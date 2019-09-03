Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East Full Show (09/03/2019)

00:00

>> OUR TOP STORIES THIS MORNING. >> WHEN WILL TRADE TALKS RESUME? THE U.S. AND CHINA ARE STRUGGLING TO AGREE ON SCHEDULE AS THEY CONTINUE TO ROW OVER THE TARIFFS. >> ARAMCO CHAIRMAN [INAUDIBLE] OIL PRODUCTION ROSE SINCE THE LATEST ROUND OF CUTBACKS. >> WE GET THE LATEST RATE DECISION FROM THE BANK OF AUSTRALIA IN HALF AN HOUR. POLICYMAKERS ARE SEEN STANDING FOLLOWING BACK-TO-BACK CUTS. THE DECISION AND THE REACTION. YOUSEF: THE U.K. EDGES CLOSER TO A GENERAL ELECTION AS THE CRISIS DEEPENS. WE ARE LIVE FROM WESTMINSTER. AS MPS RETURN FROM THEIR SUMMER RECESS. IT IS 8:00 A.M. ACROSS THE EMIRATES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TRACY: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THE AUSSIE DOLLAR. HOW THAT IS FARING THIS MORNING. 30 MINUTES TO GO UNTIL THE RBA ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS LATEST POLICY MEETING. WE'RE HEADING INTO THE DECISION BUT MUST ECONOMISTS EXPECT THE CENTRAL BANK TO REMAIN ON HOLD. THAT CHANCE OF A GETTING A RATE CUT. WE DID HAVE AUSSIE HOUSING DATA SHOWING HOUSE PRICES IN SOME CENTERS WERE PICKING UP AGAIN. THE RBA GOVERNOR ON RECORD THAT HE IS WATCHING TO SEE HOW THE EASIER MONETARY POLICY IS PLAYING OUT IN THE AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY BUT GIVEN AUSTRALIA'S POSITION IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, THE ECONOMY BUFFETED BY THE TRADE WAR. IT WILL BE AN INTERESTING ONE TO WATCH. YOUSEF: U.S. EQUITY FUTURES UNDER PRESSURE, HALF OF 1%. AMERICAN AND CHINESE OFFICIALS ARE STRUGGLING TO COME UP WITH THE SCHEDULE FOR THE TRADE NEGOTIATION. THAT HAS TAKEN THE WIND OUT OF THE SAILS OF THESE ACID CLASSES BUT JPMORGAN -- THE REASON BEING MONETARY EASING IS LIKELY TO OUTWEIGH ANY TURBULENCE AROUND THE TARIFF TALKS AND NUMBER TWO IS TECHNICAL INDICATORS THAT ARE SUPPORTED. JOINING THE LIKES OF BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ON THE SALE SITE THAT ARE BULLISH ON RISK ASSETS FOR 2019. LET'S GO TO JULIETTE SALY. WHAT IS ON YOUR RADAR. JULIETTE: INVESTORS NOT TAKING THAT QUEUE. WE HAD ASIAN STOCKS AND A LITTLE BIT OF CAUTION. THE BROADER TOPIX IS LOOKING BETTER WITH SONY LEADING GAINS. THE CSI 300 [INAUDIBLE] WE HAD THE PBOC KEEP THE YUAN FIX STRONGER THAN EXPECTED FOR THE 10TH DAY IN A ROW. U.S. AND CHINESE OFFICIALS ARE GOING TO ME ON THE -- STRUGGLING TO AGREE ON THE SCHEDULE. THOUGH YOU ONE IS THE WORST PERFORMING CURRENCY DROPPING THE MOST IN A WEEK AGAINST THE DOLLAR. AFTER SOUTH KOREA RECORDED ZERO INFLATION FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND GDP GREW SLOWER THAN EXPECTED IN THE SECOND YEAR ON YEAR QUARTER. TRACY: INDIAN MARKETS ARE GETTING A CHANCE TO REACT ABOUT A SERIES OF BANK MERGERS AND A SURPRISE GP JUST GDP NUMBER. >> NOT VERY GOOD CONSIDERING WE ARE COMING ON THE BACK OF A LONG WEEKEND AND WE HAD SOME DEVELOPMENTS THROUGH THE COURSE OF THE WEEKEND. WHEN IT COMES TO THE GDP, A NEGATIVE SURPRISE AND THAT IS THE REASON WHY WE WE SEE CONTINUED SELLING FROM PORTFOLIO INVESTORS AND THE FINANCE MINISTER ANNOUNCING THE MERGER BETWEEN SEVERAL PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS. THAT HAS NOT DONE TOO MUCH IN TERMS OF IMPROVING SENTIMENT WHICH IS WHY YOUR -- YOU ARE LOOKING AT [INAUDIBLE] AND WE CONTINUED TO SEE THE U.S. DOLLAR STRENGTHENED AGAINST THE RUPEE. FOR NOW WE CONTINUE TO KEEP AN EYE ON HOW INSTITUTIONS WILL DEAL WITH AND WHAT THEY ARE BUYING AND SELLING AND THAT WILL DETERMINE THE COURSE THE MARKETS ARE MOVING IN BUT SENTIMENT REMAINED SUBDUED. YOUSEF: THANK YOU FOR THAT UPDATE. LET'S GET YOU UP TO SPEED WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING IN OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD. SILANE: HONG KONG CHIEF EXECUTIVE CARRIE LAM SAYS SHE HAS NEVER ASKED CHINA FOR PERMISSION TO RESIGN AND HAS NEVER CONTEMPLATED STEPPING DOWN FOLLOWING A REPORT THAT SHE HAD TOLD BUSINESS LEADERS SHE WOULD QUIT IF SHE HAD THE CHOICE. SHE'D -- OR SHE SAID SHE DECIDED TO STAY ON. >> IT >> IT IS NOT GOING TO BE AN EASY PATH AND THAT IS WHY I SAID THAT I HAVE NOT GIVEN MYSELF THE CHOICE TO TAKE AN EASIER PATH AND THAT IS TO LEAVE. I WOULD RATHER STAY ON AND WALK THIS PATH TOGETHER WITH MY TEAM AND WITH THE PEOPLE OF HONG KONG. >> STERLING FELL AS THE U.K. PREMISED ARE REPEATED HIS BOW TO LEAVE THE END OF -- LEAVE THE EU AND THREATENED TO SNAPS THE REVOLUTION IF LAWMAKERS REBELLED AGAINST HIS PLANS. OPPOSITION WILL ASK LABOR WILL [INAUDIBLE] THE UNCERTAINTY IS HITTING THE ECONOMY WITH MANUFACTURING SLUMPING TO ITS LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2012. >> EVERYBODY TO KNOW THERE ARE NO CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH I WILL ASK BRUSSELS TO DELAY. WE'RE LIVING ON OCTOBER 31, NO IF SIR BUTZ. WE WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY ATTEMPT TO GO BACK ON OUR PROMISES OR SCRUB THE REFERENDUM. >> IRAN IS WARNING IT IS PREPARED TO STEP AWAY FROM THE 2015 NUCLEAR DEAL IF EUROPE DOES NOT COME UP WITH NEW TERMS BY THE END OF THIS WEEK. IRAN HAS SET A FRIDAY DEADLINE FOR GERMANY, FRANCE, AND THE U.K. TO OFFER IT AS AS A FEASIBLE WAY AND CAN CONTINUE SELLING ON THE GOEBEL MARKET. SPACE GETTING RELATIVELY CROWDED. AT LEAST AROUND THE EARTH. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND @TICTOC ON TWITTER, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM SELINA WANG AND THIS IS BLOOMBERG. I SUPPOSE THE OBVIOUS QUESTION IS IS IS ABOUT SCHEDULING ISSUES OR DOES THIS SAY SOMETHING ABOUT THE PROSPECT OF GETTING A TRADE DEAL IN ALL? >> THAT IS A GOOD QUESTION AND THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. I THINK THE ANSWER IS THAT IT IS A LITTLE BIT TOO EARLY TO TELL. THE PEOPLE THAT BLOOMBERG SPOKE WITH DID NOT NECESSARILY SAY THAT THE DIFFICULTIES IN GETTING TO THE TABLE ITSELF PRECLUDED EITHER THE IDEA THAT THIS WAS GOING TO HAPPEN AT ALL OR A TRADE DEAL DOWN THE ROAD. AS SEPTEMBER TRADE NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA AND WASHINGTON STILL IN PLAY ALTHOUGH THEY ARE HAVING TROUBLE NAILING DOWN A MEETING DATE. THEY ARE HAVING TROUBLE NAILING DOWN THE PARAMETERS FOR WHAT THEY ARE MEETING ABOUT AND THE U.S. REJECTED CHINA'S REQUEST TO NOT HAVE ADDITIONAL TARIFFS. THE TARIFFS HAD ANYWAY SEPTEMBER 1. WE ARE SEEING SOME MOVE FROM THAT AND MARKETS. SOME RESPONSE TO THAT. AND WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING AT IS A CONTINUED ESCALATION HERE WITH THE U.S. AND CHINA. THE OFF RAMPS THAT PEOPLE HAVE BEEN GIVEN TOWARD TRADE TALKS HAVE NOT REALLY BEEN TAKEN. IT IS HARD TO GET BACK ON THEM AND YOU'VE GOT TO BANG LOOMING THINGS IN THE DISTANCE, OCTOBER 1 WHERE THERE WILL BE A SMALL ESCALATION THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP'S FRIEND ON TWITTER AND YOU HAVE DECEMBER 15 WHERE THERE IS A -- ANOTHER RAFT OF TARIFFS PUT ON SO THERE ARE SOME MORE THINGS THAT ARE ON THE HORIZON THAT PEOPLE HAVE TO WATCH FOR. YOUSEF: GREAT CATCHING UP. THANKS FOR THAT INSIGHT. THE US TRILLION TRADE MINISTER VOICED HIS CONCERNS ABOUT THE TRADE TENSIONS WHEN HE SPOKE EXCLUSIVELY TO BLOOMBERG. TAKE A LISTEN. >> IT IS A CONCERN THAT THERE SEEMS TO BE AN IMPASSE THAT HAS WORSENED IN TERMS OF THE ESCALATION OF TARIFFS AND MEASURES APPLIED AGAINST ONE ANOTHER AND YET WE DON'T SEE THE CLEAR OFFRAMP ON -- IN TERMS OF HOW EITHER POINT -- IS A PARTY WILL GET TO A POINT TO RESOLVE IT. TRACY: LET'S RING IN KERRY CRAIG. IT IS GOOD TO SEE YOU THIS MORNING. WE HAVE TO START OUT WITH THE TRADE. BANK OF AMERICA'S DAVID WU WAS ON TV WITH US LESS THAN AN HOUR AGO AND HE SAID HE BELIEVES THE TRADE DEAL IS GOING TO HAPPEN. MARKETS SHOULD START PREPARING FOR THAT AND WE SHOULD BUY THE AUSSIE DOLLAR. WHAT IS YOUR BASE CASE FOR A TRADE DEAL IN WHICH RISK ASSETS WOULD BENEFIT THE MOST OF IT WERE TO HAPPEN? >> IT IS MORE ABOUT THE TIME WHEN IT IS REACHED. THE FACT THAT WE HAVE A TALK ABOUT A MEETING CREATES HOPE THAT A DEAL CAN BE DONE. WE ARE SEEING BOTH SIDES HARD IN THEIR STANCE AROUND TARIFFS AND THOSE NONTARIFF BARRIERS. WHICH SUGGESTS WE ARE PROBABLY HAVING THIS TRADE RHETORIC AND TENSION UNTIL AFTER THE U.S. ELECTION. FOR ANOTHER YEAR OR SO WHICH MEANS THERE IS MORE DOWNWARD PRESSURE IN TERMS OF RISK ASSETS AND UNCERTAINTY IN THE MARKET. AND DOES CREATE SOME DISLOCATIONS AND SOME CASH FLOW OPPORTUNITIES. IT IS A SIGN OF CAUTION THAN TO BUY INTO CYCLICAL PARTS OF THE ECONOMY. YOUSEF: THE INFLOWS INTO CYCLICAL ETF'S, THEY TOPPED SOME RECORD NUMBERS. TOPPING 100 TONS IN AUGUST, THE HIGHEST SINCE 2013 AND TRADE TENSIONS WORSENED. WHAT DOES YOUR ASSET ALLOCATION LOOK LIKE INTO SAFE HAVENS? >> YOU HAVE SEEN STRONG BUYING. SOME OF IT IN THE GOLD MORE TO DO WITH NEGATIVE YIELD. I DO THINK THAT WHEN IT COMES TO BONDS THEY STILL HAVE A ROLE IN THE PORTFOLIO. THEY HAVE MOVED AND THEY DO LOOK A LITTLE PRICEY. GIVEN THE RISKS AROUND THE WORLD , THEY ARE MORE ASYMMETRIC ON THE DOWNSIDE. WE ARE -- WE HAVE [INAUDIBLE] STILL A BIT OF CORRELATION. FOR US IN TERMS OF PROVIDING THE PORTFOLIO IT IS ABOUT FOCUSING ON ASSETS THAT ARE OUT THERE AND THE HIGH QUALITY SIDE OF THINGS AND SOME