHINESE COMPANIES -- NOW THE CHINESE CONSUMERS HAVE TO PAY 10% MORE FOR IMPORTED GOODS FROM ABROAD. SO IF CHINA WERE TO DEVALUED THE RENMINBI IN RESPONSE TO U.S. TARIFFS, THE INCOME TRANSFER FROM CHINESE CONSUMERS TO THE U.S. GOVERNMENT, THAT IS WHAT IT AMOUNTS TO. IN A TRADE WAR AND A CURRENCY WAR, CHINA ACTUALLY DOESN'T HAVE THE UPPER HAND IN THIS PERMIT THIS IS WHY I THINK TRUMP STILL MAINTAINS THAT HE THINKS HE WILL WIN THIS TRADE WAR, BECAUSE CHINA'S WEAPON AGAINST TARIFFS IS NOT QUITE AS POWERFUL AS TARIFFS. TOM: DAVID, INTERESTING. YOUR VIEWS ON THE DOLLAR, YOU SAY BUY THE AUSSIE DOLLAR. THEY ARE CONNECTED. WHAT HAPPENS IN CHINA AND THE AUSSIE DOLLAR ARE CONNECTED. WE EXPECT CHINA'S ECONOMY TO SLOW. IT WILL NOT PROVE A DRAG ON THE AUSSIE DOLLAR LONGER-TERM? DAVID: WE HAVE DONE VERY CAREFUL ANALYSIS, WE REALIZED, IN A FULL-BLOWN TRADE WAR, IF THINGS WERE TO GET WORSE WITH THE U.S. AND CHINA, THE WORST-PERFORMING CURRENCIES WILL BE THE AUSSIE DOLLAR FOLLOWED BY THE KOREAN WON. SO THE BEST-PERFORMING CURRENCIES IN THE TRADE DEAL WILL ALSO BE THE AUSSIE DOLLAR AND THE KOREAN WON. I AM PESSIMISTIC FOR THE REASONS YOU ALLUDED TO EARLIER, THEY HAD AN OPPORTUNITY LAST WEEK TO BASICALLY POSTPONE THE TARIFFS AND GET A MEETING , IN THE DIARY. THEY MISSED THAT OPPORTUNITY, WHICH MEANS THINGS ARE NOT BAD ENOUGH FOR THE TWO SIDES TO ACTUALLY COME BACK TO THE TABLE. I AM STILL REASONABLY OPTIMISTIC THAT THERE COULD BE A DEAL, ONLY BECAUSE, THE MARKET IS CURRENTLY PRICING IN A RECESSION. OK, FOR 2020. 2020 WILL BE DONALD TRUMP'S LAST YEAR IN HIS FIRST TERM AS PRESIDENT. IF YOU GO BACK TO THE LAST 50 YEARS IN THE UNITED STATES IT HAS ONLY HAPPENED ONCE THAT A RECESSION FALLS IN THE FINAL YEAR OF THE FIRST TERM OF A PRESIDENT, THAT WAS UNDER CARTER, AND IT WAS BASICALLY DUE TO CIRCUMSTANCES COMPLETELY OUTSIDE OF THE CONTROL OF CARTER, THE IRANIAN REVOLUTION, WHICH UNLEASHED THE OIL PRICE SHOCKS. HISTORY SHOWS THAT WHEN PRESIDENTS ARE SEEKING THE ELECTIONS, THEY WILL GO OUT OF THEIR WAY AND DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO AVOID A RECESSION. I WILL ASSUME THE SAME LOGICAL APPLY TO TRUMP. THIS IS WHY, THIS IS THE FIRST DAY AFTER LABOR DAY, THE BEGINNING OF THE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN SEASON. GUESS WHAT, I WILL ASSUME TRUMP WILL HAVE OVERWHELMING -- TO DO A DEAL WITH CHINA SO AS TO MINIMIZE THE RISK OF RECESSION WHEN HE IS SEEKING REELECTION LAST YEAR -- NEXT YEAR. TOM: IF YOU THINK THERE WILL BE A DEAL BECAUSE OF THE HISTORY AND BECAUSE OF THE POLITICAL ISSUES, AND WHERE WE ARE IN THE ELECTION CYCLE, WHY DO YOU WANT TO BUY THE YEN? IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO HIDE, IS THERE STILL VALUE THERE IN THE JAPANESE CURRENCY, GIVEN