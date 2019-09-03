Australia Working Toward FTA With EU by End of 2020, Minister Says

00:00

FIRST OFF, THE U.S.-CHINA TRADE TALKS. IS IT GETTING SCARY BECAUSE WE HAVE A MEETING THIS MONTH, BUT THERE IS NO SCHEDULE. SIMON: IT'S A CONCERN THAT THERE SEEMS TO BE AN IMPASSE THAT HAS WORTH AND IN TERMS OF ESCALATION OF TARIFFS. HOPEFULLY WILL GET TO THE OPPOSITION HAS BEEN CLEAR. WE SEE SOME OF THE PROBLEMS WITH THE PROTECTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND FORCED TRANSFER AND AUSTRALIA SHARES THOSE CONCERNS AS DO MANY OTHER COUNTRIES. WE DON'T BELIEVE THAT THE UNILATERAL APPLICATION OF TARIFF HIKES IS THE WAY TO GO ABOUT THAT. THESE ONGOING MEASURES ARE HAVING A DIRECT AND REAL IMPACT ON TRADE VOLUMES. PAUL: CHINA IS SO CRITICAL TO THE AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY. ARE THERE ANY RISKS HERE AS CHINA SLOWS. PARTICULARLY THESE KEY COMMODITIES SUCH AS IRON ORE AND COAL. SIMON: THERE ALWAYS RISKS WE SEEK TO MANAGE. WE STRUCTURED OUR BUDGET IN MAY OF THIS YEAR, AND CRITICALLY AT THAT TIME, WE MADE SURE WE PUT IN PLACE REFORMS TO DELIVER TAX CUTS IN AUSTRALIA. WE HOPE THOSE SORT OF MEASURES CAN SUSTAIN ACADEMIC ACTIVITY. WE WILL CONTINUE TO LOOK AS TO HOW PEOPLE EXPAND OPPORTUNITIES FOR BUSINESSES AROUND THE WORLD. WE HAVE NEW TRADE DEALS IN INDONESIA AND WE STARTED NEGOTIATE WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION. IN ALL THOSE CASES, GETTING MORE OPPORTUNITIES AND DIVERSITY SO THESE COMPANIES CAN CHOOSE WHERE TO SEND THEIR PRODUCTS AND THE KIT THAT GIVE THEM A CHANCE DIVERSIFY. KATHLEEN: IT WASN'T SO LONG AGO THAT TRADE NEGOTIATIONS, THINGS LIKE FREE TRADE AGREEMENTS, THEY WERE IN THE BACKGROUND AND EVERY ONCE IN A WHILE, IT WOULD BE NEWS. NOWADAYS, EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED, ESPECIALLY IN THE U.S.. DOES THIS ENVIRONMENT MAKE IT HARD FOR YOU TO SIT DOWN WITH INDIA OR THE EU AND TRY TO REACH AN AGREEMENT? IS IT JUST BACKGROUND NOISE? SIMON: WE CONTINUE TO GET ON SUCCESSFULLY WHEN NEGOTIATING NEW TRADE OPPORTUNITIES. WE'RE THE ONLY MAJOR ECONOMY TO STRIKE DEALS WITH ALL OF THE NORTH ASIAN ECONOMIES OF CHINA, JAPAN AND KOREA. THAT POSITIONED US TO BE IN THE STRONGEST POSSIBLE CONDITION TO EXPORT INTO ALL OF THOSE MARKETS. PERSEVERING WITH THE TRANSPACIFIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UNITED STATES, WE DEMONSTRATED THAT WE COULD WORK WITH OTHER PARTNERS, A COMMITMENT TO OPEN UP ORDERS AND TRADE, AND TO USE WHAT HAS BEEN THE CONVENTIONAL AND PROVEN WAY OF SUSTAINING ECONOMIC GROWTH. WE WILL PERSEVERE WITH THAT. WE HAVE HAD A MUCH MORE INTENSE FOCUS ON A NOWADAYS. AND THE 16 NATION AGREEMENT WITH THE GROUP. THE CONTENT PEOPLE ARE FOCUSED ON, HOW TO GET THE BEST DEAL, BUT ALSO THE RECOGNITION THAT SYMBOLICALLY COULD BE IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN TIME. IF WE CAN SEAL AN AGREEMENT LIKE THAT, PARTICULARLY OUR REGION, THE ASIA REGION IS CONTINUED OF -- TO DO OPEN MARKETS AND TRADE. KATHLEEN: I'M GOING TO ASK A QUESTION FROM ONE OF OUR VIEWERS. HAS THE GOVERNMENT SEEN MORE CHINESE