OF THE HIGHER-QUALITY EQUITY PARTS OF THE MARKET. TRACY: YOU WERE SAYING EARLIER THAT YOU EXPECT TRADE UNCERTAINTIES TO BE WITH US FOR SOME TIME. HOW DO YOU EXPECT THAT TO IMPACT GLOBAL GROWTH AND WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING TO GAUGE THAT AFFECT? >> THE EFFECTS -- YOU ARE SEEING THE EFFECTS NOW. YOU CAN GAUGE IT BY HOW MUCH THEY HAVE DETERIORATED. THAT IS A CLEAR SIGN THAT BUSINESSES ARE NOT CHANGING ON SPENDING. THEY HAVE NOT MIGRATED TOWARD THE SERVICES SECTOR OR TOWARD THE HOUSEHOLD OR CONSUMER SECTORS. THAT STILL SUGGESTS THE GLOBAL ECONOMY THAT CAN MOVE ON WITH PERHAPS A BENDING BUT NOT BREAKING. THE RESPONSE FROM CENTRAL BANKS MORE OF IT TO COME AND THE POTENTIAL RESPONSE FROM THE FISCAL SIDE, IT DOES OFFSET THE WEAKNESS THAT IS COMING THROUGH FROM TRADE. WILL IT BE ENOUGH TO DRIVE MOBILE GROWTH ABOVE TREND? IT WOULD KEEP US MOVING ALONG AT A DECENT PACE. YOUSEF: ARE WE GOING TO SEE ANY REACTION FROM CHINESE AUTHORITIES ON THE STIMULUS FRONT OR ON THE CURRENCY FRONT? >> I THINK SO, DEFINITELY WHEN IT COMES TO FISCAL STIMULUS, WE EXPECT TO SEE MORE AND ISSUANCE, MORE -- MORE INVESTMENT COMING THROUGH. YOU'RE LOOKING AT CHANGING THE WAY THE RATE STRUCTURE WORKS. IT WILL STILL RELY ON EVERY TARGETED MEASURE THAT COMES THROUGH AROUND THE SPENDING OF THE ECONOMY AND DRIVING HOUSEHOLD AND CONSUMPTION MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE THAT WE EXPECT CHINESE ECONOMY TO SLOW DOWN SO IT WOULD LEAD TO A SLOWING IN THE CURRENCY AS WELL AND APPRECIATION, IT COMES THROUGH IN A MANAGED WAY. AS LONG AS DEPRECIATION IS MANAGED THAT MITIGATES A LOT OF THE ALARMIST SIGNALS YOU SEE, THE CURRENCY MOVEMENT. TRACY: WE WILL GET MORE OF YOUR OPINIONS ON MONETARY AND FISCAL POLICY. WE HAVE A NUMBER OF CENTRAL BANK POSITIONS COMING UP. STAYING WITH US. STILL AHEAD SAUDI'S ENERGY MINISTER IS REPLACED AS ARAMCO CHAIRMAN BY THE HEAD OF THE NATION'S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND. WE'LL HAVE THE LATEST. YOUSEF: CENTRAL BANK WATCHERS HAVE A LOT TO FOCUS ON FROM THE RBA DECISION. JAY POWELL SPEAKS ON FRIDAY. WE WILL GET THE CRUCIAL EVENTS YOUSEF: LET'S GET A RECAP OF HOW MARKETS FARED IN THE MAIN EAST SECTION -- SESSION. >> LET'S DIVE RIGHT INTO LOOKING AT SOME -- HOW SOME OF THE REGIONAL MARKETS PERFORMED YESTERDAY. DUBAI CLEARLY THE BIG STORY. THAT INDEX OF THE MOST SINCE JANUARY 2016 UP 4.8%. ALSO .7 OF 1%. SHARES EDGING HIGHER AFTER A ROUGH AUGUST AND IN TURKEY WHERE WE HAD SOME POSITIVE GDP NEWS WE LEFT THE RECEPTION -- RECESSION IN THE SECOND HALF OF LAST YEAR. I WANT TO DIVE MORE INTO THIS DUBAI STORY BECAUSE DUBAI'S BIGGEST LENDER WAS UP ALMOST 15%, THAT IS EMIRATES AND BV AND NANCY WANTS TO EXPAND FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF ITS SHARES. TO AS MUCH AS 40%. IT WILL NEED A DECISION. THAT IS SPILLING INTO OTHER EMIRATES BANKS. DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK BEING THE MAIN BANK THAT PEOPLE THINK MIGHT FOLLOW. ALSO ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK AND ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK FEELING THE EFFECTS OF THE POSITIVE SENTIMENT. ALSO I WANT TO TURN TO EGYPTIAN CONSTRUCTION STOCKS. EGYPT HAS BEEN A LOVELY INDEX IF YOU WANT TO BE LONG STOCKS THIS YEAR BUT CONSTRUCTION LEADING THE CHARGE. UP A .7%. ALL OF THIS HAVING TO DO WITH THE PROSPECT FOR MORE DESALINATION PLANTS, WATER SHORTAGE THERE SO THAT IS THE STORY WE WILL FOLLOW GOING FORWARD. YOUSEF: THANK YOU. A FANTASTIC OVERVIEW. A DEBUT FROM THAT QATAR FINANCIAL CENTER. WE WILL BE CHECKING BACK IN ON A DAILY BASIS. LET'S HEAD BACK TO THE STORY ON THE LATEST RATE DECISION EXPECTED FROM THE BANK OF AUSTRALIA. IT IS HOLDING RATES FOLLOWING BACK-TO-BACK CUTS IN JUNE AND JULY. INVESTORS WILL BE LOOKING AHEAD TO FRIDAY'S U.S. JOBS REPORT AND THE SPEECH BY JAY POWELL THE SAME DAY. WITH OVER WEEK OUT FROM THE NEXT TRADE, JUST MAKE IT MORE COMPLICATED WHERE THE DEBATES OVER STIMULUS WAS RAGING. I AM LOOKING AT A U.S. DOLLAR INDEX THAT IS AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN TWO YEARS. THE GREENBACK STRENGTH, HOW MUCH MORE COMPETENT IT DOESN'T MAKE THE LIFE OF JAY POWELL AS HE PREPARES FOR HIS SPEECH LATER THIS WEEK? >> I THINK IT DOES ADD TO THE COMPLICATION. IT IS A FACTOR OF WHERE WE ARE IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY AND THE MOVE TOWARD SAFE HAVEN BUYING OF ASSETS. WE THINK ABOUT THE DOLLAR IN ONE THINGS ARE BAD. IT IS THE CASE OF THINKING ABOUT NOT JUST INTEREST-RATE DIFFERENTIAL AS DRIVING WHERE CURRENCY IS GOING BUT THE GROWTH RATE DIFFERENTIAL BETWEEN THE U.S. WHICH IS SHOWING SOME