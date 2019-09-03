Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia - Full Show (09/03/2019)

00:00

PAUL: GOOD MORNING. WE ARE ONE HOUR AWAY FROM THE AUSTRALIA MARKET OPEN. KATHLEEN: GOOD EVENING FROM NEW YORK. SELENA: WELCOME TO DAYBREAK ASIA. PAUL: OUR TOP STORIES, STOCK FUTURES FALL WITH THE U.S. AND CHINA SAID TO BE STRUGGLING WITH NEGOTIATIONS. REPORTS FROM HONG KONG SAY CARRIE LAM SAID SHE WOULD QUIT IF SHE COULD. AND COUNTING THE COST. WE HAD TO MIAMI WHERE HURRICANE DORIAN IS CAPABLE OF CAUSING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN LOSSES. KATHLEEN: WE HAVE BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH KOREA. LOOKING AT THE INFLATION NUMBERS. YEAR-OVER-YEAR IS FLAT. 0.6 IN JULY. FORECAST TO BE UP 0.2. THIS IS NOW THE LOWEST INFLATION RATE YEAR-OVER-YEAR FOR KOREA ON RECORD. IF YOU LOOK AT THE CORE CPI, IT IS UP 0.9%. IT TAKES OUT FOOD AND ENERGY. ENERGY HAS BEEN UNDER PRESSURE. IF YOU ARE AT THE BANK OF KOREA LOOKING AT THIS, YOU HAVE TO THINK THIS COULD RAISE PRESSURE FOR THE BANK DO SOMETHING AT THEIR NEXT MEETING. GDP COMING IN FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AT PERCENT. PRIOR, 1.1%. A SMALL DIFFERENCE, NOT SUPERSTRONG. YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 2%. PROBABLY CONSIDERED ENOUGH FOR THE BANK OF KOREA FOR NOW. THAT NUMBER WILL CATCH A LOT OF ATTENTION. WE WILL SEE HOW MARKETS REACT. LET'S LOOK ACROSS ASIAN MARKET. SELENA: YOU CAN SEE THE RED ON MY BOARD. ASIAN TRADING, SET TO HAVE MORE PAIN. A TRIFECTA OF BAD NEWS. U.S.-CHINA TRADE RELATIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE. BLOOMBERG REPORTS THERE ARE DOUBTS WHETHER THE SIDES WILL BE ABLE TO MEET. ALSO, CONTINUING UNREST IN HONG KONG WITH OFFICIALS CALLING IT A CATASTROPHE. AND A SLEW OF WEAK PMI DATA ACROSS THE WORLD. ALL SENDING A GLOOMY REMINDER ABOUT THE EFFECTS OF THE U.S.-CHINA TRADE. THE NIKKEI IS LEADING THE LOSSES. EXPANDING ON WHAT KATHLEEN WAS TALKING ABOUT IN TERMS OF SOUTH KOREAN INFLATION DATA, IT WAS THE LOWEST ON RECORD. THE RED LINE IS THE 2% RATE. BANK OF KOREA IS TARGETING AND FOR A WHILE IT HAS BEEN FAR BELOW IT. YOU CAN SEE THE BLUE LINE, CPI YEAR-OVER-YEAR. THE EXPECTATION IS IT WAS 2/10 OF 1%, FAR LOWER THAN THE LINE AND WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN THE LOWEST SINCE THE FINANCIAL CRISIS 20 YEARS AGO. BUT WE GOT THE LOWEST ON RECORD. PAUL: -- PAUL: LET'S TALK ABOUT BREXIT. BORIS JOHNSON THREATENING A SNAP ELECTION IF MP'S REBEL. LABOR OPPOSITION WILL PRESENT LEGISLATION TO FORCE JOHNSON TO DELAY BREXIT IF A DEAL IS REACHED. UNCERTAINTY HEADING TO THE U.K.. >> I WANT EVERYBODY TO KNOW UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH I WILL ASK BRUSSELS TO DELAY. WE ARE LEAVING OCTOBER 31. WE WILL NOT ACCEPT GOING BACK ON OUR PROMISES WERE SCRUBBING THE REFERENDUM. PAUL: HURRICANE DORIAN HAS KILLED FIVE PEOPLE IN THE BAHAMAS AND HAS SLOWED DOWN AND IS STILL A HIGHLY DANGEROUS STORMS IT HEADS TOWARD THE U.S. THE STORM WILL COST 25 BILLION DOLLARS OF LOSSES FOR INSURERS, THE MOST EXPENSIVE NATURAL DISASTER IN TWO YEARS. IT COULD BE RAISED TO $40 BILLION, DEPENDING ON HOW HARD IT HITS FLORIDA. ARGENTINA TALKED WITH THE IMF ABOUT RAISING MONETARY POLICY FOR THE MONTH AFTER ONE DAY AFTER THE GOVERNMENT RE-IMPOSING CURRENCY CONTROLS IN EFFORTS TO CONTAIN THE RISING FINANCIAL CRISIS. ONLY THE QUARTERLY TARGET IS BINDING FOR THE IMF TRADE PROGRAM. KATHLEEN: U.S. AND CHINA ARE SAID TO BE STRUGGLING TO AGREE ON SCHEDULE FOR PLANNED TRADE TALKS. THE IMPASSE COMES AFTER THE WHITE HOUSE REJECTED A REQUEST FROM BEIJING. DEREK WILL BANK JOINS US -- WHILE BANK JOINS US. WHERE ARE WE NOW? >> I FEEL BAD FOR COMING ON TO YOUR PROGRAM AND STARTING EVERYONE'S MORNING BY MAKING THEIR COFFEE SOUR. AS WE SAID YESTERDAY, THEY ARE HAVING TROUBLE GETTING TO THE TABLE. BLOOMBERG REPORTING MOVING FUTURES MARKET SUGGESTS NOT ONLY ARE THEY HAVING TROUBLE, THEY HAVE NOT AGREED ON A DATE IN SEPTEMBER FOR NEGOTIATORS TO MEET IN WASHINGTON. IT IS STILL PLANNED TO DO IT. IT HAS NOT BEEN CALLED OFF, BUT NO DATA SET. THERE IS ALSO NOT BEEN SET CONTOURS OF THE DISCUSSION, WHAT WOULD BE ON THE TABLE. WHAT ARE THEY TRYING TO GET TO? CHINA WANTED SOME U.S. TARIFF ESCALATIONS STALLED. THAT DID NOT HAPPEN OVER THE WEEKEND. THE U.S. SLAPPED ON THE SEPTEMBER 1 TARIFFS AS PLANNED. SO WE ARE IN A STALEMATE. IT IS NOT A BREAK. BUT IT IS A PAUSE. WE HAVE MORE CONTOURS OF THIS AND IT TURNS OUT THE DIFFICULTY IS WE ARE NOT SURE WHAT WE WILL TALK ABOUT WHERE WHEN WE WILL TALK ABOUT IT. KATHLEEN: IT SEEMS LIKE EVERYTHING IS FINE WITH THE PLANE, EXCEPT THE WINGS FELL OFF. [LAUGHTER] THE MARKET, STOCK FUTURES IN THE U.S. RESPONDING FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR CURRENCIES AND EQUITIES? >> YOU ALREADY SAW THE MOVE IN THE S&P FUTURES DOWNWARD. I WOULD NOTE THAT THIS IS THE END OF LABOR DAY. WE ARE STARTING TO GET INTO SEPTEMBER, HISTORICALLY A SLOWER MONTH. BUT EVERYONE GETS BACK AND VOLUME PICKS UP AND YOU START TO SEE PEOPLE SERIOUSLY ENGAGING AGAIN. THE SUMMER IS OVER AND WE WERE BACK TO BUSINESS. IF THIS TURNS AROUND AND PEOPLE GET BACK TO THE TABLE, IF A DATE IS FINALIZED, PEOPLE WITH THE IT AS A BIG MOVEMENT FORWARD. ADDITIONALLY, A SMALL TARIFF ESCALATIONS EXPECTED AT THE END OF OCTOBER. IF SOMETHING WERE TO HAPPEN TO SAY THAT WOULD NOT TAKE EFFECT, THAT WOULD BE BIG NEWS. RIGHT NOW, THE WHITE HOUSE AND CHINA SIDE ARE AT LOGGERHEADS AND STRUGGLING WITH THE CONTOURS OF HOW TO MEET, NEVER MIND WHAT TO MEET ABOUT. PAUL: IF THERE IS A LESSON I HAVE LEARNED IT IS THAT NO MATTER HOW BAD THINGS ARE, THEY CAN ALWAYS GET WORSE. THIS COMING FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP LAST WEEK. IF WE CANNOT APPROVE THE RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA, LET'S NOT DO BUSINESS TOGETHER, I DON'T WANT TO DO BUSINESS. SO ARE THE CHINESE DIGGING IN? >> I THINK THE CHINESE SIDE IS DIGGING IN FOR THE LONG HAUL. THERE IS A NEW NORMAL PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO BECOME ACCUSTOMED TO. TRUMP HAS HAD BELLICOSE LANGUAGE THAT GETS REPLACED BY A NICE LANGUAGE AND HAPPY TALK WHEN HE AND CHINA MEET. SO IT IS A ROLLER COASTER. HE HAS SAID SOME REALLY HARSH THINGS ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT COMPANY SHOULD DO BUSINESS IN CHINA AT ALL. HE WANTS PEOPLE TO START THINKING ABOUT HOW THEY CAN MANUFACTURE GOODS IN THE UNITED STATES INSTEAD AND PULL OUT. THAT IS INFLAMMATORY RHETORIC. I DON'T KNOW THAT PEOPLE ARE NECESSARILY TAKING THE PRESIDENT LITERALLY WHEN HE SAYS THESE THINGS. YOU DO NOT CGM AND OTHERS PULLING OUT THEIR SUPPLY -- YOU DO NOT SEE GM AND OTHERS PULLING OUT THEIR SUPPLY LINES. THERE IS A SENSE THAT PEOPLE ARE HAVING TO FIGURE OUT ABOUT HOW TO DEAL WITH THE FACT THAT THIS IS KIND OF WHERE WE ARE. AND THIS IS WHERE WE HAVE BEEN THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS. THERE IS NOTHING TO SUGGEST IT IS NOT WHERE WE WILL BE FOR SEVERAL MONTHS TO GO. IT BECOMES A PROVEN EXERCISE TO PLAN FOR THAT TO BE THE SAME. PAUL: DEREK WALLBANK IN SINGAPORE, THANK YOU. HONG KONG HAS USED THE WORD TARIFF IN REGARDS TO THE GROWING UNREST. CITY LEADERS HAVE NOT RULED OUT THE POSSIBILITY OF INVOKING EMERGENCY POWERS TO TAMP DOWN THE VIOLENCE. STEPHEN ENGLE JOINS US. WHAT IS THE LATEST? STEPHEN: THE CHIEF SECRETARY, THE DEPUTY TO CARRY LAYING -- CARRIE LAM USE THE TERM TERROR AND IT IS REMINISCENT OF WHAT THE CHINESE OFFICIALS IN HONG KONG AFFAIRS OFFICE SAID AUGUST 12 AND 13TH WHEN WE HAD THE SIT IN AND DISRUPTIONS AT THE AIRPORT. THEY