OR HONG KONG RESIDENTS APPLYING FOR RESIDENCY OR CITIZENSHIP IN THE PAST YEAR? SIMON: I'VE NOT HEARD OF ANY DATA THAT SUGGESTS ANY CHANGE IN THE NUMBERS THERE. AUSTRALIA HAS A WELL STRUCTURED MIGRATION PROGRAM. WE FOCUS ON SKILLS. WE ALSO INVESTMENT PATHWAYS AS WELL. PEOPLE NEED TO MEET THOSE STANDARDS. IT'S AN ORDERLY PROCESS. THEY ARE SCORED ON THE POINTS BASIS TO SEE IF WE NEED THE SKILLS WE NEED IN THIS COUNTRY OR INVESTMENT CRITERIA, WHETHER THEY ARE BRINGING THOSE DOLLARS INTO THE COUNTRY IN AN APPROPRIATE WAY. PAUL: YOU ARE NEGOTIATING A NUMBER -- WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES. IS IT HARD TO CONCLUDE THOSE DEALS WHEN THE CLIMATE CAN CHANGE IN THE BREATH THAT TAKES TO TYPE A TWEET? SIMON:SIMON: IT'S ALWAYS HARD TO CONCLUDE TRADE DEALS. I DON'T THINK THE GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT IS MAKING IT HARDER. IF ANYTHING, IT IS PROVIDING POLITICAL MOMENTUM THAT THE OTHER COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD ARE ACTUALLY DETERMINED TO DEMONSTRATE. WE STAND COMMITTED TO OPEN MARKETS AND TRADE AND GROWING OPPORTUNITIES. CERTAINLY FROM AUSTRALIA'S PERSPECTIVE. IN THIS TIME OF TENSIONS WE ARE SEEING, HE GIVES US A REASON TO DOUBLE DOWN ON OUR EFFORTS AND CREATE NEW OPPORTUNITIES. WE WILL WORK EXTRA HARD TO SEIZE EVERY ENTRY -- INCREMENTAL GAIN WE CAN SEE. WE ARE SEEING MANY OTHER AROUND THE WORLD WANTING FOR BOTH THE STRUCTURE AND CONTENT OF TRADE DEALS TO DO THAT, BUT ALSO FOR THE SYMBOLISM OF DEMONSTRATING THAT WE ARE USING THE PROVEN METHOD OF ECONOMIC GROWTH. DO YOU HAVE A DEAL -- PAUL: DO YOU HAVE A TIMELINE FOR WHEN THOSE DEALS WILL BE SIGNED? >> INDIA'S A PART OF THE ONSET NEGOTIATIONS. IT'S PUBLICLY KNOWN WE ARE WORKING TOWARD THE END OF THE YEAR. I WILL BE TRAVELING TO BANGKOK AGAIN AT THE END OF THIS WEEK FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF THE ASSET NEGOTIATIONS. THE EUROPEAN UNION, I WOULD HOPE WE CAN SETTLE SOMETHING BY THE END OF NEXT YEAR. WE START A LITTLE WAY TO GO THERE. FROM AUSTRALIA'S PERSPECTIVE, WHAT WE WANT TO SEE IS BETTER MARKET ACCESS ACROSS OUR SERVICES SECTOR, AS WELL AS WITH GOODS, THE TRADITIONAL AGRICULTURAL GOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR US. PAUL: I WANT TO BRING ASPECT TO WHERE WE STARTED. IN THIS UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT, WE ARE SEEING THE PRIME MINISTERS SOFTENING US UP FOR A SOFT READ ON GDP TOMORROW. IS THERE A CHANCE WE WILL GET A NEGATIVE READING? SIMON: I HAVE LAID THAT TO THE MARKET COMMENTATORS TO ESTIMATE WHAT THAT MAY BE. THIS YEAR, THE JUNE ACCORD WAS DOMINATED BY THE ELECTION HELD IN THE MIDDLE OF THAT. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF FACTORS DRIVING UNCERTAINTY AT PRESENT. WE HAVE A STARK CHOICE IN EXPECTATIONS THAT WERE GOING TO BE A CHANGE IN GOVERNMENT IN AUSTRALIA, AND WITH THAT, SIGNIFICANT ESCALATION OF TAXES, PARTICULARLY HITTING INVESTMENTS IN THE AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY. WE HAVE SEEN CONFIDENCE -- COMFORTABLY SINCE THEN, THAT WE ARE TRANSFERRING OVER INTO ECONOMIC GROWTH, GIVING INSTABILITY TO INVESTORS, BUT NOT ALL THOSE ISSUES WORK. 