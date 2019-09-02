Hong Kong Officials Warn of ‘Signs of Terror’

00:00

CORRESPONDENT STEPHEN ENGLE JOINS US NOW. THE KEYWORD -- WHAT IS THE LATEST? STEPHEN: INTERESTING TERMINOLOGY BECAUSE IT COULD BE INVOKING THIS EMERGENCY ORDINANCE, EMERGENCY REGULATIONS ORDINANCE WHICH WOULD GIVE THE HONG KONG GOVERNMENT AND POLICE A BIT MORE POWER FOR SWEEPING ARRESTS, AS WELL AS SEARCHING OF PROPERTIES. ALSO, CLAPPING THAT ON THE INTERNET AS WELL AS PUBLICATIONS. WE HAVE NOT GOTTEN TO THAT POINT YET, BUT OFFICIALS HAVE NOT RULED OUT. IT WAS FIRST BROUGHT UP LAST WEEK BY CARRIE LAM NOT RULING IT OUT. THE CHIEF SECRETARY AND OTHER SECRETARIES OF THE HONG KONG GOVERNMENT ALSO WOULD NOT RULE IT OUT. ACTUALLY SAYING WE ARE REVIEWING COMPREHENSIVELY WITH AN OPEN ATTITUDE OF WHAT COULD BE USED. ANY ACTIONS, HE CAUTIONED, WOULD NEED TO BE REASONABLE. BASICALLY, THEY ARE SAYING RADICAL PROTESTERS SHOWED SIGNS OF TERROR. THIS IS A SIMILAR COMMENT THAT WAS USED BY MAINLAND OFFICIALS AT THE HONG KONG-MACAU AFFAIRS OFFICE BACK IN AUGUST 12 DURING THE SIT IN PROTEST AND THE DISRUPTIONS AT THE AIRPORT. CHINA, AT LEAST TRANSLATED FROM INTERIM, -- MANDARIN, THEY SAID THE PROTEST MOVEMENT IS SHOWING SIGNS OF TERRORISM, TERROR OR TERRORISM. DEMONSTRATORS HAVE COUNTERED BY SAYING THE POLICE USED INDUSTRY DIFFERENT LEVELS OF FORCE OVER THE WEEKEND, INCLUDING ON THE SUBWAY CARS AND SUBWAY STATIONS ON SATURDAY. IT IS DEVOLVING A BIT INTO SEMANTICS RIGHT NOW, BUT THE BOTTOM LINE ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT IS STOPPING THE VIOLENCE IS THE TOP PRIORITY. THESE ARE SOME OF THE NUMBERS WE HAVE ALREADY ACCUMULATED. 86 DAYS OF UNREST SINCE JUNE 9. THAT IS SURPASSING THE 79 DAYS WE HAVE SEEN OF THE UMBRELLA MOVEMENT IN 2014. THE POLICE IN A BRIEFING LATE YESTERDAY SET AT LEAST 100 CENTRAL BOMBS WERE USED ON THE PROTESTERS ON THE VIOLENT NIGHT OF AUGUST 31. 16 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH WRITING OVER THOSE AUGUST 31 CLASHES. 1117 ARRESTS SO FAR, INCLUDING A TOTAL OF 159 OVER THIS WEEKEND. 2300-PLUS TEARGAS CANISTERS HAVE BEEN USED, AS WELL AS 468 RUBBER BULLETS. ONE OF THE POLICE COMMISSIONERS SAYING THE RADICAL BEHAVIOR NOW IS SPREADING -- HIS WORDS -- LIKE THE PLAGUE. KATHLEEN: WHEN YOU SEE THE FLAMES AND THE RECORDS -- WRECKAGE, SMOKE, TEARGAS, IT IS SURPRISING THAT THOSE NUMBERS ARE NOT CONSIDERABLY HIGHER. MOST IMPORTANT IS TO HEAR FROM CHINA AND WILL THEY CONTINUE TO STEP BACK AND LET THIS PLAY OUT? WHAT ARE THEY SAYING NOW? STEPHEN: WE ARE GOING TO HEAR FROM THEM TODAY AT 3 P.M. FOR THE THIRD PRESS CONFERENCE FROM THE HONG KONG MACAU AFFAIRS OFFICE IN BEIJING. BEFORE EARLIER THIS MONTH -- LAST MONTH IN AUGUST, THEY HAVE NOT HELD A PRESS CONFERENCE AT ALL SINCE 1997. THIS WILL BE THE THIRD ONE THEY ARE DOING. THEY ARE TAKING THIS QUITE SERIOUSLY. CHINA IN A STATEMENT SAYING THE PROTESTS HAVE EVOLVED INTO "EXTREME VIOLENCE." THEY HAVE REAFFIRMED THEIR SUPPORT FOR CARRIE LAM AS WELL AS THE HONG KONG POLICE TO CONTROL THE REST. A LITTLE BIT OF AN ASSURANCE THAT PERHAPS THEY WILL NOT BE SENDING IN THE PLA AT THIS TIME. THEY BELIEVE HONG KONG AND ITS AUTHORITIES CAN CONTROL THE UNREST, BUT IN A SHARPLY WORDED COMMENTARY TWO DAYS AGO BY THE NEWS AGENCY BY THE MIDDLE OF THIS UNREST DURING THE WEEKEND, THEY WARN "THE END IS COMING FOR THOSE TRYING TO DISRUPT HONG KONG AND ANTAGONIZE CHINA. ANY ATTEMPTS TO USE HONG KONG TO INFILTRATE AND UNDERMINE THE MAINLAND WILL FAIL." WE WILL GET CLARITY LATER TODAY