SAID DEMONSTRATIONS RESEMBLED ACTS OF TERRORISM. THIS HAS REMICADE -- RAMIFICATIONS IF THEY ARE APPEARING -- UPPING RHETORIC CALLING THIS A TERRORIST ACTIVITY. THEN YOU START JUSTIFYING EMERGENCY POWER ACTS OR OPTIONS THE GOVERNMENT HAS COME ABOVE HONG KONG AND CHINESE. LAST WEEK, CARRIE LAM DID NOT RULE OUT INVOKING EMERGENCY REGULATIONS. IT WAS ENACTED BY THE BRITISH IN 1922 BUT LAST USED IN 1967 TO QUELL RIOTS. IT GIVES POLICE SWEEPING POWERS TO ARREST AND THE ABILITY TO RIGOROUSLY SEARCH PROPERTY. THEY CAN CENSOR PUBLICATIONS AND SHUT DOWN THE INTERNET. POWERS WOULD GRANT SUCH ABILITY. IF YOU START USING THE WORD TERRORISM, YOU COULD START TALKING ABOUT ARTICLE 18 OF THE BASIC LAW, WHICH STATES IF A STATE OF EMERGENCY IS DECLARED BY HONG KONG, CHINESE AUTHORITIES COULD IMPLEMENT NATIONAL LAW IN HONG KONG, WHICH COULD HAVE ALL KINDS OF RAMIFICATIONS, INCLUDING THE POTENTIAL USE OF SOLDIERS FROM ACROSS THE BORDER. THE ONES NOT IN HONG KONG ALREADY. KATHLEEN: THAT WOULD BE SOME ACTIONS. WHAT ARE THE WORDS FROM THE CHINESE SO FAR? >> THEY ARE GETTING MORE STRIDENT AND TOUGHER. A PRESS CONFERENCE LATER FROM BEIJING. THE NEWS AGENCY SUNDAY, WHEN THINGS WERE HITTING THE FAN THIS WEEKEND, THEY WARNED THE END IS COMING FOR THOSE ATTEMPTING TO DISRUPT HONG KONG AND ANTAGONIZE CHINA. ATTEMPTS TO UNDERLINE THE MAINLAND ARE BOUND TO FAIL. WE HEARD FROM OFFICIALS IN CHINA LATE YESTERDAY SAYING PROTESTING HAS EVOLVED INTO EXTREME VIOLENCE. THEY ARE A FOR CARRIE LAM AND HONG KONG POLICE TO CONTROL UNREST. THE LAST-DITCH OPTION WOULD BE CHINA TAKING CONTROL AND TAKING OVER AND RESOLVING THIS. SOME ARE SAYING CARRIE LAM IS TAKING MARCHING ORDERS FROM BEIJING. I CANNOT SUBSTANTIATE THAT. THAT IS WHAT MANY ARE SAYING. KATHLEEN: THANK YOU SO MUCH. STILL AHEAD, HURRICANE DORIAN WEEKENDS AFTER BATTERING -- WEAKENS SLIGHTLY AFTER BATTERING THE BAHAMAS. WHERE IT MIGHT GO NEXT. KATHLEEN: WE ARE COUNTING DOWN TO ASIA'S FIRST MAJOR MARKET OPENING THIS MORNING. JAPANESE FUTURES, LET'S LOOK AT THE DOLLAR-YEN. LAST WEEK IT HIT AS HIGH AS 104. THIS IS A CONCERN FOR THE BOJ AS THEY GET READY FOR THEIR MEETING IN A FEW WEEKS BECAUSE THE STRONG YEN , PEOPLE ARE BEGINNING TO WONDER IF THE BOJ MIGHT HAVE TO ADD A SENSE OF STIMULUS. NIKKEI FUTURES ARE LOWER. EQUITY MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD ARE CONCERNED THAT TRUMP AND CHINA CANNOT BEGIN TO HAVE THE AGENDA OF WHAT THEY WILL TALK ABOUT AT THE MEETING SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN SOMETIME IN SEPTEMBER. ONE MORE REASON TO SEE THE RED. PAUL: OUR NEXT GUEST SAYS GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS ARE IN CUTTING MODE. JOINING US IS STEVE GOLDMAN. YOU ARE NOT ALONE IN YOUR ATTITUDE. JP MORGAN, BANK OF THE MORE -- BANK OF AMERICA, SAY IT IS TIME TO BUY STOCKS. >> A SIMILAR STORY SINCE 2010 WHERE GENERALLY, YOU GOT PAID TO TAKE RISK IN THE ENVIRONMENT. PAUL: HOW MUCH OF THE ACTION WE ARE SEEING ON EQUITY MARKETS IS DUE TO THAT, THE FEDS OFFERING EASY MONEY? >> IT IS A LARGE PORTION OF THE GAINS IN EQUITIES. KATHLEEN: HOW MUCH DOES IT HAVE TO DO WITH THE FACT THAT YIELDS CONTINUE TO DROP? THE PILE IS NOW $17 TRILLION AROUND THE WORLD. THE 30 YEAR BOND LOOKS LIKE A THREE MONTH BILL LOOKED YEARS AGO. OR EQUITIES A BIG DRIVER? >> THAT IS THE STORY. TODAY IF YOU ARE EUROPEAN OR JAPANESE INVESTOR, YOU HAVE PAID TO KEEP YOUR MONEY IN CASH. THAT HAS FORCED INVESTORS OUT OF EUROPEAN AND JAPANESE BOND MARKETS INTO RISKIER ASSETS. U.S. BOND YIELDS HAVE APPROACHED NEW RECORD LOWS. THAT IS THE STORY WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS. IT IS ACCELERATING TODAY BECAUSE CENTRAL BANKS ARE STILL IN CUTTING MODE. KATHLEEN: ARE YOU SAYING YOU WOULD BE WISE TO INVEST IN EQUITIES? WHICH COUNTRIES? WHERE DO YOU FIND THE BIGGEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK WITH THE LESS RISK? >> I AM A BOND MANAGER AND IT IS RARE TO HEAR ONE SAY YOU SHOULD INVEST IN EQUITIES. BUT I THINK IN THIS ENVIRONMENT, YOU HAVE TO GO INTO EQUITIES. WHERE DO THEY LOOK BETTER AROUND THE WORLD? EARNINGS QUALITY IS VERY HIGH. THE GROWTH STORY IN THE U.S. IS STILL POSITIVE. YOU HAVE A TRADE AND UNCERTAINTY. BUT I LIKE U.S. AND AUSTRALIA MARKETS MORE THAN EUROPEAN MARKETS, WHERE IT IS HARD TO SEE VALUE IN YOU HAVE A LOT OF GEOPOLITICAL RISK, TALKING ABOUT THE ITALY COALITION, BREXIT, THE BANKING PROBLEM IN EUROPE. AROUND THE WORLD, IT WOULD RATHER BE IN U.S. OR AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES. PAUL: THERE IS A COUNTERINTUITIVE PLAY GOING ON. THE WORST THE TRADE WAR GETS, THE MORE -- >> IF YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT TRUMP HAS SAID OVER THE LAST MONTH, HE IS GETTING READY TO LAY BLAME ON ANYTHING BUT HIS ECONOMIC POLICY. WHAT WE HAVE HEARD SO FAR IS THAT IT IS CHINA'S PROBLEM. THEY ARE THE ENEMIES OF THE U.S. AND THE REASON WHY GROWTH SLOWS IN THE U.S. RATHER THAN THE TRADE WAR AND ECONOMIC POLICY. IT IS TRUE IN MY VIEW THAT THE TRADE WAR IS A MASSIVE NEGATIVE FOR GLOBAL BUSINESS BECAUSE OF THE INTEGRATION OF SUPPLY CHAINS AROUND THE WORLD. HE IS LOOKING TO PLACE THE BLAME ELSEWHERE. AMONGST HIS BASE, HE HAS MANAGED TO DO IT SO FAR. PAUL: YOU ARE MORE OF A BOND GUY. BUT LOOK AT THE CHART. THE WORLD THAT KEEPS JUMPING UP. >> I THINK INVESTORS NEED TO GET USED TO LOWER IN LOWER YIELD. IN JAPAN AND EUROPE, NEGATIVE YIELDING TERRITORY. U.S. TREASURY STILL LOOKS GOOD. BUT WE HAVE A WAYS TO GO DOWNWARD IN YIELDS. KATHLEEN: QUITE A CALL. WE WILL SEE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT. WE APPRECIATE YOUR INSIGHT. THANK YOU AGAIN FOR JOINING US. THAT IS 70% FOR THE YEAR. BLUE ORCA ACCOUNTED -- KATHLEEN: FACEBOOK IS CONSIDERING PUBLICLY SHOWING THE NUMBER OF LIKES AND THE EFFORT TO LOWER THE COMPETITIVE NATURE OF SOCIAL MEDIA. THE PROJECT WAS CONFIRMED BY FACEBOOK. IN THE TEST, ONLY THE POSTER WOULD BE ABLE TO SEE THE LIKE COUNT. PAUL: CARGILL IS RAISING MONEY FOR EMERGING MARKETS. THE INVESTORS FUND WOULD FOCUS ON INDIA AND CHINA AND WE ARE TOLD IT RAISED $150 MILLION SO FAR. CAPITAL RAISING COMES AT A CHALLENGING TIME WITH HEDGE FUNDS PREDICTING A WAVE. STILL TO COME, HURRICANE DORIAN JOINS THE TRADE WAR. WE WILL HAVE A COMPETITIVE -- COMMODITIES WRAP IN A MOMENT. STAY WITH US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ♪ TOM: THIS IS "DAYBREAK: ASIA." IRAN IS WARNING IS PREPARED SEND A WARNING TO DEAL IF EUROPE DOES NOT COME UP WITH NEW TERMS BY THE END OF THIS WEEK. IRAN HAS SET A FRIDAY DEADLINE, FOR GERMANY FRANCE AND U.K. AMID SIGNS THAT THE U.S. SANCTIONS ARE STILL HURTING THE OIL MARKET. TALKS ARE PREPARED FOR THE NEXT COMING DAYS. THE U.S. AND CHINA ARE STRUGGLING TO AGREE A SCHEDULE FOR NEW TRADE TALKS THIS MONTH AFTER WASHINGTON REJECTED BEIJING'S REQUEST THAT THE LATEST TARIFFS BE DELAYED. THIS DESPITE PRESIDENT TRUMP'S OF -- ATTEMPTS TO CONVINCE MARKETS THAT THINGS ARE ON TRACK. THE TWO SIDES ARE YET TO AGREE ON THE BASIC TERMS OF RE-ENGAGEMENT. CHINESE STATE MEDIA SAYS THEY ARE READY TO WEATHER THE TENSION. REPORTS SAY CARRIE LAM WOULD HAVE QUIT IF SHE COULD, SAYING THERE IS ONLY A LIMITED WINDOW TO RESOLVE THE UNREST GRIPPING THE CITY. SHE SAID SHE WOULD APOLOGIZE AND RESIGN IF SHE HAD A CHOICE. SHE IS EXPECTED TO COMMENT ON THE UNREST ON TUESDAY. ITALY IS A STEP CLOSER TO A NEW GOVERNMENT AFTER GRASSROOTS PARTY MEMBERS APPROVE THE COALITION BETWEEN THE DEMOCRATS AND FIVE-STAR MOVEMENT. 