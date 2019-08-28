Citigroup Quietly Adopts $15 Minimum Wage

00:00

NOW IS SONALI BASAK. YOU AND I HAVE TALKED ABOUT THIS. CITI POP -- CITI IS NOT THE FIRST ONE. ANNMARIE: IT WAS VERY QUIETLY --SONALI: IT WAS VERY QUIETLY DONE, AS YOU SAID. THEY SAID WE ARE RAISING IT TO $15. THAT IS SOMETHING JP MORGAN HAS ALREADY DONE AND WELLS FARGO HAS ALREADY DONE. BANK OF AMERICA HAS COMMITTED TO $20. ALIX: WHY THE UNDER THE RADAR FEEL? SONALI: IT IS A REALLY TOUGH TIME FOR BANKS. ALL THE BANKS RIGHT NOW ARE UNDER A LOT OF PRESSURE TO SOLVE A LOT OF PROBLEMS AND SHOW THAT THEY ARE DOING A LOT OF GOOD FOR SOCIETY. THEY ARE REALLY FOCUSED ON THE INCOME GAP, GENDER DIVERSITY, AND REGULATORS WILL ALSO BE LOOKING AT ANCHOR PAY OVER THE NEXT YEAR OR SO, SO IT IS A GOOD TIME TO BE FOCUSING ON AT LEAST MEMO WAGE. DAVID: -- FOCUSING ON AT LEAST