SIGNS OF GROWTH FOR US THE REST OF THE WORLD AND SOME ECONOMIES FLIRTING WITH RECEPTION -- WITH RECESSION. THE GROWTH RATE OF FRENCH OLD BEING MORE IMPORTANT THAN ANYTHING ELSE. ON THEIR BASES WHO WOULD EXPECT TO SEE THE STRENGTHEN THE U.S. DOLLAR RECESS FOR A LITTLE WHILE UNLESS YOU SEE A TURN IN THE REST OF THE WORLD STARTS TO CATCH UP AND THAT COMES BACK TO THE DEBATE ABOUT FISCAL AND MONETARY STIMULUS. TRACY: THE TRADE WEIGHTED DOLLAR IS HOVERING CLOSER TO ITS HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE THE EARLY 2000 SO THERE IS A LOT OF STRENGTHEN THE GREENBACK. TO YOUR POINT ABOUT MONETARY EASING, WE HAVE A NUMBER OF CENTRAL BANKS COMING UP, ALL OF THEM EXPECTED TO IF NOT CUT RATES AT LEAST SEND DOVISH SIGNALS TO THE MARKET. IN THE RACE TO EASE, WHO DO YOU THINK IS GOING TO BE EASING THE MOST WHEN IT COMES TO CENTRAL BANKS? >> THERE IS THIS IDEA ABOUT THE RACE TO ZERO AND IT IS A LITTLE BIT MISGUIDED BECAUSE SOME OF THESE ARE AT ZERO IF NOT BELOW. THE ECB HAS BEEN LEADING THE CHARGE SO WE EXPECT THEM TO CURVE -- TWO [INAUDIBLE] AND NOW IT IS ANOTHER ROUND OF QE. WE HAVE TO LOOK AT THOSE INFLATION EXPECTATIONS IN THE EUROZONE TO SEE HOW LOW THEY WERE AND COMPARED TO WHERE THEY WERE THE LAST TIME THEY DID QE. YOU CAN BECOME PART OF THE CONVERSATION BY SENDING US AND STAY MESSAGES SO IF YOU HAVE OPINIONS ON WHAT THE RBA MAY OR MAY NOT DO IN LESS THAN 10 MINUTES, YOU CAN LET US KNOW BUT YOU BETTER HURRY. THIS IS FOR BLOOMBERG'S OF -- SUBSCRIBERS ONLY. CHECK IT OUT IN TV <GO>. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ LET'S GET A QUICK CHECK OF THE LATEST BUSINESS FLASH HEADLINES. HERE IS SELINA WANG. SELENA: HYUNDAI MOTOR HAS AVERTED A STRIKE AFTER REACHING A WAGE DEAL WITH THE LABOR UNION. 56% OF WORKERS EXCEPTED PLANS FOR AN INCREASE IN BASE SALARY AND A PERFORMANCE BONUS OF AN EXTRA MONTH AND A HALF OF PAY, AVOIDING A STRIKE IS CRUCIAL AS IT STRUGGLES TO MEET SURGING DEMAND FOR ITS LATEST SUV THAT HAS BOOSTED PROFIT IN THE FIRST HALF. FACEBOOK IS CONSIDERING A TEST TO STOP PROBABLY SHOWING THE NUMBER OF LIKE SUPPOSED RECEIVES TO LOWER THE COMPETITIVE NATURE OF SOCIAL MEDIA. THE PROJECT WAS REVEALED BY A RESEARCHER AND CONFIRMED BY FACEBOOK. ONLY THE POSTER WOULD BE ABLE TO SEE THE LIGHT COUNT. FACEBOOK HAS BEEN TRYING THE SAME POLICY ON INSTAGRAM IN SEVEN COUNTRIES THIS YEAR. THAT FOUNDER OF LULULEMON HAS MADE MORE THAN $30 MILLION AND THREE MONTHS FROM HIS INVESTMENT IN [INAUDIBLE] GAINING A 32% AFTER STRONG EARNINGS LAST WEEK EXTENDING A RALLY ABOVE 70% FOR THEIR. THEY DISMISSED ATTACKS BY OTHERS WHO QUESTIONED ITS ACCOUNTING AND GOVERNANCE AND THAT IS YOUR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. FACEBOOK HAS BEEN TRYING THE SAME POLICY ON INSTAGRAM IN SEVEN COUNTRIES THIS YEAR. THAT FOUNDER OF LULULEMON HAS MADE MORE THAN $30 MILLION AND THREE MONTHS FROM HIS INVESTMENT IN [INAUDIBLE] GAINING A 32% AFTER STRONG EARNINGS LAST WEEK EXTENDING A RALLY ABOVE 70% FOR THEIR. THEY DISMISSED ATTACKS BY OTHERS WHO QUESTIONED ITS ACCOUNTING AND GOVERNANCE AND THAT IS YOUR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. YOUSEF: THANK YOU. NEXT WE ARE GETTING TO THE LATEST RATE DECISION FROM THE RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA. WE WILL GET REACTION FROM KERRY CRAIG STILL STANDING BY. WE ARE LOOKING AT A LIVE SHOT AT SYDNEY'S HARBOR AREA AND LOOKING AT CRUDE OIL WHICH HAS BEEN UNDER PRESSURE BECAUSE OF THE THE STUMBLING BLOCKS IN THE TRADE NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN CHINA AND THE U.S. THERE ARE OTHER ELEMENTS THAT ARE FLOWING INTO THAT EQUATION. BRANCH UNDER $59 A BARREL DOWN ABOUT $1.7. TRACY: IT IS TO 3 P.M. IN SYDNEY. WE ARE AWAITING THE OUTCOME OF THE RBA'S DECISION. THE RPA LEADING ITS TARGET RATE UNCHANGED. THE MARKET HAS BEEN PRICING AND ONLY A 10% CHANCE OF A RATE CUT AFTER THE RBA DID HAVE THE BACK-TO-BACK RATE CUTS IN JUNE AND JULY. THE CENTRAL BANK WAITING TO SEE THE IMPACT OF THAT MONETARY POLICY EASING ESPECIALLY GIVEN SOME OF THE DATA WE HAD YESTERDAY SHOWING HOUSE PRICES FOR ONCE AGAIN ON THE RISE IN AUSTRALIA. THAT'S GET MORE REACTION FROM KERRY CRAIG. HE IS STILL ON STANDBY. THANK YOU FOR STAY WITH US. A HOME DECISION AS EXPECTED BUT WE WOULD EXPECTED TO SEE SOMETHING OF A DOVISH SIGNAL FROM THE CENTRAL BANK AND THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT THAT NOW SAYING THAT IT IS REASONABLE TO EXPECT AN EXTENDED TIME OF LOW RATES. IS THIS THE BEST THING FOR THE RBA TO DO AT THIS MOMENT? >> THEM NORMAL POLICY IS THE LAST COUPLE OF MEETINGS HAVE BEEN OPEN ABOUT THIS FORWARD GUIDANCE AND THEY ARE EXTENDING