69% OF DEMOCRAT MEMBERS SAID THEY ARE IN FAVOR OF THE PLAN, WHILE 51 PERCENT OF FIVE-STAR MEMBERS BACK TO THE IDEA. PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE IS A DEFORMITY GOVERNMENT, THOUGH IT IS NOT CLEAR WHICH ROLES OF FIVE-STAR POLITICIANS WILL FAIL. REPORTS FROM JAPAN TO THE GOVERNMENT IS PLANNING A NEW POLICE UNIT ON IRELAND'S DISPUTE WITH CHINA. NHK SAYS MEMBERS OF THE OPERATION WILL TACKLE ANY UNAUTHORIZED LANDINGS ON THE ISLAND, WHICH IS DISPUTED. TIES BETWEEN CHINA AND JAPAN HAVE DETERIORATED TO THERE WAS FOR THE DECADES AFTER THE OTHER GOVERNMENT -- AFTER 2012. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON @TICTOC ON TWITTER, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. O -- I AM TOM MACKENZIE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATHLEEN: WE ARE HALF AN HOUR AWAY FROM THE OPENING. SELENA, WHAT IS ON YOUR RADAR SCREEN? >> STARTING OUT WITH STOCKS I AM WATCHING IN SOUTH KOREA. THEY WOO PHARMACEUTICAL, THAT COMPANY WAS UPGRADED TO BUY. ITS PRICE TARGET WAS RAISED , APPLYING A 29% INCREASE FROM ITS LAST CLOSE. FOR LG, REINSERTED TO BUY WITH A PRICE TARGET OF 70,001 -- 70,000 WON. MIRAE IS CONSIDERING A JOINT BID OF RCN AIRLINES. THAT IS -- ASIANA AIRLINES. THEY'RE LOOKING TO FORM A CONSORTIUM. IN JAPAN, JFE, IT'S TO BUY COGEN POWER FROM TATA STEEL. THEY EMPLOY NEARLY 300 FOOT -- PEOPLE. KYOCERA IS MAKING CERAMIC FILTERS FOR 5G BASIC SYSTEMS. NOMURA HOLDINGS WILL BE ESTABLISHING A JOINT VENTURE WITH TRADING SECURITIES USING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY. THE ADVENTURE WILL BE PROVIDING CONSULTING AND I.T. SERVICES. THEY ALSO JUST BOUGHT BACK ¥18.5 BILLION OF SHARES IN AUGUST. PAUL: LET'S GET SOME MORE AND WHAT WE SHOULD BE WATCHING AS TRADE GETS UNDERWAY. NOT A GREAT START TO SEPTEMBER, THIS DESPITE STOCKS IN ASIA GETTING CHEAPER. >> THAT'S RIGHT. NOT PEOPLE HOLDING MUCH HOPE FOR THIS MONTH. THINGS CAN TURN AROUND VERY QUICKLY WITH TRADE. THE STRATEGISTS HERE IN ASIA ARE OVERCONFIDENT THAT WILL HAPPEN AND IT WILL BE OUT ANYTIME SOON. THE ESTIMATED PRICE-TO-BOOK RATIO IS TRADING BELOW THE FIVE-YEAR AVERAGE. IT'S INTERESTING. THEY POINT OUT SEPTEMBER IS THE ONLY MONTH WHERE MANY OF THE MAIN EXCHANGES HAVE HAD NEGATIVE MEAN RETURNS. SEEING HERE IN ASIA, CUTS ARE BEING WEIGHED ON THE RISK WE ARE SEEING IN HONG KONG. ALSO, MARKETS LIKE TAIWAN AND SOUTH KOREA ARE VERY SENSITIVE TO A SLOWDOWN IN GLOBAL GROWTH. INTERESTINGLY ENOUGH, THE DIFFERENT -- A DIFFERENT STORY IN THE U.S.. JP MORGAN ARE TELLING PEOPLE TO BUY STOCKS BASED ON POSITIVE TECHNICALS AND MONETARY EASING WE ARE SEEING FROM CENTRAL BANKS. THEY BELIEVE THAT IS GOING TO OUTWEIGH THIS EPISODE WE ARE SEEING WITH TRADE. A SIMILAR CALL TO BANK OF AMERICA, WHICH LAST WEEK, THEY SAID THEY LIKE RISK ASSETS GOING INTO 2019. KATHLEEN: PUTTING A LOT OF FAITH IN CENTRAL BANK RATE CUTS. WITH ON TO ASIA'S HIGHEST YIELDING BOND MARKETS, THE WORST RETURNS IN AUGUST. WHAT HAPPENED? >> THAT'S RIGHT. INDIA AND INDONESIA GAVE NEGATIVE RETURNS TO INVESTORS, DESPITE YIELDS OF 3%. THAT'S BECAUSE INVESTORS HAVE BEEN SHINING THESE LESS CREDITWORTHY MARKETS AMID CONCERNS OF A SLOWDOWN IN GLOBAL GROWTH AND ALSO THE TRADE TENSIONS. JUST TO GIVE YOU AN IDEA, INDONESIA BONDS HEADED INVESTORS LOWER RETURNS. INDIA'S BONDS FARED QUITE POORLY. WE SEE THESE CONCERNS ABOUT A SLOWDOWN IN GLOBAL EXPANSION. THAT WILL WEIGH ON EMERGING-MARKET CURRENCIES AND ALL THESE HIGH-YIELDING BOND MARKETS LIKE INDONESIA, A TEST WILL COME THIS WEEK AFTER CPI NUMBERS,. WE WILL ALSO HAVE INDONESIA LATER THIS WEEK. KATHLEEN: THANKS VERY MUCH. SOUTH KOREA HITTING 0.2. THE LOWEST SINCE THE FINANCIAL CRISIS ON THEIR INFLATION NUMBERS. SPEAKING OF CHARTS, YOU CAN TEST THEM OUT, THEY ARE AT GTV UNDER BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. UNTO HURRICANE DORIAN THAT IS BASHING THE BAHAMAS AND CAUSING MASSIVE DAMAGE. JONATHAN LEVIN'S TRACKING THIS STORM. HE IS JOINING US ON THE LINE. THIS WAS SO DEVASTATING. WHERE IS IT NOW AND WHAT IS THE LATEST STATUS REPORT? >> IT HAS APPARENTLY STOPPED DEAD IN ITS TRACKS RIGHT OUT THERE IN THE CARIBBEAN. IT HAS SORT OF HOVERED OVER THE GRAND BAHAMA. WE DON'T KNOW THE EXTENT OF THE DEVASTATION OR LOSS AT THIS POINT. WE WILL HAVE TO STATE -- WAIT UNTIL THE STORM MOVES ON. AT THIS POINT, WE ARE EXPECTING IT TO HEAD NORTH, WHICH COULD BE GOOD FOR FLORIDA. AGAIN, MOST OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA IS STILL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THIS. IT COULD TAKE A GLANCING BLOW ON ITS WAY NORTH. KATHLEEN: A GLANCING BLOW WOULDN'T BE AS BAD AS SOME OF THE THINGS FOR HER HAS BEEN SUBJECTED TO. A LOT OF FLORIDIANS LIKE TO RIDE IT OUT. WHAT IS BEING DONE TO PREPARE? >> MORE THAN 4000 NATIONAL GUARDSMEN AND AIRMEN INVOLVED IN SOME CAPACITY ACROSS THE STATE. TENS OF THOUSANDS OF TELECOM PROFESSIONALS PREPARED TO RESTORE SERVICE AS SOON AS IT PASSES THROUGH. A MEMBER OF THE BARRIER ISLAND COMMUNITIES AROUND THE STATE HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO MANDATORY EVACUATIONS. THOSE FOLKS SHOULD BE UNDERWAY AT THIS POINT. TOM: HAS THERE BEEN MUCH IMPACT SO FAR TO THE ECONOMY AND INFRASTRUCTURE? WAS INSPECTED TO COME -- WHAT IS EXPECTED TO COME? >> IT WILL BE QUITE DRAMATIC FOR THE BAHAMAS. WE WILL WAIT AND SEE HOW BAD THAT IS. HERE IN FLORIDA, IT DOESN'T HELP THAT THIS STORM OCCURRED OVER THE LABOR DAY, WHEN THE STATE IS A LETTER TOURISM. -- WHEN THE STATE DOES A LOT OF TOURISM. THERE IS NO CLEAR PLANT ON THE WAY UP THERE. A LOT OF VERY VALUABLE REAL ESTATE. WE WILL SEE WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE ORANGE GROVES AS WELL. TOM: OIL IS IN FOCUS. -- PAUL: OIL IS IN FOCUS AS THE STORM HEADS TO THE EAST COAST. IT LOOKS SET TO DAMPEN DEMAND FOR GAS AND DIESEL. LET'S BRING IN JIM THORNHILL. HAVE WE SEEN ANY IMPACT SO FAR JIM: A SLIGHTLY SOFTENING IMPACT ON OIL PRICES. WE HAVE HEARD OF IT -- THERE HAS -- THERE IS OBVIOUSLY THE DEVASTATING HUMAN IMPACT. THE IMPACT ON OIL MARKETS IT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL SKIRT CLEAR WHERE THERE IS AN OIL FACILITY AND OPERATION. THAT WILL HAVE A MARGINAL IMPACT ON SUPPLY. AS WE WERE HEARING, IT WILL TRACK NORTH WEST OR IN SOME NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION. IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN WHAT IMPACT IT WILL HAVE. IT WILL PROBABLY HAVE SOME SORT OF IMPACT. IT WILL HAVE SOME DAMPENING EFFECT ON DEMAND GOING FORWARD. IT CERTAINLY AFFECTED FOR THE OIL MARKET. KATHLEEN: OVER THE REST OF THE WEEK, WHAT ELSE COULD TURN OUT TO BE A BIG MOVER FOR THE OIL MARKET? JIM: I THINK THE MARKET WILL LOOK TO THE API DATA ON U.S. CRUDE INVENTORIES THAT HAVE BEEN A MOVE -- MOVER IN THE RECENT WEEKS. WE HAVE SEEN A TITAN IN RECENT WEEKS. WE WILL SEE IF THAT CONTINUES. WHETHER THAT HAS AN IMPACT ON SUPPLY LEVELS, IT WILL BE INTERESTING. SEEING INVENTORIES BUILD WITH BE A LOT FOR THE MARKET TO TAKE IN. THE OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT DATA COMES OUT ON WEDNESDAY. TRADE WARS IS STILL GOING TO BE A FOCUS. PAUL: WANT TO GET YOU AN ALERT ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. THE BOARD UTILIZING ITS SHARE BACKED REPURCHASE ON THE OPEN MARKET. XIAOMI TO SPEND $12 MILLION ON A PURCHASE. THEY WILL REPURCHASE 12 MILLION NET WORTH OF SHARES ON THE NEW YORK MARKETS. THEY WILL REPURCHASE 12 MILLION NET WORTH OF SHARES ON THE NEW YORK MARKETS. KATHLEEN: EMERGING-MARKET CURRENCIES ON THE BACK FOOT FOLLOWING THEIR FIRST -- WORST AUGUST AND 22 YEARS. NO SURPRISE TO THE CULTURE AT, THE ONGOING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR. ERIC NEXT GUEST IS BEARISH. LET'S BRING IN LEMON ZHANG. STANDARD CHARTERERD MACRO & FX STRATEGIST. LET'S START WITH THE LATEST NEWS. THE WHITE HOUSE, CHINA, CAN'T EVEN SIT DOWN AND AGREE ON AN AGENDA FOR THEIR TRADE TALKS. FOR CURRENCIES, FOR THE ONES