Apple to Buy Intel Modem Unit to Jumpstart In-House 5G Plans

00:00

TRADE WAR. MARK GURMAN JOINS US. TELL US WHAT DROVE THE GAINS. MARK: INTEL IS SEEING A HIGHER PROFIT MARGIN BECAUSE THEY ARE SHEDDING SOME OF THEIR CORE BUSINESSES LIKE A MODEM UNIT. IT IS ALSO AN UPTICK IN PC'S. TABLETS AND SMARTPHONES ARE SUPPOSED TO BE THE NEXT THING. YOU ARE SEEING STRONG PC SALES ON THE MAC AND WINDOWS SIDE. THAT IS LEADING SOME OF THE HIGHER PERFORMANCE FOR INTEL. PAUL: INTEL HAS GOT RID OF ITS STRUGGLING CELLULAR MODEM UNIT. APPLE BOUGHT IT. WHY DID THEY MAKE A PURCHASE? MARK: APPLE WANTS TO BUILD THEIR OWN MODEM BUSINESS AND THE BEST WAY TO DO THAT IS TO SUCK IN A TON OF PATCHES, ENGINEERING TALENT, -- PATENTS, ENGINEERING TALENT , AND MORE. I GUESS YOU CAN MAKE AN ARGUMENT THAT IT IS PRETTY MUCH CLOSE TO NOTHING IN TERMS OF HOW MUCH MONEY, OVER $225 BILLION APPLE HAS ON HAND IN TERMS OF CASH. IT IS A NO-BRAINER FOR THEM. WE KNEW THIS WAS COMING FOR WEEKS WHEN THEY PUT UP FOR AUCTION AND THEN A PRIVATE MYSTERY BUYER EMERGED. IT WAS PRETTY CLEAR THE APPLE. WE ARE HERE TODAY WITH THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. SHERY: HOW DOES THIS AFFECT THE DYNAMICS FOR APPLE'S RELATIONSHIP WITH SUPPLIERS GOING FORWARD? MARK: INTEL IS NO LONGER GOING TO BE A CUSTOMER, BUT THAT IS A MOOT POINT. IT IS LIKE CRYING OVER SPILLED MILK BECAUSE INTEL SAID IT WAS GETTING OUT OF THE GAME. APPLE IS THEIR ONLY CUSTOMER SO IT DOES NOT MATTER TO THEM. SAMSUNG IS ONE MODEM BUILDER. APPLE DOES NOT USE THEM ANYWAY SO THAT IS NOT AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE EQUATION, BUT THERE IS QUALCOMM. APPLE STRUCK THIS SORT OF LICENSING AGREEMENT AND PRODUCT SOURCING AGREEMENT EARLIER THIS YEAR, WHICH TRUTH BE TOLD, APPLE WAS FORCED TO DO BECAUSE INTEL'S PRODUCT WAS NOT THAT GREAT. THE ONLY IMPACT WILL BE THAT APPLE LIKELY WILL NOT NEED TO RE-UP THEIR SIX-YEAR AGREEMENT