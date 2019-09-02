Focus on Low-Risk Investment Strategies, Investec's Stopford Says

00:00

IN SEPTEMBER AUGUST SAW THE BIGGEST TREASURY RALLY SINCE 2008. THE PRESIDENT IS ESCALATING THE TRADE SITUATION. HONG KONG IS ON A KNIFE EDGE. BREXIT IS STILL A STORY WE ARE WATCHING, BUT THE TRADE NARRATIVE SEEMS TO BE THE DOMINANT SEE. -- THE DOMINANCY. DO I BELIEVE I SHOULD BE EXITING THOSE POSITIONS AND TAKING PROFIT? OR WILL SEPTEMBER DELIVER MORE OF THE SAME? JOHN: I THINK WE ARE IN THE FRAGILE AND UNSTABLE ENVIRONMENT. PEOPLE ARE LARGELY SITTING ON THEIR HANDS. YOU CAN GET BIG MOVES STILL. YOU LOOK AT VOLATILITY MEASURES LIKE THE INDEX OF VOLATILITY IN THE TREASURY MARKET AND THAT LOOKS ELEVATED. I THINK THE SCOPE FOR A CONTINUATION OF THE KIND OF EXTREME NEWS YOU HAVE SEEN IN BOND MARKETS CONTINUES. IF YOU IF YOU HAVE DATA AND MARKETS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE, THEN AS LONG AS THE FED AND OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE NOT PLAY BALL AND DO NOT GIVE INTO MARKET PRESSURES IN THE WAY THAT THE MARKET CLEARLY WANTS THEM TO, THE RISK IS THAT CURVES REMAIN INVERTED AND YIELDS COULD RALLY FURTHER. GUY: DOES TRADE REMAIN THE CENTRAL NARRATIVE IN THIS? DOES IT REMAIN THE CENTRAL FOCUS? JOHN: I THINK IT IS A KEY FOCUS. IT IS CLEARLY UNDERMINING CONFIDENCE AND MANUFACTURING. IT IS CLEARLY A WEAK POINT IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, AND IT IS BEHIND GLOBAL AFFAIRS OR PERHAPS THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IS ABOUT TO SLIP OR IS SLIPPING INTO RECESSION. AS LONG AS THAT CONTINUES TO BE UP, AND YOU SAW THE EXTENSION OF TARIFFS AND INCREASE OF TARIFFS OVER THE WEEKEND, I THINK IT WILL PREY ON INVESTOR AND MARKET MINDS. GUY: LET'S SAY I AM A PORTFOLIO MANAGER, FIRST OF SEPTEMBER, GETTING BACK TO THE OFFICE, WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE? WHAT DO YOU SEE? JOHN: I THINK IT IS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN, NOT THE TIME TO BE A HERO. WE ARE IN TIMES OF ACTIVE RACE, PROBABLY TOWARDS THE LOWEST LEVEL OF ACTIVE RISK WE HAVE RUN IN THIS ENTIRE ECONOMIC EXPANSION. WE CAN SEE A DECENT PROBABILITY THAT CENTRAL BANKS WILL EXTEND THE CYCLE, GROWTH WILL ACHIEVE A SOFT LANDING. MAYBE WE GET SOME RESOLUTION OF TRADE AND SO ON. THAT IS A REASON OF PROBABILITY, BUT ON THE OTHER HAND, YOU CANNOT IGNORE EVERY SESSION, SO YOU HAVE BINARY OUTCOMES AND MARKETS. IF YOU HAVE SOFT LANDING ON RECOVERY, THE EQUITY COULD CONTINUE RALLYING ON THE BULL MARKET EXTENDS. IF YOU GO INTO RECESSION, YOU GET A NASTY BEAR MARKET. WHY TAKE, WHY BE IGNORANT? WHY NOT AT THE MOMENT JUST FOCUS ON -- GUY: WHAT DOES A SAFE PORTFOLIO LOOK LIKE IN THIS SCENARIO? JOHN: IT FOCUSES ON STEADY INCOME GENERATORS AVAILABLE, LOOKING TO HAVE SOME EQUITY EXPOSURE, I WILL BE NOT RUNNING TOO MUCH DURATION BECAUSE I THINK THE BOND MARKET CLEARLY IS BETTING QUITE HEAVILY NOW ON PROBABILITY OF A