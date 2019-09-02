China, U.S. Struggle to Set Meeting for Trade Talks

00:00

LET'S CROSS TO OUR CHINA CORRESPONDENT TOM MACKENZIE. THE STORMS ARE STILL BREWING. TOM: ABSOLUTELY. WHAT WE ARE HEARING NOW FROM OUR SOURCES IN WASHINGTON BUT ALSO IN BEIJING IS THE TWO SIDES ESSENTIALLY HAVE COME TO THE TALKS HOPING TO SET ASIDE AND PUT IN PLACE AGREEMENTS THAT THEY COULD MEET IN ORDER TO MOVE THE TALKS FORWARD, IN ORDER TO WHERE THEY CAN GET TO D.C. AND CONTINUE NEGOTIATIONS FACE-TO-FACE. THEY HAVE BEEN HOLDING PHONE CALLS. THE CHINESE SIDE HAVE WANTED COMMITMENT FROM THE U.S. THAT THEY WOULD HOLD BACK FROM THE TARIFFS IMPOSED OF THE WEEKEND. THAT DIDN'T HAPPEN. THE U.S. SIDE WANTED TO THE CHINESE TO AGREE TO A SET OF PARAMETERS FOR THE NEXT ROUND OF TALKS, SO THEY CAN GET SOME KIND OF MOVEMENT. YOU REMEMBER WHEN MANOJ AND AND LIGHTHIZER CAME TO SHANGHAI, THERE WAS LITTLE ACHIEVED IN THOSE DISCUSSIONS. THAT IS WHERE THE DISAGREEMENT LIES. BOTH SIDES HAVE FAILED TO MEET AGREEMENTS SO WE DON'T YET HAVE A DATE FOR THOSE TALKS. PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS SEPTEMBER IS STILL THE MONTH WHERE THE TWO SIDES ARE GOING TO SIT DOWN. WE DON'T YET HAVE A DATE BECAUSE THEY CANNOT AGREE TO HOW TO FRAME THE TALKS AND WHAT IS GOING TO BE AT THE HEART OF THOSE CONVERSATIONS. ON THE CHINESE SIDE, THEY ARE ALREADY PREPARING FOR A LONG, DRAWNOUT FIGHT. THE ECONOMIC IMPLICATIONS FOR CHINA ARE CLEAR AND THE POLITICAL PRESSURES ON PRESIDENT TRUMP ARE CLEAR. WE HAVE THE U.S. BUSINESS LOBBYISTS COMING OUT, TALKING ABOUT THE PAIN THE TARIFFS ARE HAVING AND THE IMPACT ON U.S. HOUSEHOLDS. PAUL: TOM, YOU MENTIONED CHINA IS PREPARING FOR WHAT MAY BE A LONG, DRAWNOUT FIGHT SO WHAT ARE THEY DOING TO GET READY FOR THAT? TOM: A LONG, DRAWNOUT FIGHT -- WE COULD GET ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON OCTOBER 1, THAT IS WHAT PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WANTS TO DO. DECEMBER 15 IS WHEN THE U.S. IS LIKELY GOING TO ADD THE LAST AMOUNT OF TARIFFS ON CHINESE EXPORTS TO THE U.S. MARKET. THE CHINESE ASIDE HAS SAID THEY WILL RETALIATE. IN TERMS OF PREPARING FOR THE TRADE TENSIONS, THERE WAS THE SHIFT IN STRATEGY IN MAY IN CHINA, ACCORDING TO THE MANY CHINA WATCHERS. CHINA DECIDED THEY COULD NOT COME TO A SURE DEAL WITH THE U.S., SO THEY HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS LONG HAUL. WE GOT MORE OF THAT WITH THE STATE COUNCIL PUTTING UP A STATEMENT SAYING THE ECONOMIC RISKS ARE MANAGEABLE. THEY WOULD DO WHAT WAS NEEDED TO ENSURE THEY COULD STABILIZE THE ECONOMY. THEY PUT IN PLACE A PACKAGE OF SUPPORT MEASURES FOR THE CONSUMER. THEY ARE ALSO GOING TO THE WTO AND FILING A COMPLAINT AGAINST THE U.S. TARIFFS. THEY ARE PUTTING IN AN ADDITIONAL MEASURE TO SUPPORT THE ECONOMY AND PREPARING AGAIN FOR A LONG, DRAWNOUT TRADE FIGHT THAT THEY ARE EXPECTING TO GO