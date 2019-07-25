Opportunities Seen in Many Areas of Global Stocks: Merian's Wells

00:00

JOINING US TODAY FROM SINGAPORE. THANKS FOR JOINING US. IN TERMS OF EMERGING MARKETS, WE WANT TO CONSIDER EUROPE TO BEGIN WITH. WE HAD KATHLEEN HAYS A FEW MOMENTS AGO BREAKING DOWN SOME DISMAL MANUFACTURING NUMBERS FROM WESTERN EUROPE. WE ARE SEEING SOME ENCOURAGING SIGNS IN EMERGING EUROPE. >> THERE ARE INTERESTING OPPORTUNITIES IN MANY AREAS OF THE GLOBAL EQUITY UNIVERSE. FOR OUR PART, AND GIVEN THE INVESTMENT PROCESS THAT WE RUN, WE ARE SEEING A NUMBER OF BEHAVIORAL INEFFICIENCIES CREEP IN ACROSS THE BROADER EUROPEAN REGION AS A WHOLE, AND CERTAINLY THE AREAS THAT WE INVEST IN, THE RETURNS WE ARE SEEING AND ENJOYING ARE MORE POSITIVE OUT OF THE EUROPEAN REGION AS A WHOLE. PAUL: TO WHAT EXTENT IS TRADE CASTING A LONG SHADOW OVER THINGS? NOT JUST BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA, BUT THE TRUCE BETWEEN THE U.S. AND EUROPE MAY BE COMING TO A HEAD. DOES THAT FEATURE INTO YOUR THINKING? >> IT IS ABSOLUTELY ONE OF THE KEY ISSUES THAT ARE INFORMING MARKETS. THE OTHER BEING THE DIRECTION OF CENTRAL BANK POLICY. THESE ARE THE DRIVERS THAT HAVE BEEN OCCUPYING THE MARKETS FOR MANY MONTHS. OBVIOUSLY, IN THE CONTEXT OF EUROPE, WE DO HAVE THE PERSPECTIVE TRADE DISPUTE EXTENDING INTO AREAS LIKE AUTOS. THAT HAS BEEN WELL HIGHLIGHTED RECENTLY, BUT WE HAVE THE EVER PRESENT EXIT CHALLENGE THAT IS STILL WITH US. MANY GEOPOLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ISSUES INFORMING PRICE MOVEMENT, AND OPENING UP NOT ONLY CHALLENGES, BUT PERSPECTIVE OPPORTUNITIES. SHERY: WILL THEY BE OPPORTUNITY IF THE ECB GOES AHEAD AND MOVES THIS WEEK INSTEAD OF WAITING FOR THE FED TO ACT? >> THAT IS AN INTERESTING AREA AT THE MOMENT. THERE IS ALL MANNER OF SPECULATION, ALL MANNER OF SOUNDBITES AROUND THIS ISSUE. I THINK ONE OF THE AREAS THAT COULD BE INTERESTING, DEPENDING ON WHICH COURSE THE ECB TAKE AND WHEN THEY TAKE IT, IS THE IMPACT THAT MIGHT HAVE ON CURRENCIES. WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN SOME CONCERNS RAISED ON THE PART OF THE U.S., THAT IF THE EURO WERE TO BEGIN, THEY MAY TAKE A DIM VIEW IN THAT REGARD. THAT OPENS UP A WHOLE HOST OF POTENTIAL QUESTIONS AND OBVIOUSLY, MORE UNCERTAINTY. SHERY: LET'S TALK ABOUT SECTORS. YOU MENTIONED THE AUTO SECTOR AND WE ARE ALREADY SEEING NISSAN, MITSUBISHI TAKING A BEATING ON THEIR EARNINGS, ON FORECASTS FOR EARNINGS. ANOTHER SECTOR THAT IS MOVING IS SEMICONDUCTORS. THESE SECTORS ARE VERY IMPACTED BY TRADE. THIS CHART ON THE BLOOMBERG SHOWING YOU THAT SK HYNIX IS AN INGROUND, DESPITE THE FACT THAT THEY MISSED BIG TIME ON THE LATEST REPORT. IS THIS SOMETHING YOU WOULD TOUCH, GIVEN HOW IMPOSED THEY ARE, OR DO YOU JUST STAY AWAY? >> IT IS AN INTERESTING QUESTION. WE HAVE BEEN SEEING THAT THE RISK BETS WE ARE TAKING AROUND CERTAIN INDUSTRIES OR CERTAIN SECTORS HAS BEEN COMING DOWN. IT HAS BEEN REDUCING. THE TWO AREAS THAT YOU ALLUDED TO ARE CLEARLY PARTICULARLY SENSITIVE WHEN IT COMES TO SOME OF THE ROTATIONS THAT WE HAVE BEEN EXPERIENCING IN MARKETS OVER THE PAST FEW QUARTERS. A LOT OF THE ACTIVITY AND OUTSIZE PRICED MOVEMENT IN THESE AREAS, IT IS VERY MUCH REMINISCENT AND INVALIDATES WHAT