THE CHALLENGES FACED BY THE BOJ, OF COURSE? DAVID: I LIKE BASICALLY BUYING AUSSIE AGAINST THE YEN. NO DOUBT. IF WE WERE TO SEE A DEAL BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA, NO DOUBT, THE BEST-PERFORMING CURRENCY WILL BE THE AUSSIE AND THE KOREAN WON, AND THE WORST-PERFORMING WILL BE THE JAPANESE YEN. LONG AUSSIE DOLLAR AND SHORT YEN WILL BE THE BEST WAY TO PAY FOR A REPRICING OF GROWTH, IF WE WERE TO GET A DEAL ANYTIME SOON. I THINK THAT IS THE WAY I'M LOOKING AT THIS, AND GIVEN THE WAY THE AUSSIE-YEN IS TRADING RIGHT NOW, IT IS TRADING AT A VERY DEPRESSED LEVEL, WHICH IS CONSISTENT WITH THE IDEA THAT THE MARKET HAS ALREADY PRICED IN A RECESSION. TO ME, THE RISK-REWARD FAVORS MUCH. STILL WITH US IN TAIPEI IS DAVID WOO, HEAD OF GLOBAL INTEREST RATES AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE AT BACK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH. DAVID, HOW DO YOU TRADE BREXIT IF AT ALL? DAVID: HONESTLY, OBVIOUSLY, CABLE HAS GONE DOWN A LOT. THE MARKET IS ONCE AGAIN -- CABLE HAS NOT TREATED THIS LOW IN 30 YEARS, SINCE THE 1980'S. AT A CERTAIN LEVEL, CABLE BECOMES VERY ATTRACTIVE. THE GOOD NEWS AS FAR AS BORIS JOHNSON IS CONCERNED IS THAT HE IS RISING PRETTY HIGH IN THE OPINION POLLS. THE REASON WHY HE IS THREATENING A SNAP ELECTION IS BECAUSE HE ACTUALLY THINKS THAT IN SUCH AN ELECTION, THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY MIGHT DO BETTER AS A RESULT OF HIS LEADERSHIP. FROM THE POINT OF VIEW, I THINK THIS IS NOT SOME EMPTY THREAT THAT HE IS PUTTING OUT THERE, AS AN ULTIMATUM TO POTENTIAL REBELS IN HIS PARTY THAT COULD BACK THE OPPOSITION TO STOP A HARD BREXIT. I HAVE TO SAY, RIGHT NOW I THINK OURS JOHNSON IS PLAYING IT RIGHT, BECAUSE AS A MERCY STRATEGIST, I WOULD LIKE TO SEE A RESOLUTION EITHER WAY FOR BRITAIN, -- AS A CURRENCY STRATEGIST, I WOULD LIKE TO SEE A RESOLUTION EITHER WAY FOR BRITAIN. THE UNCERTAINTY LINGERING OVERHEAD FOR TWO YEARS HAS BEEN EXTREMELY UNHELPFUL. A RESOLUTION MIGHT BE SEEN ULTIMATELY AS A POSITIVE. I THINK IN THAT SENSE, BORIS JOHNSON WOULD BRING THE CLARITY, AND THE POTENTIAL RESOLUTION IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME, WHICH WILL BE WORSE THAN A LONG, DRAGGED OUT QUAGMIRE THAT WILL DO NOBODY ANY GOOD. DAVID: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE TRADE IS THE DOLLAR. WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL CAUSE IT SUSTAINED TURN IN THE DOLLAR, A SUSTAINABLE DECLINE IN THE U.S. DOLLAR? DAVID: LISTEN, I HATE TO REPEAT MYSELF, IT IS THE END OF THE TRADE WAR. NO DOUBT. THE ANALYSIS WE HAVE DONE AGAIN AND AGAIN SHOWS THE DOLLAR IS SO STRONG A CAUSE OF THE TRADE WAR. BECAUSE THE U.S. IS RELATIVELY LARGE ECONOMY, RELATIVELY SPEAKING, THE U.S. HAS BEEN LESS