YOU FOLLOW, WHAT IS THE KEY MESSAGE? LEMON: WE DO NOT SEE FURTHER MATERIAL IMPROVEMENT. IT'S AN ONGOING PROCESS. CHINA HAS ADOPTED A MORE PATIENT WAY. THAT'S WHY WE REFRESHED. WE ARE LOOKING AT 7.2 THREE AGAINST THE DOLLAR AT THE END OF THIS YEAR, TO INCLUDE THE IMPACT OF HIGHER TARIFFS, THE EXPORT MARKET SHARE AND WEAKER ECONOMIC GROWTH. IF YOU LOOK AT ASIA FX OR GLOBAL FX, WE ARE COMING INTO WAY SENTIMENT. -- WEIGHT SENTIMENT. WE ARE CURRENTLY VERY BEARISH ON KOREA. [AUDIO DROPPED] KATHLEEN: WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR WITH A CEILING ON THE YEN? LEMON: WE ARE BULLISH ON YEN CURRENCY. THE ASSISTANCE OF THE BOJ. WE THINK NARROWING REAL YIELD DIFFERENTIALS BETWEEN THE U.S. DOLLAR AND THE YEN WILL SUPPORT THE YEN CURRENCY. THAT IS PART OF THE SUPPORTING THE CENTRAL BANK. ALSO, JUST NOW, BECAUSE OF THE ONGOING TRADE TENSIONS, THERE IS CONSISTENT DEMAND OF FLOWS GOING. CURRENTLY, WE ARE MORE COMFORTABLE ON BULLISH YEN VERSUS THE KOREAN WON. PAUL: IN THE CONTEXT OF THE TRADE WAR, WHERE IS THE YUAN HEADING? ONE OF THE WORST MONTHS ON RECORD. DO YOU SEE IT GETTING WEAKER? LEMON: WE ARE LOOKING AT A SLIGHTLY WEAKER LEVEL. 7.23. WE THINK THE PBOC HAS CHANGED THEIR FX POLICY AFTER THE ESCALATIONS. WE ARE SEEING HIGHER TARIFFS, WEAKER ECONOMIC GROWTH. WE NEED TO HIGHLIGHT THAT WE DON'T THINK THE PBOC WILL CONDUCT HEAVY DIRECT MARKET INTERVENTION IN TERMS OF FX. THEY WILL BE MORE COMFORTABLE USING OTHER TOOLS TO SEND SIGNALS TO THE MARKET AS A GUIDANCE. VERY DIFFERENT EPISODES IF YOU COMPARE NOW WITH 2016, WHEN THE CAPITAL OUTFLOW WAS SIGNIFICANT. WE DO SEE THAT NOW, BUT THE SCALE IS SMALL. WE ARE NOT BEARISH ON THIS PAIR. WE'RE LOOKING AT A SLIGHTLY WEAKER LEVEL THAN CURRENT LEVELS. PAUL: ONE OF THE CURRENCIES MOST EXPOSED TO WHAT IS GOING ON IN CHINA IS IN AUSSIE DOLLAR. THEN WE HAVE THIS CALL FROM BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH. THEY ARE SUGGESTING TO BUY THE AUSSIE DOLLAR. I AM WONDERING WHERE YOU WILL SEE THAT GOING? HAVE WE HIT THE FLOOR? LEMON: WE ARE BULLISH ON THE RC AS WELL. -- AUSSIE AS WELL. WE LIKE TO LONG AGAINST THE KIWI BECAUSE OF THE DIVERGENCE VALUATIONS BETWEEN THE TWO CURRENCIES. IF YOU LOOK AT THE KIWI, THE DOVISH STANCE FROM RBNZ IS VERY STRONG. THE GOVERNOR HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT UNCONVENTIONAL POLICY MEASURES. THE DOVISH STANCE HELPS. IF YOU LOOK AT THE TRADE-WEIGHTED INDEX, IT HAS UNDERPERFORMED BY 3% IN THE LAST YEAR. MARKET SEE IT AS A PROXY FOR CHINA ON ITS TRADE DATA AS WELL. WE THINK THEY WILL CUT RATES BY THE END OF THIS YEAR. IF YOU LOOK AT MARKET PRICING, 20 MINUTE DIFFERENCE OF THE TERMINAL RATE, WHICH WE THINK IS NOT FAIR. WE THINK THE START -- THEY WILL START PRICING IN A MORE DOVISH STANCE. WE WILL SUPPORT RC-KIWI. -- AUSSIE-KIWI. KATHLEEN: WHEN YOU LOOK AT RISKS. NEGATIVE BOND YIELDS, $17 TRILLION AROUND THE WORLD. DOES THAT SEND YOU MESSAGES IN TERMS OF WHAT YOU SHOULD BE DOING IN TERMS OF POSITIONING IN THE CURRENCY MARKET? SIMON BIRMINGHAM, AUSTRALIA'S MINISTER OF TOURISM AND TRADE -- LEMON: CURRENTLY, WE ARE HAVING THE LARGEST MARKET SHARE. THAT GAVE ME TWO MESSAGES. SOME OF THE COUNTER -- SOME HAVE ENCOUNTERED INFLATION TERRITORY ALREADY. SO WITH THINK OF MORE DOVISH TONE FROM CENTRAL BANKS SHOULD BE EXPECTED. -- WE THINK MORE DOVISH TONE FROM CENTRAL BANKS SHOULD BE EXPECTED. WE ARE MORE CONSTRUCTIVE ON E.M. CURRENCY RELATIVE TO E.M. LOCAL CURRENCY. WE EXPECT TO SEE MORE INFLOWS TO E.M. CURRENCY DEBT. KATHLEEN: GETTING READY FOR MARKETS TO OPEN. SELENA, WILL YOU WATCHING -- WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING? >> IT LOOKS LIKE FOR THE SECOND DAY OF TRADING, ASIA IS SET FOR ANOTHER LOWER OPEN. SOME WEEK DATA COMING FROM SOUTH KOREA, AS WELL AS WEEK PMI DATA FROM AROUND THE WORLD, INCLUDING TAIWAN, ITALY AND OTHER OTHER REGIONS. I WANT TO DIG INTO THAT SOUTH KOREAN INFLATION DATA WE HAD EARLIER. INFLATION AT ZERO IN AUGUST. THE LOWEST LEVEL ON RECORD. YOU CAN SEE THE RED LINE HERE IS SHOWING THAT ZERO LINE. WE DID FIND GDP GREW 10% FROM EARLIER LAST YEAR. THAT IS SLIGHTLY BELOW THE ESTIMATE OF 2.1%. THE SOUTH KOREAN ECONOMY HAS BEEN DEALING WITH A BUNCH OF ISSUES. WALKING TODAY BUT -- WELCOME TO "DAYBREAK: ASIA." PAUL: OUR TOP STORIES THIS TUESDAY. STOCKS SET TO SLIDE ON NEW CONCERNS ABOUT THE TRADE WAR. U.S. AND CHINA CAN'T AGREE THE PARAMETERS FOR A NEW ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS. REPORTS FROM HONG KONG SAY CARRIE LAM COULD HAVE QUIT IF SHE COULD. LATEST ON THE UNREST GRIPPING THE CITY. ROMAINE: RBA DISSENT --KATHLEEN: RBA DECISION DAY. WE WILL DISCUSS IT WITH AN EXCESSIVE CHAT WITH SIMON BIRMINGHAM. IT'S GET TO THE LATEST MARKET ACTION. TAKE IT AWAY. SELINA: WE'RE LOOKING AT A TRIFECTA OF GRIT -- BAD NEWS TODAY. A NEW DEAL INSIGHT. THE UNREST IN HONG KONG CONTINUING AT WEEK PMI DATA AROUND THE WORLD, LOOKING WITH THE NIKKEI IS DOWN AND WE WILL CONTINUE THOSE LOSSES FROM YESTERDAY. SWITCHING BOARDS HERE. WHAT'S HE WAS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA. SPEAKING ABOUT THE WEEK INFLATION COMING IN AT 0%. A LITTLE BIT OF A MUTED CHANGE. DOWN SLIGHTLY. WE ALSO SAW THE GDP DATA GROW SLOWER THAN EXPECTED IT TO PERCENT VERSUS 2.1%. THE SOUTH KOREAN ECONOMY HAS BEEN ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY TRADE SPATS AROUND THE WORLD. LOOKING AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND, KATHLEEN MENTIONED WE HAD A EXPOSE OF INTERVIEW WITH THE FINANCE MINISTER COMING UP. ASX 200 IS A LITTLE BIT CHAIN -- LITTLE CHANGED. I ALSO MENTIONED THE NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR EARLIER. ONE OF THOSE RISK ASSETS FACING PRESSURE. THE RBA'S KEEPING THREATS -- THINGS ON HOLD TODAY. PAUL: SIMON BIRMINGHAM IS THE TRADE MINISTER, NOT THE FINANCE MINISTER. WE WILL HAVE THE TRADE MINISTER ON THE SHOW LATER THIS HOUR. LET'S GET TO THE FIRST WORD NEWS WITH TOM MACKENZIE. TOM: INFLATION HAS FLATLINED TO THE WEAKEST ON RECORD IN SOUTH KOREA. NO CHANGE IN AUGUST COMPARED TO LAST YEAR, DESPITE EXPECTATIONS OF A SMALL RISE. LAST WEEK, THE BE OK SAID NEGATIVE INFLATION WAS STILL POSSIBLE. LONG-TERM DEFLATION IS UNLIKELY. SECOND-QUARTER GDP ALSO MISSED FORECASTS COMING IN AT 2%. THE RESULTS, BOLSTER PREDICTIONS OF ANOTHER RATE CUT IN OCTOBER. STERLING FELL AS THE U.K. PRIME MINISTER REPEATED HIS VOW TO LEAVE THE EUROPEAN UNION IN OCTOBER AND THREATENED TO STOP AN ELECTION IF MPS REBEL AGAINST HIS PLAN. LAWMAKERS RETURN ON TUESDAY AND THE LABOUR OPPOSITION WILL PRESENT LEGISLATION TO FORCE JOHNSON TO DELAY BREXIT IF A DEAL HAS NOT BEEN REACHED. THE UNCERTAINTY IS HITTING THE ECONOMY, WITH U.K. MANUFACTURING SLUMPING TO ITS LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2012. >> I WANT EVERYBODY TO KNOW THERE ARE NO CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH I WILL ASK BRUSSELS TO DELAY. WE ARE LEAVING ON THE 31ST OF OCTOBER. WE WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY CHANCE TO GO BACK ON OUR PROMISES. TOM: HURRICANE DORIAN HAS SLOWED AFTER KILLING AT LEAST FIVE PEOPLE IN THE BAHAMAS. IT IS STILL SEEN AS HIGHLY DANGEROUS AS IT MOVES TOWARD THE EASTERN SEABOARD OF THE U.S.. UBS SAYS THE STORM WILL COST AT LEAST 25 BILLIONS DOLLARS OF LOSSES, WHICH WOULD MAKE IT THE MOST EXPENSIVE NATURAL DISASTER FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS. UBS HAS RAISED ITS TOTAL TO $40 BILLION DEPENDING ON HOW HARD DORIAN HITS THE COAST OF FLORIDA. REPORTS FROM HONG KONG SAY CARRIE LAM WOULD HAVE QUIT IF SHE COULD. THAT SHE FEELS THERE IS ONLY A LIMITED WINDOW TO RESOLVE THE UNREST THAT IS GRIPPING THE CITY. AT A MEETING WITH BUSINESS LEADERS, SHE SAID SHE WOULD APOLOGIZE AND RESIGN IF "I HAD A CHOICE. TO -- CHOICE. -- CHOICE." GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON @TICTOC ON TWITTER, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATHLEEN: LET'S GET BACK TO THE MARKETS. MARK GREENFIELD IS JOINING US FROM SINGAPORE. YOU ARE WATCHING THE AUSTRALIAN AND U.N. TODAY, WHAT ARE YOU SEEING? >> EVEN OF THE AMERICAN MARKETS WERE CLOSED YESTERDAY, THE YUAN STILL MANAGED TO REACH A NEW HIGH FOR THE OFFSHORE MARKET. THAT WAS MOSTLY IN LONDON YESTERDAY. THE MORNING WAS PRETTY DECENT CONSIDERING IT WAS A MAJOR HOLIDAY. IT'S ACTUALLY QUITE A LOT. PEOPLE ARE NERVOUS ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE HEARING. IT DOESN'T SEEM AS THOUGH ANYONE IS GETTING MUCH CLOSER TO RESOLVING ANY DIFFERENCES. THIS IS PUTTING OFF THE INVESTORS. THE YUAN CAN WE CAN FURTHER BECAUSE OF THIS. IT'S NOT HELPING THAT THE SITUATION IN HONG KONG HAS IMPROVED. PUT THESE THINGS TOGETHER, AND THEY WERE NEVER REALLY ANY REASONS FOR PEOPLE TO BE NERVOUS. THEY CONSIDERED ALL YUAN GOING FURTHER. THERE WAS A GOOD DEMAND FOR OPTIONS. 