RECESSION, PROBABLY MORE THAN IS REASONABLE. BUT THE EQUITY MARKET ACTUALLY LOOKS FAIRLY COMPLACENT, SO WE ARE RUNNING RELATIVELY LOW RISK OVERALL. WE ARE RUNNING SOME EXPOSURE AND SELECTIVE HIGH-QUALITY, DECENT YIELD EQUITIES, AND IN HIGH QUALITY CORPORATE BONDS. AND GENERALLY LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES RATHER THAN TRYING TO MAKE THE ALLOCATION CALLS. GUY: THE S&P WAS DOWN FAIRLY LAST MONTH. I CAN JUST POINT TO WAYS OF RECORD HIGHS. JOHN: DEFINITELY IF YOU LOOK AT THE EQUITY MARKET, I THINK IT IS HOLDING UP BETTER. IT IS PRICING IN A BIGGER PROBABILITY THAT ACTUALLY THE FED AND OTHER CENTRAL BANKS WILL SAY IT WILL BE OK AT THE END OF THE DAY. A LOT OF THAT IS PEOPLE ARE NOT TAKING MUCH RISK AT THE MOMENT. TYPICALLY, EQUITY MARKETS HAVE THEIR BIG PROBLEMS WHERE EVERYONE IS EUPHORIC. IF EVERYONE IS A LITTLE CAUTIOUS, UNLESS SOMETHING DRAMATIC CHANGES, AND WE HAVE HAD A LOT OF NOISE, BUT WE HAVE NOT HAD ANYTHING THAT HAS CHANGED THE DEBATE BETWEEN IS THIS AN ONGOING RECOVERY OR EXPANSION IN BULL MARKET OR IS IT THE BEGINNING OF SOMETHING WORSE? NOTHING WAS PARTICULARLY DECISIVE IN AUGUST. I THINK THE MARKET IS ABLE TO MAINTAIN THIS SORT OF MESSY RANGE. YOU NEED SOME CATALYST TO BREAK OUT OF THAT. EITHER YOU NEED THE COMPLACENCY TO TURNOUT TO BE RIGHT, BUT WITH THE FED EASING ENOUGH, GROWTH WILL STABILIZE AND RECOVER, OR YOU NEED IMPLEMENTATION THAT TELLS YOU THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET MUCH WORSE. GUY: JACKSON HOLE , IT IS THE ECB MARKET WITH THE IDEA THAT WE WILL SEE FURTHER RATE CUTS FROM THE FED, AND THAT WILL KEEP THE PRESIDENT HAPPY, PROBABLY NOT AS MUCH AS HE WOULD LIKE TO BE. NEVERTHELESS, THE PRESIDENT IS UPPING ANTI-IN THE TRADE AND THE FED IS PROBABLY GOING TO RESPOND. DO YOU THINK IT THE MARKET'S RIGHT TO BE AS AGGRESSIVE AS IT IS? JOHN: PROBABLY NOT. THE FED IS BEHAVING AS THOUGH EVERYTHING IS JUST ABOUT OK. THEY ARE IN RISK MANAGEMENT MODE. THE RISKS THEY SEE ARE MODE. THE RISKS THEY SEE ARE LINKED TO TRADE AND OVERSEAS GROWTH, BUT AS FAR AS THEY CAN SEE, THE U.S. ECONOMY IS HOLDING UP QUITE WELL. THERE IS NO REAL SENSE OF URGENCY FROM THE FED. THAT IS KEEPING THE PRESSURE ON THE YIELD CURVE. THE MARKET IS SAYING, YOU ARE MISSING SOMETHING. WE ARE REALLY NERVOUS OF ALL MARKETS SAYING THAT. THE FED IS SAYING, WE DON'T SEE THAT. AND I THINK PART FROM POWELL, IF YOU LISTEN TO DIFFERENT MEMBERS OF HIS FOMC COMMITTEE, THEY ARE PRETTY SLICK. SOME PEOPLE DO NOT WANT TO EASE ANYMORE. THERE ARE SOME WHO WANT TO TAKE UP MORE INSURANCE. THEY HAVE GOT PRESSURE. GUY: HOW IMPORTANT IS THE PAYROLL GOING TO BE FRIDAY? JOHN: THE PROBLEM WITH ANYONE DATA POINT -- I MEAN, THE FED LOOKS AT TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENT. THE LESS IT IS A MASSIVE OUTLIER IN ONE DIRECTION OR ANOTHER, I THINK THEY WILL JUST ADD IT INTO THE INFORMATION THAT THEY HAVE AVAILABLE. AT THE MOMENT, THAT IS THERE REALLY IS NOT THAT MUCH EVIDENCE THAT THE U.S. CONSUMER AND LABOR MARKET IS STRUGGLING. IT IS DOING OK.