THAT THIS TIME IN THE QUESTION COMES ABOUT THE GROWTH FORECAST THE R.B.I. HAS COMPARED TO WHERE THE ECONOMY IS AT AND WHETHER THE SECOND QUARTER WILL MARK THE LOW END GROWTH OUTLOOK AND WE WILL SEE THOSE TWO RATE CUTS START TO MANIFEST IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR AND I WOULD GIVE SOME CREDENCE TO THE RBIS IDEA OF BEING ON HOLD. THE TAX REBATES -- TAKING THE TIME TO FEATURE INTO HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION. THERE ARE SIGNS THAT THE MARKET IS STABILIZING IF NOT LIFT BUT THE WEAKNESS IS THERE IN TERMS OF BUSINESS CONFIDENCE BEING SUBDUED AND THE GROWTH OUTLOOK DOING ONE-SIDED DELIVERED BY TRADE IN GOVERNMENT SPENDING AND NOT BY THE CONSUMER. THERE'S A LOT TO WAIT AND SEE A -- IN TERMS OF HOW THIS MANIFESTS BUT THE STATEMENT WILL BE MORE DOVISH AND THEY WILL BE REINFORCING THE IDEA THAT THERE IS FURTHER WEAKNESS. WE DON'T SEE THEM DOING ANYTHING UNTIL NEXT YEAR. YOUSEF: JUST TO GET YOU SOME ADDITIONAL LINES COMING THROUGH SAYING THE AUSSIE DOLLAR IS THAT THE LOWEST LEVEL IN RECENT TIMES, GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN TO TURN AROUND TRENDS AND INFLATION LOOKING SAID TO BE SUBDUED. HOW DOES THAT PLAY INTO YOUR CALL ON THE AUSSIE DOLLAR? >> THE AUSSIE DOLLAR COMING BACK TO THE STRENGTH WE ARE SEEING IN THE U.S. DOLLAR AND THE FACT THAT YOU ARE SEEING THE PRICES COME DOWN QUITE A LONG WAYS. WE HAVE OUR RATE SPACE SIX EXPECTATIONS THAN WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE U.S. AND THAT BRINGS DOWNWARD PRESSURE WE HAVE HAD SUPPLY COME BACK IN THE IRON ORE AND THAT IS ADDING TO THE DOWNWARD PRESSURE AND HELPING AND REBALANCING THE ECONOMY AS WE THINK ABOUT TOURISM IN EDUCATION. THE TRADE NUMBERS WE HAD COME THROUGH THIS WEEK WERE STRONG ON THAT BASIS. THERE IS A DIFFERENT -- DIFFERENCE IN THE CURRENCY BUT A LOAN HAS TO BE ABOUT THEIR CONSUMPTION, 60% OF THE AUSTRIAN GOVERNMENT AND -- [INAUDIBLE] TRACY: I AM READING THROUGH THE STATEMENT AND THERE IS ONE INTERESTING STANDING OUT AND THAT IS A SLIGHT DOWNGRADE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF THE LABOR MARKET FOR FUTURE POLICY DECISIONS. THE HEADLINE LABOR FIGURES FOR US JOY HAVE BEEN LOOKING RELATIVELY GOOD WHEN STACKED UP AGAINST THE DECLINING INFLATION. IS THAT SOMETHING YOU WOULD EXPECT TO GIVE RISE TO MORE DOVISH IN US FROM THE CENTRAL BANK, THAT THEY ARE LOOKING PAST EMPLOYMENT STRENGTH? >> THEY HAVE BEEN IN A STRANGE MOOD SINCE THEY FOCUSED ON THE MARKETS. IT IS A LAGGING INDICATOR AND THEY WERE TRYING TO SAY THERE WAS MORE SPARE CAPACITY. THEY MOVED AN ASSESSMENT OF WHAT THEY THOUGHT THE INFLATION LEVEL OF THE AND POINT BEEN RATE -- THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WOULD BE. IT IS GRAY AREA TO ASSESS WHAT THAT IS IN THEIR MOVING BACK TOWARD THINKING ABOUT THE UNEMPLOYMENT MARKET IS THAT 5.2, RELATIVELY RESILIENT. IT IS ABOUT DRIVING INFLATION. THEY ARE PUSHING BACK AND SAYING AS LONG AS INFLATION IS LOW WE WILL CONTINUE TO CUT RATES AND THAT IS WHERE THEY ARE SHIFTING AWAY FROM FOCUSING ON THE LABOR MARKET. THAT WOULD FEED INTO THE IDEA THAT WE SHOULD SEE FURTHER RATE CUTS AND INFLATION DOES NOT LIVE UP TO EXPECTATIONS. YOUSEF: THANK YOU FOR THAT AND FOR BREAKING DOWN FOR A SOME OF THE RBA LINES. LET'S GET BACK TO THIS PART OF THE WORLD BECAUSE SAUDI ARABIA HAS SHAKEN UP ITS ENERGY SECTOR REMOVING THE CHAIRMAN OF ARAMCO. IT IS THE SECOND TIME HIS ROLE HAS BEEN SCALED BACK IN A WEEK. HE IS LEFT TO FOCUS ONLY ON THE OIL MARKET. HE WILL BE REPLACED BY THE HEAD OF THE SAUDI SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND. OPEC PRODUCTION ROSE LAST MONTH, THE FIRST GAIN SINCE THE ORGANIZATION AND ITS ALLIES LAUNCHED NEW OUTPUT CURVES AT THE START OF THE YEAR. LET'S START WITH YOU. SIGNALING ON THIS LATEST MOVE IS BROUGHT IN TERMS OF THE SPECTRUM. HIS -- THE FIRST INTERPRETATION THAT THE SAUDI GOVERNMENT IS A LOT MORE IN A RUSH TO GET THIS IPO OUT. >> I THINK THAT IS A FAIR INTERPRETATION. IF YOU LOOK AT THE RATIONALE IT IS ABOUT SEPARATING THE ENERGY MINISTRY FROM ARAMCO TO THE FIRST TIME IN DECADES WE HAVE SEEN THE ENERGY MINISTER NOT ALWAYS -- ALSO SITTING ATOP ARAMCO. THAT IS A BIG THING GOING ON THERE AND ANYONE WHO WAS UNDER ANY -- OF TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE PUSHING FOR STEAM AHEAD TO GET THIS IPO DONE, NEWS LIKE THIS SHOWS THEY ARE VERY DETERMINED NOW TO GET THIS TRADE -- IPO DONE IN THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS. TRACY: GOOD TO SEE YOU BOTH. I WILL GO OVER TO ANTHONY AND ASK WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR SAUDI ARABIA'S OIL PRODUCTION