7.4 OR 7.5. LOOKING FOR HIGHER LEVELS IN THE MONTHS AHEAD. WHEN YOU PUT THIS PICTURE TOGETHER, IT CAN HAVE A GOOD INFLUENCE ON THE DOLLAR OVERALL. WE SAW THE DOLLAR GO LOWER AS WELL. WHEN YOU HAVE A MAJOR CURRENCY LIKE THE YUAN UNDERWAY, IT WILL AFFECT ON WHAT IS GOING ON THE COMPLEX. YOU COULD SEE SOME DOLLAR STRENGTH AS WELL, WHICH IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING FROM CHINA. PAUL: JUST WANT TO QUICKLY GET SOME HEADLINES ACROSS. SEEING SOME REMARKS ON THE WEEK INFLATION WE SAW, FLAT OVER THE YEAR. THE FINANCE MINISTRY SHOWING THAT IT'S A TEMPORARY BIT OF INFLATION IS EXPECTED TO END OF THE YEAR. THAT IS A BIT OF OPTIMISM FROM KOREA'S FINANCE MINISTER. WHAT IS THE EFFECT ON THE BRITISH POUND? MARK: YOU CAN SEE IN THE PAST 24 HOURS, THE POUND HAS WEAKENED AGAIN, BOTH AGAINST THE DOLLAR AND THE YEN. MOST CURRENCY THAT IS TRADABLE IS SHAKY. PEOPLE DO EXPECT AN EXTREMELY ROWDY PRESSURE FROM THE U.K. PARLIAMENT. BORIS JOHNSON, HE SEEMS VERY DETERMINED TO GO AHEAD AND TAKE THE U.K. OUT OF THE EUROPEAN UNION ON OCTOBER 31 AS PLANNED. DOESN'T SEEM TO HAVE ANY ROOM FOR A COMPROMISE ON THAT. THERE IS A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WITHIN THE U.K. PARLIAMENT WHO WANT TO GO AGAINST THE U.K. BREXIT. THERE WAS EVERY CHANCE IT WOULD COME TO A CONFRONTATION IN THE U.K. PARLIAMENT. INCLUDING A NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT. THAT WOULD BRING FOR THE RISK OF AN EARLY ELECTION. BORIS JOHNSON SAYS HE DOESN'T WANT TO HOLD IT BUT HE MAY BE FORCED INTO IT WHETHER HE LIKES IT OR NOT. TO THE COMPLICATION, HE HAS THREATENED TO REMOVE SOME OF THE MEMBERS OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY. ALL OF THIS IS JUST PILING ON UNCERTAINTY FOR ANYONE THAT TRADES THE BRITISH POUND. WE'VE ALSO HAD SOME RETAIL SALES DATA OUT EARLIER TODAY. PMI'S ARE VERY WEAK. THE HEAT OF THE ECONOMY GOES ON AND ON. THE UNCERTAINTY IS MAKING IT WORSE. THE POLITICS IS MUDDY. IT'S HARD TO CREATE AN UPSIDE PICTURE FOR THE POUND. PAUL: LET'S STICK WITH THE UNCERTAINTY AND TURN TO HONG KONG. MSCI HONG KONG UNDERPFORMED -- UNDERPERFORMING THE HANG SENG. WHAT'S HAPPENING THERE? MARK: WHAT'S BECOME CLEAR IS THAT INVESTORS ARE BECOMING MUCH MORE BEARISH ON THE HONG KONG PLAY. THE HONG KONG INDEX IS MORE WEIGHTED TOWARD COMPANIES WHICH MAKE THEIR MONEY FROM HONG KONG ITSELF. THE HANG SENG INDEX INCLUDES COMPANIES WHICH GET THEIR MONEY FROM CHINA AND THE REST OF THE REGION. THAT DIVERGENCE HAS BECOME MUCH MORE SERIOUS IN THE PAST FEW DAYS. WE HAVEN'T SEEN A MAJOR DIVERGENCE OF THE 248 OR NINE YEARS. THAT'S THE DIRECTION WE'RE HEADING. IF WE CONTINUE TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS YESTERDAY AND/OR FRIDAY, THEN YOU WILL SEE A WIDER GAP WIDENING BETWEEN THESE TWO. IF THERE'S NO RESOLUTION TO THESE IN HONG KONG, THAT WE CAN EXPECT COMPANIES THAT RELY MOSTLY IN THE TERRITORY FOR THEIR INCOME, THEY'RE THE ONES THAT WILL BE HIT THE HARDEST. THAT WILL BE REFLECTED IN THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THESE TWO INDICES. UNDERPERFORMANCE IN THE MSCI HONG KONG COULD GO ON. PEOPLE WILL BE WATCHING TO SEE IF THERE'S ANY CHANGE IN THE SITUATION TO SEE WHETHER THERE WOULD BE A RESOLUTION. PAUL: MARK CRANFIELD JOINING US IN SINGAPORE. YOU CAN FOLLOW MORE ON THIS STORY AND ALL THE DAY'S TRADING ON OUR MARKETS LIVE BLOG. YOU CAN FIND IT ON THE BLOOMBERG AT MLIV <GO>. YOU CAN SEE A MARKET RUN DOWN AND ONE CLICK AND COMMENTARY AND ANALYSIS FROM BLOOMBERG EXPERT EDITORS TO FIND OUT WHAT IS AFFECTING YOUR -- INVESTMENTS RIGHT NOW. THE U.S. AND CHINA ARE SAID TO BE STRUGGLING TO AGREE ON A SCHEDULE FOR TRADE TALKS THIS MONTH. THE IMPASSE COMES AFTER THE WHITE HOUSE REJECTED THE REQUEST FROM BEIJING TO DELAY PRESIDENT'S LATEST TARIFFS. DEREK WHILE BANK JOINS US WITH MORE. -- WALLBANK JOINS US WITH MORE. WHAT IS THE BEST WE CAN EXPECT FROM THIS SITUATION? DEREK: YOU SUMMED IT UP. THERE IS NO MEETING DATE SET YET FOR THE SEPTEMBER MEETING BETWEEN NEGOTIATORS ON TRADE BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA. IT IS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN AT SOMETIME IN THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER. SO FAR, THERE HAS NOT BEEN AN AGREEMENT ON WHEN THE TWO SIDES WOULD BE IN WASHINGTON. NOT TO SAY THAT THERE WON'T BE, BUT RIGHT NOW, THERE IS NOT. THE SECOND THING IS, THEY HAVEN'T AGREED ON PARAMETERS FOR WHAT THEY WILL DISCUSS AT THE MEETING. WHAT WE ARE TALKING HERE IS THE BROAD LINE YOU SKETCH BEFORE THE MEETING THAT SAYS, HERE'S WHAT WE'LL BE HEARING ABOUT AND HERE ARE THE THINGS THAT WE KNOW WE WON'T AGREE ON OR TALK ABOUT. THAT HAS NOT BEEN DONE YET. THAT HAS TO GET DONE BEFORE THEY CAN DO THINGS. THE U.S. WANTED TO SET THE PARAMETERS, THAT HAS BEEN REJECTED. CHINA HAS REQUESTED THAT BEFORE THIS MEETING, THE U.S. WOULD HOLD OFF ON THE TARIFFS THAT WERE SUPPOSED TO GET SET FOR TARIFFS ON SEPTEMBER 1, BUT THAT HASN'T HAPPENED. THERE HASN'T BEEN A MEETING DATE SET. KATHLEEN: WILL MARKETS JUST BE POISED TO MOVE WHEN SOMETHING IS A SET, OR WILL SOMETHING ELSE BE CREEPING UP ON THE HORIZON? PEOPLE TALK ABOUT THE CRISIS. ARGENTINA, ITALY, BREXIT, WHAT DO YOU THINK IS NEXT? DEREK: THERE IS NO SHORTAGE OF GEOPOLITICAL RISK AT PLAY RIGHT NOW THE WORLD MARKETS. YOU CAN LOOK ANYWHERE YOU WANT TO RISK -- LOOK. ARGENTINA AND HONG KONG ARE ONE -- ARE TWO. THIS HAS BEEN A THEME TOWARD ALL OF 20. THERE'S A LOT OF GEOPOLITICAL RISK ON THE BOARD. IF THEY DO SET A DATE, THAT WILL BE A MARKET POSITIVE INDICATOR. IF THEY GET TOGETHER EVEN AT ALL TO SHOW THAT THE TALKS ARE ONGOING. I LOVE DATES AND CONCRETE ACTION. WHEN I'M TALKING ABOUT CONCRETE ACTION, THE TWO THINGS I'M THINKING ABOUT OUR OCTOBER 1, A SLIGHT TARIFF RISE, THEN DECEMBER 15, WHERE THERE WILL BE A LARGE TARIFF INCREASE FROM BOTH SIDES. THE DECEMBER 15 ONE IS THE LAPTOPS AND STUFF. IF THOSE TWO GO TOGETHER, THAT'S NOT SO GOOD. IF EITHER IS DELAYED OR REMOVED, THAT WOULD BE POSITIVE. KATHLEEN: MARKETS REALLY COULD HAVE SOME BIG MOVES IN ANOTHER DIRECTION. THANKS VERY MUCH. STILL AHEAD, THE RESERVE BANK OF BOX EARLIER -- RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA IS GOING TO HOLD KEY RATES AFTER BACK-TO-BACK RATE CUTS IN JUNE AND JULY. WHAT DOES THAT IMPLY FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR? PAUL: UP NEXT, ASIA-PACIFIC STOCKS ARE FILING U.S. FUTURES LOWER ON CONCERNS ABOUT TRADE TALKS. WE'LL TALK ABOUT THE MARKET ACTION -- MARKET OCEAN -- OPEN. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ P PAUL: THIS IS "DAYBREAK: ASIA ." KATHLEEN: EASY MONEY FROM CENTRAL BANKS WILL KEEP SUPPORTING GLOBAL BOND MARKETS. THAT'S THE VIEW OF BANK OF SINGAPORE CIO, WHO JOINS US NOW. A VETERAN OF 30 YEARS LOOKING AT THIS. DID YOU EVER THINK YOU WOULD SEE A WORLD WHERE THE U.S. 30 YEAR BOND WAS UNDER 2%, WHERE THERE WAS MORE THAN $17 TRILLION OF NEGATIVE BOND YIELDS. ARE THE CENTRAL BANKS THE ONLY THING BEHIND THAT? RAJEEV: I DID NOT EXPECT THAT MANY YEARS AGO. IT'S TRULY AMAZING TO SEE SUCH A QUANTITY OF NEGATIVE YIELDING DEBT. CENTRAL BANKS ARE PARTLY RESPONSIBLE. WHEN THEY CUT RATES BELOW ZERO, WE EXPECTING FOR THE RATE CUTS, BUT THE MARKETS ARE ALSO DRIVING BECAUSE THE MARKET IS DRIVEN BY INVESTORS WHO LOOKING FOR SAFE HAVENS AND BONDS, EXPECTING INFLATION WILL REMAIN VERY LOW, DESPITE CENTRAL-BANK ACTION. KATHLEEN: WHEN YOU SEE SOMETHING LIKE THIS HAPPEN, YOU WOULD THINK THE WHOLE WORLD WAS IN THE MIDDLE OF AN EVEN GREATER RECESSION THAT WE HAD 10 YEARS AGO. WHAT IS IT? IS IT THAT THE MARKETS ARE LOOKING AHEAD AND THEY THINK THE ECONOMY WILL BE THAT BAD WITH SOCIAL BANKS CUTTING RATES, OR HAVE THEY REALIZED THE WORLD HAS CHANGED. INFLATION IS LOW WHEN IT'S TOUGH TO PUSH IT HIGHER. THERE'S A MASSIVE READJUSTMENT TO THE NEW REALITY? RAJEEV: IT'S MORE OF THE LETTER. INVESTORS HAVE REALIZED THAT EVEN WHEN THE ECONOMY RECOVERS, INFLATION WOULD GO UP ALL THAT MUCH. IT'S A STRUGGLE FOR CENTRAL BANKS TO GET THAT FOR THE 2% TARGET LEVEL. YIELDS HAVE REMAINED EXTREMELY LOW. INFLATION REVEAL -- REMAINS SO LOW. THERE IS STILL GLOBALIZATION GOING ON. DEMOGRAPHICS MAY BE COMING INTO THIS. LESS DEMANDS FOR HIGHER WAGES. SOMETHING IS DIFFERENT IN TERMS OF THE CYCLE AND -- IN TERMS OF THE CYCLE OF INFLATION. PAUL: THERE IS ANOTHER FACTOR HERE AS WELL. A NUMBER OF CENTRAL BANK CHIEFS, ESPECIALLY HERE IN AUSTRALIA, WE HAD THE FED CHAIR JAY POWELL PARAPHRASING AT JACKSON HOLE SAYING, HE CAN'T FIX A TRADE WAR. IS THAT THE MISSING PIECE OF THE PUZZLE HERE? DO GOVERNMENTS NEED TO START STEPPING UP? RAJEEV: GOVERNMENTS COULD HELP. UNTIL NOW, THE EFFORT HAS BEEN ON THE CENTRAL BANK SHOULDERS. THE PROBLEM IS THAT GOVERNMENTS ARE LIMITED. IN THE U.S., IT IS DIFFICULT TO SEE IN ADDITIONAL FISCAL BOOST AHEAD OF THE ELECTION. THAT IS PROBABLY QUITE UNREALISTIC. IN EUROPE, NO CHANCE -- A LOW CHANCE OF ANY CHANGE IN THE TREATIES WHICH WOULD ALLOW FOR MORE PHYSICAL EXPANSION. TWO OF THE BIGGEST ECONOMIES IN THE WORLD ARE A CONSTRAINT THE FISCAL SIDE. CHINA CAN EXPAND, AND IS DOING SO, BUT FISCAL IS NOT REALLY A CYCLICAL INCIDENT -- INSTRUMENT. IT TAKES A WHILE TO GET IT WORK. EVEN IF THEY DID SOMETHING, IT WOULD TAKE A WHILE FOR TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY. PAUL: IN THIS ENVIRONMENT, YOU PREFER HAVENS, AND THE YEN IS ONE. THE U.S. DOLLAR HITTING 2016 LOWS AGAINST THE YEN. HOW MUCH FURTHER DO YOU THINK THE YEN HAS IT TO STRENGTHEN FROM HERE? RAJEEV: THE YEN HAS ARE DECIDED -- HAS ALREADY DECIDED TO STRENGTHEN. IS NOT COMFORTABLE FOR JAPANESE POLICYMAKERS TO SEE A STRENGTHENING YEN. SO FAR, ONE OF THE WAYS OF IMPROVING THE ECONOMY IN JAPAN WAS TO WEAKEN THE -- WEAKEN THE YEN. NOW, THEY FACE ALSO THE RESISTANCE BY THE U.S.. -- U.S. THEY ARE VERY RESISTANT TO POLICY INTERVENTION. THEY ARE TALKING THEMSELVES ABOUT INTERVENING TO WEAKEN THE DOLLAR. I THINK THE TOLERANCE FOR FURTHER INTERVENTION, TO KEEP THE YEN WEEK IS LOW. THERE ARE SOME INFLOWS INTO JAPAN. WHEN YOU START BREAKING THESE KEY LEVELS WHERE WE ARE, IT DOES OPEN THE WAY FOR A MUCH STRONGER YEN. PAUL: RAJEEV DE MELLO, CIO OF THE BANK OF SINGAPORE . PLENTY MORE TO COME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ KATHLEEN: THIS IS "DAYBREAK: ASIA." PAUL: WE ARE AWAITING THE LATEST RATE DECISION FROM AUSTRALIA. THE FIRST EXHIBIT -- OBSERVERS ARE EXPECTING THEM TO HOLD. FOR MORE WHAT TO EXPECT, LET'S BRING IN AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY REPORTER -- OUR AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY REPORTER. EVERYONE IS VERY CONFIDENT THERE WILL BE MORE EASING. WHY ARE WE WAITING? >> THERE IS PROFESSIONAL OPTIMISM GOING ON. SINCE THE MIDYEAR, THERE HAVE BEEN TAX CUTS, RATE CUTS, THE DOLLAR HAS FALLEN. THE BIG PROBLEM IN AUSTRALIA HAS BEEN A WEAKNESS IN CONSUMPTION, WHICH ACCOUNTS FOR THREE FESTIVE GDP. AUSTRALIANS HAVE MASSIVE HOUSEHOLD DEBT. IT'S GOOD THAT A LOT OF -- IT MEANS THAT A LOT OF THE CASH IN A POCKET GO STRAIGHT INTO THE MORTGAGE THAN THE LOCAL SHOP. INTERNATIONALLY, THE GOVERNOR IS DEALING WITH OFFSHORE SHARKS HE CANNOT CONTROL. THERE IS A SENSE OF INEVITABILITY ABOUT THAT. I THINK IS JUST WAITING TO SEE IF SOMETHING MOVES SIGNIFICANTLY . THEIR JOB IS TO TALK UP THE ECONOMY. THAT'S ONE WAY TO LOOK AT IT. KATHLEEN: MANY ECONOMISTS ARE PROTECTING THE CASH TRADE WILL BE AT 0.5% BY MARCH. THAT HAS BEEN MENTIONED BY THE RBA AS A POTENTIAL LOWER BOUND OF POLICY. WILL THEY MOVE STRAIGHT ON IF THE RATE GET THAT LOW? >> THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR WAS AS THIS LAST WEEK. WHAT HAPPENS AT .5? PRESUMABLY, THEY WANT TRADITIONAL MEASURES. HE DID NOT ANSWER, BUT THEY DO HAVE A MANDATE TO ACT TO TRY TO REACH THEIR INFLATION TARGETS, AND THAT IS THE THING THAT IMPLIES THAT THEY ARE STILL A LONG WAY FROM ACHIEVING OR MOVING INFLATION BACK TOWARD THE TWO OR 3% RANGE ARE GETTING EMPLOYMENT DOWN TO 4.5%. THEY PROBABLY WILL HAVE TO MOVE. THE PROBLEM THAT AUSTRALIA IS YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR ELECTORAL BACKLASH WITH THE SORT OF POLICIES. THERE HAS BEEN A HUGE PRIVATE PENSION SCHEME. THE GOVERNORS REALLY WILL BE RELUCTANT TO DO THIS UNLESS HE HAS TO. I THINK THAT'S WHAT HE SAID WITH THE ECONOMY BEING REALLY NOT DOING WELL. IT WILL BE HARD TO RESIST. PAUL: THANKS FOR JOINING US. STAY WITH US. MORE TO COME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ DEREK: --TOM: THIS IS "DAYBREAK: ASIA." THE U.S. AND CHINA ARE STRUGGLING TO AGREE A SCHEDULE FOR TRADE TALKS AFTER WASHINGTON REJECTED BEIJING'S REQUEST OF THE LATEST TEARS BEING DELAYED GET WE ARE TOLD THIS DESPITE -- THIS IS DESPITE PRESIDENT TRUMP TRYING TO GIVE BIDS MARKETS THINGS ARE ON TRACK. BOTH SIDES ARE YET TO AGREE ON THE BASIC TERMS OF THE ENGAGEMENT. CHINESE STATE MEDIA SAY THE GOVERNMENT IS READY TO WHETHER THE TENSION. OPEC PRODUCTION ROSE LAST MONTH. THE FIRST GAIN SINCE THE CARTEL AND ITS ALLIES LAUNCHED A NEW OUTPUT CURVE AT THE START OF THE YEAR. NIGERIA AND SAUDI ARABIA LED THE RISE, WHICH TOTALED 200,000 BARRELS A DAY, TAKING OIL PRODUCTION TO A FRACTION BELOW 30 MILLION. OPEC HAS STRUGGLED TO SHORE UP OIL PRICES AMID DETERIORATING OUTLOOKS FOR PUBLIC GROWTH AT THE ONGOING TRADE WAR. IRAN IS WARRING IT IS PREPARED TO STEP AWAY FROM THE 2015 NUCLEAR DEAL IF THEY DON'T COME UP WITH NEW TERMS BY THE END OF THIS WEEK. IRAN HAS SAID THEY -- SET A FRIDAY DEADLINE FOR GERMANY, FRANCE AND THE U.K. TO OFFER A FEASIBLE WAY FOR IT TO SIGN -- TO DEAL WITH U.S. SANCTIONS AND CONTINUE SELLING OIL UNCLE MARKETS. TOPICAL MATS ARE HEADED FOR TALKS ON THE ISSUE IN THE COMING DAYS. ITALY IS A STEP CLOSER TO A NEW GOVERNMENT AFTER GRASSROOTS PARTY MEMBERS APPROVED A COALITION BETWEEN THE DEMOCRATS AND THE FIVE-STAR MOVEMENT. 