What We Learned From the Inverted Yield Curve

00:00

SHAH, PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST. SO MANY DIFFERENT WAYS I COULD GO HERE. FIRST, AS YOU SIT BACK AND SORT OF LOOK AT WHAT A WEEK THIS WAS, WHAT DO YOU DO TO YOUR POSITIONS AS YOU HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND? SEEMA: AS YOU SAID, THIS HAS BEEN A REALLY TOUGH WEEK FOR MANY PEOPLE, BEING WHIPSAWED AROUND BY DIFFERENT HEADLINES. THE THING WE KEEP HEARING IS YOU SHOULD FOCUS ON THE FUNDAMENTALS, BUT YOU ALSO HAVE TO KEEP IN I ON THE HEADLINE. YOU HAVE TO MAKE SURE YOUR POSITIONING IS QUITE DEFENSIVE. I THINK YOU SHOULD HAVE SOME EXPOSURE TO RISK ASSETS. I DON'T EXPECT THERE TO BE A RECESSION NEXT YEAR. WITHIN THAT, YOU NEED TO HAVE SOME KIND OF HEDGING, AND THAT MEANS MAINTAINING EXPOSURE TO GOVERNMENT BONDS AND STUFF LIKE GOLD AS WELL. WITHIN EQUITIES, YOU MADE THAT DEFENSIVE POSITIONING. DAVID: OBVIOUSLY, YOU ARE RIGHT. YOU HAVE TO HEDGE IN THIS ENVIRONMENT BECAUSE THERE'S A DOWNSIDE WITHOUT A DOUBT. AT THE SAME TIME, IS THIS SENTIMENT OR FUNDAMENTALS? YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC SURPRISE INDEX, IT IS ACTUALLY UP IN THE UNITED STATES. THERE ARE A LOT OF POSITIVE INDICATIONS. RETAIL SALES NUMBERS WERE ENCOURAGING. HOW MUCH IS REAL AND HOW MUCH IS SENTIMENT? SEEMA: I AGREE. IF YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC DATA , THERE'S LITTLE TO SUGGEST THERE'S A RECESSION ON THE WAY, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU HAVE SUCH A STRONG CONSUMER. WITH THAT IN MIND, THERE IS A SLOWDOWN UNDERWAY, AND I THINK WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE THAT WEAKNESS PUSHING THROUGH. ON TOP OF THAT, THIS RALLY WE SEEN IN EQUITIES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR IS REALLY VERY DISCONNECTED TO THE SLOWDOWN. YOU ALMOST NEED A CATALYST TO CREATE THAT CORRECTION. IT IS A CORRECTION FROM THESE ELEVATED LEVELS BACK DOWN TO THE FAIR VALUE THEY NEED. ONCE YOU REACH THAT POINT, THEN OUTLOOK SHOULD PROPEL RISK ASSETS FORWARD AGAIN. TAYLOR: YOU TALK ABOUT GETTING A LITTLE BIT DEFENSIVE. IF YOU COME INTO MY TERMINAL HERE AT GTV <GO>, YOU COULD ARGUE THAT THE RETAIL INVESTOR CERTAINLY IS GETTING DEFENSIVE. YOU HAVE MONEY MARKET ASSETS NOW THE HIGHEST BACK SINCE 2009. YOU ARE LOOKING AT ALMOST $3.4 TRILLION. WHY ARE PEOPLE GOING TO CASH, AND IS THAT SMART SO YOU CAN INVEST ON THESE PULLBACKS? SEEMA: CASH IS ONE WAY OF DEFENDING, AND WHEN OPPORTUNITIES DO ARRIVE, YOU CAN DEPLOY THAT CASH FLOW QUICKLY. THE THING IS THERE IS A LOT OF CAUTION OUT THERE. I THINK THERE ARE RISKS TO THE CONSUMER GOING AHEAD, OLD CONNECTED TO THE TRADE WAR. IF WE WERE TO SEE THE CONSUMER WE CAN, I THING MANY PEOPLE WOULD BE RAISING THEIR EXPECTATIONS FOR RECESSION. DAVID: ONE THING WE HAVE LOOKED AT IS WHAT ASSET CLASSES TEND TO DO WELL AFTER AN INVERSION IN THE TWOS-TENS YIELD CURVE. I WILL PUT UP A CHART THAT BASICALLY INDICATES WHAT HAPPENS. BACK IN 2005, GOLD REALLY WENT UP QUITE SUBSTANTIALLY. OBVIOUSLY BONDS GO UP, THE S&P GOES DOWN. DO WE ANTICIPATE THAT THIS TIME, ALTHOUGH IT WAS REALLY ONLY FOR A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME? SEEMA: WE TALKED ABOUT THIS AT LENGTH OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS WHEN THAT INVERSION INITIALLY HAPPENED. A NUMBER OF STRUCTURAL FACTORS ARE PUSHING DOWN THAT END OF THE YIELD CURVE. THE SIGNALING EFFECT WE HAVE SEEN HISTORICALLY IS VERY STRONG. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF REASONS NOT TO GET TOO WORRIED ABOUT THIS. HAVING THAT IN MIND, WE LOOK AT HOW FAR OUT DOES IT PREDICT. IT CAN BE SEVERAL MONTHS TO SEVERAL YEARS. ON TOP OF THAT, EQUITY MARKETS HAVE CONTINUED TO RISE AFTER THE YIELD CURVE HAS INVERTED. THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO DO IS LOOK AT THAT DATA. WHAT IS IT TELLING YOU? BUT ALSO THE RISK FACTORS CAN ACTUALLY CREATE A SELF FULFILLING CRISIS, SAID YOU NEED TO KEEP AN EYE ON THE HEADLINES, TOO. TAYLOR: WITHIN THAT SELF FULFILLING CRISIS, WHAT DO YOUR