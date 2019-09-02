Twitter, Roku, Domtar Favored, Kramer Capital Says

00:00

STABLE THERE. PAUL: OK, SO OPTIMISM THEN. YOU LOOK PAST THE EMOTIONS AND NERVES AND YOU WANT TO INVEST, WHERE DO YOU PUT YOUR MONEY? HILARY: LOTS OF OPPORTUNITIES. I'M STAYING AWAY FROM THE TRADITIONAL THINGS -- OVERVALUED. THAT IS LAST DECADE'S INVESTMENT. IF YOU WANT TO BE IN TECHNOLOGY, OK, BE IN TWITTER. LOOK AT THE CHART. ROKU. WHOEVER WINS THOSE STREAMING WARS, ROKU IS STILL GOING TO BE THE WINNER BEYOND ANYONE ELSE BECAUSE THEY ARE THE BACKBONE OF STREAMING. I LOVE SOME OF THESE SMALL-CAP, MID-CAP VALUE PLAYS THAT ARE WONDERFUL. THERE ARE A FEW OF THEM. ONE IS UFS DOME TAR, A PAPER COMPANY. IT IS THE LARGEST UNCOATED PAPER COMPANY BASED IN MONTREAL. YOU HAVE THE DIVIDEND YIELD WITH IT. OLN, THEY ARE THE DIVIDEND YIELD AT 4.7%. WINCHESTER AMMUNITION, THE BLEACHES, THESE ARE COMPANIES THAT HAVE BEEN AROUND FOREVER. IT IS VERY INTERESTING. DOMETAR IS FROM 1848. SO, NOT EVERYTHING JUST COMES AND GOES. ONE OF MY FAVORITES IS INGR. THAT WAS THE OLD CORN PRODUCTS. OK, THAT IS IN EVERYTHING. THAT IS YOUR SUGARS -- KATHLEEN: WE HAVE THAT CHART NOW OF YOUR DIVIDEND YIELDS. HILARY: GOOD. KATHLEEN: LET'S MOVE ON TO THE SMALL BIOTECH, YOU THINK THEY WILL KEEP MOVING FORWARD. IT IS A FASCINATING AREA TO INVEST. HELP PEOPLE SAVE LIVES, ETC. WHO DO YOU LIKE AND WHY? HILARY: THERE ARE A FEW. UBX, UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY. UBX HAS JUST FALLEN OUT OF BED. GOLDMAN SACHS IS BEHIND THIS. WE ARE TALKING SINGLE-DIGIT NOW. THIS COMPANY HAS BEEN CUT IN HALF BUT THESE ARE THE ATTEMPTS TO HAVE ANTIAGING THERAPEUTICS. THEIR FIRST DRUG IN PHASE TWO NOW WITH LONGER TRIALS FOR DEGENERATIVE KNEE DISEASE. THEY ARE GOING TO MOVE ON TO THE RAJI AND PULMONOLOGY. GWPH, GW PHARMACEUTICALS. IT IS TRADING IN THE1 140'S. IT HAS BEEN BELOW 100. CANNABIS. THIS IS MEDICATION FOR EPILEPSY, PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY. THE TRAIN HAS LEFT THE STATION. CANNABIS, INCLUDING THC, IS THERE. IT IS MAINSTREAM. A COMPANY LIKE GWPH IS REALLY AT THE FOREFRONT OF IT. KATHLEEN: I JUST WANT TO QUICKLY GET A LOT OF INFORMATION. NERVOUS CAPITAL TENDS TO STAY AT HOME WHEN THE MARKETS GET STORMY. YOU ARE LOOKING AT ASIA AND THE IMPLICATIONS OF ALL OF THAT. WHAT YOU ARE SEEING THEIR, AND WHAT KIND OF INVESTMENT IS IT? STAY AWAY OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO BUY? HILARY: THE THEME IS THAT OBVIOUSLY NOW COUNTRIES LIKE VIETNAM, THAILAND. THERE'S A LOT OF OPPORTUNITY FOR THEM NOW BECAUSE MAJOR S&P 500 COMPANIES ARE GOING TO BE GOING THERE. ESPECIALLY AFTER ANNOUNCEMENTS LIKE STOP DOING BUSINESS IN CHINA. YOU HAVE OPPORTUNITIES, SO REALLY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY THOSE, YOU WANT TO DO ETF'S, COUNTRY ETF'S BECAUSE THERE IS STILL A LOT OF VOLATILITY. THERE'S A LOT OF UNKNOWNS. I THINK THERE IS NERVOUSNESS. IT DOES MAKE SENSE TO STICK WITH THE COMPANY'S BACK HERE IN THE U.S. THAT ARE TRADING AT FIVE OR SIX TIMES EARNINGS. SOME OF THE RETAILERS HAVE BEEN BEATEN DOWN. THERE IS A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES BUT LOOK AT THE U.K., THE PMI WAS THE WORST IN SEVEN YEARS. YOU'VE GOT TO STAY AWAY FROM EUROPE. YOU WANT TO STAY AWAY FROM GERMANY. ASIA IS A NICE OPPORTUNITY FOR MODEST COUNTRIES TO COME UP. AND I THINK CHINA IS REALLY STRONG. FOR AN INVESTOR THAT WANTS LONG-TERM BUY AND HOLD, U.S. COMPANIES, YOU HAVE THE DIVIDEND YIELD AND YOU KNOW WHAT YOU ARE GETTING. PAUL: HILARY KRAMER, THANK FOR JOINING US. YOU CAN GET A ROUNDUP OF THE