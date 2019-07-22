School Threatens Kids With Foster Care

More From Bloomberg TicToc
- 01:01
Mozambique Still Recovering
- 00:40
Microsoft Bets on OpenAI
- 01:16
How U.K.'s Next Leader Is Chosen
- 01:02
Read Shakespeare to understand Brexit
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.