69% OF DEMOCRAT MEMBERS SAY THEY ARE IN FAVOR OF THE PLAN, WHILE 51% OF FIVE-STAR MEMBERS BACK TO THE IDEA. PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE IS SET TO FORM ANY GOVERNMENT. IT'S NOT CLEAR WHICH ROLES FIVE-STAR POLITICIANS WILL FAIL. -- FILL. NHK SAYS MEMBERS OF THE OPERATION WOULD TACKLE ANY UNAUTHORIZED LANDINGS ON THE ISLAND, WHICH ARE NAMED BY JAPAN. TIES BETWEEN CHINA AND JAPAN DETERIORATED TO THEIR WORST PORT IN DECADES AFTER THE ABE BOUGHT PART OF THE DISPUTED CHAIN OF ISLANDS IN 2012. SPACE IS GETTING CROWDED. THREE MONTHS AFTER SPACEX LAUNCHED THE FIRST OF A CONSTELLATION OF SATELLITES, OTHER OPERATORS ARE HAVING TO JUMP TO KEEP THEIR CRAFT SAFE. THE EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY SAID IT HAD TO MOVE ITS FIRST OBSERVATION PLATFORMS TO AVOID A POTENTIAL COLLISION WITH A SPACEX SATELLITE. SPACE IS NOW SO CREDIT, IT'S BECOMING IMPOSSIBLE TO MANUALLY MOVE ORBITING SPACECRAFT. 2 --GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON @TICTOC ON TWITTER, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. PAUL: LET'S GET A CHECK OF THE MARKETS WITH SELENA IN BEIJING. SELINA: 30 MINUTES INTO THE START OF TRADE, WE ARE SEEING A MIXED AND MUTED OPEN. NOT A TON OF MOVEMENT. GEOPOLITICS HANGING OVER INVESTOR SENTIMENT OVER DOUBTS OF TRADE TALKS. HONG KONG PROTESTS CONTINUING MANY WEEKS. INTRODUCING PRESSURE ON THE YUAN. 1.2418 LEVEL. DID SEE VERY POOR GDP NUMBERS COMING IN AT OF SOUTH KOREA. INFLATION HITTING THE LOWEST LEVEL ON RECORD AT 0%. WE WILL GET MORE ON THAT WITH AETNA. SWITCHING BOARDS HERE, WHAT TO SEE ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON IN TERMS OF STOCKS. I SPOKE EARLIER THAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT CONSIDERING. IN RCN AIRLINES. --CONSIDERING A BID IN ASIANA AIRLINES. THEY HAD SUFFERED A BLOW EARLIER THIS YEAR WHEN THEIR AUDITORS HAD CONCERNS ABOUT THE VIABILITY OF THE COMPANY AND FINANCIAL FIGURES. THAT TRIGGERED A ONE-DAY PLUNGE OF 15%. TO TRY TO REGAIN SOME OF THAT, MARKET OPTIMISM ,KUMHO RELEASED A REVISED PLAN, WHICH INCLUDED THE SALE OF THE CARRIERS. WE WILL SEE THAT UNFOLD IN THE MONTH. SWITCHING GEARS ONCE MORE. LOOKING AT DIGITAL GOLD. BITCOIN RISING PAST THAT 10,000 LEVEL -- 104,400 LEVEL. WE ARE NOW SEEING THE CORRELATION BETWEEN BITCOIN AND THE UST-U.N. IS RISING. -- USD-YUAN RISE. THAT HAS RISEN 2.2 -- .59, THE HIGHEST OF SINKING TOGETHER SINCE 2015. THE WEAKENING YEN IS A SICK -- SIGNAL OF GEOPOLITICAL TRADEWINDS. GOLD AND ITS DIGITAL COUSIN CAN PROSPER. KATHLEEN: GREAT TO HEAR ABOUT BITCOIN. MAYBE IT'S A RISE THAT WILL LAST. LET'S GO TO SOUTH KOREAN INFLATION. QUITE AN IMPORTANT NUMBER. THE LOWEST ON RECORD. EVEN LOWER THAN THE ASIAN FINANCIAL CRISIS. AT THE SAME TIME, BANK OF KOREA'S SAYING IT EXPECTS A REBOUND BY THE END OF THE YEAR. D -- ENDA CURRAN JOINS US NOW. THE CORE IS NOT SO BAD. BOTH INDICATORS ARE AT LEVELS FAR BELOW TARGETS. >> IT SPEAKS TO WHAT IS A GLOBAL TREND. INFLATION IS GOING NOWHERE. IT'S FALLING WELL SHORT OF CENTRAL-BANK TARGETS. IN THE CASE OF SOUTH KOREA, THERE ARE SOME IDIOSYNCRATIC FACTORS GOING ON. THERE IS CONFIDENT THAT THE LEVEL WILL BOUNCEBACK. WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE ECONOMY, YOU HAVE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE THAT A 2.5 YEAR LOW. NINE MONTHS OF THE CONSECUTIVE CONTRACTION OF EXPORTS. OTHER ISSUES SUCH AS TENSIONS WITH JAPAN. THE REOPENING OF THE COURT CASE INVOLVING SAMSUNG. YOU THROW IT ALTOGETHER, YOU HAVE TO SAY THAT THIS MORNING'S INFLATION DATA IS JUST ANOTHER NAIL IN THE COFFIN IN TERMS OF THE DOWNWARD PRESSURE THAT IS ON SOUTH KOREA'S ECONOMY AT THE MOMENT. KATHLEEN: A LOT OF TALKS ABOUT BASE EFFECTS. ENERGY PRICES HAVE BEEN LOWER. FAIR ENOUGH. WHAT IS YOUR STANCE OF ALL THE PEOPLE YOU TALK TO OF HOW BAD THIS DOWNWARD TREND IS IN INFLATION AND IF IT IS A SYMBOL OF THINGS TO COME? ENDA: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. WHEN YOU SPEAK TO PEOPLE ABOUT THIS, THEY SAY BECOME -- IT GOES BEYOND THE WORLD OF CENTRAL BANKING AND MONETARY POLICY. A LOT OF THE COMMON DENOMINATORS OR ISSUES AROUND PRODUCTIVITY AND THE NEED FOR GOVERNMENTS TO PUSH THROUGH MICROECONOMIC REFORM. THE KIND OF CHANGES OF HEAVY WE CAN WORK AND LIVE AND SPEND THAT CANNOT BE IMPACTED BY MONETARY POLICY. THAT'S WHY THERE IS SO MUCH DEBATE ABOUT HOW YOU GET ECONOMIES GOING AGAIN BEYOND PULLING CENTRAL-BANK LEVERS UP OR DOWN OR USING OTHER UNCONVENTIONAL METHODS LIKE BUYING BONDS. THAT IS WHY SOUTH KOREA IS BACK IN THAT BUCKET AS WELL. ONLY 25 BASIS POINTS BE UP -- BELOW THE RECORD LOW. IF ANYTHING, IT MIGHT ADD TO FEARS OF A BUILDUP IN UNSUSTAINABLE LEVELS OF DEBT. THERE IS A LOT OF FOCUS ON THE FISCAL SIDE. THE KOREAN GOVERNMENT ARE ALREADY TALKING ABOUT ANOTHER FOR SCOBLE -- BUDGET. THERE NEEDS TO BE MORE THAN JUST FISCAL STIMULUS. AND NEEDS A LOT OF MICROECONOMIC STRUCTURAL REFORM. IT'S NOT JUST IN SOUTH KOREA. THERE'S AN APPETITE FOR THIS AROUND THE WORLD PAUL: I JUST WANT TO GET SOME COMMENTS FROM THE BANK OF KOREA. THEY EXPECT CPI TO RISE TO 1% FROM NEXT YEAR. ARE THESE CREDIBLE STATEMENTS? ENDA: IT WILL BE CHALLENGING. THEY HAD JUST ABOUT AVOIDED DEFLATION. ONE OF THE GREAT DEFENSES OF ECONOMICS IS IT HAS QUOTED THEM -- PULL THEM OUT OF DEFLATION. -- PULLED THEM OUT OF DEFLATION. THERE WILL BE A LOT OF PRESSURE ON THEM TO SEE IF THIS WILL HELP THEM PUSH FORWARD IN THREE MONTHS. IF A CERTAIN NUMBER OF MONTHS DOWN THE ROAD, WE ARE DOWN NEAR ZERO FOR INFLATION, AND THE BENCHMARK RATE -- RATE HAS BEEN CUT AGAIN, POLICY IS STRUGGLING TO HIT A TARGET, YOU ARE SEEING IT IN OTHER COUNTRIES. YOU ARE SEEING IT IN AUSTRALIA. PEOPLE THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT THE USE OF QE . WHAT WE ARE SEEING THIS MORNING OUT OF KOREA IS STRIKING. IT'S NOT UNIQUE. IT GOES TO A GLOBAL THREE-MONTH -- THEME ABOUT WHAT MEASURES ARE NEEDED TO GET THE ECONOMY MOVING AGAIN. PAUL: THANKS VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US. JAPAN INC., IS SITTING PRETTY ON A PILE OF CASH BIGGER THAN THE GDP OF MOST COUNTRIES. THE QUESTION IS, WHAT DO COMPANIES DO WITH THAT MONEY? I WOULD TOKYO STOCKS REPORTER JOINS US. -- OUR TOKYO STOCKS REPORTER JOINS US. FIRST OF ALL, HOW MUCH CASTER THEY HAVE -- HOW DID THEY END UP SITTING ON THAT MUCH CASH? >> THEY ARE SITTING ON A BUNCH OF CASH. THAT WOULD BE A SURPRISE THAT ABE'S PUSH FOR HIGHER CORPORATE SPENDING HAS BEEN WORKING. PART OF THE REASON IS THAT HIS PUSH FOR HIGHER CORPORATE SPENDING INVESTMENT -- AND INVESTMENT HAS NOT BROUGHT OUT A BIG CHANGE YET. THE UNDERLYING NARRATIVE WHERE JAPANESE COMPANIES TEND TO BE CONSERVATIVE WHEN IT COMES TO SPENDING AND INVESTMENTS SINCE THE BUBBLE BURST IN THE EARLY 90'S HAS NOT CHANGED. ONE UPSIDE IS THAT COMPANIES HAVE BEEN GROWING OVER THE PAST YEARS IN TERMS OF REVENUE AND PROFIT. THAT IS ALSO PART OF THE REASON THAT CONTRIBUTING IN A HUGE CASH FUND. IT'S NOT ALL DOOM AND GLOOM. KATHLEEN: CAN WE EXPECT CHANGE GOING FORWARD? ? WILL IT EVER CHANGE? >> THE UNDERSTANDING RIGHT NOW IS WE CAN'T EXPECT ANY HUGE CHANGES IMMEDIATELY. THE CASH PILE IS EXPECTED TO GROW FURTHER WHILE. IT'S NOT THAT ECONOMICS HAS FAILED COMPLETELY. THEY INTRODUCED A STEWARDSHIP CODE IN 2014. PEOPLE ARE POINTING THAT OUT. WE ARE SEEING INCREASED ACTIVISM BY SHAREHOLDERS. IF YOU LOOK AT BUYBACKS, COMPANIES HAVE BEEN BUYING BACK A LOT OF SHARES. ACCORDING TO GOLDMAN SACHS, COMPANIES ARE BUYING BACK SHARES THAT ARE MUCH MORE FASTER PACE. IT'S DEFINITELY WORTH IT TO KEEP WATCHING. KATHLEEN: THANK YOU. UP NEXT, THE AUSTRALIAN MINISTER FOR TRADE, TOURISM AND INVESTMENT JOINS US EXCLUSIVELY TO DISCUSS THE GLOBAL FALLOUT FROM THE TRADE WAR. THIS IS UBER. KATHLEEN: THIS IS "DAYBREAK: ASIA." PAUL: WITH NO END IN SIGHT TO THE TRADE WAR, AUSTRALIA HAS BEEN SUFFERING COLLATERAL DAMAGE. POLICYMAKERS REPEATEDLY SOUND THE ALARM ON THE POTENTIAL FOR THE HIT TO GROWTH. SCOTT MORRISON WARNED THAT JUNE THE NUMBERS MIGHT BE SOFT. WE TALK WITH SIMON BIRMINGHAM, AUSTRALIA'S MINISTER OF TOURISM AND TRADE. THANKS FOR JOINING US. WE'LL GET TO THIS WITH NUMBERS. FIRST OFF, THE U.S.