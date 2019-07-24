Johnson Builds Team of Ministers Tasked With Delivering Brexit

00:00

ANNA FIRST OF ALL WE HAVE A COUPLE OF WEEKS AND MEDIA SPECULATING ON APPOINTMENTS OF PEOPLE BORIS WILL SURROUND HIMSELF WITH. IT SEEMS TO BE A MORE PRO-BREXIT CABINET OR ADVISORS THEN MAYBE WE WERE THINKING ABOUT A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO. ANNA: WE HAVE HEARD A LOT ABOUT THE ADVISORS THIS MORNING AND ON THAT FRONT, IT SEEMS TO BE BREXIT RISING. WE HAVE SEEN KEY NAMES COMING THROUGH AND WE HAVE CONFIRMATION, DOMINIC CUMMINGS WILL BE A SENIOR ADVISOR. HE PLAYED IN A RECENT FILM -- WAS PLAYED IN A RECENT FILM, FOUND TO BE IN CONTEMPT OF PARLIAMENT. HE BRINGS AN AWKWARD RELATIONSHIP WITH THE ERG. DAVID FROST, FORMALLY A U.K. AMBASSADOR WHO WORKED WITH BORIS JOHNSON, AND HAS WRITTEN ABOUT HOW HE DOES NOT THINK BUSINESS SHOULD DICTATE THE ANGLE OF BREXIT. AT THE ADVISOR LEVEL, THERE IS AN ASCENDANCY TO THE BREXIT SIDE OF THINGS. LATER TODAY WE WILL HEAR ABOUT THE CABINET APPOINTMENT, VARIOUS MP'S GETTING THE TOP POSITIONS AROUND THE TABLE. FRANCINE: HOW DIVERSE DO WE THINK THIS CABINET WILL BE? ANNA: THIS WILL BE AN INTERESTING ONE. WE ARE TALKING DIFFERENT WINGS OF THE CAMPAIGN. THERE ARE MANY WAYS TO LOOK AT DIVERSITY AND THAT SEEMS TO BE A GUIDING FORCE. WE HAVE BEEN GUIDED TOWARDS MORE -- MORE WOMEN AND ETHNIC MINORITIES AT THE CABINET TABLE. PRETTY CUT TELL -- PRITI PATEL HAD TO RESIGN FROM THE GOVERNMENT IN 2016 AND SHE MIGHT BE BACK IN THE TOP 10. SPECULATION US TO WHETHER SHE COULD GET THE HOME OFFICE. THE SON OF A PAKISTAN A BUS DRIVER, A STORY HE HAS TOLD MANY