CAPACITY? THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF SPECULATION ABOUT HOW IT INTERACTS WITH THE ARAMCO IPO. SOME THOUGHT CUTS ARE COMING AHEAD OF THE IRAN'S IPO AND SEPARATE TO PUSH THE VALUE OF THIS COMPANY. DOES IT HINTED THAT SOMEONE IN RIYADH IS NOT HAPPY WITH THE WAY THINGS HAVE BEEN RUN SO FAR. >> OIL PRICES ARE A BIG ISSUE FOR THE IPO BUT THE SAUDI ECONOMY WRIT LARGE. THE PRICES HAVE COME UP SINCE THE IPO WAS ANNOUNCED IN 2016. THE HAVE NOT COME UP WITH ENOUGH TO MEET THE BUDGET NEEDS OF SAUDI ARABIA. THEY NEED ABOUT $80 OIL PRICE TO MAKE EVEN THE BUDGET WHERE WE ARE BELOW 60 NOW. OIL IS NOT QUITE THERE YET. THEY HAVE DONE A LOT OF THE OPEC PROMISEE BRINGING AND THAT DEAL FOR THE CUTS, BRINGING AND THE RUSSIANS TO THAT DEAL AND THAT WAS SOMETHING ELSE NEEDED TO GET THE CUTS GOING TO SHORE UP THE OIL PRICES. ALSO OPEC CANNOT DO IT ON ITS OWN. SAUDI ARABIA EVEN WITH AN UPTICK IN PRODUCTION LAST MONTH WHICH WE WOULD EXPECT IS BECAUSE OF HIGHER SUMMER DEMAND, EVEN WITH THAT SLIGHT IT -- SLIGHT UPTICK. PRODUCING LESS THAN THEIR QUOTA WITH ALLOW THEM TO SO THEY ARE HIT BY THIS DOUBLE WHAMMY, WILL LOWER PRODUCTION AND LOWER PRICE AND THAT IS NOT HELPING FISCAL BALANCES. AND THE FORECAST FOR WEAK DEMAND DOES NOT HELP PROSPECTS IF YOU ARE TRYING TO SELL A MAJOR OIL PROCEED. >> WHAT IS LEFT IN THE PROCESS? VALUATIONS HAVE BEEN THROWN AROUND ON A WIDE VARIETY OF THEM BOTH THE HAVE BEEN SUGGESTED. IT WILL BE THE BIGGEST IPO IN RECENT TIMES AND COMPARES THAT TO WHAT WE SAW FROM SOFTBANK QAMAR GENERAL MOTORS AND FACEBOOK. IT IS A DROP IN THE BUCKET. GIVEN AT SOME OF THE LOWER ENDS OF VALUATIONS ARAMCO IS STILL THE MOST PROFITABLE COMPANY IN THE WORLD. WE'RE STILL WAITING TO SEE HOW BIG THE STAKE IS. THERE IS QUESTIONS AROUND WHAT EXCHANGE THEY WILL BE ON. WE REPORTED THE INVESTMENT BANK HAS PITCHED TO ARAMCO AND MADE THEIR CASE ABOUT WHY THEY SHOULD GET APPOINTED THE GLOBAL COORDINATORS FOR THIS DEAL. WE SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE BANKS APPOINT SOMETIME IN SEPTEMBER AND THEN IT WOULD BE A CASE OF THE COMPANY AND THE ADVISORS TRYING TO GET THIS DONE. THANK YOU FOR THAT. LET'S WIDEN THIS OUT TO BRING IN OUR GUEST. HOW DO YOU READ THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT? IT IS A NET NEGATIVE OR POSITIVE? THERE ARE DIFFERENT WAYS YOU COULD LOOK AT THIS. >> IT IS GOING TO END UP BEING A NIGHT POSITIVE. THE ABILITY TO RAISE CAPITAL FROM THE COMPANY THROUGH THE BUDGET TO ALLOW THEM TO CONTINUE WOULD BE POSITIVE. THE CURRENT OIL PRICES ARE BELOW WHAT THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS IT TO BE. THE BUDGET FOR THIS YEAR WAS BASED ON A $70 AVERAGE THAT WE ARE BELOW THAT. CLEARLY IF PRICES DECLINE IT IS GOING TO THROW QUESTIONS FOR THE AUTHORITIES ABOUT HOW THEY'RE GOING TO MANAGE IT FROM A BUDGET PERSPECTIVE. THAT WOULD MEAN INCREASED FINANCING AND DEBT ISSUANCE OR DOES IT MEAN SPENDING -- SCALING BACK ON SPENDING AND THAT HAS CONSEQUENCES FOR GDP GROWTH. >> YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT ARAMCO FROM A BUDGETARY PERSPECTIVE. I'M WONDERING HOW CLOSELY ARE YOU WATCHING THE ARAMCO IPO AND WHETHER OR NOT IT HAPPENS AS EVIDENCE OF SAUDI ARABIA'S COMMITMENT TO FISCAL AND STRUCTURAL REFORM? >> THIS WAS ONE OF THE FIRST BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS ON THE 2030 REFORM PROGRAM AND IT WAS ONE THAT MARKETS -- TOOK MARKETS BY SURPRISE AND 2016. WHEN THE GOVERNMENT IS ABLE TO DO THAT EVEN IT IS SEVERAL YEARS LATER THAN THEY HAD INDICATED THEY WANTED TO GET DONE IT WOULD CERTAINLY BE A BIG SIGNAL TO INVESTORS THAT IT MAY TAKE A BIT OF TIME TO GET THERE BUT WE ARE COMMITTED TO DELIVERING ON THE STORY AND THE PLAN TO MOVE THE ECONOMY FORWARD OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS. IT IS A TREMENDOUS -- TREMENDOUSLY IMPORTANT THING FOR THEM TO DO. YOUSEF: ON THE PMI NOTE ON SAUDI ARABIA, OUTPUT GROWTH PICKING UP FROM JULY, A FALL IN THE AVERAGE INPUT COSTS. WHAT DOES THAT TELL US ABOUT WHAT WE CAN EXPECT IN TERMS OF THE AMBITIONS FOR GDP ECONOMIC REVIVAL? >> THE PMI HAS BEEN FAIRLY STABLE OVER THE SUMMER IN THE MID-50'S, 55 TO 57. IT IS MUCH BETTER THAN OTHER SURVEYS IN THE REGION BUT I THINK A LOT OF THAT IS COMING FROM -- COMING FROM GOVERNMENT SPENDING. IT IS CLOSE TO THE BUDGET STORY. IF WE EVER -- LOOK AT PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT GROWTH, IT IS STILL WEAK AND WHEN WE LOOK AT THE BUDGET BREAKDOWN IN Q2 THERE WAS A MASSIVE INCREASE IN CAPITAL SPENDING SO THAT TELLS US IT IS GOVERNMENT SPENDING THAT IS DRIVING PRIVATE SECTOR ACTIVITY IN SAUDI ARABIA, AT LEAST IT WAS IN THE SECOND