-CHINA TRADE TALKS. IS IT GETTING SCARY BECAUSE WE HAVE A MEETING THIS MONTH, BUT THERE IS NO SCHEDULE. SIMON: IT'S A CONCERN THAT THERE SEEMS TO BE AN IMPASSE THAT HAS WORTH AND IN TERMS OF ESCALATION OF TARIFFS. HOPEFULLY WILL GET TO THE OPPOSITION HAS BEEN CLEAR. WE SEE SOME OF THE PROBLEMS WITH THE PROTECTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND FORCED TRANSFER AND AUSTRALIA SHARES THOSE CONCERNS AS DO MANY OTHER COUNTRIES. WE DON'T BELIEVE THAT THE UNILATERAL APPLICATION OF TARIFF HIKES IS THE WAY TO GO ABOUT THAT. THESE ONGOING MEASURES ARE HAVING A DIRECT AND REAL IMPACT ON TRADE VOLUMES. PAUL: CHINA IS SO CRITICAL TO THE AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY. ARE THERE ANY RISKS HERE AS CHINA SLOWS. PARTICULARLY THESE KEY COMMODITIES SUCH AS IRON ORE AND COAL. SIMON: THERE ALWAYS RISKS WE SEEK TO MANAGE. WE STRUCTURED OUR BUDGET IN MAY OF THIS YEAR, AND CRITICALLY AT THAT TIME, WE MADE SURE WE PUT IN PLACE REFORMS TO DELIVER TAX CUTS IN AUSTRALIA. WE HOPE THOSE SORT OF MEASURES CAN SUSTAIN ACADEMIC ACTIVITY. WE WILL CONTINUE TO LOOK AS TO HOW PEOPLE EXPAND OPPORTUNITIES FOR BUSINESSES AROUND THE WORLD. WE HAVE NEW TRADE DEALS IN INDONESIA AND WE STARTED NEGOTIATE WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION. IN ALL THOSE CASES, GETTING MORE OPPORTUNITIES AND DIVERSITY SO THESE COMPANIES CAN CHOOSE WHERE TO SEND THEIR PRODUCTS AND THE KIT THAT GIVE THEM A CHANCE DIVERSIFY. KATHLEEN: IT WASN'T SO LONG AGO THAT TRADE NEGOTIATIONS, THINGS LIKE FREE TRADE AGREEMENTS, THEY WERE IN THE BACKGROUND AND EVERY ONCE IN A WHILE, IT WOULD BE NEWS. NOWADAYS, EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED, ESPECIALLY IN THE U.S.. DOES THIS ENVIRONMENT MAKE IT HARD FOR YOU TO SIT DOWN WITH INDIA OR THE EU AND TRY TO REACH AN AGREEMENT? IS IT JUST BACKGROUND NOISE? SIMON: WE CONTINUE TO GET ON SUCCESSFULLY WHEN NEGOTIATING NEW TRADE OPPORTUNITIES. WE'RE THE ONLY MAJOR ECONOMY TO STRIKE DEALS WITH ALL OF THE NORTH ASIAN ECONOMIES OF CHINA, JAPAN AND KOREA. THAT POSITIONED US TO BE IN THE STRONGEST POSSIBLE CONDITION TO EXPORT INTO ALL OF THOSE MARKETS. PERSEVERING WITH THE TRANSPACIFIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UNITED STATES, WE DEMONSTRATED THAT WE COULD WORK WITH OTHER PARTNERS, A COMMITMENT TO OPEN UP ORDERS AND TRADE, AND TO USE WHAT HAS BEEN THE CONVENTIONAL AND PROVEN WAY OF SUSTAINING ECONOMIC GROWTH. WE WILL PERSEVERE WITH THAT. WE HAVE HAD A MUCH MORE INTENSE FOCUS ON A NOWADAYS. AND THE 16 NATION AGREEMENT WITH THE GROUP. THE CONTENT PEOPLE ARE FOCUSED ON, HOW TO GET THE BEST DEAL, BUT ALSO THE RECOGNITION THAT SYMBOLICALLY COULD BE IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN TIME. IF WE CAN SEAL AN AGREEMENT LIKE THAT, PARTICULARLY OUR REGION, THE ASIA REGION IS CONTINUED OF -- TO DO OPEN MARKETS AND TRADE. KATHLEEN: I'M GOING TO ASK A QUESTION FROM ONE OF OUR VIEWERS. HAS THE GOVERNMENT SEEN MORE CHINESE OR HONG KONG RESIDENTS APPLYING FOR RESIDENCY OR CITIZENSHIP IN THE PAST YEAR? SIMON: I'VE NOT HEARD OF ANY DATA THAT SUGGESTS ANY CHANGE IN THE NUMBERS THERE. AUSTRALIA HAS A WELL STRUCTURED MIGRATION PROGRAM. WE FOCUS ON SKILLS. WE ALSO INVESTMENT PATHWAYS AS WELL. PEOPLE NEED TO MEET THOSE STANDARDS. IT'S AN ORDERLY PROCESS. THEY ARE SCORED ON THE POINTS BASIS TO SEE IF WE NEED THE SKILLS WE NEED IN THIS COUNTRY OR INVESTMENT CRITERIA, WHETHER THEY ARE BRINGING THOSE DOLLARS INTO THE COUNTRY IN AN APPROPRIATE WAY. PAUL: YOU ARE NEGOTIATING A NUMBER -- WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES. IS IT HARD TO CONCLUDE THOSE DEALS WHEN THE CLIMATE CAN CHANGE IN THE BREATH THAT TAKES TO TYPE A TWEET? SIMON:SIMON: IT'S ALWAYS HARD TO CONCLUDE TRADE DEALS. I DON'T THINK THE GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT IS MAKING IT HARDER. IF ANYTHING, IT IS PROVIDING POLITICAL MOMENTUM THAT THE OTHER COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD ARE ACTUALLY DETERMINED TO DEMONSTRATE. WE STAND COMMITTED TO OPEN MARKETS AND TRADE AND GROWING OPPORTUNITIES. CERTAINLY FROM AUSTRALIA'S PERSPECTIVE. IN THIS TIME OF TENSIONS WE ARE SEEING, HE GIVES US A REASON TO DOUBLE DOWN ON OUR EFFORTS AND CREATE NEW OPPORTUNITIES. WE WILL WORK EXTRA HARD TO SEIZE EVERY ENTRY -- INCREMENTAL GAIN WE CAN SEE. WE ARE SEEING MANY OTHER AROUND THE WORLD WANTING FOR BOTH THE STRUCTURE AND CONTENT OF TRADE DEALS TO DO THAT, BUT ALSO FOR THE SYMBOLISM OF DEMONSTRATING THAT WE ARE USING THE PROVEN METHOD OF ECONOMIC GROWTH. DO YOU HAVE A DEAL -- PAUL: DO YOU HAVE A TIMELINE FOR WHEN THOSE DEALS WILL BE SIGNED? >> INDIA'S A PART OF THE ONSET NEGOTIATIONS. IT'S PUBLICLY KNOWN WE ARE WORKING TOWARD THE END OF THE YEAR. I WILL BE TRAVELING TO BANGKOK AGAIN AT THE END OF THIS WEEK FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF THE ASSET NEGOTIATIONS. THE EUROPEAN UNION, I WOULD HOPE WE CAN SETTLE SOMETHING BY THE END OF NEXT YEAR. WE START A LITTLE WAY TO GO THERE. FROM AUSTRALIA'S PERSPECTIVE, WHAT WE WANT TO SEE IS BETTER MARKET ACCESS ACROSS OUR SERVICES SECTOR, AS WELL AS WITH GOODS, THE TRADITIONAL AGRICULTURAL GOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR US. PAUL: I WANT TO BRING ASPECT TO WHERE WE STARTED. IN THIS UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT, WE ARE SEEING THE PRIME MINISTERS SOFTENING US UP FOR A SOFT READ ON GDP TOMORROW. IS THERE A CHANCE WE WILL GET A NEGATIVE READING? SIMON: I HAVE LAID THAT TO THE MARKET COMMENTATORS TO ESTIMATE WHAT THAT MAY BE. THIS YEAR, THE JUNE ACCORD WAS DOMINATED BY THE ELECTION HELD IN THE MIDDLE OF THAT. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF FACTORS DRIVING UNCERTAINTY AT PRESENT. WE HAVE A STARK CHOICE IN EXPECTATIONS THAT WERE GOING TO BE A CHANGE IN GOVERNMENT IN AUSTRALIA, AND WITH THAT, SIGNIFICANT ESCALATION OF TAXES, PARTICULARLY HITTING INVESTMENTS IN THE AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY. WE HAVE SEEN CONFIDENCE -- COMFORTABLY SINCE THEN, THAT WE ARE TRANSFERRING OVER INTO ECONOMIC GROWTH, GIVING INSTABILITY TO INVESTORS, BUT NOT ALL THOSE ISSUES WORK. PAUL: SIMON BIRMINGHAM, AUSTRALIA'S MINISTER OF TOURISM AND TRADE, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. LET'S GET A QUICK CHECK OF THE LATEST BUSINESS FLASH HEADLINES. HYUNDAI HAVE AVERTED A STRIKE AFTER AN INCREASE IN SALARY AND PERFORMANCE BONUSES. AVOIDING A STRIKE IS CRUCIAL AS THEY STRUGGLE TO MEET DEMANDS FOR THE LATEST SUV VEHICLES. KATHLEEN:KATHLEEN: WE ARE HEARING ABOUT TALKS BEING TAKEN OVER OF CMAE JM. IT MAY DO THE DEAL THROUGH ITS HONG KONG LISTED UNIT. IT SPENT ALMOST $450 MILLION IN 2013 TO BUY A STAKE IN THEIR TERMINAL LINK UNIT. PAUL: SHARES HAD A POWER SURGE AFTER THEY SAID THEY WOULD BUY UP SHARES IN HONG KONG POWER THAT WOULD PUT IT -- THAT WOULD PRIVATIZE THE BUSINESS. THEY'RE LOOKING TO CONSOLIDATE TO LIST A NEW GREEN ENERGY UNIT. KATHLEEN: SAUDI ARABIA HAS SHAKEN UP ITS ENERGY SECTOR -- HAS CHANGED THE CHAIRMAN OF RAM AHEAD OF ITS ANTICIPATED IPO. IT'S A SECOND TIME IT HAS BEEN SCALE BACK IN A WEEK. IT ALREADY HAD PART OF HIS MINISTERIAL JOB TAKEN AWAY TO FOCUS ON THE MARKET. HE IS CURRENTLY HEAD OF THE SAUDI SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND. LET'S GET A PREVIEW OF WHAT TO WATCH. SELINA: THIS CHART SHOWS THE COST OF PROTECTING AGAINST FURTHER LOSSES IN HONG KONG STOCKS IS RISING. IT'S GETTING MUCH MORE EXPENSIVE. AS YOU CAN SEE RIGHT HERE, THAT IS MARCH 2018. THAT IS NOT A SURPRISE, GIVEN HONG KONG STOCKS HAVE LOST $850 BILLION IN THE MARKET FLIGHT SINCE EARLY APRIL. WE HAVE SEEN A LOSSES ACCELERATE AS THE PROTESTS BECOME MORE VIOLENT. 