QUARTER. TO THE EXTENT THAT THERE ARE DOWNSIDE RISK TO THE OIL PRICE THAN THAT THROWS INTO QUESTION HOW THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO MANAGE THAT SPENDING GOING FORWARD AND WHAT IMPLICATIONS THAT WOULD HAVE ON THE REST OF THE ECONOMY. OUR VIEW AT THE MOMENT IS WE ARE EXPECTING 2% GROWTH IN SAUDI ARABIA, UNDER 2% THIS YEAR. THAT IS IN SPITE OF SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER OIL PRODUCTION THEN THE MARKET WANTED TO SAY. YOUSEF: HOLD THAT THOUGHT. WE WILL GET BACK TO SHORTLY. THE EMIRATES IS TAKING ACTION TO COMBAT THE SLUMP IN PROPERTY PRICES. THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO SET UP A COMMITTEE TO BALANCE SUPPLY AND DEMAND. LET'S SEE WHAT THIS IS ABOUT WITH OUR RELEASED MARKETS REPORTER. -- THAT HAS BEEN CALLED FOR BY A LOT OF MARKET PARTICIPANTS BUT A LITTLE LIGHT ON ACTUAL DETAILS. >> RIGHT. GOOD MORNING. WHAT WE SEE, THE STATEMENT CAME FROM THE OFFICE. THEY WILL FOUND A NEW COMMITTEE THAT IS SUPPOSED TO TAKE THE -- TAKE ON THE ISSUE OF SUPPLY. THE PRICES OF PROPERTY HAVE TUMBLED ABOUT 27% SINCE 2014 HIGHS AND THIS SEEMS TO BE THE FIRST MAJOR STEP THE GOVERNMENT IS TAKING TO SHACKLE THE ISSUE. THE COMMITTEE IS FOCUSING ON ISSUES LIKE STOP BIG-TIME DEVELOPERS FROM COMPETING WITH PRIVATE INVESTORS AND GOING TO STOP THE REPETITION AND MEGAPROJECTS AND THE COMMITTEE INCLUDES BIG COMPANIES. TRACY: ON THIS NOTE OF STOPPING COMPETITION, HOW EXACTLY WITH THE AUTHORITIES IN DUBAI GO ABOUT DOING THAT QUESTION MARK WHAT SORT OF CURBS WOULD WE SEE? >> THE STATEMENT DID NOT SPECIFY WHAT KIND OF CURBS THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE TO STOP THE REPETITION IN MEGAPROJECTS AND STOP COMPETITION. WE HAVE NOT HEARD BACK FROM THE MEDIA OFFICE YET. ONCE THE STEPS ARE IMPLEMENTED IN PRACTICE WE ARE GOING TO SEE IT AND WE'RE GOING TO TALK ABOUT IT MORE THAN. YOUSEF: THANK YOU FOR THAT. LET'S GET BACK TO OUR GUEST. IS THIS ENOUGH OF A STEP FROM THE DUBAI AUTHORITIES TO TRY AND REBALANCE THE PROPERTY MARKET? GUEST: IT IS A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. I WOULD SAY THERE IS A LOT OF CONCERN THAT MAY BE TOO LITTLE TOO LATE BECAUSE WE ALREADY HAVE A NUMBER OF PROJECTS UNDERWAY WHICH ARE GOING TO BE DELIVERING 15 TO 20,000 UNITS PER YEAR FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS SO THAT IS GOING TO CONTRIBUTE TO AN INCREASE IN SUPPLY ON THE RESIDENTIAL SIDE BUT THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY ON THE REAL ESTATE IS THE WEAKNESS IN DEMAND. THAT -- THE KEY GOING FORWARD IS TO SAY WHETHER WE SEE A INCREASE IN JOB CLOSE SO WHEN WE LOOK AT THE PMI SURVEY THERE HAS BEEN NO PRIVATE SECTOR JOB GROWTH IN THE UAE. IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE YOU HAVE PREDOMINANTLY EXPATRIATES POPULATION, IF THERE IS NO JOB GROWTH IT MEANS THERE ARE FEWER PEOPLE COMING INTO THE COUNTRY TO TAKE UP WORK AND SO THE DEMAND FOR REAL ESTATE AND RESIDENTIAL HOUSING IS SOFT. TACKLING THE SUPPLY ISSUE IS ONE SIDE OF IT BUT THEY ALSO NEED TO TAKE STEPS TO LOOK AT WHAT CAN BE DONE TO STIMULATE THE DEMAND IN THE ECONOMY INCLUDING JOB CREATION. TRACY: IF THEY ARE SERIOUS ABOUT TACKLING THAT SUPPLY ISSUE AND THEY DO START CURBING SOME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT, HOW WOULD YOU EXPECT THAT TO IMPACT THE ECONOMY QUESTION MARK SO MUCH OF IT IN THE UAE IS BASED ON NEVER-ENDING CONSTRUCTION IN MANY WAYS. JUST CALL AND THAT IS REALLY IMPORTANT POINT. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE DRIVERS OF NON-OIL SECTOR GROWTH IN DUBAI OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS IT HAS BEEN CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE THAT HAVE BEEN THE KEY DRIVERS OF THE NONOIL ECONOMY SO IF YOU START TO CURB CONSTRUCTION AND START TO LAUNCH FOR YOUR PROJECT THEN THAT ENGINE OF GROWTH IS GOING TO SLOW DOWN AND WHAT YOU WOULD NEED TO HAVE IS SOME STIMULUS IN OTHER SECTORS TO TRY AND OFFSET THAT IN ORDER TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT ON THE OVERALL GROWTH STORY. FROM OUR PERSPECTIVE WE HAVE BEEN HOPING FOR MORE AGGRESSIVE FISCAL STIMULUS THIS YEAR. TO DATE, THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANY EVIDENCE OF THAT PARTICULARLY IN ABU DHABI WHERE THE NONOIL GROWTH STORY STILL SEEMS TO BE WEAKER. DESPITE PLEDGES FOR -- BY THE GOVERNMENT FOR INCREASED SPENDING OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS. IF THEY DO CURB THE LAUNCHING OF THE NEW PROJECT IT SLOWS DOWN CONSTRUCTION THAN THE NEED -- THERE NEEDS TO BE AN OFFSETTING MEASURE TO BOOST DEMAND AND GROWTH IN OTHER SECTORS OF THE ECONOMY. TRACY: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH US THIS MORNING. COMING UP, IT IS BLOOMBERG'S SIZE AND SCOPE. THE NUMBER IS BIG, $4.8 TRILLION. FIND OUT WHAT EXACTLY THAT IS NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TRACY: EVERY DAY WE BREAK DOWN ONE SUPERLATIVE FROM OUR COVERAGE AND TODAY'S NUMBER IS $4.8 TRILLION. HERE TO EXPLAIN WHY IS OUR STOCKS REPORTER. $4.8 TRILLION IS A LARGE NUMBER TO SAY THE LEAST. >> HI, TRACY. WHAT WE FOUND IS A FUND LISTED IN JAPAN HOLDING 507 TRILLION YEN. THAT IS $4.8 TRILLION IN CASH ACCORDING TO THE LATEST FILING. THAT IS MORE THAN THE GDP OF MUST COUNTRIES. THIS IS INTERESTING BECAUSE IT COMES AT A TIME BUYBACKS AND DIVIDEND PAYOUTS ARE HITTING RECORD LEVELS IN JAPAN. MANY INVESTORS ARE EXCITED ABOUT THAT. SOME OTHER INVESTORS ARE ASKING FOR MORE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION CONSIDERING HOW MUCH CASH THESE COMPANIES ARE HOLDING. SOME OF THE INVESTORS WE SPOKE TO ARE SAYING THAT THE COMPANY SAY TO CHANGE THEIR SCROOGE LIKE MENTALITY. WHAT WE FOUND IS CASH IS TRAMPLE -- HAS TRIPLED. FAILING TO STAMP OUT CASH HOLDING BECAUSE HE WANTED THESE COMPANIES TO INCREASE PROFITABILITY AND IMPROVE THE ECONOMY. BUT COMPANIES ARE SITTING ON CASH NOW BECAUSE THEY ARE MAINTAINING THE CONSERVATIVE ATTITUDE AND EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE SEEING HIGH PROFITS THEY DO NOT WANT TO LET GO OF THE MONEY AS OF NOW. AGAIN SHAREHOLDERS ONCE MORE IN TERMS OF BUYBACKS ONE MORE IN TERMS OF DIVIDENDS EVEN THOUGH THESE COMPANIES ARE DOING A LOT ALREADY NOW. BACK TO YOU. YOUSEF: $4.8 TRILLION, I WISH I COULD EVEN VISUALIZE THAT. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. UP NEXT, WE WILL TALK ABOUT THE U.K. BECAUSE THE COUNTRY IS EDGING CLOSER TO A GENERAL ELECTION AS THE POLITICAL CRISIS OVER BREXIT DEEPENS. THE IMPERIOUS -- NEXT YOUSEF: PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON HAS REPEATED HIS VOW TO LEAVE THE EU AT THE END OF OCTOBER. THREATENED TO SNAP ELECTIONS OF MPS REBEL AGAINST THE PLAN. NEJRA CEHIC JOINS US FROM WESTMINSTER. WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR IN TERMS OF CHRONOLOGY AND CHOREOGRAPHY IN THE COMING HOURS? NEJRA: WE ARE HEADING INTO A BIG WEEK WHERE WE COULD SEE THE U.K. FACE THE THIRD GENERAL ELECTION IN FOUR YEARS. THIS IS BECAUSE WE GOT A BUNCH OF REBEL MPS THAT INCLUDE A CONSERVATIVE AND MEMBERS OF OTHER PARTIES BUT TODAY WE ARE PUTTING A BILL THROUGH PARLIAMENT TO EXTEND THE EXIT DEADLINE BY THREE MONTHS TO THE END OF JANUARY IF BORIS JOHNSON DOESN'T MANAGED TO SECURE A DEAL WITH THE EU THAT IS APPROVED BY PARLIAMENT OR IF PARLIAMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE AND NO DEAL. THAT IS IN TERMS OF WHAT THE REBEL MPS ARE DOING AND PUTTING THE BILL ACROSS BUT BORIS JOHNSON SAID YESTERDAY THAT IF THE REBEL MPS SUCCEED HE WOULD CALL A SNAP GENERAL ELECTION FOR OCTOBER 14. THAT IS WHY THE U.K. COULD BE FACING THAT THIRD GENERAL ELECTION IN FOUR YEARS. TRACY: IS JOHNSON GOING TO BE ABLE TO TRIGGER THAT ELECTION AND WITH THAT MAKE A NOTE BREXIT SCENARIO MORE LIKELY? NEJRA: THAT IS A GOOD QUESTION BECAUSE HE WOULD BE -- NEED TWO THIRDS OF MPS TO HAVE THAT GENERAL ELECTION. HE HAS 311 AND OREST JOHNSON THREATENED TO THROW OUT OUT -- REBEL TORY MPS FROM THE PARTY WHICH COULD MAKE THAT NUMBER BY DIFFICULT. IN THEORY PERHAPS HE COULD MAKE IT UP BECAUSE THEY WOULD BE MEMBERS OF OTHER PARTIES THAT MIGHT WANT TO SUPPORT THAT. FOR EXAMPLE, JEREMY CORBYN HAD CALLED FOR A GENERAL ELECTION AND IF BORIS JOHNSON WAS TO HAVE THE ELECTION ON OCTOBER 14, HE WOULD BECOME PAINTING TO TAKE BREXIT THROUGH AND DELIVER ON THAT MANDATE THAT WAS GIVEN IN THE REFERENDUM IN 2016. HE SAID IN HIS SPEECH YESTERDAY WE ARE LIVING OCTOBER 31. NO IF'S OR BUT'S AND THAT IS WHAT HE WOULD CAMPAIGN ON. IN TERMS OF THE POLLS THE CONSERVATIVES ARE LEADING AND BORIS JOHNSON IS ONE OF THE COUNTRY AND HE WOULD BE CAMPAIGNING STRONGLY FOR THIS. TO YOUR QUESTION IN TERMS OF WHETHER THERE COULD BE NO BREXIT , ALL SCENARIOS ARE STILL IN THE TABLE. YOUSEF: GREAT REPORTING, THANK YOU FOR THAT. LET'S CHECK BACK IN WITH THE MARKETS. THERE IS A LEVEL OF TREPIDATION THAT IS PERCOLATING THROUGH A LOT OF THESE ASSET CLASSES, ASIAN STOCKS MIXED IN WHAT IS THIN TRADING. WAITING TO SEE IF THE CHINESE AND AMERICAN OFFICIALS CAN SCHEDULE A PLANNED MEETING THIS MONTH TO CONTINUE THE TRADE TALKS. U.S. CRUDE UNDER $59 A BARREL. TRACY: WE ARE SEEING U.S. EQUITY FUTURES REACT TO THE TRADE TENSIONS AS WELL. THE S&P DOWN AND 10-YEAR GILTS TREADING WATER. YOU CAN WEAR WHITE AFTER LABOR DAY BUT YOU SHOULD NOT BUY U.S. GOVERNMENT BONDS.